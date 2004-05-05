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378 MDPI Journals Covered in Scopus

A complete list of journals published by MDPI is also available.

MDPI Journals
JournalsISSNIFCiteScoreHighest JCRLaunchedArticlesIndexed DateCurrent IssueRSS
International Journal of Molecular Sciences
1422-00675.610Q12000115,866
5 May 2004
Current Issue
Sustainability
2071-10504.18.9Q22009110,630
20 Aug 2011
Current Issue
Applied Sciences
2076-34172.96.1Q2201194,200
1 Dec 2015
Current Issue
Sensors
1424-82204.09.4Q2200181,648
1 Jan 2012
Current Issue
International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health
1660-4601-9.8-200466,783
1 Jan 2012
Current Issue
Molecules
1420-30495.110.3Q2199666,220
16 Sep 2004
Current Issue
Energies
1996-10733.98.3Q3200865,190
12 Feb 2009
Current Issue
Materials
1996-19443.77Q2200858,586
20 Feb 2012
Current Issue
Journal of Clinical Medicine
2077-03833.35.2Q1201254,028
30 Jun 2021
Current Issue
Remote Sensing
2072-42924.39.4Q1200943,939
28 Jul 2011
Current Issue
Nutrients
2072-66435.810.2Q1200939,925
15 Mar 2011
Current Issue
Cancers
2072-66944.89Q2200937,888
5 Aug 2013
Current Issue
Polymers
2073-43605.811Q1200932,834
3 Feb 2011
Current Issue
Water
2073-44413.56.7Q2200932,757
25 Feb 2013
Current Issue
Electronics
2079-92922.97Q2201232,119
8 Aug 2015
Current Issue
Mathematics
2227-73902.35.4Q1201329,307
11 May 2017
Current Issue
Foods
2304-81586.010.3Q1201227,417
9 Sep 2018
Current Issue
Animals
2076-26153.25.5Q1201126,222
14 May 2013
Current Issue
Plants
2223-77474.78.5Q1201224,223
19 Aug 2016
Current Issue
Nanomaterials
2079-49914.810.3Q2201022,900
21 Feb 2015
Current Issue
Processes
2227-97173.45.7Q3201322,184
4 Jul 2017
Current Issue
Cells
2073-44096.011.4Q2201221,720
10 Aug 2021
Current Issue
Diagnostics
2075-44183.86.9Q1201120,677
15 Mar 2019
Current Issue
Agronomy
2073-43954.17.6Q1201120,571
22 Sep 2015
Current Issue
Buildings
2075-53093.45.6Q2201120,142
5 Oct 2015
Current Issue
Microorganisms
2076-26074.78.2Q2201319,281
14 Oct 2019
Current Issue
Healthcare
2227-90323.45.5Q1201318,366
25 Aug 2020
Current Issue
Symmetry
2073-89942.25.2Q2200918,332
19 Jan 2012
Current Issue
Biomedicines
2227-90594.57.8Q2201318,151
5 Sep 2017
Current Issue
Viruses
1999-49153.87.6Q2200918,104
15 Mar 2011
Current Issue
Forests
1999-49073.15.4Q2201016,670
20 Mar 2012
Current Issue
Metals
2075-47013.15.7Q2201115,654
21 Feb 2015
Current Issue
Entropy
1099-43002.14.9Q2199915,361
5 May 2004
Current Issue
Genes
2073-44253.15.9Q2201015,301
23 Feb 2011
Current Issue
Pharmaceutics
1999-49236.912.5Q1200915,047
24 Feb 2011
Current Issue
Journal of Marine Science and Engineering
2077-13123.25.6Q2201314,634
2 May 2017
Current Issue
Agriculture
2077-04724.57.8Q1201114,580
8 Jun 2016
Current Issue
Medicina
Society Journal
1648-91442.94.6Q1192014,562
1 Jan 2002
Current Issue
Micromachines
2072-666X3.57.1Q2201013,986
29 Oct 2013
Current Issue
Land
2073-445X3.56.4Q2201213,898
23 Nov 2016
Current Issue
Biomolecules
2218-273X5.69.3Q1201113,823
8 Feb 2013
Current Issue
Antioxidants
2076-39218.214.7Q1201213,623
24 Aug 2016
Current Issue
Coatings
2079-64123.46.1Q2201113,138
28 May 2018
Current Issue
Atmosphere
2073-44332.65.4Q3201013,090
19 Feb 2013
Current Issue
Life
2075-17293.97.1Q1201112,260
30 Dec 2013
Current Issue
Catalysts
2073-43444.58.3Q2201111,960
12 Jun 2014
Current Issue
Pharmaceuticals
1424-82475.79Q1200411,579
23 May 2011
Current Issue
Minerals
2075-163X2.74.9Q2201111,473
26 Nov 2015
Current Issue
Crystals
2073-43522.95.4Q2201111,125
26 Apr 2014
Current Issue
Brain Sciences
2076-34253.46Q2201111,001
8 Feb 2013
Current Issue
Religions
2077-14440.61.3-201010,873
8 Jan 2014
Current Issue
Children
2227-90672.64.5Q1201410,765
10 Jul 2021
Current Issue
Biology
2079-77374.37.3Q1201210,545
11 Mar 2014
Current Issue
Vaccines
2076-393X3.57.7Q2201310,524
6 Feb 2017
Current Issue
Antibiotics
2079-63825.510.2Q1201210,272
17 Aug 2016
Current Issue
Pathogens
2076-08173.86.7Q2201210,017
10 Aug 2016
Current Issue
Education Sciences
2227-71023.56.2Q120119,102
29 Oct 2018
Current Issue
Insects
2075-44503.05.3Q120108,770
5 Mar 2013
Current Issue
Engineering Proceedings
Proceedings Journal
2673-4591-1.8-20208,398
3 Dec 2022
Forthcoming Volume
Journal of Personalized Medicine
2075-4426-7.2-20118,107
8 Feb 2013
Current Issue
Toxins
2072-66514.08.3Q220098,061
15 Mar 2011
Current Issue
Marine Drugs
1660-33975.711.6Q120037,843
1 Jan 2012
Current Issue
Horticulturae
2311-75243.46.1Q120157,775
29 Apr 2019
Current Issue
Behavioral Sciences
2076-328X3.24.1Q120117,455
29 Nov 2018
Current Issue
Photonics
2304-67322.13.9Q320147,033
4 Jul 2017
Current Issue
Bioengineering
2306-53544.47.5Q220147,018
21 Jun 2018
Current Issue
Metabolites
2218-19894.58.1Q220117,012
8 Feb 2013
Current Issue
Journal of Fungi
2309-608X4.38.7Q120157,003
31 Jul 2018
Current Issue
Diversity
1424-28182.34.6Q220096,569
15 Dec 2011
Current Issue
Information
2078-24894.38.2Q220106,556
6 Feb 2013
Current Issue
Machines
2075-17023.06.1Q220136,406
3 Aug 2017
Current Issue
ISPRS International Journal of Geo-Information
Society Journal
2220-99643.26.7Q220126,229
22 Mar 2016
Current Issue
Aerospace
2226-43102.54.8Q220146,056
27 Nov 2017
Current Issue
Current Oncology
1718-77293.66.1Q219945,802
1 Jan 1998
Current Issue
Biosensors
2079-63746.212.1Q120115,594
30 Apr 2013
Current Issue
Toxics
2305-63044.97.8Q120135,576
5 May 2017
Current Issue
Veterinary Sciences
2306-73812.73.9Q120145,387
7 Dec 2017
Current Issue
Membranes
2077-03754.29.4Q220115,299
1 Jan 2013
Current Issue
Gels
2310-28616.410.3Q120155,240
5 Mar 2019
Current Issue
Social Sciences
2076-07602.03.5Q120125,180
18 Oct 2016
Current Issue
Algorithms
1999-48932.65.4Q220085,152
17 Oct 2011
Current Issue
Current Issues in Molecular Biology
1467-30454.15Q219994,704
1 Jul 1999
Current Issue
Journal of Risk and Financial Management
1911-8074-5.5-20084,626
20 Dec 2018
Current Issue
Geosciences
2076-32632.34.4Q320114,453
25 Nov 2013
Current Issue
Fractal and Fractional
2504-31103.56.8Q120174,431
25 May 2020
Current Issue
Fermentation
2311-56374.17.7Q220154,414
15 Nov 2018
Current Issue
Systems
2079-89543.85.4Q120134,334
18 May 2020
Current Issue
Drones
2504-446X5.210Q220173,989
26 Mar 2020
Current Issue
Future Internet
1999-59034.610Q220093,762
6 Mar 2012
Current Issue
World Electric Vehicle Journal
Society Journal
2032-66533.35.4Q220073,679
20 Dec 2018
Current Issue
Universe
2218-19972.55Q220153,667
11 Jan 2019
Current Issue
Biomimetics
2313-76734.26.2Q120163,572
8 Oct 2019
Current Issue
Journal of Composites Science
2504-477X4.66.7Q220173,475
14 Dec 2020
Current Issue
Actuators
2076-08252.44.3Q220123,333
3 Aug 2017
Current Issue
Fishes
2410-38882.94.4Q120163,090
10 Jul 2019
Current Issue
Journal of the American Podiatric Medical Association
Society Journal
1930-82640.71.1Q419073,080
1 Jan 1985
Current Issue
Lubricants
2075-44423.65.6Q220132,939
2 May 2017
Current Issue
Journal of Cardiovascular Development and Disease
2308-34252.64.5Q220142,884
31 Aug 2020
Current Issue
Dentistry Journal
2304-67673.44.6Q120132,863
29 Nov 2018
Current Issue
Journal of Functional Biomaterials
2079-49835.99.7Q120102,849
28 May 2018
Current Issue
Chemosensors
2227-90404.48.1Q220132,821
25 Dec 2017
Current Issue
Fluids
2311-55212.14.1Q320162,753
18 Dec 2018
Current Issue
Journal of Imaging
2313-433X3.87.3Q220152,721
27 Nov 2018
Current Issue
Sports
2075-46633.24.3Q120132,715
4 Aug 2020
Current Issue
Tropical Medicine and Infectious Disease
2414-63663.16Q120162,694
23 May 2019
Current Issue
Computers
2073-431X5.29.1Q220122,657
7 Jun 2018
Current Issue
Separations
2297-87393.56.4Q220142,643
11 Mar 2019
Current Issue
Batteries
2313-01056.39.8Q120152,636
11 Feb 2019
Current Issue
Heritage
2571-94082.64.3Q220182,511
9 Mar 2021
Current Issue
Environments
2076-32984.35.7Q220142,484
28 May 2019
Current Issue
Economies
2227-70992.35.2Q220132,475
9 Sep 2018
Current Issue
Inorganics
2304-67403.45.3Q220132,441
23 Dec 2017
Current Issue
Technologies
2227-70805.26.7Q120132,432
29 Jan 2023
Current Issue
Fire
2571-62553.25.1Q120182,421
14 May 2020
Current Issue
Administrative Sciences
2076-33873.96.6Q220112,391
27 Feb 2021
Current Issue
Swiss Archives of Neurology, Psychiatry and Psychotherapy
2297-7007-0.1-19172,253
1 Jan 2016
Current Issue
Societies
2075-46982.23.8Q220112,140
4 Feb 2021
Current Issue
Urban Science
2413-88513.23.7Q120172,110
17 Dec 2022
Current Issue
Journal of Manufacturing and Materials Processing
2504-44944.05.7Q120172,034
5 Dec 2019
Current Issue
Risks
2227-90911.84.5Q320131,995
25 Jul 2018
Current Issue
Languages
2226-471X1.32.3Q220161,993
4 May 2020
Current Issue
Climate
2225-11544.06.5Q220131,982
28 Apr 2017
Current Issue
Molbank
1422-85990.30.9Q419971,973
5 Feb 2007
Current Issue
Journal of Functional Morphology and Kinesiology
2411-51422.53.2Q220161,925
27 Nov 2018
Current Issue
Mathematical and Computational Applications
2297-87472.22.8Q219961,913
1 Jan 2024
Current Issue
Diseases
2079-97213.74.2Q220131,895
22 Dec 2022
Current Issue
Hydrology
2306-53383.16Q220141,895
9 Feb 2018
Current Issue
Cardiovascular Medicine
1664-204X-0.4-19981,842
1 Jan 2019
Current Issue
Computation
2079-31972.65.2Q220131,829
23 Dec 2017
Current Issue
Infrastructures
2412-38113.65.7Q220161,809
6 Aug 2019
Current Issue
Humanities
2076-07870.30.5-20121,800
20 Oct 2022
Current Issue
Medical Sciences
2076-32715.94.6Q120131,712
27 Jan 2025
Current Issue
Advances in Respiratory Medicine
Society Journal
2543-60314.54.5Q119091,695
1 Mar 2016
Current Issue
Scientia Pharmaceutica
Society Journal
2218-05323.65.3Q219301,672
1 Jan 1973
Current Issue
Journal of Theoretical and Applied Electronic Commerce Research
0718-18764.57.1Q220061,671
1 Apr 2006
Current Issue
Cosmetics
2079-92844.16Q120141,640
4 May 2018
Current Issue
Resources
2079-92764.37.3Q220121,569
23 Nov 2016
Current Issue
Data
2306-57292.45.4Q220161,554
17 May 2019
Current Issue
AgriEngineering
2624-74023.14.7Q220191,553
16 May 2022
Current Issue
Nursing Reports
2039-44033.12.9Q120111,545
7 Oct 2022
Current Issue
Clinics and Practice
2039-72832.83.5Q120111,536
28 Nov 2022
Current Issue
Robotics
2218-65813.67.4Q220121,472
18 May 2017
Current Issue
Big Data and Cognitive Computing
2504-22895.311.4Q120171,461
25 May 2020
Current Issue
Eng
2673-41173.54.1Q120201,416
12 Jul 2023
Current Issue
International Journal of Financial Studies
2227-70722.75Q220131,377
5 Mar 2019
Current Issue
European Journal of Investigation in Health, Psychology and Education
Society Journal
2254-96253.75.1Q120111,341
14 Dec 2020
Current Issue
Galaxies
2075-44344.07Q220131,245
2 Jun 2017
Current Issue
Magnetochemistry
2312-74812.85.8Q220151,224
26 Aug 2020
Current Issue
Geriatrics
2308-34172.43.4Q320161,219
17 Sep 2019
Current Issue
Journal of Intelligence
2079-32003.86.6Q120131,193
10 Jul 2019
Current Issue
Tomography
2379-139X2.54.9Q220151,167
1 Mar 2017
Current Issue
Fibers
2079-64394.27.3Q220131,148
29 Oct 2017
Current Issue
AI
2673-26886.57.3Q120201,108
7 Aug 2023
Current Issue
Philosophies
2409-92870.71.7Q220161,098
20 Jul 2021
Current Issue
Atoms
2218-20041.52.9Q420131,085
14 Dec 2017
Current Issue
Microbiology Research
2036-74812.53.5Q320101,078
1 Dec 2015
Current Issue
Beverages
2306-57103.04.7Q320151,071
15 Apr 2020
Current Issue
Genealogy
2313-57780.71.3Q320171,058
7 Dec 2022
Current Issue
Neurology International
2035-83773.34.3Q220091,049
1 Apr 2009
Current Issue
Applied System Innovation
Society Journal
2571-55773.49Q220181,040
24 Jun 2020
Current Issue
Inventions
2411-51342.45.7Q220161,016
18 Apr 2019
Current Issue
Recycling
2313-43215.27.5Q320161,008
12 Jul 2019
Current Issue
Smart Cities
2624-65116.613Q12018992
3 Dec 2021
Current Issue
Machine Learning and Knowledge Extraction
2504-49908.412.7Q12019967
9 Aug 2022
Current Issue
ChemEngineering
2305-70843.76Q22017954
27 May 2020
Current Issue
Methods and Protocols
2409-92792.53.4Q32018949
26 May 2020
Current Issue
Logistics
2305-62904.48.1Q12017942
23 Oct 2022
Current Issue
Multimodal Technologies and Interaction
2414-40883.36.6Q22017939
13 Jan 2020
Current Issue
Informatics
2227-97095.19.1Q22014936
22 Oct 2018
Current Issue
Designs
2411-9660-5.7-2017932
17 Jul 2020
Current Issue
Encyclopedia
2673-8392-10.1-2021932
24 Aug 2025
Current Issue
Chemistry
2624-85492.64.4Q32019926
19 Feb 2022
Current Issue
Soil Systems
2571-87894.16.9Q22017920
8 Jun 2020
Current Issue
Infectious Disease Reports
2036-74492.64.2Q22009913
1 Sep 2009
Current Issue
Safety
2313-576X2.43.9Q22015901
27 Jun 2019
Current Issue
Laws
2075-471X1.13Q22012896
24 Apr 2022
Current Issue
Pediatric Reports
2036-75031.92.4Q22009890
1 Jun 2009
Current Issue
Games
2073-43360.71.2Q42010883
25 Nov 2013
Current Issue
C
2311-56294.36.2Q22015882
3 Aug 2023
Current Issue
Tourism and Hospitality
2673-5768-3.1-2020858
27 Nov 2023
Current Issue
COVID
2673-81120.92Q42021858
17 Apr 2024
Current Issue
Antibodies
2073-44683.34.9Q32012835
4 Feb 2021
Current Issue
Journal of Sensor and Actuator Networks
2224-27084.811.3Q22012833
22 May 2017
Current Issue
Vehicles
2624-89213.25.5Q22019828
15 Aug 2022
Current Issue
Ceramics
2571-61312.84.1Q22018808
8 Oct 2021
Current Issue
Audiology Research
2039-43491.72.5Q22011786
14 Jul 2022
Current Issue
Sci
2413-41554.15.4Q12019782
28 Nov 2022
Current Issue
International Journal of Neonatal Screening
Society Journal
2409-515X3.55.5Q12015749
19 Dec 2018
Current Issue
Journalism and Media
2673-51722.53.2Q12020746
7 Aug 2023
Current Issue
Journal of Eye Movement Research
1995-86922.23.9Q22007718
1 Feb 2021
Current Issue
Journal of Xenobiotics
2039-47134.65.1Q12011715
22 Oct 2022
Current Issue
Future Transportation
2673-75902.53.4Q32021708
3 Nov 2023
Current Issue
Condensed Matter
2410-38961.53.4Q42016672
6 Jan 2020
Current Issue
Hematology Reports
2038-83301.92.3Q32009666
1 May 2011
Current Issue
Vision
2411-51502.73.5Q22017663
7 Oct 2019
Current Issue
Colloids and Interfaces
2504-53773.85.8Q22017653
7 Sep 2020
Current Issue
Stats
2571-905X1.11.9Q32018635
23 Oct 2022
Current Issue
Modelling
2673-39511.82.4Q22020635
24 Aug 2023
Current Issue
Non-Coding RNA
2311-553X4.26.1Q12015633
15 Jan 2018
Current Issue
Prosthesis
2673-15922.94.8Q32019632
26 Jul 2022
Current Issue
BioTech
2673-62843.65.6Q22012630
1 Dec 2020
Current Issue
Clean Technologies
2571-87975.99.4Q12019628
7 Apr 2022
Current Issue
Journal of Low Power Electronics and Applications
2079-92681.74.6Q32011622
26 May 2014
Current Issue
Publications
2304-67753.45.7Q12013621
11 Jul 2017
Current Issue
International Journal of Plant Biology
2037-0164-4.2-2010614
1 Sep 2010
Current Issue
Applied Microbiology
2673-8007-3.6-2021613
15 May 2024
Current Issue
Psychiatry International
2673-53181.81.5Q32020581
8 Sep 2023
Current Issue
Earth
2673-48344.05.3Q22020580
14 Jan 2023
Current Issue
Econometrics
2225-11461.42.4Q32013568
25 Jul 2018
Current Issue
Challenges
2078-1547---2010565
11 Oct 2026
Current Issue
Proteomes
2227-73824.36.4Q22013558
17 Jul 2017
Current Issue
Diabetology
2673-45402.73.2Q32020558
25 May 2023
Current Issue
AppliedMath
2673-99091.41.4Q22021551
10 Aug 2024
Current Issue
Physics
2624-81741.43.5Q32019549
7 Feb 2022
Current Issue
Particles
2571-712X2.33.2Q22018524
1 Sep 2022
Current Issue
Cryptography
2410-387X2.46.4Q22017516
18 Nov 2020
Current Issue
Psychology International
2813-9844---2019516
18 Sep 2026
Current Issue
Germs
Society Journal
2248-29971.82.9Q32011503
1 Jan 2011
Current Issue
Acoustics
2624-599X1.53Q32019493
14 Apr 2022
Current Issue
Surgeries
2673-40951.51.8Q32020489
23 Feb 2023
Current Issue
Architecture
2673-89452.12.5Q32021489
15 Jul 2024
Current Issue
Journal of Cybersecurity and Privacy
2624-800X3.88.8Q22021472
15 Sep 2023
Current Issue
Hydrogen
2673-41415.65.6Q22020472
31 Dec 2023
Current Issue
Quaternary
2571-550X2.03.7Q32018468
30 Dec 2020
Current Issue
Journal of Developmental Biology
2221-37592.44.7Q22013462
9 Dec 2017
Current Issue
Vibration
2571-631X2.23.3Q32018462
16 Aug 2022
Current Issue
Applied Mechanics
2673-31611.83.5Q32020454
13 Nov 2022
Current Issue
Instruments
2410-390X1.42.8Q42017453
14 Jan 2021
Current Issue
Surfaces
2571-96372.74.2Q32018453
2 Aug 2023
Current Issue
Microplastics
2673-89294.87.7Q22022449
8 Dec 2024
Current Issue
Nitrogen
2504-31292.83.4Q32020439
28 Aug 2023
Current Issue
BioMedInformatics
2673-74263.67.1Q12021436
12 Oct 2023
Current Issue
Epidemiologia
2673-39863.23.7Q22020435
27 Jun 2023
Current Issue
Forecasting
2571-93944.27.1Q12019432
25 Sep 2022
Current Issue
Telecom
2673-40012.85.2Q32020431
21 Nov 2022
Current Issue
Clocks & Sleep
2624-51753.23.6Q22019426
19 Oct 2022
Current Issue
Quantum Reports
2624-960X1.82.7Q42019425
2 Feb 2021
Current Issue
Polysaccharides
2673-41764.17.7Q22020424
11 Nov 2023
Current Issue
Limnological Review
2300-7575-2.4-2001424
1 Apr 2018
Current Issue
Geotechnics
2673-70942.63.8Q22021413
26 Dec 2024
Current Issue
Dairy
2624-862X3.05.4Q12020412
10 Jan 2023
Current Issue
CivilEng
2673-41092.84.4Q22020412
14 Nov 2022
Current Issue
Gastroenterology Insights
2036-74221.62.1Q42009410
1 Sep 2019
Current Issue
Disabilities
2673-72721.52.3Q32021407
30 Aug 2023
Current Issue
Oral
2673-63731.51.8Q32021405
30 Jun 2025
Current Issue
Signals
2624-61202.95.9Q22020395
10 Dec 2023
Current Issue
Gastrointestinal Disorders
2624-56471.92.1Q32019392
26 Aug 2022
Current Issue
Biomechanics
2673-70781.41.9Q32021391
3 Nov 2023
Current Issue
International Journal of Turbomachinery, Propulsion and Power
Society Journal
2504-186X2.13.7Q22016389
6 Aug 2019
Current Issue
Journal of Market Access & Health Policy
Society Journal
2001-6689-3.7-2013385
1 Aug 2013
Current Issue
Automation
2673-40522.94.5Q22020382
10 Dec 2023
Current Issue
Conservation
2673-71591.93.5Q22021382
26 Jul 2024
Current Issue
GeoHazards
2624-795X2.32.6Q32020367
31 Dec 2023
Current Issue
Oceans
2673-19242.52.6Q22020367
5 Jul 2023
Current Issue
Epigenomes
2075-46554.15.3Q22017365
28 Feb 2021
Current Issue
Ecologies
2673-41332.93.6Q22020360
24 Aug 2023
Current Issue
Mining
2673-64892.94.5Q22021360
31 Dec 2023
Current Issue
Plasma
2571-61823.13.9Q22018351
24 Feb 2023
Current Issue
Electricity
2673-48262.74.4Q32020350
13 Jul 2023
Current Issue
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