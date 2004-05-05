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378 MDPI Journals Covered in Scopus
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|Journals
|ISSN
|IF
|CiteScore
|Highest JCR
|Launched
|Articles
|Indexed Date
|Current Issue
|RSS
International Journal of Molecular Sciences
|1422-0067
|5.6
|10
|Q1
|2000
|115,866
5 May 2004
|Current Issue
Sustainability
|2071-1050
|4.1
|8.9
|Q2
|2009
|110,630
20 Aug 2011
|Current Issue
Applied Sciences
|2076-3417
|2.9
|6.1
|Q2
|2011
|94,200
1 Dec 2015
|Current Issue
Sensors
|1424-8220
|4.0
|9.4
|Q2
|2001
|81,648
1 Jan 2012
|Current Issue
International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health
|1660-4601
|-
|9.8
|-
|2004
|66,783
1 Jan 2012
|Current Issue
Molecules
|1420-3049
|5.1
|10.3
|Q2
|1996
|66,220
16 Sep 2004
|Current Issue
Energies
|1996-1073
|3.9
|8.3
|Q3
|2008
|65,190
12 Feb 2009
|Current Issue
Materials
|1996-1944
|3.7
|7
|Q2
|2008
|58,586
20 Feb 2012
|Current Issue
Journal of Clinical Medicine
|2077-0383
|3.3
|5.2
|Q1
|2012
|54,028
30 Jun 2021
|Current Issue
Remote Sensing
|2072-4292
|4.3
|9.4
|Q1
|2009
|43,939
28 Jul 2011
|Current Issue
Nutrients
|2072-6643
|5.8
|10.2
|Q1
|2009
|39,925
15 Mar 2011
|Current Issue
Cancers
|2072-6694
|4.8
|9
|Q2
|2009
|37,888
5 Aug 2013
|Current Issue
Polymers
|2073-4360
|5.8
|11
|Q1
|2009
|32,834
3 Feb 2011
|Current Issue
Water
|2073-4441
|3.5
|6.7
|Q2
|2009
|32,757
25 Feb 2013
|Current Issue
Electronics
|2079-9292
|2.9
|7
|Q2
|2012
|32,119
8 Aug 2015
|Current Issue
Mathematics
|2227-7390
|2.3
|5.4
|Q1
|2013
|29,307
11 May 2017
|Current Issue
Foods
|2304-8158
|6.0
|10.3
|Q1
|2012
|27,417
9 Sep 2018
|Current Issue
Animals
|2076-2615
|3.2
|5.5
|Q1
|2011
|26,222
14 May 2013
|Current Issue
Plants
|2223-7747
|4.7
|8.5
|Q1
|2012
|24,223
19 Aug 2016
|Current Issue
Nanomaterials
|2079-4991
|4.8
|10.3
|Q2
|2010
|22,900
21 Feb 2015
|Current Issue
Processes
|2227-9717
|3.4
|5.7
|Q3
|2013
|22,184
4 Jul 2017
|Current Issue
Cells
|2073-4409
|6.0
|11.4
|Q2
|2012
|21,720
10 Aug 2021
|Current Issue
Diagnostics
|2075-4418
|3.8
|6.9
|Q1
|2011
|20,677
15 Mar 2019
|Current Issue
Agronomy
|2073-4395
|4.1
|7.6
|Q1
|2011
|20,571
22 Sep 2015
|Current Issue
Buildings
|2075-5309
|3.4
|5.6
|Q2
|2011
|20,142
5 Oct 2015
|Current Issue
Microorganisms
|2076-2607
|4.7
|8.2
|Q2
|2013
|19,281
14 Oct 2019
|Current Issue
Healthcare
|2227-9032
|3.4
|5.5
|Q1
|2013
|18,366
25 Aug 2020
|Current Issue
Symmetry
|2073-8994
|2.2
|5.2
|Q2
|2009
|18,332
19 Jan 2012
|Current Issue
Biomedicines
|2227-9059
|4.5
|7.8
|Q2
|2013
|18,151
5 Sep 2017
|Current Issue
Viruses
|1999-4915
|3.8
|7.6
|Q2
|2009
|18,104
15 Mar 2011
|Current Issue
Forests
|1999-4907
|3.1
|5.4
|Q2
|2010
|16,670
20 Mar 2012
|Current Issue
Metals
|2075-4701
|3.1
|5.7
|Q2
|2011
|15,654
21 Feb 2015
|Current Issue
Entropy
|1099-4300
|2.1
|4.9
|Q2
|1999
|15,361
5 May 2004
|Current Issue
Genes
|2073-4425
|3.1
|5.9
|Q2
|2010
|15,301
23 Feb 2011
|Current Issue
Pharmaceutics
|1999-4923
|6.9
|12.5
|Q1
|2009
|15,047
24 Feb 2011
|Current Issue
Journal of Marine Science and Engineering
|2077-1312
|3.2
|5.6
|Q2
|2013
|14,634
2 May 2017
|Current Issue
Agriculture
|2077-0472
|4.5
|7.8
|Q1
|2011
|14,580
8 Jun 2016
|Current Issue
Medicina
Society Journal
|1648-9144
|2.9
|4.6
|Q1
|1920
|14,562
1 Jan 2002
|Current Issue
Micromachines
|2072-666X
|3.5
|7.1
|Q2
|2010
|13,986
29 Oct 2013
|Current Issue
Land
|2073-445X
|3.5
|6.4
|Q2
|2012
|13,898
23 Nov 2016
|Current Issue
Biomolecules
|2218-273X
|5.6
|9.3
|Q1
|2011
|13,823
8 Feb 2013
|Current Issue
Antioxidants
|2076-3921
|8.2
|14.7
|Q1
|2012
|13,623
24 Aug 2016
|Current Issue
Coatings
|2079-6412
|3.4
|6.1
|Q2
|2011
|13,138
28 May 2018
|Current Issue
Atmosphere
|2073-4433
|2.6
|5.4
|Q3
|2010
|13,090
19 Feb 2013
|Current Issue
Life
|2075-1729
|3.9
|7.1
|Q1
|2011
|12,260
30 Dec 2013
|Current Issue
Catalysts
|2073-4344
|4.5
|8.3
|Q2
|2011
|11,960
12 Jun 2014
|Current Issue
Pharmaceuticals
|1424-8247
|5.7
|9
|Q1
|2004
|11,579
23 May 2011
|Current Issue
Minerals
|2075-163X
|2.7
|4.9
|Q2
|2011
|11,473
26 Nov 2015
|Current Issue
Crystals
|2073-4352
|2.9
|5.4
|Q2
|2011
|11,125
26 Apr 2014
|Current Issue
Brain Sciences
|2076-3425
|3.4
|6
|Q2
|2011
|11,001
8 Feb 2013
|Current Issue
Religions
|2077-1444
|0.6
|1.3
|-
|2010
|10,873
8 Jan 2014
|Current Issue
Children
|2227-9067
|2.6
|4.5
|Q1
|2014
|10,765
10 Jul 2021
|Current Issue
Biology
|2079-7737
|4.3
|7.3
|Q1
|2012
|10,545
11 Mar 2014
|Current Issue
Vaccines
|2076-393X
|3.5
|7.7
|Q2
|2013
|10,524
6 Feb 2017
|Current Issue
Antibiotics
|2079-6382
|5.5
|10.2
|Q1
|2012
|10,272
17 Aug 2016
|Current Issue
Pathogens
|2076-0817
|3.8
|6.7
|Q2
|2012
|10,017
10 Aug 2016
|Current Issue
Education Sciences
|2227-7102
|3.5
|6.2
|Q1
|2011
|9,102
29 Oct 2018
|Current Issue
Insects
|2075-4450
|3.0
|5.3
|Q1
|2010
|8,770
5 Mar 2013
|Current Issue
Engineering Proceedings
Proceedings Journal
|2673-4591
|-
|1.8
|-
|2020
|8,398
3 Dec 2022
|Forthcoming Volume
Journal of Personalized Medicine
|2075-4426
|-
|7.2
|-
|2011
|8,107
8 Feb 2013
|Current Issue
Toxins
|2072-6651
|4.0
|8.3
|Q2
|2009
|8,061
15 Mar 2011
|Current Issue
Marine Drugs
|1660-3397
|5.7
|11.6
|Q1
|2003
|7,843
1 Jan 2012
|Current Issue
Horticulturae
|2311-7524
|3.4
|6.1
|Q1
|2015
|7,775
29 Apr 2019
|Current Issue
Behavioral Sciences
|2076-328X
|3.2
|4.1
|Q1
|2011
|7,455
29 Nov 2018
|Current Issue
Photonics
|2304-6732
|2.1
|3.9
|Q3
|2014
|7,033
4 Jul 2017
|Current Issue
Bioengineering
|2306-5354
|4.4
|7.5
|Q2
|2014
|7,018
21 Jun 2018
|Current Issue
Metabolites
|2218-1989
|4.5
|8.1
|Q2
|2011
|7,012
8 Feb 2013
|Current Issue
Journal of Fungi
|2309-608X
|4.3
|8.7
|Q1
|2015
|7,003
31 Jul 2018
|Current Issue
Diversity
|1424-2818
|2.3
|4.6
|Q2
|2009
|6,569
15 Dec 2011
|Current Issue
Information
|2078-2489
|4.3
|8.2
|Q2
|2010
|6,556
6 Feb 2013
|Current Issue
Machines
|2075-1702
|3.0
|6.1
|Q2
|2013
|6,406
3 Aug 2017
|Current Issue
ISPRS International Journal of Geo-Information
Society Journal
|2220-9964
|3.2
|6.7
|Q2
|2012
|6,229
22 Mar 2016
|Current Issue
Aerospace
|2226-4310
|2.5
|4.8
|Q2
|2014
|6,056
27 Nov 2017
|Current Issue
Current Oncology
|1718-7729
|3.6
|6.1
|Q2
|1994
|5,802
1 Jan 1998
|Current Issue
Biosensors
|2079-6374
|6.2
|12.1
|Q1
|2011
|5,594
30 Apr 2013
|Current Issue
Toxics
|2305-6304
|4.9
|7.8
|Q1
|2013
|5,576
5 May 2017
|Current Issue
Veterinary Sciences
|2306-7381
|2.7
|3.9
|Q1
|2014
|5,387
7 Dec 2017
|Current Issue
Membranes
|2077-0375
|4.2
|9.4
|Q2
|2011
|5,299
1 Jan 2013
|Current Issue
Gels
|2310-2861
|6.4
|10.3
|Q1
|2015
|5,240
5 Mar 2019
|Current Issue
Social Sciences
|2076-0760
|2.0
|3.5
|Q1
|2012
|5,180
18 Oct 2016
|Current Issue
Algorithms
|1999-4893
|2.6
|5.4
|Q2
|2008
|5,152
17 Oct 2011
|Current Issue
Current Issues in Molecular Biology
|1467-3045
|4.1
|5
|Q2
|1999
|4,704
1 Jul 1999
|Current Issue
Journal of Risk and Financial Management
|1911-8074
|-
|5.5
|-
|2008
|4,626
20 Dec 2018
|Current Issue
Geosciences
|2076-3263
|2.3
|4.4
|Q3
|2011
|4,453
25 Nov 2013
|Current Issue
Fractal and Fractional
|2504-3110
|3.5
|6.8
|Q1
|2017
|4,431
25 May 2020
|Current Issue
Fermentation
|2311-5637
|4.1
|7.7
|Q2
|2015
|4,414
15 Nov 2018
|Current Issue
Systems
|2079-8954
|3.8
|5.4
|Q1
|2013
|4,334
18 May 2020
|Current Issue
Drones
|2504-446X
|5.2
|10
|Q2
|2017
|3,989
26 Mar 2020
|Current Issue
Future Internet
|1999-5903
|4.6
|10
|Q2
|2009
|3,762
6 Mar 2012
|Current Issue
World Electric Vehicle Journal
Society Journal
|2032-6653
|3.3
|5.4
|Q2
|2007
|3,679
20 Dec 2018
|Current Issue
Universe
|2218-1997
|2.5
|5
|Q2
|2015
|3,667
11 Jan 2019
|Current Issue
Biomimetics
|2313-7673
|4.2
|6.2
|Q1
|2016
|3,572
8 Oct 2019
|Current Issue
Journal of Composites Science
|2504-477X
|4.6
|6.7
|Q2
|2017
|3,475
14 Dec 2020
|Current Issue
Actuators
|2076-0825
|2.4
|4.3
|Q2
|2012
|3,333
3 Aug 2017
|Current Issue
Fishes
|2410-3888
|2.9
|4.4
|Q1
|2016
|3,090
10 Jul 2019
|Current Issue
Journal of the American Podiatric Medical Association
Society Journal
|1930-8264
|0.7
|1.1
|Q4
|1907
|3,080
1 Jan 1985
|Current Issue
Lubricants
|2075-4442
|3.6
|5.6
|Q2
|2013
|2,939
2 May 2017
|Current Issue
Journal of Cardiovascular Development and Disease
|2308-3425
|2.6
|4.5
|Q2
|2014
|2,884
31 Aug 2020
|Current Issue
Dentistry Journal
|2304-6767
|3.4
|4.6
|Q1
|2013
|2,863
29 Nov 2018
|Current Issue
Journal of Functional Biomaterials
|2079-4983
|5.9
|9.7
|Q1
|2010
|2,849
28 May 2018
|Current Issue
Chemosensors
|2227-9040
|4.4
|8.1
|Q2
|2013
|2,821
25 Dec 2017
|Current Issue
Fluids
|2311-5521
|2.1
|4.1
|Q3
|2016
|2,753
18 Dec 2018
|Current Issue
Journal of Imaging
|2313-433X
|3.8
|7.3
|Q2
|2015
|2,721
27 Nov 2018
|Current Issue
Sports
|2075-4663
|3.2
|4.3
|Q1
|2013
|2,715
4 Aug 2020
|Current Issue
Tropical Medicine and Infectious Disease
|2414-6366
|3.1
|6
|Q1
|2016
|2,694
23 May 2019
|Current Issue
Computers
|2073-431X
|5.2
|9.1
|Q2
|2012
|2,657
7 Jun 2018
|Current Issue
Separations
|2297-8739
|3.5
|6.4
|Q2
|2014
|2,643
11 Mar 2019
|Current Issue
Batteries
|2313-0105
|6.3
|9.8
|Q1
|2015
|2,636
11 Feb 2019
|Current Issue
Heritage
|2571-9408
|2.6
|4.3
|Q2
|2018
|2,511
9 Mar 2021
|Current Issue
Environments
|2076-3298
|4.3
|5.7
|Q2
|2014
|2,484
28 May 2019
|Current Issue
Economies
|2227-7099
|2.3
|5.2
|Q2
|2013
|2,475
9 Sep 2018
|Current Issue
Inorganics
|2304-6740
|3.4
|5.3
|Q2
|2013
|2,441
23 Dec 2017
|Current Issue
Technologies
|2227-7080
|5.2
|6.7
|Q1
|2013
|2,432
29 Jan 2023
|Current Issue
Fire
|2571-6255
|3.2
|5.1
|Q1
|2018
|2,421
14 May 2020
|Current Issue
Administrative Sciences
|2076-3387
|3.9
|6.6
|Q2
|2011
|2,391
27 Feb 2021
|Current Issue
Swiss Archives of Neurology, Psychiatry and Psychotherapy
|2297-7007
|-
|0.1
|-
|1917
|2,253
1 Jan 2016
|Current Issue
Societies
|2075-4698
|2.2
|3.8
|Q2
|2011
|2,140
4 Feb 2021
|Current Issue
Urban Science
|2413-8851
|3.2
|3.7
|Q1
|2017
|2,110
17 Dec 2022
|Current Issue
Journal of Manufacturing and Materials Processing
|2504-4494
|4.0
|5.7
|Q1
|2017
|2,034
5 Dec 2019
|Current Issue
Risks
|2227-9091
|1.8
|4.5
|Q3
|2013
|1,995
25 Jul 2018
|Current Issue
Languages
|2226-471X
|1.3
|2.3
|Q2
|2016
|1,993
4 May 2020
|Current Issue
Climate
|2225-1154
|4.0
|6.5
|Q2
|2013
|1,982
28 Apr 2017
|Current Issue
Molbank
|1422-8599
|0.3
|0.9
|Q4
|1997
|1,973
5 Feb 2007
|Current Issue
Journal of Functional Morphology and Kinesiology
|2411-5142
|2.5
|3.2
|Q2
|2016
|1,925
27 Nov 2018
|Current Issue
Mathematical and Computational Applications
|2297-8747
|2.2
|2.8
|Q2
|1996
|1,913
1 Jan 2024
|Current Issue
Diseases
|2079-9721
|3.7
|4.2
|Q2
|2013
|1,895
22 Dec 2022
|Current Issue
Hydrology
|2306-5338
|3.1
|6
|Q2
|2014
|1,895
9 Feb 2018
|Current Issue
Cardiovascular Medicine
|1664-204X
|-
|0.4
|-
|1998
|1,842
1 Jan 2019
|Current Issue
Computation
|2079-3197
|2.6
|5.2
|Q2
|2013
|1,829
23 Dec 2017
|Current Issue
Infrastructures
|2412-3811
|3.6
|5.7
|Q2
|2016
|1,809
6 Aug 2019
|Current Issue
Humanities
|2076-0787
|0.3
|0.5
|-
|2012
|1,800
20 Oct 2022
|Current Issue
Medical Sciences
|2076-3271
|5.9
|4.6
|Q1
|2013
|1,712
27 Jan 2025
|Current Issue
Advances in Respiratory Medicine
Society Journal
|2543-6031
|4.5
|4.5
|Q1
|1909
|1,695
1 Mar 2016
|Current Issue
Scientia Pharmaceutica
Society Journal
|2218-0532
|3.6
|5.3
|Q2
|1930
|1,672
1 Jan 1973
|Current Issue
Journal of Theoretical and Applied Electronic Commerce Research
|0718-1876
|4.5
|7.1
|Q2
|2006
|1,671
1 Apr 2006
|Current Issue
Cosmetics
|2079-9284
|4.1
|6
|Q1
|2014
|1,640
4 May 2018
|Current Issue
Resources
|2079-9276
|4.3
|7.3
|Q2
|2012
|1,569
23 Nov 2016
|Current Issue
Data
|2306-5729
|2.4
|5.4
|Q2
|2016
|1,554
17 May 2019
|Current Issue
AgriEngineering
|2624-7402
|3.1
|4.7
|Q2
|2019
|1,553
16 May 2022
|Current Issue
Nursing Reports
|2039-4403
|3.1
|2.9
|Q1
|2011
|1,545
7 Oct 2022
|Current Issue
Clinics and Practice
|2039-7283
|2.8
|3.5
|Q1
|2011
|1,536
28 Nov 2022
|Current Issue
Robotics
|2218-6581
|3.6
|7.4
|Q2
|2012
|1,472
18 May 2017
|Current Issue
Big Data and Cognitive Computing
|2504-2289
|5.3
|11.4
|Q1
|2017
|1,461
25 May 2020
|Current Issue
Eng
|2673-4117
|3.5
|4.1
|Q1
|2020
|1,416
12 Jul 2023
|Current Issue
International Journal of Financial Studies
|2227-7072
|2.7
|5
|Q2
|2013
|1,377
5 Mar 2019
|Current Issue
European Journal of Investigation in Health, Psychology and Education
Society Journal
|2254-9625
|3.7
|5.1
|Q1
|2011
|1,341
14 Dec 2020
|Current Issue
Galaxies
|2075-4434
|4.0
|7
|Q2
|2013
|1,245
2 Jun 2017
|Current Issue
Magnetochemistry
|2312-7481
|2.8
|5.8
|Q2
|2015
|1,224
26 Aug 2020
|Current Issue
Geriatrics
|2308-3417
|2.4
|3.4
|Q3
|2016
|1,219
17 Sep 2019
|Current Issue
Journal of Intelligence
|2079-3200
|3.8
|6.6
|Q1
|2013
|1,193
10 Jul 2019
|Current Issue
Tomography
|2379-139X
|2.5
|4.9
|Q2
|2015
|1,167
1 Mar 2017
|Current Issue
Fibers
|2079-6439
|4.2
|7.3
|Q2
|2013
|1,148
29 Oct 2017
|Current Issue
AI
|2673-2688
|6.5
|7.3
|Q1
|2020
|1,108
7 Aug 2023
|Current Issue
Philosophies
|2409-9287
|0.7
|1.7
|Q2
|2016
|1,098
20 Jul 2021
|Current Issue
Atoms
|2218-2004
|1.5
|2.9
|Q4
|2013
|1,085
14 Dec 2017
|Current Issue
Microbiology Research
|2036-7481
|2.5
|3.5
|Q3
|2010
|1,078
1 Dec 2015
|Current Issue
Beverages
|2306-5710
|3.0
|4.7
|Q3
|2015
|1,071
15 Apr 2020
|Current Issue
Genealogy
|2313-5778
|0.7
|1.3
|Q3
|2017
|1,058
7 Dec 2022
|Current Issue
Neurology International
|2035-8377
|3.3
|4.3
|Q2
|2009
|1,049
1 Apr 2009
|Current Issue
Applied System Innovation
Society Journal
|2571-5577
|3.4
|9
|Q2
|2018
|1,040
24 Jun 2020
|Current Issue
Inventions
|2411-5134
|2.4
|5.7
|Q2
|2016
|1,016
18 Apr 2019
|Current Issue
Recycling
|2313-4321
|5.2
|7.5
|Q3
|2016
|1,008
12 Jul 2019
|Current Issue
Smart Cities
|2624-6511
|6.6
|13
|Q1
|2018
|992
3 Dec 2021
|Current Issue
Machine Learning and Knowledge Extraction
|2504-4990
|8.4
|12.7
|Q1
|2019
|967
9 Aug 2022
|Current Issue
ChemEngineering
|2305-7084
|3.7
|6
|Q2
|2017
|954
27 May 2020
|Current Issue
Methods and Protocols
|2409-9279
|2.5
|3.4
|Q3
|2018
|949
26 May 2020
|Current Issue
Logistics
|2305-6290
|4.4
|8.1
|Q1
|2017
|942
23 Oct 2022
|Current Issue
Multimodal Technologies and Interaction
|2414-4088
|3.3
|6.6
|Q2
|2017
|939
13 Jan 2020
|Current Issue
Informatics
|2227-9709
|5.1
|9.1
|Q2
|2014
|936
22 Oct 2018
|Current Issue
Designs
|2411-9660
|-
|5.7
|-
|2017
|932
17 Jul 2020
|Current Issue
Encyclopedia
|2673-8392
|-
|10.1
|-
|2021
|932
24 Aug 2025
|Current Issue
Chemistry
|2624-8549
|2.6
|4.4
|Q3
|2019
|926
19 Feb 2022
|Current Issue
Soil Systems
|2571-8789
|4.1
|6.9
|Q2
|2017
|920
8 Jun 2020
|Current Issue
Infectious Disease Reports
|2036-7449
|2.6
|4.2
|Q2
|2009
|913
1 Sep 2009
|Current Issue
Safety
|2313-576X
|2.4
|3.9
|Q2
|2015
|901
27 Jun 2019
|Current Issue
Laws
|2075-471X
|1.1
|3
|Q2
|2012
|896
24 Apr 2022
|Current Issue
Pediatric Reports
|2036-7503
|1.9
|2.4
|Q2
|2009
|890
1 Jun 2009
|Current Issue
Games
|2073-4336
|0.7
|1.2
|Q4
|2010
|883
25 Nov 2013
|Current Issue
C
|2311-5629
|4.3
|6.2
|Q2
|2015
|882
3 Aug 2023
|Current Issue
Tourism and Hospitality
|2673-5768
|-
|3.1
|-
|2020
|858
27 Nov 2023
|Current Issue
COVID
|2673-8112
|0.9
|2
|Q4
|2021
|858
17 Apr 2024
|Current Issue
Antibodies
|2073-4468
|3.3
|4.9
|Q3
|2012
|835
4 Feb 2021
|Current Issue
Journal of Sensor and Actuator Networks
|2224-2708
|4.8
|11.3
|Q2
|2012
|833
22 May 2017
|Current Issue
Vehicles
|2624-8921
|3.2
|5.5
|Q2
|2019
|828
15 Aug 2022
|Current Issue
Ceramics
|2571-6131
|2.8
|4.1
|Q2
|2018
|808
8 Oct 2021
|Current Issue
Audiology Research
|2039-4349
|1.7
|2.5
|Q2
|2011
|786
14 Jul 2022
|Current Issue
Sci
|2413-4155
|4.1
|5.4
|Q1
|2019
|782
28 Nov 2022
|Current Issue
International Journal of Neonatal Screening
Society Journal
|2409-515X
|3.5
|5.5
|Q1
|2015
|749
19 Dec 2018
|Current Issue
Journalism and Media
|2673-5172
|2.5
|3.2
|Q1
|2020
|746
7 Aug 2023
|Current Issue
Journal of Eye Movement Research
|1995-8692
|2.2
|3.9
|Q2
|2007
|718
1 Feb 2021
|Current Issue
Journal of Xenobiotics
|2039-4713
|4.6
|5.1
|Q1
|2011
|715
22 Oct 2022
|Current Issue
Future Transportation
|2673-7590
|2.5
|3.4
|Q3
|2021
|708
3 Nov 2023
|Current Issue
Condensed Matter
|2410-3896
|1.5
|3.4
|Q4
|2016
|672
6 Jan 2020
|Current Issue
Hematology Reports
|2038-8330
|1.9
|2.3
|Q3
|2009
|666
1 May 2011
|Current Issue
Vision
|2411-5150
|2.7
|3.5
|Q2
|2017
|663
7 Oct 2019
|Current Issue
Colloids and Interfaces
|2504-5377
|3.8
|5.8
|Q2
|2017
|653
7 Sep 2020
|Current Issue
Stats
|2571-905X
|1.1
|1.9
|Q3
|2018
|635
23 Oct 2022
|Current Issue
Modelling
|2673-3951
|1.8
|2.4
|Q2
|2020
|635
24 Aug 2023
|Current Issue
Non-Coding RNA
|2311-553X
|4.2
|6.1
|Q1
|2015
|633
15 Jan 2018
|Current Issue
Prosthesis
|2673-1592
|2.9
|4.8
|Q3
|2019
|632
26 Jul 2022
|Current Issue
BioTech
|2673-6284
|3.6
|5.6
|Q2
|2012
|630
1 Dec 2020
|Current Issue
Clean Technologies
|2571-8797
|5.9
|9.4
|Q1
|2019
|628
7 Apr 2022
|Current Issue
Journal of Low Power Electronics and Applications
|2079-9268
|1.7
|4.6
|Q3
|2011
|622
26 May 2014
|Current Issue
Publications
|2304-6775
|3.4
|5.7
|Q1
|2013
|621
11 Jul 2017
|Current Issue
International Journal of Plant Biology
|2037-0164
|-
|4.2
|-
|2010
|614
1 Sep 2010
|Current Issue
Applied Microbiology
|2673-8007
|-
|3.6
|-
|2021
|613
15 May 2024
|Current Issue
Psychiatry International
|2673-5318
|1.8
|1.5
|Q3
|2020
|581
8 Sep 2023
|Current Issue
Earth
|2673-4834
|4.0
|5.3
|Q2
|2020
|580
14 Jan 2023
|Current Issue
Econometrics
|2225-1146
|1.4
|2.4
|Q3
|2013
|568
25 Jul 2018
|Current Issue
Challenges
|2078-1547
|-
|-
|-
|2010
|565
11 Oct 2026
|Current Issue
Proteomes
|2227-7382
|4.3
|6.4
|Q2
|2013
|558
17 Jul 2017
|Current Issue
Diabetology
|2673-4540
|2.7
|3.2
|Q3
|2020
|558
25 May 2023
|Current Issue
AppliedMath
|2673-9909
|1.4
|1.4
|Q2
|2021
|551
10 Aug 2024
|Current Issue
Physics
|2624-8174
|1.4
|3.5
|Q3
|2019
|549
7 Feb 2022
|Current Issue
Particles
|2571-712X
|2.3
|3.2
|Q2
|2018
|524
1 Sep 2022
|Current Issue
Cryptography
|2410-387X
|2.4
|6.4
|Q2
|2017
|516
18 Nov 2020
|Current Issue
Psychology International
|2813-9844
|-
|-
|-
|2019
|516
18 Sep 2026
|Current Issue
Germs
Society Journal
|2248-2997
|1.8
|2.9
|Q3
|2011
|503
1 Jan 2011
|Current Issue
Acoustics
|2624-599X
|1.5
|3
|Q3
|2019
|493
14 Apr 2022
|Current Issue
Surgeries
|2673-4095
|1.5
|1.8
|Q3
|2020
|489
23 Feb 2023
|Current Issue
Architecture
|2673-8945
|2.1
|2.5
|Q3
|2021
|489
15 Jul 2024
|Current Issue
Journal of Cybersecurity and Privacy
|2624-800X
|3.8
|8.8
|Q2
|2021
|472
15 Sep 2023
|Current Issue
Hydrogen
|2673-4141
|5.6
|5.6
|Q2
|2020
|472
31 Dec 2023
|Current Issue
Quaternary
|2571-550X
|2.0
|3.7
|Q3
|2018
|468
30 Dec 2020
|Current Issue
Journal of Developmental Biology
|2221-3759
|2.4
|4.7
|Q2
|2013
|462
9 Dec 2017
|Current Issue
Vibration
|2571-631X
|2.2
|3.3
|Q3
|2018
|462
16 Aug 2022
|Current Issue
Applied Mechanics
|2673-3161
|1.8
|3.5
|Q3
|2020
|454
13 Nov 2022
|Current Issue
Instruments
|2410-390X
|1.4
|2.8
|Q4
|2017
|453
14 Jan 2021
|Current Issue
Surfaces
|2571-9637
|2.7
|4.2
|Q3
|2018
|453
2 Aug 2023
|Current Issue
Microplastics
|2673-8929
|4.8
|7.7
|Q2
|2022
|449
8 Dec 2024
|Current Issue
Nitrogen
|2504-3129
|2.8
|3.4
|Q3
|2020
|439
28 Aug 2023
|Current Issue
BioMedInformatics
|2673-7426
|3.6
|7.1
|Q1
|2021
|436
12 Oct 2023
|Current Issue
Epidemiologia
|2673-3986
|3.2
|3.7
|Q2
|2020
|435
27 Jun 2023
|Current Issue
Forecasting
|2571-9394
|4.2
|7.1
|Q1
|2019
|432
25 Sep 2022
|Current Issue
Telecom
|2673-4001
|2.8
|5.2
|Q3
|2020
|431
21 Nov 2022
|Current Issue
Clocks & Sleep
|2624-5175
|3.2
|3.6
|Q2
|2019
|426
19 Oct 2022
|Current Issue
Quantum Reports
|2624-960X
|1.8
|2.7
|Q4
|2019
|425
2 Feb 2021
|Current Issue
Polysaccharides
|2673-4176
|4.1
|7.7
|Q2
|2020
|424
11 Nov 2023
|Current Issue
Limnological Review
|2300-7575
|-
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|-
|2001
|424
1 Apr 2018
|Current Issue
Geotechnics
|2673-7094
|2.6
|3.8
|Q2
|2021
|413
26 Dec 2024
|Current Issue
Dairy
|2624-862X
|3.0
|5.4
|Q1
|2020
|412
10 Jan 2023
|Current Issue
CivilEng
|2673-4109
|2.8
|4.4
|Q2
|2020
|412
14 Nov 2022
|Current Issue
Gastroenterology Insights
|2036-7422
|1.6
|2.1
|Q4
|2009
|410
1 Sep 2019
|Current Issue
Disabilities
|2673-7272
|1.5
|2.3
|Q3
|2021
|407
30 Aug 2023
|Current Issue
Oral
|2673-6373
|1.5
|1.8
|Q3
|2021
|405
30 Jun 2025
|Current Issue
Signals
|2624-6120
|2.9
|5.9
|Q2
|2020
|395
10 Dec 2023
|Current Issue
Gastrointestinal Disorders
|2624-5647
|1.9
|2.1
|Q3
|2019
|392
26 Aug 2022
|Current Issue
Biomechanics
|2673-7078
|1.4
|1.9
|Q3
|2021
|391
3 Nov 2023
|Current Issue
International Journal of Turbomachinery, Propulsion and Power
Society Journal
|2504-186X
|2.1
|3.7
|Q2
|2016
|389
6 Aug 2019
|Current Issue
Journal of Market Access & Health Policy
Society Journal
|2001-6689
|-
|3.7
|-
|2013
|385
1 Aug 2013
|Current Issue
Automation
|2673-4052
|2.9
|4.5
|Q2
|2020
|382
10 Dec 2023
|Current Issue
Conservation
|2673-7159
|1.9
|3.5
|Q2
|2021
|382
26 Jul 2024
|Current Issue
GeoHazards
|2624-795X
|2.3
|2.6
|Q3
|2020
|367
31 Dec 2023
|Current Issue
Oceans
|2673-1924
|2.5
|2.6
|Q2
|2020
|367
5 Jul 2023
|Current Issue
Epigenomes
|2075-4655
|4.1
|5.3
|Q2
|2017
|365
28 Feb 2021
|Current Issue
Ecologies
|2673-4133
|2.9
|3.6
|Q2
|2020
|360
24 Aug 2023
|Current Issue
Mining
|2673-6489
|2.9
|4.5
|Q2
|2021
|360
31 Dec 2023
|Current Issue
Plasma
|2571-6182
|3.1
|3.9
|Q2
|2018
|351
24 Feb 2023
|Current Issue
Electricity
|2673-4826
|2.7
|4.4
|Q3
|2020
|350
13 Jul 2023
|Current Issue
Endocrines
|2673-396X
|2.2
|3
|Q3
|2020
|349
12 Sep 2024
|Current Issue
Forensic Sciences
|2673-6756
|1.5
|3.3
|Q3
|2021
|349
5 Mar 2024
|Current Issue
Biophysica
|2673-4125
|1.8
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|Q4
|2021
|345
5 Nov 2023
|Current Issue
Pathophysiology
|1873-149X
|3.5
|5.1
|Q1
|1994
|344
1 Jan 1994
|Current Issue
Adolescents
|2673-7051
|1.7
|1.7
|Q3
|2021
|343
25 Oct 2023
|Current Issue
Geographies
|2673-7086
|2.3
|3.6
|Q2
|2021
|342
19 Dec 2023
|Current Issue
IoT
|2624-831X
|4.3
|8
|Q2
|2020
|338
12 Mar 2023
|Current Issue
Journal of Zoological and Botanical Gardens
|2673-5636
|1.6
|3
|Q3
|2020
|335
29 Jun 2023
|Current Issue
Textiles
|2673-7248
|4.8
|8.3
|Q1
|2021
|335
24 Feb 2024
|Current Issue
J
|2571-8800
|-
|-
|-
|2018
|334
18 Oct 2026
|Current Issue
Fuels
|2673-3994
|4.0
|5.1
|Q2
|2020
|332
1 Feb 2026
|Current Issue
Stresses
|2673-7140
|-
|10
|-
|2021
|332
9 Jan 2024
|Current Issue
Micro
|2673-8023
|2.4
|4
|Q3
|2021
|331
15 Jul 2024
|Current Issue
Livers
|2673-4389
|2.2
|4.1
|Q3
|2021
|330
12 Oct 2023
|Current Issue
Reactions
|2624-781X
|4.0
|4.4
|Q2
|2020
|327
15 Oct 2023
|Current Issue
Macromol
|2673-6209
|7.2
|9.3
|Q1
|2021
|322
31 Dec 2023
|Current Issue
Crops
|2673-7655
|2.1
|2.9
|Q2
|2021
|322
14 Oct 2024
|Current Issue
Optics
|2673-3269
|1.8
|2.6
|Q3
|2020
|321
10 May 2023
|Current Issue
Trends in Higher Education
|2813-4346
|2.1
|3.4
|Q2
|2022
|318
30 Jun 2025
|Current Issue
Geomatics
|2673-7418
|3.7
|4.6
|Q2
|2021
|316
26 Dec 2024
|Current Issue
Biomass
|2673-8783
|6.1
|6.7
|Q1
|2021
|310
22 Jan 2024
|Current Issue
Phycology
|2673-9410
|3.5
|4.9
|Q1
|2021
|309
14 Apr 2024
|Current Issue
Corrosion and Materials Degradation
|2624-5558
|2.7
|4.3
|Q3
|2020
|307
29 Dec 2023
|Current Issue
Quantum Beam Science
|2412-382X
|1.3
|3.2
|Q3
|2017
|304
14 Jan 2021
|Current Issue
Clinical and Translational Neuroscience
Society Journal
|2514-183X
|2.0
|0.2
|Q3
|2017
|304
17 Apr 2025
|Current Issue
Construction Materials
|2673-7108
|2.7
|3.1
|Q2
|2021
|300
22 Jul 2024
|Current Issue
Obesities
|2673-4168
|1.6
|1.9
|Q4
|2021
|293
27 Jan 2025
|Current Issue
Dermatopathology
Society Journal
|2296-3529
|1.8
|2.7
|Q3
|2014
|289
25 Jun 2025
|Current Issue
Birds
|2673-6004
|1.7
|2.3
|Q1
|2020
|286
25 May 2023
|Current Issue
Ruminants
|2673-933X
|2.0
|2.9
|Q2
|2021
|285
15 Apr 2024
|Current Issue
Analytica
|2673-4532
|7.4
|7.2
|Q1
|2020
|281
3 Aug 2023
|Current Issue
Immuno
|2673-5601
|2.7
|4.1
|Q3
|2021
|280
25 Dec 2023
|Current Issue
Taxonomy
|2673-6500
|1.3
|2
|Q2
|2021
|280
21 Jul 2023
|Current Issue
Electrochem
|2673-3293
|-
|6.6
|-
|2020
|278
11 Aug 2023
|Current Issue
FinTech
|2674-1032
|2.8
|7.5
|Q1
|2022
|278
26 Jan 2025
|Current Issue
Journal of Nuclear Engineering
|2673-4362
|1.7
|2.3
|Q3
|2020
|274
27 Oct 2024
|Current Issue
Digital
|2673-6470
|-
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|-
|2021
|272
14 Nov 2023
|Current Issue
European Burn Journal
Society Journal
|2673-1991
|1.0
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|Q4
|2020
|269
11 Sep 2024
|Current Issue
International Journal of Translational Medicine
|2673-8937
|-
|2.8
|-
|2021
|268
27 Jan 2025
|Current Issue
Metrology
|2673-8244
|2.1
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|Q3
|2021
|266
15 Jul 2024
|Current Issue
Network
|2673-8732
|3.7
|8
|Q2
|2021
|264
3 Nov 2023
|Current Issue
Solids
|2673-6497
|2.1
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|Q4
|2020
|263
15 Oct 2023
|Current Issue
Hemato
|2673-6357
|0.7
|1.9
|Q4
|2020
|263
4 Sep 2023
|Current Issue
Sustainable Chemistry
|2673-4079
|5.0
|7.8
|Q2
|2020
|261
4 Dec 2024
|Current Issue
Thermo
|2673-7264
|3.9
|4.4
|Q2
|2021
|259
3 Nov 2023
|Current Issue
Applied Biosciences
|2813-0464
|4.3
|5.3
|Q2
|2022
|259
21 Nov 2024
|Current Issue
Parasitologia
|2673-6772
|1.5
|2
|Q3
|2021
|257
4 Oct 2023
|Current Issue
Kidney and Dialysis
|2673-8236
|1.3
|3.5
|Q3
|2021
|257
30 Apr 2024
|Current Issue
Compounds
|2673-6918
|3.6
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|2021
|254
12 Feb 2024
|Current Issue
International Medical Education
Society Journal
|2813-141X
|2.2
|2.6
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|2022
|251
30 Jun 2025
|Current Issue
Hygiene
|2673-947X
|2.3
|3
|Q2
|2021
|248
20 Nov 2024
|Current Issue
Seeds
|2674-1024
|3.0
|4
|Q1
|2022
|247
19 Aug 2024
|Current Issue
Pollutants
|2673-4672
|3.7
|5.2
|Q2
|2021
|244
17 Apr 2025
|Current Issue
Solar
|2673-9941
|5.1
|7.2
|Q2
|2021
|240
18 Feb 2025
|Current Issue
Journal of Gerontology and Geriatrics
Society Journal
|2499-6564
|0.9
|1.2
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|1953
|240
1 Jan 2016
|Current Issue
Photochem
|2673-7256
|2.8
|4.5
|Q3
|2021
|239
8 Feb 2024
|Current Issue
Organics
|2673-401X
|3.2
|3.3
|Q2
|2020
|237
12 Feb 2024
|Current Issue
Physchem
|2673-7167
|2.3
|2.8
|Q4
|2021
|237
12 Feb 2024
|Current Issue
Cardiogenetics
|2035-8148
|1.1
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|Q4
|2011
|237
19 Feb 2025
|Current Issue
Dynamics
|2673-8716
|1.1
|1.8
|Q3
|2021
|234
30 Nov 2023
|Current Issue
Poultry
|2674-1164
|2.5
|3.7
|Q2
|2022
|231
9 Sep 2024
|Current Issue
Nutraceuticals
|1661-3821
|-
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|-
|2021
|230
16 Apr 2025
|Current Issue
Muscles
|2813-0413
|1.6
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|2022
|222
17 Apr 2025
|Current Issue
Reproductive Medicine
|2673-3897
|0.9
|1.7
|Q4
|2020
|221
20 Jun 2025
|Current Issue
Journal of Ageing and Longevity
|2673-9259
|-
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|-
|2021
|218
30 Jun 2025
|Current Issue
Drugs and Drug Candidates
|2813-2998
|-
|-
|-
|2022
|214
12 Mar 2026
|Current Issue
AppliedChem
|2673-9623
|2.3
|3.7
|Q3
|2021
|206
1 Jan 2025
|Current Issue
Transplantology
|2673-3943
|-
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|-
|2020
|202
22 Nov 2022
|Current Issue
Journal of Molecular Pathology
|2673-5261
|2.5
|2.7
|Q2
|2020
|200
19 May 2024
|Current Issue
DNA
|2673-8856
|-
|-
|-
|2021
|199
3 Sep 2026
|Current Issue
Bacteria
|2674-1334
|-
|5
|-
|2022
|199
26 Nov 2024
|Current Issue
Wind
|2674-032X
|2.7
|4.5
|Q4
|2021
|197
27 Oct 2024
|Current Issue
Onco
|2673-7523
|-
|2
|-
|2021
|186
11 Nov 2025
|Current Issue
Coasts
|2673-964X
|-
|2.5
|-
|2021
|185
18 Jul 2025
|Current Issue
Neuroglia
|2571-6980
|2.2
|2.2
|Q3
|2018
|184
17 Apr 2025
|Current Issue
Journal of Vascular Diseases
|2813-2475
|1.1
|1.3
|Q4
|2022
|184
11 Oct 2024
|Current Issue
Radiation
|2673-592X
|-
|3.3
|-
|2021
|182
26 Jun 2025
|Current Issue
Liquids
|2673-8015
|1.8
|4
|Q4
|2021
|182
6 Jan 2025
|Current Issue
Virtual Worlds
|2813-2084
|-
|7.6
|-
|2022
|178
7 Aug 2025
|Current Issue
Oxygen
|2673-9801
|3.7
|13.3
|Q2
|2021
|170
17 Feb 2025
|Current Issue
Powders
|2674-0516
|-
|3.7
|-
|2022
|170
11 Mar 2026
|Current Issue
Hydrobiology
|2673-9917
|-
|5.2
|-
|2022
|170
24 Jan 2025
|Current Issue
Analytics
|2813-2203
|-
|4.3
|-
|2022
|170
19 Jun 2025
|Current Issue
Standards
|2305-6703
|-
|-
|-
|2021
|166
6 Sep 2026
|Current Issue
Zoonotic Diseases
|2813-0227
|1.4
|2.3
|Q4
|2021
|166
17 Apr 2025
|Current Issue
Biologics
|2673-8449
|-
|3.7
|-
|2021
|163
15 Sep 2024
|Current Issue
Electronic Materials
|2673-3978
|-
|3.7
|-
|2020
|159
18 Oct 2023
|Current Issue
Colorants
|2079-6447
|-
|3.1
|-
|2022
|158
9 Mar 2026
|Current Issue
Methane
|2674-0389
|-
|5.7
|-
|2022
|157
10 Mar 2026
|Current Issue
Meteorology
|2674-0494
|-
|2.5
|-
|2022
|155
1 Feb 2026
|Current Issue
Software
|2674-113X
|-
|-
|-
|2022
|154
15 Aug 2026
|Current Issue
Allergies
|2313-5786
|-
|1.8
|-
|2021
|152
10 Nov 2025
|Current Issue
Applied Nano
|2673-3501
|-
|5.9
|-
|2020
|152
16 Mar 2025
|Current Issue
Humans
|2673-9461
|-
|2
|-
|2021
|149
28 Jul 2025
|Current Issue
Grasses
|2813-3463
|-
|2
|-
|2022
|148
19 Jun 2025
|Current Issue
Aquaculture Journal
|2673-9496
|-
|4
|-
|2021
|147
1 Jul 2025
|Current Issue
Magnetism
|2673-8724
|1.2
|2.3
|Q4
|2021
|146
7 Feb 2025
|Current Issue
BioChem
|2673-6411
|-
|2.9
|-
|2021
|146
26 May 2025
|Current Issue
Lymphatics
|2813-3307
|-
|-
|-
|2023
|143
28 Mar 2026
|Current Issue
Psychoactives
|2813-1851
|-
|-
|-
|2022
|142
14 Jul 2026
|Current Issue
Gases
|2673-5628
|-
|6.5
|-
|2021
|141
27 Dec 2024
|Current Issue
Pharmacoepidemiology
|2813-0618
|1.6
|1.9
|Q4
|2022
|141
26 Jun 2025
|Current Issue
Chips
|2674-0729
|-
|2.8
|-
|2022
|140
28 Jul 2025
|Current Issue
Journal of Nanotheranostics
|2624-845X
|-
|-
|-
|2020
|132
20 Jul 2026
|Current Issue
Anatomia
|2813-0545
|-
|-
|-
|2022
|132
16 Sep 2026
|Current Issue
Agrochemicals
|2813-3145
|-
|11.5
|-
|2022
|127
28 Oct 2025
|Current Issue
Nanoenergy Advances
|2673-706X
|4.2
|7.9
|Q2
|2021
|125
27 Dec 2024
|Current Issue
Pets
|2813-9372
|-
|1.3
|-
|2024
|125
17 Dec 2025
|Current Issue
Dermato
|2673-6179
|-
|2.1
|-
|2021
|122
30 Jun 2025
|Current Issue
Organoids
|2674-1172
|2.8
|4.3
|Q3
|2022
|121
18 May 2025
|Current Issue
Acta Microbiologica Hellenica
Society Journal
|2813-9054
|-
|0.9
|-
|1956
|121
1 Nov 1956
|Current Issue
Alloys
|2674-063X
|-
|4.1
|-
|2022
|117
22 Feb 2025
|Current Issue
Receptors
|2813-2564
|-
|4.1
|-
|2022
|110
11 Nov 2025
|Current Issue
Air
|2813-4168
|-
|-
|-
|2023
|104
14 Sep 2026
|Current Issue
Astronomy
|2674-0346
|-
|2.8
|-
|2022
|101
7 Feb 2025
|Current Issue
Journal of Experimental and Theoretical Analyses
|2813-4648
|-
|-
|-
|2023
|99
30 Aug 2026
|Current Issue
Wild
|3042-4526
|-
|-
|-
|2024
|96
17 Sep 2026
|Current Issue
Venereology
|2674-0710
|-
|-
|-
|2022
|92
30 Jul 2026
|Current Issue
Gout, Urate, and Crystal Deposition Disease
Society Journal
|2813-4583
|-
|4.2
|-
|2023
|85
2 Apr 2025
|Current Issue