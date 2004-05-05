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Clinical and Translational Neuroscience Clinical and Translational Neuroscience Society Journal 2514-183X 2.0 0.2 Q3 2017 304 17 Apr 2025 Current Issue Download RSS feed for Clinical and Translational Neuroscience

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Journal of Gerontology and Geriatrics Journal of Gerontology and Geriatrics Society Journal 2499-6564 0.9 1.2 Q4 1953 240 1 Jan 2016 1 Jan 2016 Current Issue Download RSS feed for Journal of Gerontology and Geriatrics

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Journal of Vascular Diseases Journal of Vascular Diseases 2813-2475 1.1 1.3 Q4 2022 184 11 Oct 2024 Current Issue Download RSS feed for Journal of Vascular Diseases

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Acta Microbiologica Hellenica Acta Microbiologica Hellenica Society Journal 2813-9054 - 0.9 - 1956 121 1 Nov 1956 1 Nov 1956 Current Issue Download RSS feed for Acta Microbiologica Hellenica

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