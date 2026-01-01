Leadership
Management Team
Mr. Stefan TochevChief Executive Officer
Mr. Alistair FreelandChief Operating Officer
Mr. Dietrich RordorfChief Technology Officer
Dr. Constanze SchelhornChief Publishing Officer
Dr. Tim Tait-JamiesonHead of Publication Ethics
Ms. Aleksandra CuculovicHead of Finance
Mr. Kurtis JacksonHead of Author Services
Ms. Laura WagnerHead of Books Division
Mr. Peter RothSenior Executive Advisor
Board of Directors
Dr. Shu-Kun LinFounder and Chairman of the Board
Dr. Andreas SchlatterMember of the Board
Dr. Yu LinMember of the Board
Prof. Dr. Peter SeitzMember of the Board
Prof. Dr. Peter C. HauserMember of the Board
Prof. Dr. Florian M. ThieringerMember of the Board
Florian M. Thieringer is an oral and cranio-maxillofacial surgeon and a medical 3D expert, with a focus on tumor, trauma, reconstructive and orthognathic surgery, located at the University Hospital Basel and the University of Basel, Switzerland. Professor Thieringer serves as chair and full professor of oral and cranio-maxillofacial surgery at the University Hospital Basel. He also serves as head of the Medical Additive Manufacturing research group (Swiss MAM) at the University of Basel's Department of Biomedical Engineering (UNIBAS DBE). He is an internationally recognized expert in the field of computer-assisted surgery (CAS) and medical additive manufacturing. He has extensively explored and promoted the integration of virtual surgical planning, 3D printing and other innovative technologies at the point-of-care (POC), including the additive manufacturing of patient-specific implants (PSI) in various (bio-)materials, such as bioprinting and regenerative surgery. Professor Thieringer serves as editor-in-chief of the journal Craniomaxillofacial Trauma & Reconstruction and is a member of several international expert panels and committees.
Since 2016, Florian Thieringer has served as co-director of the multidisciplinary 3D Print Lab at the University Hospital of Basel. Since 2020 he has served as co-principal investigator of the innovative MIRACLE 2 project (Minimally Invasive Robot-Assisted Computer Guided LaserosteotomE). He is a co-applicant and, since 2021, a member of the steering committee of the University Hospital Basel flagship project "Innovation Focus Regenerative Surgery".