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Management Team

Mr. Stefan Tochev
Mr. Stefan Tochev
Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Tochev joined MDPI in 2020. He holds a BA Honours in Sociology from the University of Guelph (Canada) and a Post-Diploma in Marketing Management from George Brown College (Canada). With over a decade of experience in global market research, primarily in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, he brings a strategic, insight-driven approach to leadership, communications, and business development. Since joining MDPI, Stefan has led the expansion of the company’s corporate marketing and communications activities and played a key role in developing its global brand, reputation, and engagement with the scholarly community. As CEO, his leadership focuses on aligning people, purpose, and performance, encouraging collaboration across the organisation, and supporting MDPI’s continued development and long-term growth. He most recently completed the Oxford Executive Leadership Programme at Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, and is also a graduate of Seth Godin’s altMBA programme.
Mr. Alistair Freeland
Mr. Alistair Freeland
Chief Operating Officer
Alistair Freeland initially joined MDPI in February 2006, supporting Dr. Shu-Kun Lin as an editor of the International Journal of Molecular Sciences. In 2008, he graduated from the University of St. Gallen with a degree in Business Administration. From 2008 to 2013 he worked at IBM, with responsibilities in the areas of IT delivery and IT service management. From 2013 to 2019, Alistair served as a member of MDPI's executive team in his capacity as Chief Operating Officer (COO). In 2020, he joined SIX Group, where he played a significant role in developing the digital asset platform SDX (SIX Digital Exchange) as a Senior Product Manager. He also founded the not-for-profit scholarly webcast platform Leadwire. Alistair rejoined MDPI in October 2023. He also holds a degree in Performing Arts from the University of East Anglia and an Executive MBA from the University of St. Gallen.
Mr. Dietrich Rordorf
Mr. Dietrich Rordorf
Chief Technology Officer
Dietrich Rordorf leads collaboration between MDPI’s Product and IT teams to deliver innovative, high-quality technical solutions for scholarly publishing. He first joined MDPI in 2005, holding early roles as Assistant Editor and Managing Editor before moving into executive leadership, including positions as CEO and CTO. From 2016 to 2020, he focused on software development projects outside MDPI before rejoining the company in 2020. Since then, he has overseen major technology initiatives, including the adoption of a modern front-end stack. He holds a BA in Business & Economics and an MSc in Business Information Systems.
Dr. Constanze Schelhorn
Dr. Constanze Schelhorn
Chief Publishing Officer
Dr. Constanze Schelhorn is Chief Publishing Officer at MDPI, where she provides strategic leadership, governance, and organizational direction across the company's publishing activities. In this role, she works closely with the Leadership Team to support publishing strategy, ensure alignment with industry standards and best practices. Constanze joined MDPI in 2016 and has held a range of editorial and publishing leadership roles. Appointed Publisher in 2019, she focused on establishing collaborations with learned societies and served as Project Manager for MDPI's Journal and Article Management System (JAMS), while also supporting the Board of Scientific Officers as Scientific Officer for Physical Sciences until 2022. Since 2023, she has held leadership roles in publishing, serving as Head of Indexing and later Head of Publishing before being appointed Chief Publishing Officer. Constanze holds a Master's degree in Physics from the University of Würzburg and a PhD from the Technical University of Munich, completed in collaboration with the Institute for Research in Biomedicine, Barcelona.
Dr. Tim Tait-Jamieson
Dr. Tim Tait-Jamieson
Head of Publication Ethics
Dr. Tim Tait-Jamieson holds a MSc and PhD in Geography from the University of Fribourg, Switzerland. Tim Joined MDPI in 2021 and has worked in several roles within the Publication Ethics department throughout this time. He has built an extensive level of experience by developing and implementing various MDPI publication ethics policies and process, as well as successfully handling numerous ethic cases. As Head of Publication Ethics, Tim leads the development of MDPI’s global ethics strategies, the implementation of ethics policies and processes, and is responsible for promoting a culture of integrity, safeguarding publication quality, and maintaining trust in the scientific record.
Ms. Aleksandra Cuculovic
Ms. Aleksandra Cuculovic
Head of Finance
Aleksandra joined MDPI as financial assistant in June 2014. She holds a Bachelor degree in Economics with major in Operations Management. From October 2018 to October 2019, she served as Financial Coordinator where she was responsible for internal financial processes and reporting. From November 2019, she worked as Financial Controller, responsible for cost controlling, annual reporting and budget planning. Currently, as Head of Finance, Aleksandra oversees all MDPI ’s financial operations and supervises the finance teams working in MDPI subsidiaries around the world.
Mr. Kurtis Jackson
Mr. Kurtis Jackson
Head of Author Services
Kurtis Jackson first joined MDPI in 2016. He holds a first-class Bachelor’s degree in French and Spanish and a Master’s degree in Translation Studies from Cardiff University. In 2019, he opened and established MDPI’s office in Manchester, UK. After serving as Office Manager for two years, he became Head of English Editing, contributing to MDPI’s efficient and high-quality service to authors. He is committed to developing MDPI’s Author Services to support authors more fully in the writing and publication of their research.
Ms. Laura Wagner
Ms. Laura Wagner
Head of Books Division
Laura holds a Bachelor degree in Art History and History from the University of Basel. After her studies, she started her career at an art gallery in Basel. Since joining MDPI in 2014, she held several roles within the firm. This included editorial work, development of reprint and book services and the temporary management of the journal Arts. Currently Laura holds the role Books Manager and is in charge of the development and strategic direction of MDPI Books.
Mr. Peter Roth
Mr. Peter Roth
Senior Executive Advisor
With a career in publishing going back to 1986, Peter Roth has witnessed the development of the Open Access publishing concept since its inception. Peter, who joined MDPI in 2019, has a keen focus on ensuring that the Open Access model delivers a ‘triple win’: success for our customers, success for ourselves as a company, and success for the scientific community at large. He was for many years Director of the Editorial Division of Karger Publishers, a worldwide publisher of scientific and medical content based in Basel, Switzerland. Peter has extensive experience of editorial strategy, publication concept development and management, and new business development and customer relationship management on all continents, especially in Asia. Within MDPI, he has overseen the establishment of a range of new journals and books, reorganised editorial governance, and set up our first office in Japan.

Board of Directors

Dr. Shu-Kun Lin
Dr. Shu-Kun Lin
Founder and Chairman of the Board
Shu-Kun Lin graduated with a BSc from Wuhan University in January 1982; he also studied physical chemistry at the Lanzhou Institute of Chemical Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences (1982–1986, MSc in 1985) and at the University of Louisville, USA (1987–1989). He completed his doctorate on organic chemistry at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH-Zürich) in 1992 and subsequently worked at Ciba-Geigy Ltd. (Basel, Switzerland) for three years. He was also a member of Prof. Dr. B. Giese’s group (Organic Chemistry Institute, University of Basel) as a postdoctoral research associate for 6 months in 1996. In the same year, he initiated the sample collection and exchange project; to implement this, he founded the international organization MDPI in Switzerland, launching its inaugural journal, Molecules. He is the founder or co-founder of several other open-access journals, including but not limited to Entropy (1999), the International Journal of Molecular Sciences (2000), Sensors (2001), Marine Drugs (2003), and the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health (2004). He became the Editor-in-Chief of the Springer Verlag journal Molecular Diversity in 2002 and held this position until his resignation in June 2007. He is a Member of the Swiss Academy of Engineering Sciences (SATW) and principal author of over 40 publications.
Dr. Andreas Schlatter
Dr. Andreas Schlatter
Member of the Board
Andreas Schlatter was born in 1966 and got his PhD in mathematics from ETH Zürich in 1994. He was a member of the faculty of mathematics at Princeton University before joining the Asset Management wing of UBS, the largest Swiss bank, in 1997. He stayed at UBS until 2016 and was CEO of UBS Asset Management Switzerland from 2008-2014 and Global Head of Distribution of the Asset Management division of UBS from 2014-2016. Today Andreas Schlatter is Chairman of the Investment firm Emeran AG and a member of various boards, among them the Swiss financial regulatory authority Finma. He has also been publishing various scientific articles in mathematics and physics over the years.
Dr. Yu Lin
Dr. Yu Lin
Member of the Board
Dr. Yu Lin graduated with a BSc from Wuhan University of Technology in June 2010, majoring in materials chemistry before working as research assistant in the Experimental Teaching Center of WHUT (2010-2011) while working as a part-time editorial assistant for the MDPI international scientific journal Materials. Dr. Yu Lin obtained his MSc in advanced energy materials from Wuhan University of Technology (2014). During this period, he worked as part-time R&D technician for WUT New Energy Co., Ltd. In 2018, he graduated with a PhD in Materials physics and chemistry from Rheinisch-Westfälische Technische Hochschule Aachen (Germany), after studying for 4 years in the group of Prof. Dr. Werner Lehnert at the Laboratory of High Temperature Fuel Cell - IEK-3, Jülich Research Center (Germany). In the last 3 years, Yu has been working closely with the President and the CEO supporting them in various operational areas of MDPI. He has also been a member of the Board of Directors since 2015.
Prof. Dr. Peter Seitz
Prof. Dr. Peter Seitz
Member of the Board
Peter Seitz was born in Basel, Switzerland. He studied physics and obtained his Master’s degree in solid-state/semiconductor physics from ETH Zurich. His Ph.D. thesis, which was also completed at ETH, was on 2D and 3D X-ray imaging and computed tomography. Peter subsequently worked for RCA in Princeton (NJ) and Zurich, for General Electric, for the Paul Scherrer Institute, and for CSEM, where he was Vice President Photonics and Vice President Nanomedicine. From 2000 to 2008, he was Extraordinary Professor of Optoelectronics at the University of Neuchatel, and from 2009 to 2021 he was Adjunct Professor of Optoelectronics at EPFL. Peter was Editor-in-Chief of the MDPI flagship journal Sensors from 2006 to 2010. From 2012 to 2016 he built up the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Lab of ETH (ieLab), where he was the first Managing Director. Since 2012 Peter has also been working for the Japanese company Hamamatsu Photonics with the role “Senior Technologist Europe”. Peter was co-founder of a dozen deep-tech start-up companies in Switzerland and in the USA, assuming various positions such as CEO, CTO, CSO, Chairman, and board member. Peter is a Fellow of the European Optical Society as well as Vice President of the Swiss Academy of Engineering Sciences (SATW), Vice President of the European PPP Photonics21, a member of the Scientific Advisory Board of the Werner Siemens Foundation, and Senior Visiting Professor at Shanghai University. Peter Seitz has authored and co-authored approximately 200 publications in the fields of applied optics, semiconductor image sensing, machine vision, optical metrology, and in the MedTech domain. He is the inventor or co-inventor of more than 70 patents, and, together with his teams, he has obtained 25 national and international awards.
Prof. Dr. Peter C. Hauser
Prof. Dr. Peter C. Hauser
Member of the Board
Prof. Dr. Peter C. Hauser started his career in chemistry with an apprenticeship as a laboratory technician. He then completed his undergraduate studies in Chemistry and Chemical Engineering at the ZHAW (Zurich University of Applied Sciences) in 1982. Afterward, he obtained an MSc at the University of British Columbia (UBC), Canada, working on ICP-OES, in 1985. Subsequently, he carried out his PhD studies at La Trobe University (Melbourne, Australia) on Flow-Injection Analysis in 1988. This was followed by postdocs at the ETH Zurich, working on chemical sensors, as well as at the Paul Scherer Institute, Switzerland, working on fuel cells. After a lectureship at Auckland University, New Zealand, from 1991 to 1996, he was given a professorship in Analytical Chemistry at the University of Basel in 1996. His research interests include various aspects of the analytical sciences, including flow-injection analysis, electrochemical detection, capillary electrophoresis, optoelectronic detectors, and miniaturized plasma spectrometers and detectors. A strong focus of his is the use of electronics in analytical devices. Moreover, thanks to the work of his research laboratory, instruments have been developed and are commercially available from eDAQ in Sydney, Australia, and from CE-Line, Emmeloord, the Netherlands. Peter C. Hauser is the co-author of around 245 scientific publications and a member of the editorial advisory boards of Analytica Chimica ActaElectrophoresisSensors, and Molecules, and he is also editor-in-chief of Hardware.
Prof. Dr. Florian M. Thieringer
Prof. Dr. Florian M. Thieringer
Member of the Board

Florian M. Thieringer is an oral and cranio-maxillofacial surgeon and a medical 3D expert, with a focus on tumor, trauma, reconstructive and orthognathic surgery, located at the University Hospital Basel and the University of Basel, Switzerland. Professor Thieringer serves as chair and full professor of oral and cranio-maxillofacial surgery at the University Hospital Basel. He also serves as head of the Medical Additive Manufacturing research group (Swiss MAM) at the University of Basel's Department of Biomedical Engineering (UNIBAS DBE). He is an internationally recognized expert in the field of computer-assisted surgery (CAS) and medical additive manufacturing. He has extensively explored and promoted the integration of virtual surgical planning, 3D printing and other innovative technologies at the point-of-care (POC), including the additive manufacturing of patient-specific implants (PSI) in various (bio-)materials, such as bioprinting and regenerative surgery. Professor Thieringer serves as editor-in-chief of the journal Craniomaxillofacial Trauma & Reconstruction and is a member of several international expert panels and committees.

Since 2016, Florian Thieringer has served as co-director of the multidisciplinary 3D Print Lab at the University Hospital of Basel. Since 2020 he has served as co-principal investigator of the innovative MIRACLE 2 project (Minimally Invasive Robot-Assisted Computer Guided LaserosteotomE). He is a co-applicant and, since 2021, a member of the steering committee of the University Hospital Basel flagship project "Innovation Focus Regenerative Surgery".