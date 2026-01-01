Leadership

Prof. Dr. Peter Seitz

Member of the Board

Peter Seitz was born in Basel, Switzerland. He studied physics and obtained his Master’s degree in solid-state/semiconductor physics from ETH Zurich. His Ph.D. thesis, which was also completed at ETH, was on 2D and 3D X-ray imaging and computed tomography. Peter subsequently worked for RCA in Princeton (NJ) and Zurich, for General Electric, for the Paul Scherrer Institute, and for CSEM, where he was Vice President Photonics and Vice President Nanomedicine. From 2000 to 2008, he was Extraordinary Professor of Optoelectronics at the University of Neuchatel, and from 2009 to 2021 he was Adjunct Professor of Optoelectronics at EPFL. Peter was Editor-in-Chief of the MDPI flagship journal Sensors from 2006 to 2010. From 2012 to 2016 he built up the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Lab of ETH (ieLab), where he was the first Managing Director. Since 2012 Peter has also been working for the Japanese company Hamamatsu Photonics with the role “Senior Technologist Europe”. Peter was co-founder of a dozen deep-tech start-up companies in Switzerland and in the USA, assuming various positions such as CEO, CTO, CSO, Chairman, and board member. Peter is a Fellow of the European Optical Society as well as Vice President of the Swiss Academy of Engineering Sciences (SATW), Vice President of the European PPP Photonics21, a member of the Scientific Advisory Board of the Werner Siemens Foundation, and Senior Visiting Professor at Shanghai University. Peter Seitz has authored and co-authored approximately 200 publications in the fields of applied optics, semiconductor image sensing, machine vision, optical metrology, and in the MedTech domain. He is the inventor or co-inventor of more than 70 patents, and, together with his teams, he has obtained 25 national and international awards.