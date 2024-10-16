What Is a Special Issue?

A Special Issue is one of the most effective ways to raise the profile of research on a subject of special interest. It is a thematic collection of peer-reviewed articles focused on a defined research topic within the journal’s scope. Special Issues are curated by subject-matter experts serving as Guest Editors, and are discoverable as dedicated collections within the journal. Special Issues follow the same editorial process as regular submissions, with all articles assessed according to the journal’s established editorial standards. Once accepted, articles are published in a regular issue of the journal with an additional label identifying them as part of the Special Issue collection.

Click here to see Guest Editors’ feedback on their experience running a Special Issue.

Why Publish in a Special Issue?

Greater discoverability: articles published in Special Issues benefit from greater discoverability than articles submitted directly to the journal, thanks to their connection within the article collection.

Ease of navigation: clustering papers within specific topics helps scholars easily navigate a journal’s content.

External promotion: articles in Special Issues are often promoted through the journal’s social media channels for the relevant subject area, increasing visibility and readership.

Rigorous peer review: articles in Special Issues follow the same rigorous, independent peer review process as regular submissions and are published in regular issues of the journal. They are generally handled by a Guest Editor who is an influential researcher in the discipline.

Expand your research network: Special Issues make it easier to find new collaborators in your field.

Why Lead a Special Issue?

Networking and community leadership: guest editing is an ideal opportunity to network and engage with the research community.

Accelerate scientific dissemination: Guest Editors help accelerate the dissemination of science and initiate new collaborations.

Special Issue Reprints: MDPI Books offers the opportunity to republish successful Special Issues in book format, both online and in print. Reprints are free to read on our platform, and interested scholars can order print copies on demand at a cost. MDPI Books encompasses all the benefits of open access—wide availability, high visibility, and rapid dissemination—and Reprints are indexed in DOAB and available through various channel partners. Find more information here.

Propose a Special Issue

The Editorial Office of the journal usually invites academics to guest-edit Special Issues on topics of interest. We also welcome proposals from members of the community on a topic within their field of expertise. The journal’s Editor-in-Chief and Editorial Board Members are responsible for approving Special Issue proposals and Guest Editor appointments, and they oversee Special Issues and monitor their overall progress and activity, including submitted content.

If you have a proposal for a Special Issue, please fill in all the required information and submit it below or directly through the journal’s website.