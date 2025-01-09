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Established in 1996, MDPI embarked on its journey of academic event organization with its inaugural event in 1997. Over the course of nearly three decades, MDPI has demonstrated its commitment to fostering scholarly engagement by successfully orchestrating more than 200 online and in-person events. In 2009, a significant milestone was reached when MDPI unveiled its proprietary event management platform, Sciforum.

This innovative platform is dedicated to the promotion of open science, providing a robust framework for hosting and participating in academic gatherings.

Sciforum serves as an indispensable arena for the exchange of scholarly insights, in-depth discussions on contemporary topics, the cultivation of academic networks, and the facilitation of collaborative initiatives.

Attend an MDPI Conference

In Person Events
Virtual Events

Co-organize a conference with MDPI

If you aspire to launch an event, we extend an invitation to submit a formal proposal, whether as an individual or on behalf of your organization. MDPI stands ready to offer comprehensive support, publication and registration management, event promotion, etc. We are committed to facilitating the seamless execution of your event, ensuring its success on all fronts.

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Organize your conference on Sciforum

If you have already had your own event plan and are now seeking a comprehensive online tool that seamlessly manages every facet of event organization, from establishing and maintaining event websites to overseeing the peer-review process, publishing event proceedings, coordinating schedules, managing registrations, billing, and engaging sponsors, Sciforum is the ideal solution.

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Publishing Conference Proceedings

If you are looking for a trusted platform to publish high-quality proceedings for academic events, MDPI’s Proceedings Series is your ideal partner. We offer professional publishing services across all disciplines, ensuring that your conference papers, abstracts, and reports receive global visibility and long-term accessibility. From submission management to open access dissemination, we handle every step to facilitate a seamless publication process for organizers and authors. Submit your proposal here to get started.

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Sponsorship Opportunities

If you would like to sponsor an MDPI conference, we kindly ask you to submit your inquiries here.

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