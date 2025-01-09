Attend an MDPI Conference

Established in 1996, MDPI embarked on its journey of academic event organization with its inaugural event in 1997. Over the course of nearly three decades, MDPI has demonstrated its commitment to fostering scholarly engagement by successfully orchestrating more than 200 online and in-person events. In 2009, a significant milestone was reached when MDPI unveiled its proprietary event management platform, Sciforum.

This innovative platform is dedicated to the promotion of open science, providing a robust framework for hosting and participating in academic gatherings.