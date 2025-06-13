Our History

MDPI launched in 1996 as a non-profit institute for the promotion and preservation of the diversity of chemical compound samples. Founded in Basel, Switzerland, as a “Verein” under Swiss law, the abbreviation “MDPI” initially stood for “Molecular Diversity Preservation International”. After successfully running several open access journals, including Molecules, Sensors and Entropy, MDPI developed into a leading open access publisher, and the publishing part was transferred into a separate legal entity in 2010.

MDPI continued to use the acronym of the newly founded “Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute”, and is now widely known under the name MDPI. The samples project continues today and is maintained by the MDPI Sustainability Foundation. MDPI has hosted or organised a number of scientific conferences, including electronic (virtual) conferences. The timeline below summarises major milestones in each year since its establishment.

Learn more about our current and former headquarters by clicking the links below.