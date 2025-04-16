Guidelines for Authors

MDPI is a publisher of peer-reviewed, open access journals.

MDPI journals are highly visible and widely accessible; they are indexed in leading databases and published under an open access license. Further, all manuscripts published in these journals undergo a rigorous and efficient editorial process that offers simplicity to authors. As a pioneer in open access publishing, our core mission is to facilitate the dissemination of and increase access to relevant and impactful research.

We serve scholars from across the globe and from a variety of backgrounds. To deepen our understanding of and strengthen our support for the research communities that we serve, we strive to build an equally diverse and inclusive portfolio of journals. Only by valuing differences can we create an equitable and inclusive environment for scientific exchange and foster the openness that is key to our mission.

The daily exchange of ideas between the East and the West has always been at the heart of MDPI's ethos. Nonetheless, we understand that diversity does not end there. More needs to be done to bridge the gap between the Global North and South, as well as to create equal opportunities for people of any race, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, religion, country of origin, physical ability, or socio-economic status. MDPI is committed to publishing research findings based on their scientific merit and to making these findings accessible to all.