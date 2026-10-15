You can submit applications/nominations through the following two official channels:

Via the specific journal page: Go to the journal's official website.

In the main menu, select the "Awards" option under "About".

Navigate to the award details page and click the "Apply/Nominate" button;

Fill out the form, upload the required materials, and click submit.

Via the awards overview page: Visit the MDPI Awards overview page (https://www.mdpi.com/awards).

Select the award you wish to apply for from the "Open" list.

Click the "Apply" button and complete the online form.

Upload the necessary documents and confirm submission.

If you encounter any issues during the process, please email the journal's editorial office corresponding to the award.