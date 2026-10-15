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MDPI Awards

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Awards Introduction

In order to reward the academic community, especially young researchers and enhance communication among scientists, MDPI journals regularly offer various awards to researchers in specific fields. These awards, serving as a source of inspiration and recognition, help raise the influence of talented individuals who have been credited with outstanding achievements and are making a significant contribution to the advancement of their fields.

Open for Participation

Search Awards
Journal Awards Intended Awardee Application
Journal of Eye Movement ResearchBest Paper Award
Papers Published in 2025
International Medical EducationOutstanding Reviewer Award
All of the reviewers for International Medical Education in 2026 will be automatically included
LanguagesBest PhD Thesis Award
Papers defended in 2026
Apply
BuildingsEditor of Distinction Award
All EBMs are candidates
ComputationEditor of Distinction Award
Editorial Board members of Computation who made outstanding contributions in 2026
ChildrenBest PhD Thesis Award
A Ph.D. student or doctor who has produced a highly anticipated academic potential thesis
Apply
MathematicsBest PhD Thesis Award
a PhD student or a recently qualified PhD who has produced an outstanding PhD thesis
Apply
HistoriesBest PhD Thesis Award
A Ph.D. student or doctor who has produced a highly anticipated academic potential thesis
Apply
SensorsBest PhD Thesis Award
PhD students or recently qualified PhDs who have produced outstanding PhD theses and defended their theses in 2026
Apply
Fossil StudiesPalaeontology Research Grant
This grant is open to professional and amateur palaeontologists, as well as students who are engaged in palaeontological research
All Available Awards

Winner Announcement

Journal Awards Award Winner
Société Internationale d’Urologie JournalOutstanding Reviewer AwardAbdullah Erdem Canda
Société Internationale d’Urologie JournalBest Paper AwardAndrea Alberti
MagnetochemistryBest Paper AwardOlivija Plohl
AntibodiesTravel AwardVirginia Metrangolo
Journal of Personalized MedicineBest Paper AwardFatemeh Sarani Rad; George Kagadis
MaterialsBest PhD Thesis AwardHuajian Yu
MetalsBest Paper AwardNeetesh Soni; Hamed Ghadimi, Mojtaba Talachian, Huan Ding, Selami Emanet and Shengmin Guo
Remote SensingBest PhD Thesis AwardElena Aragoneses
Sustainable ChemistryBest PhD Thesis AwardRiddhimoy Pathak
ProcessesBest PhD Thesis AwardXi LU
All Closed Awards
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