MDPI Awards
Awards Introduction
In order to reward the academic community, especially young researchers and enhance communication among scientists, MDPI journals regularly offer various awards to researchers in specific fields. These awards, serving as a source of inspiration and recognition, help raise the influence of talented individuals who have been credited with outstanding achievements and are making a significant contribution to the advancement of their fields.
Open for Participation
Winner Announcement
|Journal
|Awards
|Award Winner
|Société Internationale d’Urologie Journal
|Outstanding Reviewer Award
|Abdullah Erdem Canda
|Société Internationale d’Urologie Journal
|Best Paper Award
|Andrea Alberti
|Magnetochemistry
|Best Paper Award
|Olivija Plohl
|Antibodies
|Travel Award
|Virginia Metrangolo
|Journal of Personalized Medicine
|Best Paper Award
|Fatemeh Sarani Rad; George Kagadis
|Materials
|Best PhD Thesis Award
|Huajian Yu
|Metals
|Best Paper Award
|Neetesh Soni; Hamed Ghadimi, Mojtaba Talachian, Huan Ding, Selami Emanet and Shengmin Guo
|Remote Sensing
|Best PhD Thesis Award
|Elena Aragoneses
|Sustainable Chemistry
|Best PhD Thesis Award
|Riddhimoy Pathak
|Processes
|Best PhD Thesis Award
|Xi LU