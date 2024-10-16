Publishing Operations and Infrastructure

Development and maintenance of MDPI's electronic submission and peer review systems and the infrastructure required to support the publication process.

Editorial and Peer Review Support

Operational support throughout the editorial process, including the Technical and Ethics pre-check, preparation of proposed reviewer lists, reviewer invitations following Academic Editor validation, collection of review reports, communication with authors and reviewers, and coordination of revisions. Editorial decisions remain the responsibility of the assigned Academic Editor.

Production and Publication

Copy-editing, typesetting, XML and PDF conversion, language editing, proofreading, and publication. The APC includes minor English-language editing by professional English-language editors; extensive language editing is not included.

Indexing and Digital Preservation

Dedicated support for the indexing and discoverability of published content across relevant academic databases, as well as digital preservation through services including the Swiss National Library and CLOCKSS.

Research Integrity and Publication Quality

APCs support the infrastructure and operational resources used to maintain the quality and integrity of the publication process, including plagiarism detection, image and data screening, and other research-integrity tools and services. Dedicated staff support these processes and provide operational assistance to Academic Editors and reviewers. Manuscripts that are ultimately not accepted may nevertheless require substantial editorial and research-integrity assessment before a decision is reached.

APCs are charged only for articles accepted for publication. Payment of an APC does not influence editorial assessment or decision-making, and information concerning APC waivers or discounts is not accessible to Academic Editors involved in editorial decision-making.

Editorial Compensation

MDPI provides travel grants or stipends to Editors-in-Chief (EiCs) in recognition of their editorial responsibilities. This benefit is independent of the editorial decision-making process and is managed in accordance with the journal’s conflict-of-interest and editorial independence policies.

Editorial Board Members may receive up to one full article processing charges (APC) waiver per year in recognition of their editorial service. Such waivers are granted independently of editorial decision-making and are managed in accordance with the journal’s conflict-of-interest and editorial independence policies.

MDPI shares revenue with societies whose journals it publishes, supporting their continued activities.

Marketing and Communication

MDPI allocates part of its income to the promotion of journals and articles through sponsorships of conferences, scholarly society events, and other promotional activities, as well as a series of awards to support researchers.

Journal management and development: In-house Managing Editors track key performance indicators of each journal, and monitor competing journals and trends in the field. They also provide reports and hold discussions with the Editor-in-Chief and the Editorial Board.

General