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Press

MDPI Greece Summit 2026 Summary: Strengthening Connections with the Greek Academic Community 30 Oct 2026
MDPI as Gold Sponsor and Exhibitor for Charleston Conference 2026 27 Oct 2026
Academic Publishing Workshop at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee—Navigating Academic Publishing: Journal Selection, AI Tools, and Becoming Part of the Process, 4 November 2026 27 Oct 2026
Celebrating Open Access Week — “The Cost of Knowledge” 13 Oct 2026
MDPI Signs Global Agreement with CCCU and SCIO 13 Oct 2026
MDPI as Roaming Sponsor for LundOnline 2026 7 Oct 2026
2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry Awarded for Discoveries in Homochirality 7 Oct 2026
MDPI Collaborates with Research Solutions' Scite to Bring Attributed, Open Access Research into AI Tools 6 Oct 2026
2026 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine Awarded for Discoveries in Optogenetics 5 Oct 2026
MDPI as Exhibitor for Frankfurter Buchmesse 2026 2 Oct 2026
MDPI as Platinum Sponsor for STM Dinner & Conference 2026 1 Oct 2026
MDPI INSIGHTS: The CEO’s Letter #39 - Peer Review Week, Chief Publishing Officer, Tu Youyou Award, OASPA & AI 30 Sep 2026
Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine—Where Breakthroughs Meet Open Sciences 29 Sep 2026
Nobel Prize in Chemistry—Where Breakthroughs Meet Open Sciences 29 Sep 2026
Nobel Prize in Physics—Where Breakthroughs Meet Open Sciences 28 Sep 2026
Preprints.org Webinar | Toward a Faster and Open Future of Sharing: Lowering the Cost of Knowledge, 29 October 2026 23 Sep 2026
MDPI as Silver Sponsor and Exhibitor for 55e Congrès de l’ADBU 22 Sep 2026
MDPI as Main Sponsor and Exhibitor for Open-Access-Tage 2026 21 Sep 2026
MDPI Services Restored Following 18 September Outage 21 Sep 2026
Prediction of the 2026 Nobel Laureates 15 Sep 2026
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