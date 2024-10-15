In accordance with major definitions in the scientific literature (namely the Budapest, Berlin, and Bethesda Declarations), MDPI defines open access by the following conditions:

The peer-reviewed literature is freely available without subscription or price barriers;

The literature is immediately released in open access format (with no embargo period);

Published material can be reused without obtaining permission as long as a correct citation to the original publication is given.

Until 2008, most articles published by MDPI contained the following note: "© year by MDPI (http://www.mdpi.org). Reproduction is permitted for noncommercial purposes". During 2008, MDPI journals started to publish articles under the Creative Commons Attribution License and they now use the latest version of the CC BY license, which grants authors the most extensive rights. All articles published by MDPI before and during 2008 should now be considered to have been released under the post-2008 Creative Commons Attribution license.

This means that all articles published in MDPI journals, including their data, graphics, and supplementary material, can be linked by external sources, scanned by search engines, and reused by text mining applications, websites, or blogs, free of charge under the sole condition that the source and original publisher are properly accredited. MDPI believes that open access publishing fosters the exchange of research results amongst scientists from different disciplines, thus facilitating interdisciplinary research. Open access publishing also allows for the dissemination of scholarly findings to researchers worldwide, including those from developing countries, and to the general public. Although MDPI publishes all of its journals using the open access model, we believe that this is an enriching part of the scholarly process that can and should co-exist with other forms of communication and publication, such as society-based publishing and conferencing activities.

Important Note: Some articles (especially Reviews) may contain figures, tables, or text taken from other publications, for which MDPI does not hold the copyright or the right to re-license. Please note that you should inquire with the original copyright holder (usually the original publisher or authors) whether or not this material can be reused.