Topics Awards

Dear Colleagues,

We are pleased to announce the 2026 MDPI Topics Award. The 2026 MDPI Topics Award seeks to acknowledge Topic Editor teams who have made outstanding contributions to the science by supporting our rigorous editorial processes and helping MDPI Topics produce exciting multidisciplinary content. Topics that closed in 2026 will be eligible for the award. The Topics Subject Editors (https://www.mdpi.com/topics/editors) will be invited to evaluate the candidates for the 2026 MDPI Topics Award.

What Are the Prerequisites to Be Eligible for This Award?

MDPI Topics with submission deadlines in 2026 are automatically eligible for this award.

Evaluation criteria of topics:

- Article-level impact metrics;

- Diversity of Topic contributions;

- Subject novelty and coverage of the Topics.

What will the winners receive?

There will be seven winners this year, and each Topic Editor team will receive the following:

- A monetary award of CHF 1500;

- A certificate of recognition.

When will the winners be announced?

The winners will be announced on 31 July 2027 on the MDPI Topics website (mdpi.com/topics/award).

Best regards,

MDPI Topics office

topics@mdpi.com