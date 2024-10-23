Topics Awards
2026 MDPI Topics Award
Dear Colleagues,
We are pleased to announce the 2026 MDPI Topics Award. The 2026 MDPI Topics Award seeks to acknowledge Topic Editor teams who have made outstanding contributions to the science by supporting our rigorous editorial processes and helping MDPI Topics produce exciting multidisciplinary content. Topics that closed in 2026 will be eligible for the award. The Topics Subject Editors (https://www.mdpi.com/topics/editors) will be invited to evaluate the candidates for the 2026 MDPI Topics Award.
What Are the Prerequisites to Be Eligible for This Award?
MDPI Topics with submission deadlines in 2026 are automatically eligible for this award.
Evaluation criteria of topics:
- Article-level impact metrics;
- Diversity of Topic contributions;
- Subject novelty and coverage of the Topics.
What will the winners receive?
There will be seven winners this year, and each Topic Editor team will receive the following:
- A monetary award of CHF 1500;
- A certificate of recognition.
When will the winners be announced?
The winners will be announced on 31 July 2027 on the MDPI Topics website (mdpi.com/topics/award).
Best regards,
MDPI Topics office
topics@mdpi.com
2025 MDPI Topics Award
Dear Colleagues,
We are pleased to announce the winners of the 2025 MDPI Topics Award. This award recognizes the outstanding contributions of the Topic Editor teams who have significantly supported the editorial process and enriched the multidisciplinary content of MDPI Topics in 2025.
The winners were selected based on rigorous evaluation criteria, including article-level impact metrics, author-level impact metrics, and subject novelty. The winners are as follows:
1. Advances in Sustainable Materials and Products
Topic Editors: Prof. Dr. Andrzej Pacana and Dr. Dominika Siwiec
Participating journals: Applied Sciences, Energies, Materials, Processes, Sustainability
https://www.mdpi.com/topics/VM4V8Q10TW
2. Application of Smart Technologies in Water Resources Management
Topic Editors: Dr. Elias Dimitriou and Dr. Joaquim Sousa
Participating journals: Energies, Hydrology, Journal of Marine Science and Engineering, Remote Sensing, Sensors, Water
https://www.mdpi.com/topics/75QEL2X63Y
3. Interactive Marketing in the Digital Era
Topic Editors: Prof. Dr. Chenglu Wang, Prof. Dr. Jiaxun He, Prof. Dr. Fue Zeng, Prof. Dr. Rui Guo, Dr. Morgan Yang, Prof. Dr. Andy Hao and Dr. Hongfei Liu
Participating journals: Administrative Sciences, Behavioral Sciences, Businesses, Journal of Theoretical and Applied Electronic Commerce Research
https://www.mdpi.com/topics/WYQ7N025ZH
4. Global Mental Health Trends
Topic Editors: Dr. Naiara Ozamiz-Etxebarria, Dr. Nahia Idoiaga-Mondragon, Dr. Maitane Picaza Gorrotchategi, Dr. Idoia Legorburu Fernandez and Dr. Israel Alonso
Participating journals: Behavioral Sciences, European Journal of Investigation in Health, Psychology and Education, Healthcare, Social Sciences, Sustainability
https://www.mdpi.com/topics/FK3H7Z91TN
5. Artificial Intelligence Models, Tools and Applications
Topic Editors: Prof. Dr. Phivos Mylonas, Dr. Katia Lida Kermanidis and Prof. Dr. Manolis Maragoudakis
Participating journals: Applied Sciences, Computers, Digital, Electronics, ISPRS International Journal of Geo-Information, Smart Cities
https://www.mdpi.com/topics/Artificial_Intelligence
6. Advances in Mobile Robotics Navigation, 2nd Edition
Topic Editors: Prof. Dr. Luis Payá, Prof. Dr. Oscar Reinoso García and Prof. Dr. Helder Jesus Araújo
Participating journals: Actuators, Applied Sciences, Inventions, Machines, Robotics, Sensors, Technologies
https://www.mdpi.com/topics/AFJ7RAVGN6
7. Challenges, Development and Frontiers of Smart Agriculture and Forestry—2nd Edition
Topic Editors: Prof. Dr. Xiaoli Zhang, Prof. Dr. Dengsheng Lu, Prof. Dr. Xiujuan Chai, Prof. Dr. Guijun Yang and Dr. Langning Huo
Participating journals: Agriculture, Agronomy, Forests, Electronics, Remote Sensing, Sustainability
https://www.mdpi.com/topics/246068J3LI
Each winning Topic Editor team will receive the following:
- A monetary award of CHF 1500;
- A certificate of recognition.
We would like to extend our gratitude to all Topic Editors from various fields for their contributions. Additionally, we extend our appreciation to the Award Committee Members, Prof. Dr. Francisco Guillen-Grima, Prof. Dr. Guanying Chen, Dr. Anming Hu, Dr. Luís Silva, Dr. Paulo Branco, Prof. Dr. Riccardo Buccolieri, Prof. Dr. Abdeltif Amrane, Prof. Dr. Antonio Formisano and Dr. Elena Lucchi, for their careful evaluation of numerous excellent candidates.
Congratulations to all the winning Topic Editor teams for their exceptional contributions to the scientific community.
Kind regards,
MDPI Topics
2024 MDPI Topics Award
Dear Colleagues,
We are pleased to announce the winners of the 2024 MDPI Topics Award. This award recognizes the outstanding contributions of Topic Editor teams who have significantly supported the editorial process and enriched the multidisciplinary content of MDPI Topics in 2024.
The winners were selected based on rigorous evaluation criteria, including article-level impact metrics, author-level impact metrics, and subject novelty. They are as follows:
1. AI Chatbots: Threat or Opportunity?
Topic Editors: Prof. Dr. Antony Bryant, Prof. Dr. Roberto Montemanni, Prof. Dr. Min Chen, Prof. Dr. Paolo Bellavista, Prof. Dr. Kenji Suzuki, and Prof. Dr. Jeanine Treffers-Daller
Participating journals: AI, Algorithms, Big Data and Cognitive Computing, Future Internet, Informatics, Information, Languages, Publications
https://www.mdpi.com/topics/375Y315904
2. Hydrology and Water Resources Management
Topic Editors: Prof. Dr. Genxu Wang, Prof. Dr. Hongwei Lu, Prof. Dr. Lei Wang, Dr. Bahman Naser
Participating journals: Atmosphere, Hydrology, Remote Sensing, Sustainability, Water
https://www.mdpi.com/topics/4KOE65DFBO
3. Advances in Renewable Energy Technologies and Systems Solutions
Topic Editors: Dr. Doug Arent, Dr. Adam Warren, Prof. Dr. Xiaolei Yang
Participating journals: Applied Sciences, Energies, Sustainability, Systems, Wind
https://www.mdpi.com/topics/technologies_systems
4. From Education and Humanities to Improve Knowledge, Society and the Digital Transformation
Topic Editors: Prof. Dr. Rosabel Roig-Vila, Prof. Dr. Jordi M. Antolí-Martínez, Prof. Dr. Antonio Cortijo, Prof. Dr. Vicent Martines, Prof. Dr. Santiago Mengual Andrés, Prof. Dr. Elena Sánchez-López, Prof. Dr. Fabrizio Manuel Sirignano, Prof. Dr. Alexander López Padrón
Participating journals: Education Sciences, Languages, Religions, Sustainability
https://www.mdpi.com/topics/edu_topic
5. Inflammaging: The Immunology of Aging
Topic Editors: Dr. Juan Pablo de Rivero Vaccari and Dr. Alejandro Martín-Montalvo
Participating journals: Cells, Geriatrics, Immuno, International Journal of Molecular Sciences, Journal of Clinical Medicine
https://www.mdpi.com/topics/inflammaging
Each winning Topic Editor team will receive the following:
- A monetary award of CHF 1500;
- A certificate of recognition.
We would like to extend our gratitude to all Topic Editors from various fields for their contributions. Additionally, we extend our appreciation to the Award Committee Members Prof. Dr. Alexander M. Seifalian, Dr. Anming Hu, Prof. Dr. Esteban Tlelo-Cuautle, Prof. Dr. Francisco Guillen-Grima, Prof. Dr. Gabriele Giorgi, Prof. Dr. Guanying Chen, Dr. Luís Silva, Prof. Dr. Masayoshi Yamaguchi, Dr. Paulo Branco, Prof. Dr. Riccardo Buccolieri, and Prof. Dr. Robert A. Varin for their careful evaluation of numerous excellent candidates.
Congratulations to all the winning Topic Editor teams for their exceptional contributions to the scientific community.
Kind regards,
MDPI Topics office
topics@mdpi.com
2023 MDPI Topics Award
Dear Colleagues,
We are pleased to announce the winners of the 2023 MDPI Topics Award. This award recognizes the outstanding contributions of Topic Editor teams who have significantly supported the editorial process and enriched the multidisciplinary content of MDPI Topics in 2023.
The winners were selected based on rigorous evaluation criteria, including article-level impact metrics, author-level impact metrics, and subject novelty. They are as follows:
1. Advances in Biomaterials
Topic Editors: Dr. Satoshi Komasa, Dr. Yoshiro Tahara, Prof. Dr. Tohru Sekino, and Prof. Dr. Joji Okazaki
Participating journals: Applied Biosciences, Applied Sciences, Bioengineering, Dentistry Journal, Materials, Polymers, and Technologies
https://www.mdpi.com/topics/Advances_in_Biomaterials
2. Antioxidant Activity in Plants, Plant-Derived Bioactive Compounds and Foods
Topic Editors: Dr. Andrei Mocan and Dr. Simone Carradori
Participating journals: Antioxidants, Foods, Molecules, Oxygen, and Plants
https://www.mdpi.com/topics/Anti_Foods
3. Cyber Security and Critical Infrastructures
Topic Editors: Prof. Dr. Leandros Maglaras, Prof. Dr. Helge Janicke, and Dr. Mohamed Amine Ferrag
Participating journals: Applied Sciences, Electronics, Future Internet, JCP, and Sensors
https://www.mdpi.com/topics/Cyber_Security_Critical_Infrastructures
4. Sustainable Built Environment
Topic Editors: Dr. Siu-Kit Lau, Dr. Vesna Kosorić, Dr. Abel Tablada, Dr. Zdravko Trivic, Dr. Miljana Horvat, Dr. Milena Vukmirovic, Dr. Silvia Domingo-Irigoyen, Prof. Dr. Marija Todorović, Dr. Jérôme H. Kaempf, Dr. Kosa Golić, and Dr. Ana Peric
Participating journals: Buildings, Energies, Environments, Sustainability, and Urban Science
https://www.mdpi.com/topics/Sustainable_Built_Environment
5. Sustainable Environmental Technologies
Topic Editors: Prof. Dr. Dibyendu Sarkar, Prof. Dr. Rupali Datta, Dr. Prafulla Kumar Sahoo, and Dr. Mohammad Mahmudur Rahman
Participating journals: Applied Sciences, Energies, Environments, Toxics, and Water
https://www.mdpi.com/topics/Sustainable_Environmental_Technologies
Each winning Topic Editor team will receive the following:
- A monetary award of CHF 1500;
- A certificate of recognition.
We would like to extend our gratitude to all Topic Editors from various fields for their contributions. Additionally, we extend our appreciation to the Award Committee Members Prof. Dr. Abdeltif Amrane, Prof. Dr. Antonio Formisano, Prof. Dr. Esteban Tlelo-Cuautle, Prof. Dr. Francisco Guillen-Grima, Prof. Dr. Guanying Chen, and Prof. Dr. Masayoshi Yamaguchi for their careful evaluation of numerous excellent candidates.
Congratulations to all the winning Topic Editor teams for their exceptional contributions to the scientific community.
Best regards,
MDPI Topics office
topics@mdpi.com
2022 MDPI Topics Award
Dear Colleagues,
We are pleased to announce the winners of the 2022 MDPI Topics Award. This award has been granted to the topic editors of the following three topics:
Artificial Intelligence in Sensor
https://www.mdpi.com/topics/Artificial_Intelligence_in_Sensors
Processing, Analysis, Modelling and Mechanics of Materials and Structures
https://www.mdpi.com/topics/mat_struct
Synthesis, Characterization and Performance of Materials for a Sustainable Future
https://www.mdpi.com/topics/Characterization_Materials
The Topic editor teams of these three topic collections will receive an honorarium of CHF 2000 and an electronic certificate.
We would like to thank all the nominators from various fields of study for their participation and all the Award Committee Members for their evaluation of the many excellent nominations.
Kind regards, Topics Project Office