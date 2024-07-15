Guidelines for Editors
Overview
Academic Editors are essential to our mission of fostering open scientific exchange and making research freely accessible. Through close collaboration with our Academic Editors, we ensure that published research is trustworthy, thorough, and able to serve diverse communities worldwide. By staying closely connected to the communities we support, we provide services that enable Editors to focus on what matters most while advancing MDPI’s broader commitment to open science.
All manuscripts published in MDPI journals are accepted by Academic Editors, who oversee and uphold a rigorous peer-review process from submission through to publication.
MDPI is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics (COPE) and is committed to upholding the highest standards of publication ethics. Academic Editors are expected to be familiar with, adhere to, and apply MDPI’s Research and Publication Ethics Policy, and to apply relevant COPE guidance, including the COPE Core Practices and guidance for editors, when handling submissions, peer review, editorial decisions, and ethical concerns.
Academic Editors are subject matter experts who are responsible for making editorial decisions for MDPI journals. The following roles act as Academic Editor: Editor-in-Chief, Section Editor-in-Chief, Associate Editor, Advisory Board Member, Editorial Board Member, Guest Editor, Topic Editor, and Collection Editor.
Below, you can see information about Editorial Roles and Responsibilities.
Editorial Board Responsibilities
For society-owned journals, please visit their respective websites, as roles and responsibilities may differ.
Supporting Editor Responsibilities
MDPI Editorial Office
The MDPI Editorial Office consists of in-house staff who support Academic Editors throughout the editorial and publication process. The team includes Managing Editors, Assistant Editors, Publishers, Production Editors, English Editors, Copyeditors, Data Specialists, Software Engineers, and Administrative Specialists.
Our in-house editorial staff usually support several journals related to their academic or professional background. Assistant Editors help manage manuscripts according to MDPI’s peer-review and production procedures. Managing Editors coordinate the editorial process for the journals under their responsibility. Production Editors, English Editors, Copyeditors, and Data Specialists prepare accepted manuscripts for publication in PDF, XML, and HTML formats.
The Editorial Office can be contacted mainly by email or telephone. Contact information is available at www.mdpi.com/about/contact/.
Comments and Questions
Please use the Contact Form for general or support-related inquiries with MDPI. If you wish to contact a journal's Editorial Office, please visit the journal pages to see the Editorial Office contact information. For a list of MDPI offices, addresses, and phone numbers, please see www.mdpi.com/about/contact/.
More Information
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