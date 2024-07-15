Guidelines for Editors

Academic Editors are essential to our mission of fostering open scientific exchange and making research freely accessible. Through close collaboration with our Academic Editors, we ensure that published research is trustworthy, thorough, and able to serve diverse communities worldwide. By staying closely connected to the communities we support, we provide services that enable Editors to focus on what matters most while advancing MDPI’s broader commitment to open science.

All manuscripts published in MDPI journals are accepted by Academic Editors, who oversee and uphold a rigorous peer-review process from submission through to publication.

MDPI is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics (COPE) and is committed to upholding the highest standards of publication ethics. Academic Editors are expected to be familiar with, adhere to, and apply MDPI’s Research and Publication Ethics Policy, and to apply relevant COPE guidance, including the COPE Core Practices and guidance for editors, when handling submissions, peer review, editorial decisions, and ethical concerns.

Academic Editors are subject matter experts who are responsible for making editorial decisions for MDPI journals. The following roles act as Academic Editor: Editor-in-Chief, Section Editor-in-Chief, Associate Editor, Advisory Board Member, Editorial Board Member, Guest Editor, Topic Editor, and Collection Editor.

Below, you can see information about Editorial Roles and Responsibilities.