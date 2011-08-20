Journals
Browse journals that are currently covered in SSCI.
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7 MDPI Journals Covered in SSCI
A complete list of journals published by MDPI is also available.
|Journals
|ISSN
|IF
|CiteScore
|Highest JCR
|Launched
|Articles
|Indexed Date
|Current Issue
|RSS
Sustainability
|2071-1050
|4.1
|8.9
|Q2
|2009
|110,636
16 Sep 2013
|Current Issue
Healthcare
|2227-9032
|3.4
|5.5
|Q1
|2013
|18,368
16 Jul 2019
|Current Issue
Land
|2073-445X
|3.5
|6.4
|Q2
|2012
|13,899
23 Sep 2019
|Current Issue
Behavioral Sciences
|2076-328X
|3.2
|4.1
|Q1
|2011
|7,455
20 Oct 2021
|Current Issue
Systems
|2079-8954
|3.8
|5.4
|Q1
|2013
|4,334
3 Nov 2021
|Current Issue
Journal of Theoretical and Applied Electronic Commerce Research
|0718-1876
|4.5
|7.1
|Q2
|2006
|1,671
1 Jan 2011
|Current Issue
Journal of Intelligence
|2079-3200
|3.8
|6.6
|Q1
|2013
|1,193
25 Jan 2021
|Current Issue