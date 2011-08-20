Skip to Content
MDPIMDPI

Advanced

Journals

Browse journals that are currently covered in SSCI.

Background image for journals hero section
Publish with Us

Find the right journal for your manuscript using our AI recommender.

Explore

7 MDPI Journals Covered in SSCI

A complete list of journals published by MDPI is also available.

MDPI Journals
JournalsISSNIFCiteScoreHighest JCRLaunchedArticlesIndexed DateCurrent IssueRSS
Sustainability
2071-10504.18.9Q22009110,636
16 Sep 2013
Current Issue
Healthcare
2227-90323.45.5Q1201318,368
16 Jul 2019
Current Issue
Land
2073-445X3.56.4Q2201213,899
23 Sep 2019
Current Issue
Behavioral Sciences
2076-328X3.24.1Q120117,455
20 Oct 2021
Current Issue
Systems
2079-89543.85.4Q120134,334
3 Nov 2021
Current Issue
Journal of Theoretical and Applied Electronic Commerce Research
0718-18764.57.1Q220061,671
1 Jan 2011
Current Issue
Journal of Intelligence
2079-32003.86.6Q120131,193
25 Jan 2021
Current Issue