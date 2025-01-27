Skip to Content
MDPIMDPI

Advanced

Institutional Open Access Program (IOAP)

Contact us
Recommend IOAP to your institution
Two people discussing a document in an office setting, with a laptop and a cup of coffee on the table

Overview

MDPI offers institutions and consortia the opportunity to join over 1000 institutions on our Institutional Open Access Program (IOAP), which provides transparency to the MDPI submission process, access to a unique institutional dashboard environment, and a discount on the Article Processing Charge (APC) for affiliated researchers.

With flexible agreement models that offer a variety of payment workflows, MDPI can cater to individual institutional needs in order to help simplify administrative processes. We enable institutions to abide by Plan S and national mandates, whilst making it easy for authors to publish in fully compliant (CC-BY) Open Access journals.

Partner Benefits

  • Participating institutions will be granted access to a dedicated Institutional Dashboard on our submission system, SuSy, which enhances the real-time visibility of articles that have been submitted by their researchers to MDPI journals. It also provides detailed article metadata, up-to-date APC information, downloadable reports, and information about editorial engagement.
  • Researchers affiliated with participating universities receive a discount on APCs across all MDPI journals. This can be combined with other available discounts (e.g., reviewer vouchers).
  • Researchers can also benefit from a 10% discount on the Book and Chapter Processing Charges (BPCs / CPCs) for MDPI Books and a 15% discount on Language Editing Services.
  • Institutions can receive automated Institutional Repository deposits of papers from affiliated authors using the SWORD 1.3 protocol.
  • A direct point of contact at MDPI is provided for questions and support.

Agreement Models

  • Flat fee agreement: Available to institutions with a demonstrated history of substantial and ongoing publication, this model allows eligible partners to pay an annual fee, enabling their Corresponding Authors to publish a fixed or unlimited number of articles in MDPI journals. Please contact ioap@mdpi.com for more information.
  • Discount agreement: Authors affiliated with participating universities receive an IOAP discount on the APC for any paper published in an MDPI journal at no charge to the institution.

Flexible Workflows

  • Non-central workflow: The authors will benefit from the IOAP discount and will be invoiced directly.

  • Central workflow: The institution can approve manuscript invoices for centralized payment. To reduce the administrative burden, the invoicing process can be adjusted to meet the needs of each member institution. Three different standard central invoicing options are available: direct; collective (monthly/quarterly); and prepayment.

List of participants (1090)

If your institution is not yet included on our participants list below, please feel free to recommend our program to your library.
Institution
Consortium
Country/Region
Type
Commenced
"Aurel Vlaicu" University of AradRomaniaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 August 2025
"Gheorghe Asachi" Technical University of IasiRomaniaCentral: Invoiced to institution1 March 2025
“Iuliu Haţieganu” University of Medicine and Pharmacy Cluj-NapocaRomaniaNon-central: Invoiced to author15 May 2021
“Victor Babes” University of Medicine and PharmacyRomaniaCentral: Invoiced to institution31 October 2024
1 Decembrie 1918 Alba Iulia UniversityRomaniaCentral: Invoiced to institution1 December 2024
Åbo Akademi UniversityFinlandNon-central: Invoiced to author1 May 2019
AGH University of KrakowPolandNon-central: Invoiced to author1 July 2016
Agricultural Institute in OsijekCARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
Agriculture and Agri-Food CanadaFSLNCanadaNon-central: Invoiced to author10 March 2025
AgroscopeCSALSwitzerlandNon-central: Invoiced to author1 July 2021
Aichi Medical UniversityJapanNon-central: Invoiced to author20 November 2025
Aix Marseille UniversityFranceNon-central: Invoiced to author1 July 2021
Akershus University HospitalSiktNorwayNon-central: Invoiced to author15 March 2021
Akita UniversityJapanNon-central: Invoiced to author15 January 2023
Al‏ ‏Imam Mohammad Ibn Saud Islamic University‎Saudi ArabiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 November 2023
Al-Ahliyya Amman UniversityJordanCentral: Flat fee15 March 2026
Albert Einstein College of MedicineUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 February 2026
Alfred Wegener Institute for Polar and Marine Research (Helmholtz)ZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 June 2014
American University of BeirutLebanonNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2017
American University of SharjahUnited Arab EmiratesNon-central: Invoiced to author1 August 2019
Andrés Bello UniversityChileNon-central: Invoiced to author14 October 2022
Andrija Stampar Teaching Institute of Public HealthCARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
Andrzej Frycz Modrzewski Krakow UniversityPolandNon-central: Invoiced to author1 August 2025
Anglia Ruskin UniversityUKCentral: Invoiced to institution1 July 2015
Arabian Gulf UniversityBahrainNon-central: Invoiced to author15 November 2025
Ariel UniversityIsraelNon-central: Invoiced to author15 July 2026
Aristotle University of ThessalonikiGreeceNon-central: Invoiced to author1 October 2018
Arizona State UniversityUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 September 2017
Atlas UniversityTurkey (Türkiye)Central: Flat fee1 January 2026
Australian National University, CanberraAustraliaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 August 2019
Autonomous University of BarcelonaSpainNon-central: Invoiced to author1 February 2016
Babes-Bolyai UniversityRomaniaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 June 2023
Bangor UniversityJiscUKNon-central: Invoiced to author1 July 2020
Bates CollegeUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 February 2018
Bauhaus-Universität WeimarGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 April 2021
Baylor College of MedicineUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 August 2026
Beihang UniversityChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author15 April 2019
Beijing Institute of TechnologyChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author30 November 2023
Beijing Normal UniversityChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author27 September 2020
Beijing University of Civil Engineering and ArchitectureChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author14 April 2025
Beijing University of TechnologyChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author15 September 2019
Berner FachhochschuleCSALSwitzerlandNon-central: Invoiced to author1 October 2019
Bibliothek der Hochschule für Musik, Theater und Medien HannoverZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 January 2025
BICC - Bonn International Centre for Conflict Studies gGmbHZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 January 2025
Biobizkaia Health Research InstituteSpainCentral: Invoiced to institution15 November 2024
Birkbeck College, University of LondonJiscUKNon-central: Invoiced to author17 July 2026
Birmingham Newman UniversityJiscUKNon-central: Invoiced to author8 June 2026
Blekinge Institute of TechnologyBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
Boston CollegeUSANon-central: Invoiced to author15 August 2018
Bradley UniversityUSANon-central: Invoiced to author15 April 2019
Brandenburg University of Technology Cottbus-SenftenbergZB MEDGermanyNon-central: Invoiced to author15 June 2018
Brembo Poland Sp. z o. o.PolandCentral: Invoiced to institution1 November 2025
Brock UniversityCanadaNon-central: Invoiced to author8 December 2023
Bundesanstalt für Geowissenschaften und Rohstoffe (BGR)ZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 January 2025
Bundesinstitut für RisikobewertungZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 January 2025
Bydgoszcz University of Science and TechnologyPolandNon-central: Invoiced to author15 June 2020
California Institute of TechnologyUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 June 2017
California State University, FresnoUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 December 2018
Cape Peninsula University of TechnologySouth AfricaNon-central: Invoiced to author15 July 2019
Cardiff UniversityJiscUKNon-central: Invoiced to author1 April 2017
Carl von Ossietzky University OldenburgZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution15 February 2016
Carleton CollegeUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 June 2018
Carleton UniversityCanadaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 July 2019
Carnegie Mellon UniversityUSANon-central: Invoiced to author15 April 2018
Catholic University of CroatiaCARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
Catholic University of KoreaRepublic of KoreaNon-central: Invoiced to author15 April 2019
Central China Normal UniversityChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author23 September 2026
Central Mining Institute in KatowicePolandCentral: Invoiced to institution15 December 2020
Central South UniversityChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author15 October 2016
Centro de Investigación Científica de Yucatán, A.C.MexicoNon-central: Invoiced to author15 October 2026
Centro de Investigación en Alimentación y Desarrollo (CIAD)MexicoCentral: Invoiced to institution16 May 2024
CERNCSALSwitzerlandCentral: Invoiced to institution15 December 2017
Chalmers University of TechnologyBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
Chang’an UniversityChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author17 September 2025
Charité – Universitätsmedizin BerlinZB MEDGermanyNon-central: Invoiced to author1 April 2018
Chemisches und Veterinäruntersuchungsamt KarlsruheZB MEDGermanyNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2025
Children Hospital SrebrnjakCARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
China Agricultural UniversityChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author29 November 2023
China Medical University, TaiwanTaiwanNon-central: Invoiced to author23 August 2021
China University of Petroleum (East China)ChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 December 2024
China University of Petroleum, BeijingChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author10 October 2019
Chinese Academy of Agricultural SciencesChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author28 August 2024
Chongqing UniversityChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author20 June 2024
Chung Yuan Christian UniversityTaiwanNon-central: Invoiced to author27 July 2020
Chung-Ang UniversityRepublic of KoreaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 April 2020
CINVESTAV/Centro de Investigacion y de Estudios Avanzados del IPNMexicoNon-central: Invoiced to author31 May 2022
City University of Hong KongHong KongNon-central: Invoiced to author23 July 2020
Clausthal University of TechnologyZB MEDGermanyCentral: Flat fee24 January 2022
Clinic for Children DiseasesCARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
Clinic for Infectious DiseasesCARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
Clinical Hospital MerkurCARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
Clinical Hospital Sisters of MercyCARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
Clinical Hospital Sveti DuhCARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
College of Applied Sciences "Marko Marulić"CARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
College of Applied Sciences "Nikola Tesla" in GospićCARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
College of Applied Sciences „Lavoslav Ružička“ in VukovarCARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
College of William and MaryUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 December 2018
Colorado CollegeCARLUSANon-central: Invoiced to author24 October 2025
Colorado Mesa UniversityCARLUSANon-central: Invoiced to author15 February 2026
Colorado School of MinesCARLUSANon-central: Invoiced to author15 August 2025
Colorado State UniversityCARLUSANon-central: Invoiced to author19 October 2022
Colorado State University PuebloCARLUSANon-central: Invoiced to author15 February 2026
Columbia UniversityUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 February 2024
Community College of DenverCARLUSANon-central: Invoiced to author11 September 2025
Concordia UniversityCanadaNon-central: Invoiced to author25 April 2022
Connecticut CollegeUSANon-central: Invoiced to author15 October 2017
Constantine The Philosopher University in NitraSlovakiaNon-central: Invoiced to author15 January 2021
Cranfield UniversityJiscUKNon-central: Invoiced to author1 September 2017
Croatian Forest Research InstituteCARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
Croatian Geological SurveyCARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
Croatian Hydrographic InstituteCARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
Croatian Veterinary InstituteCARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
Cruces University HospitalSpainNon-central: Invoiced to author15 October 2019
Curtin UniversityAustraliaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2019
Daejin UniversityRepublic of KoreaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 September 2026
Dalarna UniversityBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
Dalian Maritime UniversityChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author9 October 2024
Dalian University of TechnologyChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author9 December 2022
De Montfort UniversityJiscUKCentral: Invoiced to institution3 March 2026
Dental and Pharmaceutical Benefits AgencyBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
Deutsches Elektronen-Synchrotron (DESY)ZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 January 2025
Deutsches Institut für Wirtschaftsforschung (DIW)ZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 January 2025
Deutsches Rheuma-Forschungszentrum Berlin (DRFZ), A Leibniz InstituteZB MEDGermanyNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2025
Drew UniversityUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 September 2017
Drexel UniversityUSANon-central: Invoiced to author15 November 2024
Durham UniversityJiscUKNon-central: Invoiced to author15 June 2018
East Carolina UniversityUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 September 2025
Eastern Kentucky UniversityUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 November 2025
École de technologie supérieure (ÉTS)CanadaNon-central: Invoiced to author15 September 2017
École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL)CSALSwitzerlandNon-central: Invoiced to author1 June 2016
Edinburgh Napier UniversityJiscUKNon-central: Invoiced to author15 July 2026
Eindhoven University of TechnologyThe NetherlandsNon-central: Invoiced to author1 February 2018
Emory UniversityUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 November 2017
Environment and Climate Change CanadaFSLNCanadaNon-central: Invoiced to author10 March 2025
Eötvös Loránd UniversityHungaryNon-central: Invoiced to author26 June 2020
Equality OmbudsmanBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
Erasmus MCThe NetherlandsNon-central: Invoiced to author11 December 2023
ETH ZurichCSALSwitzerlandCentral: Flat fee1 January 2015
European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL)ZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 January 2025
Ewha Womans UniversityRepublic of KoreaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 September 2019
Fachhochschule SüdwestfalenZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 January 2025
Far East UniversityRepublic of KoreaNon-central: Invoiced to author10 May 2024
Federación Costarricense de Pesca TurísticaCosta RicaCentral: Invoiced to institution1 February 2026
Federal University of Goiás (UFG)BrazilNon-central: Invoiced to author15 September 2019
FH Aachen HochschulbibliothekZB MEDGermanyNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2025
FH MünsterZB MEDGermanyNon-central: Invoiced to author1 May 2024
Flinders UniversityAustraliaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2019
Florida International UniversityUSANon-central: Invoiced to author15 October 2017
Florida State UniversityUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 July 2016
Forensic Science Centre „Ivan Vučetić“CARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
Forschungsinstitut für Nutztierbiologie (FBN)ZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 January 2025
Forschungszentrum Jülich (Helmholtz)ZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 June 2014
Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft zur Förderung der angewandten Forschung e.V.ZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution12 January 2021
Fred Hutchinson Cancer CenterUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 August 2026
Freie Universität Berlin (FU Berlin)ZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution15 January 2018
Friedrich Schiller University JenaGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution15 February 2017
Friedrich-Alexander University of Erlangen-NürnbergZB MEDGermanyNon-central: Invoiced to author1 November 2015
Friedrich-Loeffler-InstitutGermanyNon-central: Invoiced to author15 October 2019
Fujita Health UniversityJapanNon-central: Invoiced to author15 January 2023
Furman UniversityUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 February 2018
Future University in Egypt (FUE)EgyptNon-central: Invoiced to author1 June 2023
Fuzhou UniversityChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author21 May 2024
Gachon UniversityRepublic of KoreaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 November 2019
Gdańsk University of TechnologyPolandNon-central: Invoiced to author1 December 2017
General County Hospital PožegaCARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
General Hospital Dr. Josip BečevićCARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
General Hospital DubrovnikCARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
General Hospital KarlovacCARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
General Hospital PulaCARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
General Hospital ŠibenikCARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
General Hospital VaraždinCARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
General Hospital ZabokCARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
General Hospital ZadarCARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
Geological Institute of RomaniaRomaniaCentral: Invoiced to institution15 November 2024
Geological Survey of SwedenBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research KielZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 March 2018
Georgia State UniversityUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 September 2018
German Aerospace Center - DLR (Helmholtz)ZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution15 March 2017
German Cancer Research Center, Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, DKFZ (Helmholtz)ZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 June 2014
German Institute of Development and Sustainability (IDOS)ZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 January 2025
German Research Center for Geosciences GFZ (Helmholtz)ZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 June 2014
Geschäftsstelle PH-KonsortiumCSALSwitzerlandCentral: Invoiced to institution1 January 2026
GESIS - Leibniz-Institut für SozialwissenschaftenZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 January 2025
Gifu UniversityJapanNon-central: Invoiced to author1 December 2022
Glasgow Caledonian UniversityJiscUKCentral: Invoiced to institution18 February 2022
Goce Delcev UniversityNorth MacedoniaNon-central: Invoiced to author15 May 2026
Goethe University FrankfurtGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution15 May 2017
Government Offices of SwedenBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
Graz University of Technology (TU Graz)KEMÖAustriaCentral: Invoiced to institution1 August 2014
Grigore T. Popa University of Medicine and PharmacyRomaniaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 June 2026
Grinnell CollegeUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 September 2017
HafenCity University HamburgZB MEDGermanyNon-central: Invoiced to author15 September 2019
Hainan UniversityChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author10 March 2025
Halmstad UniversityBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
Hamamatsu University School of MedicineJapanNon-central: Invoiced to author14 April 2021
Hamburg University of Applied Sciences (HAW Hamburg)ZB MEDGermanyNon-central: Invoiced to author1 February 2020
Hamburg University of TechnologyGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 May 2017
Hankuk University of Foreign StudiesRepublic of KoreaNon-central: Invoiced to author15 August 2025
Hannover Medical SchoolZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 August 2018
Harbin Institute of TechnologyChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author15 December 2016
Harokopio University of AthensGreeceNon-central: Invoiced to author14 March 2020
Harvard UniversityUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 June 2017
Hasselt UniversityBelgiumNon-central: Invoiced to author1 October 2019
Haverford CollegeUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 February 2018
Health CanadaFSLNCanadaNon-central: Invoiced to author10 March 2025
Health Sciences University of HokkaidoJapanNon-central: Invoiced to author15 January 2023
Hebei University of TechnologyChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author10 November 2025
Hebrew University of JerusalemIsraelNon-central: Invoiced to author1 July 2018
Heidelberg University (Universität Heidelberg)ZB MEDGermanyNon-central: Invoiced to author1 March 2015
Heinrich-Heine-Universität DüsseldorfZB MEDGermanyNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2025
Hellenic Open UniversityGreeceNon-central: Invoiced to author1 October 2019
Helmholtz Center Dresden-Rossendorf (Helmholtz)ZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 June 2014
Helmholtz Center for Environmental Research (Helmholtz)ZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 June 2014
Helmholtz Zentrum MünchenZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution16 December 2015
Helmholtz-Zentrum für InfektionsforschungZB MEDGermanyCentral: Flat fee15 July 2019
Helmholtz-Zentrum Hereon (Helmholtz)ZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 June 2014
Helmut Schmidt UniversityZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution15 November 2018
Henan Academy of ScienceChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 August 2017
HEP-VaudCSALSwitzerlandCentral: Invoiced to institution18 January 2022
Heriot-Watt UniversityJiscUKCentral: Invoiced to institution15 January 2019
Hochschule Aalen - Technik und WirtschaftZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 January 2025
Hochschule Bielefeld - University of Applied Sciences and ArtsZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 January 2025
Hochschule Campus WienKEMÖAustriaNon-central: Invoiced to author15 July 2019
Hochschule Düsseldorf University of Applied SciencesZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 January 2025
Hochschule für Technik und Wirtschaft DresdenZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution23 October 2025
Hochschule für Technik, Wirtschaft und Kultur LeipzigZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 January 2025
Hochschule FurtwangenZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 January 2025
Hochschule Geisenheim UniversityZB MEDGermanyNon-central: Invoiced to author29 October 2025
Hochschule Hamm-LippstadtZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 January 2025
Hochschule HannoverZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution19 August 2025
Hochschule MünchenZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution15 September 2023
Hochschule Neubrandenburg HochschulbibliothekZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 January 2025
Hochschule NiederrheinZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 January 2025
Hochschule OffenburgZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 January 2025
Hochschule OsnabrückZB MEDGermanyNon-central: Invoiced to author22 October 2025
Hochschule Rhein-WaalZB MEDGermanyNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2025
Hochschule RheinMainZB MEDGermanyNon-central: Invoiced to author1 May 2023
Hohai UniversityChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author3 June 2025
Hokkaido UniversityJapanNon-central: Invoiced to author1 June 2017
Hope CollegeUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 September 2017
Hospital Infantil de México Federico GómezMexicoNon-central: Invoiced to author15 March 2026
Houston City College, Coleman College for Health SciencesUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 August 2026
HTW BerlinZB MEDGermanyNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2025
HTWG Hochschule Konstanz - Technik, Wirtschaft und GestaltungZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 January 2025
Huazhong Agricultural UniversityChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 September 2014
Huazhong University of Science and TechnologyChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 November 2016
Humboldt University of BerlinZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 May 2017
Hungarian University of Sports Sciences - BudapestHungaryNon-central: Invoiced to author15 April 2026
HWZ Hochschule für Wirtschaft ZürichCSALSwitzerlandCentral: Invoiced to institution1 January 2025
i3S - Instituto de Investigação e Inovação em SaúdePortugalNon-central: Invoiced to author1 August 2019
Iasi University of Life SciencesRomaniaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 June 2024
Icahn School of Medicine at Mount SinaiUSANon-central: Invoiced to author15 July 2026
IfADo - Leibniz Research Centre for Working Environment and Human Factors, DortmundZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 January 2025
Imperial College LondonJiscUKNon-central: Invoiced to author1 August 2017
Indiana University BloomingtonUSANon-central: Invoiced to author15 June 2019
Indiana University IndianapolisUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 September 2017
Inland Norway University Of Applied SciencesSiktNorwayCentral: Invoiced to institution15 March 2021
INM - Leibniz-Institut für Neue MaterialienZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution24 October 2025
Innlandet Hospital TrustSiktNorwayNon-central: Invoiced to author15 March 2021
Innovation Academy for Precision Measurement Science and Technology, Chinese Academy of SciencesChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author7 April 2025
INOE 2000-IHPRomaniaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 October 2024
Institut Mittag-LefflerBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
Institute for Adriatic Crops and Karst ReclamationCARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
Institute for Agriculture and TourismCARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
Institute for Anthropological ResearchCARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
Institute for Croatian Language and LinguisticsCARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
Institute for Development and International RelationsCARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
Institute for Medical Research and Occupational HealthCARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
Institute for Migration and Ethnic StudiesCARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
Institute for Social Research in ZagrebCARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
Institute for TourismCARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
Institute of Agricultural and Food Economics -National Research InstitutePolandNon-central: Invoiced to author1 May 2025
Institute of Art HistoryCARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
Institute of Atmospheric Physics, Chinese Academy of SciencesChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author29 December 2025
Institute of Automation, Chinese Academy of SciencesChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author5 December 2024
Institute of energy "Hrvoje Požar"CARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
Institute of Ethnology and Folklore ResearchCARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
Institute of Genetics and Developmental Biology, Chinese Academy of SciencesChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 April 2026
Institute of Geochemistry, Chinese Academy of SciencesChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author7 June 2023
Institute of Geographic Sciences and Natural Resources Research, Chinese Academy of SciencesChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author5 December 2024
Institute of Geology and Geophysics, Chinese Academy of SciencesChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author6 August 2024
Institute of Hydrobiology, Chinese Academy of SciencesChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author16 December 2025
Institute of Mechanics, Chinese Academy of SciencesChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author15 February 2017
Institute of Nutrition, Ljubljana (NUTRIS - Institut za nutricionistiko)SloveniaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 August 2017
Institute of Oceanography and FisheriesCARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
Institute of PhilosophyCARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
Institute of Physical Chemistry, Polish Academy of SciencesPolandNon-central: Invoiced to author22 November 2022
Institute of Public FinanceCARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
Institute of Social Sciences Ivo PilarCARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
Institute of Transport EconomicsSiktNorwayCentral: Invoiced to institution15 March 2021
Instituto de Educação Superior de BrasíliaBrazilNon-central: Invoiced to author1 September 2026
Instituto de Salud Carlos IIISpainNon-central: Invoiced to author15 June 2018
International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA)KEMÖAustriaNon-central: Invoiced to author15 May 2016
Ionian UniversityGreeceNon-central: Invoiced to author15 December 2017
Iowa State UniversityUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 October 2016
IRCCS Ospedale Galeazzi Sant’AmbrogioItalyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 September 2026
IVL Swedish Environmental Research InstituteBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
Iwate UniversityJapanNon-central: Invoiced to author19 December 2024
Jagiellonian UniversityPolandNon-central: Invoiced to author15 August 2018
James Hutton InstituteJiscUKNon-central: Invoiced to author10 May 2023
James Madison UniversityUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 February 2019
Jeonbuk National UniversityRepublic of KoreaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 April 2020
Jiangnan UniversityChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author10 March 2024
Jilin UniversityChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 May 2016
JOANNEUM RESEARCH Forschungsgesellschaft mbHKEMÖAustriaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 July 2015
Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU)GermanyNon-central: Invoiced to author15 July 2015
Johannes Kepler University LinzKEMÖAustriaCentral: Invoiced to institution1 January 2019
Johns Hopkins UniversityUSANon-central: Invoiced to author15 October 2017
Jönköping UniversityBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
Julius Kühn-Institut Bundesforschungsinstitut für Kulturpflanzen (JKI)ZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution15 October 2019
Justus Liebig University GiessenZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 March 2014
Kanagawa Dental UniversityJapanNon-central: Invoiced to author15 June 2021
Kansas State UniversityUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 September 2016
Karl Landsteiner University of Health SciencesKEMÖAustriaCentral: Invoiced to institution1 January 2021
Karlovac University of Applied SciencesCARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (Helmholtz)ZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 March 2014
Karlstad UniversityBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
Karolinska InstitutetBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
Kasetsart UniversityThailandNon-central: Invoiced to author9 September 2024
Kaunas University of TechnologyLithuaniaNon-central: Invoiced to author15 December 2019
Kazan Federal UniversityRussiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 August 2019
Kazimierz Wielki University in BydgoszczPolandNon-central: Invoiced to author1 October 2019
Kennesaw State UniversityUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2019
Kibi International UniversityJapanNon-central: Invoiced to author1 December 2019
Kindai UniversityJapanNon-central: Invoiced to author15 March 2020
King Abdullah University of Science and TechnologySaudi ArabiaNon-central: Invoiced to author15 February 2020
King Mongkut's University of Technology North BangkokThailandNon-central: Invoiced to author1 June 2025
Kingston UniversityJiscUKCentral: Invoiced to institution10 January 2024
Kitami Institute of TechnologyJapanNon-central: Invoiced to author18 November 2024
Kocaeli UniversityTurkey (Türkiye)Non-central: Invoiced to author1 July 2026
KOU TeknoparkTurkey (Türkiye)Central: Flat fee1 September 2026
Kristiania University of Applied SciencesSiktNorwayCentral: Invoiced to institution1 March 2025
Kristianstad UniversityBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
Križevci College of AgricultureCARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
KTH Royal Institute of TechnologyBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
Kumamoto UniversityJapanNon-central: Invoiced to author1 October 2018
Kwansei Gakuin UniversityJapanNon-central: Invoiced to author4 September 2020
Kyunghee UniversityRepublic of KoreaNon-central: Invoiced to author15 July 2019
Kyushu Institute of TechnologyJapanNon-central: Invoiced to author9 April 2021
Kyushu UniversityJapanNon-central: Invoiced to author1 May 2018
Kyushu University of Medical ScienceJapanNon-central: Invoiced to author1 December 2019
La Trobe UniversityAustraliaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 June 2020
Lafayette CollegeUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 June 2018
Lancaster UniversityJiscUKCentral: Invoiced to institution25 April 2022
Laval UniversityCanadaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 November 2018
LCC International UniversityCCCULithuaniaNon-central: Invoiced to author15 October 2026
Lee UniversityCCCUUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 October 2026
Leeds Beckett UniversityJiscUKCentral: Invoiced to institution8 April 2021
Leibniz Centre for Tropical Marine Research (ZMT)ZB MEDGermanyNon-central: Invoiced to author15 October 2018
Leibniz Institute of Plant Genetics and Crop Plant Research, IPKZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 January 2025
Leibniz-Institut für Deutsche Sprache (IDS)ZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 January 2025
Leibniz-Institut für NeurobiologieZB MEDGermanyNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2025
Leibniz-Institut für Raumbezogene Sozialforschung e.V. (IRS)ZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 January 2025
Leibniz-Zentrum Allgemeine SprachwissenschaftZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 January 2025
Leipzig UniversityZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution15 February 2016
Leuphana University of LüneburgGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution15 July 2018
Lib4RI (Eawag, Empa, PSI & WSL)CSALSwitzerlandCentral: Invoiced to institution1 October 2019
Lincoln UniversityNew ZealandNon-central: Invoiced to author1 August 2014
Lingnan UniversityHong KongNon-central: Invoiced to author15 May 2026
Linköping UniversityBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
Linnaeus UniversityBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
Lithuanian Energy InstituteLithuaniaCentral: Invoiced to institution1 August 2023
Lithuanian Research Centre for Agriculture and ForestryLithuaniaNon-central: Invoiced to author15 February 2021
Lithuanian University of Health Sciences (LUHS)LithuaniaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 February 2018
Liverpool John Moores UniversityJiscUKNon-central: Invoiced to author15 February 2024
Lodz University of TechnologyPolandNon-central: Invoiced to author15 November 2018
London School of Economics and Political ScienceJiscUKCentral: Invoiced to institution25 January 2024
London School of Hygiene & Tropical MedicineJiscUKNon-central: Invoiced to author15 January 2018
London South Bank UniversityJiscUKCentral: Invoiced to institution1 August 2021
Los Alamos National LaboratoryUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 August 2017
Loughborough UniversityJiscUKNon-central: Invoiced to author1 February 2019
Louisiana State UniversityUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 July 2016
Louisiana State University New OrleansUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 October 2025
Lublin University of TechnologyPolandNon-central: Invoiced to author1 March 2019
Lucerne University of Applied SciencesCSALSwitzerlandNon-central: Invoiced to author1 October 2019
Lucian Blaga University of SibiuRomaniaCentral: Invoiced to institution31 January 2025
Ludovika University of Public ServiceHungaryNon-central: Invoiced to author14 July 2023
Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München (LMU Munich)ZB MEDGermanyNon-central: Invoiced to author1 April 2015
Luleå University of TechnologyBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
Lund UniversityBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
Luxembourg Institute of Health (LIH)BnLLuxembourgCentral: Invoiced to institution1 January 2021
Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology (LIST)BnLLuxembourgNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2021
Luzern UniversityCSALSwitzerlandNon-central: Invoiced to author1 October 2019
Maastricht UniversityThe NetherlandsNon-central: Invoiced to author15 June 2021
Macalester CollegeUSACentral: Invoiced to institution1 October 2017
Macquarie UniversityAustraliaNon-central: Invoiced to author15 August 2025
Magdeburg-Stendal University of Applied SciencesZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 January 2025
Mahasarakham UniversityThailandNon-central: Invoiced to author1 September 2025
Mälardalen UniversityBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS)MalawiNon-central: Invoiced to author1 August 2015
Malmö UniversityBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
Manchester Metropolitan UniversityJiscUKCentral: Invoiced to institution15 January 2019
Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE)IndiaCentral: Invoiced to institution1 April 2025
Mannheim UniversityZB MEDGermanyNon-central: Invoiced to author15 September 2018
Marie Cederschiöld UniversityBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
Marquette UniversityUSANon-central: Invoiced to author15 February 2026
Martin-Luther-Universität Halle-WittenbergZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 November 2017
Massachusetts Institute of TechnologyUSANon-central: Invoiced to author15 June 2017
Massey UniversityNew ZealandNon-central: Invoiced to author15 March 2019
Matej Bel University in Banská BystricaSlovakiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 August 2017
Matsuyama UniversityJapanNon-central: Invoiced to author15 September 2022
Max Planck Information and Technology (MaxIT)GermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution22 February 2016
Max-Delbrück-Centrum für Molekulare Medizin in der Helmholtz-GemeinschaftZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 January 2025
McGill UniversityCanadaNon-central: Invoiced to author15 July 2017
MCI Management Center InnsbruckKEMÖAustriaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2019
McMaster UniversityCanadaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 March 2021
Medical College of WisconsinUSANon-central: Invoiced to author15 February 2019
Medical Products AgencyBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
Medical University of BialystokPolandNon-central: Invoiced to author1 June 2018
Medical University of GdańskPolandNon-central: Invoiced to author15 July 2019
Medical University of GrazKEMÖAustriaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2024
Medical University of InnsbruckAustriaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 June 2016
Medical University of LodzPolandNon-central: Invoiced to author1 August 2018
Medical University of LublinPolandNon-central: Invoiced to author1 July 2019
Medical University of PlovdivBulgariaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 July 2024
Medical University of SilesiaPolandCentral: Invoiced to institution26 November 2021
Medical University of ViennaKEMÖAustriaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 August 2025
Medical University of WarsawPolandNon-central: Invoiced to author15 September 2020
Medizinische Hochschule BrandenburgZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 January 2025
Meharry Medical CollegeUSANon-central: Invoiced to author15 April 2026
Meiji Pharmaceutical UniversityJapanNon-central: Invoiced to author15 July 2021
Meteorological and Hydrological ServiceCARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
Metropolitan State University of DenverCARLUSANon-central: Invoiced to author11 September 2025
MF Norwegian School Of Theology, Religion And SocietySiktNorwayCentral: Invoiced to institution15 March 2021
Michigan Technological UniversityUSANon-central: Invoiced to author15 April 2018
Mid Sweden UniversityBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
Ministry of Internal Affairs, Police Academy - The Police School of Professional Higher EducationCARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
Mississippi State UniversityUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 October 2017
Molde University CollegeSiktNorwayNon-central: Invoiced to author20 June 2022
Monash UniversityAustraliaNon-central: Invoiced to author15 September 2025
Montana State UniversityUSANon-central: Invoiced to author15 December 2018
Montanuniversität LeobenKEMÖAustriaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
Mother Teresa UniversityNorth MacedoniaNon-central: Invoiced to author15 May 2026
Mount Royal UniversityCanadaNon-central: Invoiced to author15 April 2019
Multimedia UniversityMalaysiaCentral: Invoiced to institution15 April 2024
Murdoch UniversityAustraliaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 October 2015
Muroran Institute of TechnologyJapanNon-central: Invoiced to author29 November 2024
Murray State UniversityUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2026
Nagasaki UniversityJapanNon-central: Invoiced to author1 August 2021
Nagoya UniversityJapanNon-central: Invoiced to author1 February 2018
Najran UniversitySaudi ArabiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 August 2026
Nanjing Agricultural UniversityChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author15 May 2019
Nanjing Forestry UniversityChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author23 March 2023
Nanjing Institute of Geography and Limnology, Chinese Academy of SciencesChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 November 2022
Nanjing Normal UniversityChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author19 May 2026
Nanjing UniversityChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author27 January 2026
Nankai UniversityChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author30 September 2022
Nara Medical UniversityJapanNon-central: Invoiced to author15 October 2020
National Agency for EducationBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
National Agency for Special Needs Education and SchoolsBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
National Board of Forensic MedicineBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
National Food AgencyBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
National Heritage BoardBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
National Institute for Aerospace Research “Elie Carafoli”RomaniaCentral: Invoiced to institution15 June 2025
National Institute for Agricultural and Food Research and Technology (INIA)SpainNon-central: Invoiced to author15 March 2018
National Institute for Chemical Pharmaceutical Research and DevelopmentRomaniaCentral: Invoiced to institution1 November 2024
National Institute for Laser, Plasma and Radiation PhysicsRomaniaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 February 2024
National Institute for Research & Development in Chemistry and Petrochemistry – ICECHIMRomaniaCentral: Invoiced to institution15 July 2018
National Institute of Biology, SloveniaSloveniaNon-central: Invoiced to author15 January 2019
National Institute of Chemistry, SloveniaSloveniaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 April 2014
National Institute of Technology (KOSEN), Miyakonojo CollegeJapanNon-central: Invoiced to author15 August 2021
National Institute of Technology (KOSEN), Oita CollegeJapanNon-central: Invoiced to author5 January 2021
National Institute of Technology (KOSEN), Suzuka CollegeJapanNon-central: Invoiced to author24 December 2020
National Library of SwedenBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
National Museum of Science and TechnologyBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
National Research and Development Institute for Cryogenic and Isotopic Technologies – ICSI Rm. ValceaRomaniaCentral: Invoiced to institution15 March 2024
National Research Council CanadaFSLNCanadaNon-central: Invoiced to author10 March 2025
National Space Science Center, Chinese Academy of SciencesChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author16 September 2026
National Sun Yat-sen UniversityTaiwanNon-central: Invoiced to author8 December 2022
National Taiwan Normal UniversityTaiwanNon-central: Invoiced to author1 February 2020
National Taiwan University of Science and TechnologyTaiwanNon-central: Invoiced to author30 July 2020
National Technical University of AthensGreeceNon-central: Invoiced to author15 May 2018
National Time Service Center (NTSC), Chinese Academy of SciencesChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author24 October 2023
National University Corporation Hirosaki UniversityJapanNon-central: Invoiced to author14 October 2020
National University Corporation Hiroshima UniversityJapanNon-central: Invoiced to author8 October 2026
National University of Distance Education (UNED)SpainNon-central: Invoiced to author1 July 2021
National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST)PakistanNon-central: Invoiced to author1 June 2021
National University of TainanTaiwanNon-central: Invoiced to author15 March 2019
Natural Resources CanadaFSLNCanadaNon-central: Invoiced to author10 March 2025
NC State UniversityUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 November 2013
Neapolis University PafosCyprusNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2026
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 April 2018
New Mexico TechUSANon-central: Invoiced to author14 November 2020
Newcastle UniversityJiscUKNon-central: Invoiced to author1 November 2017
NILU - Norwegian Institute For Air ResearchSiktNorwayNon-central: Invoiced to author15 March 2021
Nofima - The Food Research InstituteSiktNorwayCentral: Invoiced to institution15 March 2021
NORCE Norwegian Research Centre ASSiktNorwayNon-central: Invoiced to author15 March 2021
Nordic Institute for Studies in Innovation, Research and EducationSiktNorwayCentral: Invoiced to institution14 March 2021
Nordiska MuseetBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
Nordwestdeutsche Forstliche Versuchsanstalt (NW-FVA)GermanyNon-central: Invoiced to author1 March 2020
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State UniversityUSACentral: Invoiced to institution1 June 2026
North China Electric Power UniversityChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author15 March 2017
North Dakota State UniversityUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 October 2015
North University of ChinaChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author8 March 2024
Northeast Agricultural UniversityChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 April 2017
Northeastern UniversityUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 October 2017
Northeastern UniversityChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author15 November 2024
Northumbria UniversityJiscUKCentral: Invoiced to institution1 November 2017
Northwest A&F UniversityChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author18 February 2025
Northwestern Polytechnical UniversityChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2021
Northwestern UniversityUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 September 2016
Norwegian Defence Research Establishment (FFI)SiktNorwayNon-central: Invoiced to author15 March 2021
Norwegian Institute for Cultural Heritage Research (NIKU)SiktNorwayCentral: Invoiced to institution10 July 2023
Norwegian Institute for Nature Research (NINA)SiktNorwayNon-central: Invoiced to author15 March 2021
Norwegian Institute for Water ResearchSiktNorwayCentral: Invoiced to institution15 March 2020
Norwegian Institute of Bioeconomy Research (NIBIO)SiktNorwayNon-central: Invoiced to author1 July 2021
Norwegian Institute of International Affairs (NUPI)SiktNorwayCentral: Invoiced to institution15 March 2021
Norwegian School of Sport SciencesSiktNorwayCentral: Invoiced to institution15 March 2021
Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU)SiktNorwayCentral: Invoiced to institution15 September 2017
Norwich Biosciences Institute (NBI)JiscUKNon-central: Invoiced to author8 October 2020
Óbuda UniversityHungaryNon-central: Invoiced to author1 March 2024
Ocean University of ChinaChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author23 September 2020
Okayama UniversityJapanNon-central: Invoiced to author31 August 2020
Oklahoma State UniversityUSANon-central: Invoiced to author15 October 2021
Old Church Slavonic InstituteCARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
Ontario Tech UniversityCanadaNon-central: Invoiced to author15 October 2017
Open University of Catalonia (UOC)SpainNon-central: Invoiced to author15 January 2021
Opole University of TechnologyPolandNon-central: Invoiced to author1 November 2020
Örebro UniversityBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
Oregon State UniversityUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 September 2017
Orthopaedic Clinic LovranCARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
Osaka UniversityJapanNon-central: Invoiced to author13 November 2024
Oslo New University CollegeSiktNorwayCentral: Invoiced to institution16 February 2026
OsloMet – Oslo Metropolitan UniversitySiktNorwayCentral: Invoiced to institution1 May 2014
Otto-von-Guericke-Universität MagdeburgZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution15 December 2016
Oxford Brookes UniversityJiscUKNon-central: Invoiced to author15 October 2019
Østfold HospitalSiktNorwayNon-central: Invoiced to author15 March 2021
Østfold University CollegeSiktNorwayCentral: Invoiced to institution15 March 2021
Pädagogische Hochschule FreiburgZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution24 October 2025
Pädagogische Hochschule Zürich (Zurich University of Teacher Education)CSALSwitzerlandCentral: Invoiced to institution1 January 2026
Pädagogischen Hochschule KarlsruheZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution4 November 2025
Padjadjaran UniversityIndonesiaNon-central: Invoiced to author20 May 2022
Peter the Great St. Petersburg Polytechnic UniversityRussiaNon-central: Invoiced to author28 January 2022
Petroleum & Gas University of PloieştiRomaniaNon-central: Invoiced to author15 September 2026
Philipps University of MarburgZB MEDGermanyNon-central: Invoiced to author15 April 2021
PK Krakow University of TechnologyPolandNon-central: Invoiced to author15 September 2018
Plovdiv University "Paisii Hilendarski"BulgariaNon-central: Invoiced to author15 June 2021
Pohang University of Science and TechnologyRepublic of KoreaNon-central: Invoiced to author13 June 2024
Polyclinic for the Rehabilitation of Listening and Speech SUVAGCARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
Polytechnic Institute of PortoPortugalNon-central: Invoiced to author15 May 2021
Polytechnic of Međimurje in ČakovecCARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
Polytechnic of RijekaCARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
Polytechnic of ŠibenikCARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
Pomeranian Medical University in SzczecinPolandNon-central: Invoiced to author1 March 2018
Pompeu Fabra UniversitySpainNon-central: Invoiced to author15 October 2016
Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio)BrazilNon-central: Invoiced to author15 January 2021
Portland State UniversityUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 February 2026
Potsdam-Institut für Klimafolgenforschung (PIK) e.V.GermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 February 2017
Poznan University of Life SciencesPolandNon-central: Invoiced to author1 March 2019
Poznan University of TechnologyPolandNon-central: Invoiced to author1 July 2015
Prairie View A&M College of NursingUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 August 2026
Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University (PNU)Saudi ArabiaNon-central: Invoiced to author15 March 2024
Psychiatric Hospital "Sveti Ivan" ZagrebCARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
Psychiatric Hospital VrapčeCARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
Public Health Agency of Canada / Agence de la Santé Publique du CanadaFSLNCanadaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 July 2026
Public Health Agency of SwedenBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
Public University of NavarreSpainNon-central: Invoiced to author15 September 2017
Purdue UniversityPurdue UniversityUSANon-central: Invoiced to author15 November 2016
Purdue University Fort WaynePurdue UniversityUSANon-central: Invoiced to author15 June 2025
Purdue University NorthwestPurdue UniversityUSANon-central: Invoiced to author15 June 2025
Qassim UniversitySaudi ArabiaCentral: Invoiced to institution1 January 2026
Qatar National LibraryQatarCentral: Invoiced to institution1 August 2018
Queen Margaret UniversityJiscUKCentral: Invoiced to institution14 December 2020
Queen Mary University of LondonJiscUKCentral: Invoiced to institution3 June 2026
Queen Maud University CollegeSiktNorwayCentral: Invoiced to institution15 March 2021
Queen's University BelfastJiscUKCentral: Invoiced to institution1 April 2018
Queensland University of TechnologyAustraliaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 March 2022
Recep Tayyip Erdogan UniversityTurkey (Türkiye)Non-central: Invoiced to author15 January 2025
Renmin University of ChinaChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author10 December 2025
Rheinland-Pfälzische Technische Universität Kaiserslautern-LandauZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 January 2025
Rice UniversityUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 November 2017
Riga Stradins UniversityLatviaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 February 2018
RikenJapanNon-central: Invoiced to author1 October 2018
RISE Research Institutes of SwedenBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
Ritsumeikan UniversityJapanNon-central: Invoiced to author9 September 2020
Robert Gordon UniversityJiscUKNon-central: Invoiced to author10 July 2025
Robert Koch-InstitutZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 March 2019
Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer CenterUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 March 2026
Rothamsted ResearchJiscUKCentral: Invoiced to institution1 March 2019
Rovira i Virgili UniversitySpainNon-central: Invoiced to author1 April 2019
Royal College of Surgeons in IrelandIrelandNon-central: Invoiced to author1 July 2016
Royal Institute of ArtBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
Ruđer Bošković InstituteCARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author15 May 2019
Ruhr University BochumZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 January 2016
RWTH Aachen UniversityZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 April 2014
Ryukoku UniversityJapanNon-central: Invoiced to author1 October 2021
Rzeszow University of TechnologyPolandCentral: Invoiced to institution15 November 2020
Saarland UniversityZB MEDGermanyNon-central: Invoiced to author15 August 2018
Saint Petersburg Mining UniversityRussiaNon-central: Invoiced to author15 February 2021
Saitama Medical UniversityJapanNon-central: Invoiced to author1 February 2024
Saitama UniversityJapanNon-central: Invoiced to author7 July 2025
San José State UniversityUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 June 2025
Sangmyung UniversityRepublic of KoreaNon-central: Invoiced to author22 August 2024
Santa Catarina State University (UDESC)BrazilNon-central: Invoiced to author1 October 2019
São Paulo State UniversityBrazilNon-central: Invoiced to author1 October 2019
Sapienza University of RomeItalyNon-central: Invoiced to author1 November 2019
SBU, Swedish Agency for Health Technology Assessment and Assessment of Social ServicesBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
Semmelweis UniversityHungaryNon-central: Invoiced to author21 March 2022
Shakarim UniversityKazakhstanNon-central: Invoiced to author15 September 2026
Shanghai Jiao Tong UniversityChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 November 2016
Shanghai UniversityChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author29 December 2023
Sheffield Hallam UniversityJiscUKCentral: Invoiced to institution1 July 2019
Shenyang Institute of Automation, Chinese Academy of SciencesChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author6 August 2024
Shenzhen Institutes of Advanced Technology, Chinese Academy of SciencesChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 July 2024
Shiga University of Medical ScienceJapanNon-central: Invoiced to author15 April 2022
Shinshu UniversityJapanNon-central: Invoiced to author27 August 2025
Sichuan UniversityChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author20 June 2025
Simon Fraser UniversityCanadaNon-central: Invoiced to author15 December 2018
Singapore Management UniversitySingaporeNon-central: Invoiced to author15 May 2023
SINTEF ASSiktNorwayNon-central: Invoiced to author15 March 2021
Skolkovo Institute of Science and TechnologyRussiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 October 2019
Södertörn UniversityBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
Soochow UniversityChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author9 September 2025
Soonchunhyang UniversityRepublic of KoreaNon-central: Invoiced to author15 December 2020
Sophiahemmet UniversityBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
Sorlandet Hospital HFSiktNorwayCentral: Invoiced to institution15 March 2021
South China University of TechnologyChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 March 2026
Southeast UniversityChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 March 2021
Southern Cross UniversityAustraliaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 July 2025
Southwest Jiaotong UniversityChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 June 2016
Spanish National Research Council (CSIC)SpainSplit invoicing1 February 2014
St. Pölten University of Applied Sciences (FHSTP)KEMÖAustriaCentral: Invoiced to institution1 March 2020
State University of Novi PazarSerbiaNon-central: Invoiced to author15 May 2026
Stefan cel Mare University of SuceavaRomaniaCentral: Invoiced to institution1 April 2025
Stockholm International Peace Research InstituteBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
Stockholm School of EconomicsBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
Stockholm UniversityBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
Stockholm University of the ArtsBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
Sun Yat-Sen UniversityChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 April 2017
Susquehanna UniversityUSANon-central: Invoiced to author15 January 2018
Swedish Agency of Marine and Water ManagementBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
Swedish Armed ForcesBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
Swedish Centre for Architecture and DesignBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
Swedish Consumer AgencyBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
Swedish Council for Information on Alcohol and Other DrugsBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
Swedish Defence Materiel AdministrationBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
Swedish Defence Research AgencyBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
Swedish Defence UniversityBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
Swedish Energy AgencyBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
Swedish Film InstituteBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
Swedish Geotechnical InstituteBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
Swedish Institute for Educational ResearchBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
Swedish Institute for European Policy StudiesBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
Swedish Institute of Classical Studies In RomeBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
Swedish Institute of Space PhysicsBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological InstituteBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
Swedish Museum of Natural HistoryBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
Swedish National Council for Crime PreventionBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
Swedish National Road and Transport Research InstituteBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
Swedish Patent and Registration OfficeBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
Swedish Radiation Safety AuthorityBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
Swedish Research CouncilBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
Swedish research council for health, working life and welfareBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
Swedish Research Institute In IstanbulBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
Swedish School of Sport and Health Sciences, GIHBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
Swedish Transport AdministrationBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
Swedish Transport AgencyBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU)BibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
Swinburne University of TechnologyAustraliaNon-central: Invoiced to author14 June 2021
Syracuse UniversityUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 June 2020
Széchenyi István UniversityHungaryNon-central: Invoiced to author11 October 2022
Tallinn University of TechnologyEstoniaNon-central: Invoiced to author12 January 2022
Teagasc Agriculture and Food Development AuthorityIrelandCentral: Invoiced to institution14 December 2020
Technical University of Applied Sciences WildauZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution15 February 2019
Technical University of Berlin (TU Berlin)GermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 November 2015
Technical University of Cluj-NapocaRomaniaNon-central: Invoiced to author15 March 2021
Technical University of CreteGreeceNon-central: Invoiced to author1 November 2017
Technical University of DenmarkDenmarkNon-central: Invoiced to author1 November 2015
Technical University of Dortmund (TU Dortmund)ZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 October 2018
Technical University of Munich (TU München)ZB MEDGermanyNon-central: Invoiced to author15 November 2013
Technical University of SofiaBulgariaCentral: Flat fee1 October 2025
Technion - Israel Institute of TechnologyIsraelNon-central: Invoiced to author17 January 2022
Technische Hochschule AschaffenburgZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution4 November 2025
Technische Hochschule DeggendorfZB MEDGermanyNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2025
Technische Hochschule IngolstadtZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution15 September 2022
Technische Hochschule KölnZB MEDGermanyNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2025
Technische Hochschule Ostwestfalen-LippeZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 January 2025
Technische Hochschule UlmZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 January 2025
Technische Hochschule Würzburg-SchweinfurtZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 January 2025
Technische Universität Bergakademie FreibergGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution15 July 2019
Technische Universität Braunschweig (TU Braunschweig)ZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 October 2015
Technische Universität ChemnitzZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 August 2015
Technische Universität Ilmenau (TU Ilmenau)GermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 July 2018
Temple University of the Commonwealth System of Higher EducationUSANon-central: Invoiced to author15 May 2026
Texas A&M UniversityUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 March 2021
Texas A&M University-Corpus ChristiUSACentral: Invoiced to institution15 September 2019
Texas A&M University, San AntonioUSANon-central: Invoiced to author15 August 2019
Texas Christian UniversityUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 June 2026
Texas Medical Center LibraryUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 August 2026
Texas Southern University College of Pharmacy & Health SciencesUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 August 2026
Texas Woman's UniversityUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 September 2019
Thaksin UniversityThailandCentral: Invoiced to institution15 July 2026
Thalassotherapia Opatija - Special Hospital for Medical Rehabilitation of Heart, Lung and RheumatismCARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
The Art LibraryBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
The Health and Social Care InspectorateBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
The Institute for Futures StudiesBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
The Institute of ArchaeologyCARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
The Music and Theatre Library of SwedenBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
The National Archives (including The Military Archives)BibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
The National Board of Health and WelfareBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
The Nordic Africa InsituteBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
The Open UniversityJiscUKNon-central: Invoiced to author14 September 2020
The Red Cross University CollegeBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
The Swedish Agency for Accessible Media, MTMBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
The Swedish Board of AgricultureBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
The Swedish Environmental Protection AgencyBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
The Swedish Institute for Children's BooksBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
The Swedish mapping, cadastral and land registration authorityBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
The Swedish ParliamentBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
The Swedish Research Council FormasBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
The Swedish Social Insurance InspectorateBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
The University of Electro-CommunicationsJapanNon-central: Invoiced to author1 June 2021
The University of Zielona GóraPolandNon-central: Invoiced to author14 June 2021
Thünen-InstitutZB MEDGermanyNon-central: Invoiced to author15 October 2019
Tianjin UniversityChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author15 October 2019
Tilburg UniversityThe NetherlandsNon-central: Invoiced to author15 January 2018
Titu Maiorescu UniversityRomaniaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 October 2026
Toho UniversityJapanNon-central: Invoiced to author1 July 2019
Tohoku Medical and Pharmaceutical UniversityJapanNon-central: Invoiced to author3 September 2025
Tokushima Bunri UniversityJapanNon-central: Invoiced to author15 August 2021
Tokyo Dental CollegeJapanNon-central: Invoiced to author1 October 2021
Tokyo Metropolitan UniversityJapanNon-central: Invoiced to author1 February 2019
Tokyo Polytechnic UniversityJapanNon-central: Invoiced to author15 January 2022
Tokyo University of Pharmacy and Life SciencesJapanNon-central: Invoiced to author1 May 2022
Touro UniversityUSANon-central: Invoiced to author14 February 2021
Toyohashi University of TechnologyJapanNon-central: Invoiced to author5 December 2025
Trakia UniversityBulgariaNon-central: Invoiced to author15 September 2023
Transilvania University of BrasovRomaniaCentral: Invoiced to institution1 March 2025
TransportanalysisBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
Trent UniversityCanadaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 October 2024
Trinity UniversityUSACentral: Invoiced to institution1 May 2017
Trinity Western UniversityCCCUCanadaNon-central: Invoiced to author15 October 2026
Tsinghua UniversityChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2016
TU DarmstadtZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 January 2017
TU DelftThe NetherlandsCentral: Flat fee1 September 2014
TU Wien (TUW)KEMÖAustriaCentral: Invoiced to institution15 December 2013
Ubon Ratchathani UniversityThailandNon-central: Invoiced to author15 August 2026
UiT The Arctic University of NorwaySiktNorwayCentral: Invoiced to institution15 January 2016
UK Centre for Ecology & HydrologyJiscUKNon-central: Invoiced to author11 January 2024
Ulm UniversityZB MEDGermanyNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2016
Umeå UniversityBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
UNICAMP - Universidade Estadual de CampinasBrazilNon-central: Invoiced to author17 October 2022
Unitec Institute of TechnologyNew ZealandNon-central: Invoiced to author15 November 2018
United States Geological SurveyUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 October 2025
Universidad Autónoma de GuadalajaraMexicoNon-central: Invoiced to author15 October 2026
Universidad Autónoma de QuerétaroMexicoNon-central: Invoiced to author1 October 2023
Universidad Autónoma de Zacatecas "Francisco García Salinas"MexicoNon-central: Invoiced to author15 July 2026
Universidad Católica San Vicente Mártir de ValenciaSpainCentral: Flat fee15 March 2021
Universidad de La FronteraChileCentral: Invoiced to institution21 April 2022
Universidad de Las AmericasEcuadorCentral: Invoiced to institution15 June 2026
Universidad de MurciaSpainNon-central: Invoiced to author15 September 2026
Universidad de OviedoSpainNon-central: Invoiced to author1 October 2026
Universidad Politécnica de CartagenaSpainNon-central: Invoiced to author15 January 2017
Università Cattolica del Sacro CuoreItalyNon-central: Invoiced to author15 August 2019
Università della Svizzera ItalianaCSALSwitzerlandNon-central: Invoiced to author1 October 2019
Universität der Bundeswehr MünchenZB MEDGermanyNon-central: Invoiced to author15 May 2021
Universitat Internacional de CatalunyaSpainNon-central: Invoiced to author1 July 2018
Universität KoblenzZB MEDGermanyNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2025
Universität MünsterZB MEDGermanyNon-central: Invoiced to author1 July 2025
Universität PaderbornZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 January 2025
Universitat Politècnica de ValènciaSpainNon-central: Invoiced to author1 December 2016
Universität TrierZB MEDGermanyNon-central: Invoiced to author1 April 2021
Universität Witten/Herdecke gGmbHZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 January 2025
Universitatea de Medicină, Farmacie, Științe și Tehnologie „George Emil Palade” din Târgu MureșRomaniaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 November 2024
Université de FribourgCSALSwitzerlandNon-central: Invoiced to author1 October 2019
Université de LausanneCSALSwitzerlandNon-central: Invoiced to author1 October 2019
Université du Québec à ChicoutimiCanadaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 September 2017
Université Libre de BruxellesBelgiumNon-central: Invoiced to author15 March 2018
University and University Hospital of BaselCSALSwitzerlandNon-central: Invoiced to author15 September 2013
University and University Hospital of ZurichCSALSwitzerlandNon-central: Invoiced to author1 February 2014
University Business Academy in Novi SadSerbiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 November 2024
University Centre in SvalbardSiktNorwayCentral: Invoiced to institution13 June 2023
University College CorkIrelandNon-central: Invoiced to author1 September 2016
University College LondonJiscUKCentral: Invoiced to institution1 August 2014
University College of Arts, Craft and DesignBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
University for Continuing Education KremsKEMÖAustriaCentral: Invoiced to institution1 March 2018
University Hospital DubravaCARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
University Magna Grecia in CatanzaroItalyNon-central: Invoiced to author11 January 2022
University NorthCARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
University of A CorunaSpainNon-central: Invoiced to author1 February 2017
University of AgderSiktNorwayCentral: Invoiced to institution15 March 2021
University of Agricultural Sciences and Veterinary Medicine of Cluj-NapocaRomaniaNon-central: Invoiced to author15 February 2022
University of Agriculture in KrakowPolandCentral: Invoiced to institution1 November 2025
University of Agronomic Sciences and Veterinary Medicine - BucharestRomaniaCentral: Invoiced to institution1 August 2024
University of AlbertaCanadaNon-central: Invoiced to author7 September 2022
University of AlgarvePortugalNon-central: Invoiced to author15 December 2020
University of AlicanteSpainNon-central: Invoiced to author1 October 2016
University of Applied Sciences and Arts Northwestern Switzerland FHNWCSALSwitzerlandNon-central: Invoiced to author1 August 2014
University of Applied Sciences BFI ViennaKEMÖAustriaCentral: Invoiced to institution1 January 2019
University of Applied Sciences of Southern Switzerland (SUPSI)CSALSwitzerlandNon-central: Invoiced to author1 October 2019
University of Applied Sciences of Western Switzerland (HES-SO)CSALSwitzerlandNon-central: Invoiced to author1 October 2019
University of Applied Sciences Technikum Wien (FHTW)KEMÖAustriaCentral: Invoiced to institution1 January 2019
University of Applied Sciences Upper Austria (FHOÖ)KEMÖAustriaCentral: Invoiced to institution1 January 2019
University of Applied Sciences Wiener Neustadt (FHWN)KEMÖAustriaCentral: Invoiced to institution1 July 2019
University of ArizonaUSANon-central: Invoiced to author15 September 2017
University of Arkansas, FayettevilleUSANon-central: Invoiced to author14 September 2021
University of Arkansas, Little RockUSACentral: Invoiced to institution1 August 2025
University of AveiroPortugalCentral: Invoiced to institution1 December 2020
University of BacauRomaniaCentral: Invoiced to institution15 October 2025
University of BalamandLebanonNon-central: Invoiced to author1 April 2026
University of BarcelonaSpainNon-central: Invoiced to author1 March 2014
University of BathJiscUKCentral: Invoiced to institution1 August 2018
University of BayreuthZB MEDGermanyNon-central: Invoiced to author1 April 2015
University of BelgradeSerbiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 August 2019
University of BergamoItalyNon-central: Invoiced to author15 October 2018
University of BergenSiktNorwayCentral: Invoiced to institution15 March 2021
University of BernCSALSwitzerlandNon-central: Invoiced to author15 December 2013
University of BirminghamJiscUKNon-central: Invoiced to author1 April 2018
University of BoråsBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
University of BremenGermanyNon-central: Invoiced to author15 May 2016
University of BridgeportUSANon-central: Invoiced to author15 July 2026
University of BristolJiscUKCentral: Invoiced to institution15 March 2019
University of British ColumbiaCanadaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 July 2018
University of BucharestRomaniaNon-central: Invoiced to author6 December 2021
University of CadizSpainNon-central: Invoiced to author15 February 2017
University of CalgaryCanadaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 March 2018
University of California, BerkeleyUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2017
University of California, DavisUSANon-central: Invoiced to author15 August 2017
University of California, IrvineUSANon-central: Invoiced to author15 September 2017
University of California, Los AngelesUSANon-central: Invoiced to author15 June 2026
University of California, MercedUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 August 2017
University of California, San DiegoUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 October 2017
University of California, San FranciscoUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 June 2017
University of California, Santa BarbaraUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 September 2018
University of California, Santa CruzUSANon-central: Invoiced to author15 July 2017
University of CambridgeJiscUKCentral: Invoiced to institution1 March 2015
University of CanberraAustraliaNon-central: Invoiced to author15 May 2020
University of CantabriaSpainNon-central: Invoiced to author1 October 2019
University of CanterburyNew ZealandNon-central: Invoiced to author15 May 2020
University of Cape TownSouth AfricaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 September 2020
University of ChicagoUSANon-central: Invoiced to author15 February 2026
University of Cologne and University Hospital CologneZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 November 2022
University of Colorado - Colorado SpringsCARLUSANon-central: Invoiced to author23 September 2025
University of Colorado Anschutz Medical CampusCARLUSANon-central: Invoiced to author10 October 2025
University of Colorado BoulderCARLUSANon-central: Invoiced to author15 September 2017
University of Colorado DenverCARLUSANon-central: Invoiced to author11 September 2025
University of ConnecticutUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 May 2018
University of CordobaSpainNon-central: Invoiced to author15 April 2017
University of CreteGreeceNon-central: Invoiced to author1 July 2019
University of CyprusCyprusNon-central: Invoiced to author15 October 2017
University of DebrecenHungaryNon-central: Invoiced to author15 December 2018
University of DelawareUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 October 2016
University of DenverCARLUSANon-central: Invoiced to author15 September 2017
University of DubrovnikCARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
University of Duisburg-EssenZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 March 2019
University of East SarajevoBosnia and HerzegovinaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 November 2025
University of Eastern PiedmontItalyNon-central: Invoiced to author15 July 2019
University of EdinburghJiscUKCentral: Invoiced to institution15 December 2018
University of Electronic Science and Technology of ChinaChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author20 December 2023
University of EssexJiscUKCentral: Invoiced to institution25 August 2026
University of ExeterJiscUKCentral: Invoiced to institution14 July 2020
University of ExtremaduraSpainNon-central: Invoiced to author15 April 2021
University of FloridaUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 December 2017
University of Forestry - SofiaBulgariaNon-central: Invoiced to author15 August 2026
University of FreiburgZB MEDGermanyNon-central: Invoiced to author1 November 2015
University of GävleBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
University of Geneva and University Hospital Genève (HUG)CSALSwitzerlandNon-central: Invoiced to author1 October 2019
University of GeorgiaUSANon-central: Invoiced to author26 May 2022
University of GironaSpainNon-central: Invoiced to author1 November 2016
University of GlasgowJiscUKCentral: Invoiced to institution1 March 2018
University of GothenburgBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
University of GranadaSpainNon-central: Invoiced to author1 August 2016
University of GrazKEMÖAustriaCentral: Invoiced to institution1 January 2019
University of GreifswaldZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 February 2019
University of GroningenThe NetherlandsNon-central: Invoiced to author15 September 2020
University of GuelphCanadaNon-central: Invoiced to author15 June 2018
University of Hafr Al-BatinSaudi ArabiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 April 2025
University of HaifaIsraelNon-central: Invoiced to author15 May 2019
University of HamburgZB MEDGermanyNon-central: Invoiced to author1 July 2015
University of HohenheimZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 January 2025
University of HoustonUSANon-central: Invoiced to author30 September 2022
University of HuddersfieldJiscUKNon-central: Invoiced to author2 October 2025
University of HullJiscUKNon-central: Invoiced to author1 March 2020
University of IcelandIcelandNon-central: Invoiced to author15 July 2026
University of IdahoUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 May 2019
University of Illinois at Urbana-ChampaignUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 September 2018
University of Information Science and Technology St. Paul the ApostleNorth MacedoniaNon-central: Invoiced to author15 May 2026
University of InnsbruckAustriaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 June 2016
University of InsubriaItalyNon-central: Invoiced to author25 April 2022
University of IoanninaGreeceNon-central: Invoiced to author15 September 2018
University of JaenSpainNon-central: Invoiced to author1 June 2020
University of JohannesburgSouth AfricaCentral: Flat fee1 April 2026
University of KansasUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 June 2017
University of KasselZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 July 2015
University of KentuckyUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 August 2017
University of KielZB MEDGermanyNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2020
University of KlagenfurtKEMÖAustriaCentral: Invoiced to institution1 January 2019
University of KragujevacSerbiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 April 2023
University of La LagunaSpainNon-central: Invoiced to author15 May 2017
University of LancashireJiscUKCentral: Invoiced to institution17 May 2023
University of LaplandFinlandNon-central: Invoiced to author15 May 2018
University of Las Palmas de Gran CanariaSpainNon-central: Invoiced to author1 September 2014
University of LeedsJiscUKCentral: Invoiced to institution1 August 2015
University of LeicesterJiscUKNon-central: Invoiced to author1 September 2017
University of Leiria and OestePortugalNon-central: Invoiced to author15 November 2020
University of LeonSpainNon-central: Invoiced to author1 July 2017
University of LethbridgeCanadaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 September 2026
University of Life Sciences "King Mihai I" from TimisoaraRomaniaCentral: Invoiced to institution12 September 2024
University of LiverpoolJiscUKCentral: Invoiced to institution1 February 2018
University of LleidaSpainNon-central: Invoiced to author1 December 2017
University of LouisvilleUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 December 2025
University of LübeckZB MEDGermanyNon-central: Invoiced to author8 April 2022
University of MaltaMaltaNon-central: Invoiced to author15 February 2023
University of ManchesterJiscUKCentral: Invoiced to institution15 October 2017
University of ManitobaCanadaNon-central: Invoiced to author15 January 2017
University of MariborSloveniaNon-central: Invoiced to author15 December 2018
University of Maryland, College ParkUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 April 2014
University of Massachusetts AmherstUSANon-central: Invoiced to author15 July 2018
University of Medicine and Pharmacy "Carol Davila"RomaniaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 May 2024
University of MichiganUSANon-central: Invoiced to author15 August 2026
University of Milano-BicoccaItalyNon-central: Invoiced to author15 February 2021
University of MinhoPortugalNon-central: Invoiced to author1 June 2018
University of MiyazakiJapanNon-central: Invoiced to author1 April 2026
University of MoliseItalyNon-central: Invoiced to author1 February 2019
University of MonctonCanadaNon-central: Invoiced to author11 April 2025
University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences, Vienna (BOKU)KEMÖAustriaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2018
University of NeuchâtelCSALSwitzerlandNon-central: Invoiced to author1 October 2019
University of Nevada Las VegasUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 June 2017
University of New BrunswickCanadaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 April 2025
University of New HampshireUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 June 2018
University of North Carolina at GreensboroUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 October 2017
University of North Texas Health Science CenterUSANon-central: Invoiced to author31 October 2020
University of Northern ColoradoCARLUSANon-central: Invoiced to author24 October 2025
University of Notre DameUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2018
University of NottinghamJiscUKCentral: Invoiced to institution1 December 2017
University of Novi SadSerbiaNon-central: Invoiced to author15 March 2020
University of OklahomaUSANon-central: Invoiced to author15 May 2018
University of OradeaRomaniaCentral: Invoiced to institution6 October 2021
University of OsijekCARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
University of OsloNorwayNon-central: Invoiced to author1 March 2018
University of OttawaCanadaNon-central: Invoiced to author15 January 2018
University of OxfordJiscUKCentral: Invoiced to institution14 November 2020
University of PadovaItalyNon-central: Invoiced to author15 September 2019
University of PatrasGreeceNon-central: Invoiced to author15 September 2017
University of PécsHungaryNon-central: Invoiced to author15 September 2021
University of PerugiaItalyNon-central: Invoiced to author1 February 2021
University of PiraeusGreeceNon-central: Invoiced to author1 December 2015
University of PisaItalyNon-central: Invoiced to author1 March 2016
University of PlymouthJiscUKNon-central: Invoiced to author30 March 2022
University of PortoPortugalNon-central: Invoiced to author15 March 2021
University of PotsdamZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 March 2015
University of PresovSlovakiaNon-central: Invoiced to author15 September 2019
University of Prince Edward IslandCanadaNon-central: Invoiced to author15 August 2018
University of PulaCARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
University of ReadingJiscUKNon-central: Invoiced to author1 December 2017
University of RegensburgZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 October 2015
University of RennesFranceNon-central: Invoiced to author1 June 2018
University of Rhode IslandUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 November 2017
University of RichmondUSANon-central: Invoiced to author15 November 2024
University of RijekaCARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
University of Rome Tor VergataItalyNon-central: Invoiced to author20 April 2022
University of RostockZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution15 July 2016
University of RzeszówPolandNon-central: Invoiced to author1 April 2025
University of SalamancaSpainNon-central: Invoiced to author1 July 2017
University of SalfordJiscUKCentral: Invoiced to institution15 March 2022
University of SalzburgKEMÖAustriaCentral: Invoiced to institution1 June 2017
University of San DiegoUSANon-central: Invoiced to author15 July 2018
University of SaskatchewanCanadaNon-central: Invoiced to author15 July 2018
University of Science and Technology BeijingChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author28 February 2017
University of Science and Technology of ChinaChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author11 March 2024
University of SevilleSpainNon-central: Invoiced to author15 September 2016
University of SiedlcePolandNon-central: Invoiced to author1 April 2021
University of SiegenZB MEDGermanyNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2025
University of SkövdeBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
University of Slavonski BrodCARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
University of South AustraliaAustraliaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 July 2020
University of South Carolina AikenUSC SystemUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 June 2025
University of South Carolina BeaufortUSC SystemUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 June 2025
University of South Carolina ColumbiaUSC SystemUSANon-central: Invoiced to author15 April 2019
University of South Carolina LancasterUSC SystemUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 June 2025
University of South Carolina SumterUSC SystemUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 June 2025
University of South FloridaUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 September 2017
University of South-Eastern NorwaySiktNorwayCentral: Invoiced to institution15 March 2021
University of SouthamptonJiscUKNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2019
University of Southern MississippiUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 September 2017
University of SplitCARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 May 2019
University of St AndrewsJiscUKCentral: Invoiced to institution1 March 2015
University of St.GallenCSALSwitzerlandNon-central: Invoiced to author1 October 2019
University of StellenboschSouth AfricaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 February 2017
University of StrathclydeUKCentral: Invoiced to institution1 September 2017
University of SuffolkJiscUKNon-central: Invoiced to author13 August 2024
University of SurreyJiscUKCentral: Invoiced to institution15 August 2018
University of SzczecinPolandNon-central: Invoiced to author1 March 2019
University of SzegedHungaryCentral: Invoiced to institution1 February 2018
University of TabukSaudi ArabiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 September 2023
University of TarapacáChileNon-central: Invoiced to author14 December 2022
University of TartuEstoniaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 February 2018
University of Tennessee Graduate School of MedicineUT SystemUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 March 2025
University of Tennessee Health Science LibraryUT SystemUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 April 2021
University of Tennessee SouthernUT SystemUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 March 2025
University of Tennessee, KnoxvilleUT SystemUSANon-central: Invoiced to author15 August 2017
University of TetovaNorth MacedoniaNon-central: Invoiced to author15 May 2026
University of Texas at ArlingtonUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 December 2016
University of Texas at AustinUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 July 2016
University of Texas at San AntonioUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 October 2017
University of Texas Health Science CenterUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 August 2026
University of Texas MD AndersonUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 August 2026
University of Texas Rio Grande ValleyUSANon-central: Invoiced to author19 November 2021
University of the Balearic IslandsSpainNon-central: Invoiced to author1 March 2021
University of the Basque CountrySpainNon-central: Invoiced to author15 March 2017
University of the National Education Commission, KrakowPolandNon-central: Invoiced to author30 July 2024
University of the PacificUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 September 2026
University of the PeloponneseGreeceNon-central: Invoiced to author1 October 2023
University of the West of EnglandJiscUKNon-central: Invoiced to author14 July 2020
University of the West of ScotlandJiscUKCentral: Invoiced to institution1 January 2025
University of ThessalyGreeceNon-central: Invoiced to author15 May 2025
University of TokyoJapanNon-central: Invoiced to author1 February 2018
University of TorontoCanadaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 October 2017
University of ToyamaJapanCentral: Invoiced to institution1 November 2022
University of TsukubaJapanNon-central: Invoiced to author20 January 2026
University of TübingenZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 February 2014
University of TurkuFinlandNon-central: Invoiced to author21 February 2023
University of TusciaItalyNon-central: Invoiced to author1 April 2021
University of UtahUSANon-central: Invoiced to author11 July 2022
University of ValenciaSpainNon-central: Invoiced to author15 January 2018
University of VechtaZB MEDGermanyNon-central: Invoiced to author4 November 2025
University of VeronaItalyNon-central: Invoiced to author1 July 2019
University of Veterinary Medicine Hannover, Foundation (TiHo)ZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 February 2020
University of Veterinary Medicine ViennaKEMÖAustriaCentral: Invoiced to institution1 January 2019
University of VictoriaCanadaNon-central: Invoiced to author15 September 2018
University of ViennaKEMÖAustriaCentral: Invoiced to institution1 January 2019
University of VigoSpainNon-central: Invoiced to author15 October 2019
University of Warmia and MazuryPolandNon-central: Invoiced to author3 January 2019
University of WarwickJiscUKNon-central: Invoiced to author1 October 2017
University of WashingtonUSANon-central: Invoiced to author15 July 2018
University of WaterlooCanadaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 April 2018
University of West AtticaGreeceNon-central: Invoiced to author1 February 2026
University of West LondonJiscUKCentral: Invoiced to institution12 March 2025
University of Western AustraliaAustraliaNon-central: Invoiced to author15 June 2019
University of Western MacedoniaGreeceNon-central: Invoiced to author15 March 2026
University of Wisconsin-MilwaukeeUSANon-central: Invoiced to author14 August 2020
University of Wuppertal (Bergische Universität Wuppertal)ZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 October 2021
University of WürzburgZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 February 2017
University of WyomingCARLUSANon-central: Invoiced to author25 September 2025
University of YorkJiscUKNon-central: Invoiced to author1 December 2017
University of ZadarCARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
University of ZagrebCARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
University of ZaragozaSpainNon-central: Invoiced to author15 May 2017
University of ZilinaSlovakiaNon-central: Invoiced to author15 January 2018
University Rey Juan CarlosSpainNon-central: Invoiced to author15 September 2019
University St. Kliment Ohridski - BitolaNorth MacedoniaNon-central: Invoiced to author15 May 2026
University WestBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
Uppsala UniversityBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
Upstate Medical UniversityUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 June 2025
Utah State UniversityUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2020
Utrecht UniversityThe NetherlandsNon-central: Invoiced to author15 April 2018
Valahia University of TargovisteRomaniaNon-central: Invoiced to author12 September 2024
Vanderbilt UniversityUSANon-central: Invoiced to author15 September 2025
Veneto Institute of OncologyItalyNon-central: Invoiced to author1 December 2021
Vestre Viken Hospital TrustSiktNorwayNon-central: Invoiced to author15 March 2021
Victoria UniversityAustraliaCentral: Invoiced to institution10 October 2022
Victoria University of WellingtonNew ZealandNon-central: Invoiced to author30 November 2021
VinnovaBibsamSwedenCentral: Flat fee1 January 2026
Virginia TechUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 December 2015
Virovitica University of Applied SciencesCARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
VIZJA UniversityPolandCentral: Invoiced to institution15 October 2025
Volcani CenterIsraelNon-central: Invoiced to author25 April 2022
Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam and Amsterdam UMC (VUmc)The NetherlandsNon-central: Invoiced to author1 August 2015
VTT - Technical Research Centre of FinlandFinlandNon-central: Invoiced to author15 February 2019
Vytautas Magnus UniversityLithuaniaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 September 2019
Wake Forest School of MedicineUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 November 2018
Wake Forest UniversityUSANon-central: Invoiced to author15 January 2018
Walailak UniversityThailandNon-central: Invoiced to author15 October 2025
Warsaw University of Life Sciences - SGGWPolandNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2018
Wayne State UniversityUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 June 2026
West Pomeranian University of Technology SzczecinPolandNon-central: Invoiced to author15 October 2017
West University of TimisoaraRomaniaCentral: Invoiced to institution15 November 2024
West Virginia UniversityUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 November 2017
Western Carolina UniversityUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 April 2019
Western Kentucky UniversityUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 December 2025
Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of MedicineUSACentral: Invoiced to institution9 May 2025
Western Norway Research InstituteSiktNorwayCentral: Invoiced to institution20 June 2022
Western Norway University of Applied SciencesSiktNorwayCentral: Invoiced to institution15 March 2021
Western Sydney UniversityAustraliaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 November 2018
Western University CanadaCanadaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 February 2018
Westfälische HochschuleZB MEDGermanyCentral: Invoiced to institution1 January 2025
Wissenschaftszentrum Berlin für Sozialforschung gGmbHZB MEDGermanyNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2025
Worcester Polytechnic InstituteUSANon-central: Invoiced to author1 April 2021
Wroclaw Medical UniversityPolandNon-central: Invoiced to author1 June 2018
Wroclaw University of Environmental and Life SciencesPolandNon-central: Invoiced to author15 January 2017
Wrocław University of Science and TechnologyPolandNon-central: Invoiced to author1 August 2016
Wuhan University of TechnologyChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author24 September 2020
Yale UniversityUSANon-central: Invoiced to author14 April 2022
Yeungnam UniversityRepublic of KoreaNon-central: Invoiced to author23 April 2020
Yokohama National UniversityJapanNon-central: Invoiced to author10 November 2025
York UniversityCanadaNon-central: Invoiced to author15 June 2020
Yunnan UniversityChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author3 April 2025
Zagreb University of Applied SciencesCARLCCroatiaNon-central: Invoiced to author1 January 2023
Zhejiang UniversityChinaNon-central: Invoiced to author15 March 2016
Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW)CSALSwitzerlandCentral: Invoiced to institution15 January 2018