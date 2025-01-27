MDPI offers institutions and consortia the opportunity to join over 1000 institutions on our Institutional Open Access Program (IOAP), which provides transparency to the MDPI submission process, access to a unique institutional dashboard environment, and a discount on the Article Processing Charge (APC) for affiliated researchers.

With flexible agreement models that offer a variety of payment workflows, MDPI can cater to individual institutional needs in order to help simplify administrative processes. We enable institutions to abide by Plan S and national mandates, whilst making it easy for authors to publish in fully compliant (CC-BY) Open Access journals.