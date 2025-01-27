Institutional Open Access Program (IOAP)
Overview
MDPI offers institutions and consortia the opportunity to join over 1000 institutions on our Institutional Open Access Program (IOAP), which provides transparency to the MDPI submission process, access to a unique institutional dashboard environment, and a discount on the Article Processing Charge (APC) for affiliated researchers.
With flexible agreement models that offer a variety of payment workflows, MDPI can cater to individual institutional needs in order to help simplify administrative processes. We enable institutions to abide by Plan S and national mandates, whilst making it easy for authors to publish in fully compliant (CC-BY) Open Access journals.
Partner Benefits
- Participating institutions will be granted access to a dedicated Institutional Dashboard on our submission system, SuSy, which enhances the real-time visibility of articles that have been submitted by their researchers to MDPI journals. It also provides detailed article metadata, up-to-date APC information, downloadable reports, and information about editorial engagement.
- Researchers affiliated with participating universities receive a discount on APCs across all MDPI journals. This can be combined with other available discounts (e.g., reviewer vouchers).
- Researchers can also benefit from a 10% discount on the Book and Chapter Processing Charges (BPCs / CPCs) for MDPI Books and a 15% discount on Language Editing Services.
- Institutions can receive automated Institutional Repository deposits of papers from affiliated authors using the SWORD 1.3 protocol.
- A direct point of contact at MDPI is provided for questions and support.
Agreement Models
- Flat fee agreement: Available to institutions with a demonstrated history of substantial and ongoing publication, this model allows eligible partners to pay an annual fee, enabling their Corresponding Authors to publish a fixed or unlimited number of articles in MDPI journals. Please contact ioap@mdpi.com for more information.
- Discount agreement: Authors affiliated with participating universities receive an IOAP discount on the APC for any paper published in an MDPI journal at no charge to the institution.
Flexible Workflows
Non-central workflow: The authors will benefit from the IOAP discount and will be invoiced directly.
Central workflow: The institution can approve manuscript invoices for centralized payment. To reduce the administrative burden, the invoicing process can be adjusted to meet the needs of each member institution. Three different standard central invoicing options are available: direct; collective (monthly/quarterly); and prepayment.
List of participants (1090)If your institution is not yet included on our participants list below, please feel free to recommend our program to your library.
Institution
Consortium
Country/Region
Type
Commenced
|"Aurel Vlaicu" University of Arad
|Romania
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 August 2025
|"Gheorghe Asachi" Technical University of Iasi
|Romania
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 March 2025
|“Iuliu Haţieganu” University of Medicine and Pharmacy Cluj-Napoca
|Romania
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 May 2021
|“Victor Babes” University of Medicine and Pharmacy
|Romania
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|31 October 2024
|1 Decembrie 1918 Alba Iulia University
|Romania
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 December 2024
|Åbo Akademi University
|Finland
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 May 2019
|AGH University of Krakow
|Poland
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 July 2016
|Agricultural Institute in Osijek
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
|FSLN
|Canada
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|10 March 2025
|Agroscope
|CSAL
|Switzerland
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 July 2021
|Aichi Medical University
|Japan
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|20 November 2025
|Aix Marseille University
|France
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 July 2021
|Akershus University Hospital
|Sikt
|Norway
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 March 2021
|Akita University
|Japan
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 January 2023
|Al Imam Mohammad Ibn Saud Islamic University
|Saudi Arabia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 November 2023
|Al-Ahliyya Amman University
|Jordan
|Central: Flat fee
|15 March 2026
|Albert Einstein College of Medicine
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 February 2026
|Alfred Wegener Institute for Polar and Marine Research (Helmholtz)
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 June 2014
|American University of Beirut
|Lebanon
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2017
|American University of Sharjah
|United Arab Emirates
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 August 2019
|Andrés Bello University
|Chile
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|14 October 2022
|Andrija Stampar Teaching Institute of Public Health
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|Andrzej Frycz Modrzewski Krakow University
|Poland
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 August 2025
|Anglia Ruskin University
|UK
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 July 2015
|Arabian Gulf University
|Bahrain
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 November 2025
|Ariel University
|Israel
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 July 2026
|Aristotle University of Thessaloniki
|Greece
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 October 2018
|Arizona State University
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 September 2017
|Atlas University
|Turkey (Türkiye)
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Australian National University, Canberra
|Australia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 August 2019
|Autonomous University of Barcelona
|Spain
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 February 2016
|Babes-Bolyai University
|Romania
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 June 2023
|Bangor University
|Jisc
|UK
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 July 2020
|Bates College
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 February 2018
|Bauhaus-Universität Weimar
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 April 2021
|Baylor College of Medicine
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 August 2026
|Beihang University
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 April 2019
|Beijing Institute of Technology
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|30 November 2023
|Beijing Normal University
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|27 September 2020
|Beijing University of Civil Engineering and Architecture
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|14 April 2025
|Beijing University of Technology
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 September 2019
|Berner Fachhochschule
|CSAL
|Switzerland
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 October 2019
|Bibliothek der Hochschule für Musik, Theater und Medien Hannover
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 January 2025
|BICC - Bonn International Centre for Conflict Studies gGmbH
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 January 2025
|Biobizkaia Health Research Institute
|Spain
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|15 November 2024
|Birkbeck College, University of London
|Jisc
|UK
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|17 July 2026
|Birmingham Newman University
|Jisc
|UK
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|8 June 2026
|Blekinge Institute of Technology
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Boston College
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 August 2018
|Bradley University
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 April 2019
|Brandenburg University of Technology Cottbus-Senftenberg
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 June 2018
|Brembo Poland Sp. z o. o.
|Poland
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 November 2025
|Brock University
|Canada
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|8 December 2023
|Bundesanstalt für Geowissenschaften und Rohstoffe (BGR)
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 January 2025
|Bundesinstitut für Risikobewertung
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 January 2025
|Bydgoszcz University of Science and Technology
|Poland
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 June 2020
|California Institute of Technology
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 June 2017
|California State University, Fresno
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 December 2018
|Cape Peninsula University of Technology
|South Africa
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 July 2019
|Cardiff University
|Jisc
|UK
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 April 2017
|Carl von Ossietzky University Oldenburg
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|15 February 2016
|Carleton College
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 June 2018
|Carleton University
|Canada
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 July 2019
|Carnegie Mellon University
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 April 2018
|Catholic University of Croatia
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|Catholic University of Korea
|Republic of Korea
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 April 2019
|Central China Normal University
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|23 September 2026
|Central Mining Institute in Katowice
|Poland
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|15 December 2020
|Central South University
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 October 2016
|Centro de Investigación Científica de Yucatán, A.C.
|Mexico
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 October 2026
|Centro de Investigación en Alimentación y Desarrollo (CIAD)
|Mexico
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|16 May 2024
|CERN
|CSAL
|Switzerland
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|15 December 2017
|Chalmers University of Technology
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Chang’an University
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|17 September 2025
|Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 April 2018
|Chemisches und Veterinäruntersuchungsamt Karlsruhe
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2025
|Children Hospital Srebrnjak
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|China Agricultural University
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|29 November 2023
|China Medical University, Taiwan
|Taiwan
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|23 August 2021
|China University of Petroleum (East China)
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 December 2024
|China University of Petroleum, Beijing
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|10 October 2019
|Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|28 August 2024
|Chongqing University
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|20 June 2024
|Chung Yuan Christian University
|Taiwan
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|27 July 2020
|Chung-Ang University
|Republic of Korea
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 April 2020
|CINVESTAV/Centro de Investigacion y de Estudios Avanzados del IPN
|Mexico
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|31 May 2022
|City University of Hong Kong
|Hong Kong
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|23 July 2020
|Clausthal University of Technology
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Flat fee
|24 January 2022
|Clinic for Children Diseases
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|Clinic for Infectious Diseases
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|Clinical Hospital Merkur
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|Clinical Hospital Sisters of Mercy
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|Clinical Hospital Sveti Duh
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|College of Applied Sciences "Marko Marulić"
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|College of Applied Sciences "Nikola Tesla" in Gospić
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|College of Applied Sciences „Lavoslav Ružička“ in Vukovar
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|College of William and Mary
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 December 2018
|Colorado College
|CARL
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|24 October 2025
|Colorado Mesa University
|CARL
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 February 2026
|Colorado School of Mines
|CARL
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 August 2025
|Colorado State University
|CARL
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|19 October 2022
|Colorado State University Pueblo
|CARL
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 February 2026
|Columbia University
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 February 2024
|Community College of Denver
|CARL
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|11 September 2025
|Concordia University
|Canada
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|25 April 2022
|Connecticut College
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 October 2017
|Constantine The Philosopher University in Nitra
|Slovakia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 January 2021
|Cranfield University
|Jisc
|UK
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 September 2017
|Croatian Forest Research Institute
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|Croatian Geological Survey
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|Croatian Hydrographic Institute
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|Croatian Veterinary Institute
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|Cruces University Hospital
|Spain
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 October 2019
|Curtin University
|Australia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2019
|Daejin University
|Republic of Korea
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 September 2026
|Dalarna University
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Dalian Maritime University
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|9 October 2024
|Dalian University of Technology
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|9 December 2022
|De Montfort University
|Jisc
|UK
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|3 March 2026
|Dental and Pharmaceutical Benefits Agency
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Deutsches Elektronen-Synchrotron (DESY)
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 January 2025
|Deutsches Institut für Wirtschaftsforschung (DIW)
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 January 2025
|Deutsches Rheuma-Forschungszentrum Berlin (DRFZ), A Leibniz Institute
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2025
|Drew University
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 September 2017
|Drexel University
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 November 2024
|Durham University
|Jisc
|UK
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 June 2018
|East Carolina University
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 September 2025
|Eastern Kentucky University
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 November 2025
|École de technologie supérieure (ÉTS)
|Canada
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 September 2017
|École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL)
|CSAL
|Switzerland
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 June 2016
|Edinburgh Napier University
|Jisc
|UK
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 July 2026
|Eindhoven University of Technology
|The Netherlands
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 February 2018
|Emory University
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 November 2017
|Environment and Climate Change Canada
|FSLN
|Canada
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|10 March 2025
|Eötvös Loránd University
|Hungary
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|26 June 2020
|Equality Ombudsman
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Erasmus MC
|The Netherlands
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|11 December 2023
|ETH Zurich
|CSAL
|Switzerland
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2015
|European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL)
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 January 2025
|Ewha Womans University
|Republic of Korea
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 September 2019
|Fachhochschule Südwestfalen
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 January 2025
|Far East University
|Republic of Korea
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|10 May 2024
|Federación Costarricense de Pesca Turística
|Costa Rica
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 February 2026
|Federal University of Goiás (UFG)
|Brazil
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 September 2019
|FH Aachen Hochschulbibliothek
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2025
|FH Münster
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 May 2024
|Flinders University
|Australia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2019
|Florida International University
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 October 2017
|Florida State University
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 July 2016
|Forensic Science Centre „Ivan Vučetić“
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|Forschungsinstitut für Nutztierbiologie (FBN)
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 January 2025
|Forschungszentrum Jülich (Helmholtz)
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 June 2014
|Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft zur Förderung der angewandten Forschung e.V.
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|12 January 2021
|Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 August 2026
|Freie Universität Berlin (FU Berlin)
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|15 January 2018
|Friedrich Schiller University Jena
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|15 February 2017
|Friedrich-Alexander University of Erlangen-Nürnberg
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 November 2015
|Friedrich-Loeffler-Institut
|Germany
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 October 2019
|Fujita Health University
|Japan
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 January 2023
|Furman University
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 February 2018
|Future University in Egypt (FUE)
|Egypt
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 June 2023
|Fuzhou University
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|21 May 2024
|Gachon University
|Republic of Korea
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 November 2019
|Gdańsk University of Technology
|Poland
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 December 2017
|General County Hospital Požega
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|General Hospital Dr. Josip Bečević
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|General Hospital Dubrovnik
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|General Hospital Karlovac
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|General Hospital Pula
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|General Hospital Šibenik
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|General Hospital Varaždin
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|General Hospital Zabok
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|General Hospital Zadar
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|Geological Institute of Romania
|Romania
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|15 November 2024
|Geological Survey of Sweden
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research Kiel
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 March 2018
|Georgia State University
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 September 2018
|German Aerospace Center - DLR (Helmholtz)
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|15 March 2017
|German Cancer Research Center, Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, DKFZ (Helmholtz)
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 June 2014
|German Institute of Development and Sustainability (IDOS)
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 January 2025
|German Research Center for Geosciences GFZ (Helmholtz)
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 June 2014
|Geschäftsstelle PH-Konsortium
|CSAL
|Switzerland
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 January 2026
|GESIS - Leibniz-Institut für Sozialwissenschaften
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 January 2025
|Gifu University
|Japan
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 December 2022
|Glasgow Caledonian University
|Jisc
|UK
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|18 February 2022
|Goce Delcev University
|North Macedonia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 May 2026
|Goethe University Frankfurt
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|15 May 2017
|Government Offices of Sweden
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Graz University of Technology (TU Graz)
|KEMÖ
|Austria
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 August 2014
|Grigore T. Popa University of Medicine and Pharmacy
|Romania
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 June 2026
|Grinnell College
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 September 2017
|HafenCity University Hamburg
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 September 2019
|Hainan University
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|10 March 2025
|Halmstad University
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Hamamatsu University School of Medicine
|Japan
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|14 April 2021
|Hamburg University of Applied Sciences (HAW Hamburg)
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 February 2020
|Hamburg University of Technology
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 May 2017
|Hankuk University of Foreign Studies
|Republic of Korea
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 August 2025
|Hannover Medical School
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 August 2018
|Harbin Institute of Technology
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 December 2016
|Harokopio University of Athens
|Greece
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|14 March 2020
|Harvard University
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 June 2017
|Hasselt University
|Belgium
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 October 2019
|Haverford College
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 February 2018
|Health Canada
|FSLN
|Canada
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|10 March 2025
|Health Sciences University of Hokkaido
|Japan
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 January 2023
|Hebei University of Technology
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|10 November 2025
|Hebrew University of Jerusalem
|Israel
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 July 2018
|Heidelberg University (Universität Heidelberg)
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 March 2015
|Heinrich-Heine-Universität Düsseldorf
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2025
|Hellenic Open University
|Greece
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 October 2019
|Helmholtz Center Dresden-Rossendorf (Helmholtz)
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 June 2014
|Helmholtz Center for Environmental Research (Helmholtz)
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 June 2014
|Helmholtz Zentrum München
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|16 December 2015
|Helmholtz-Zentrum für Infektionsforschung
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Flat fee
|15 July 2019
|Helmholtz-Zentrum Hereon (Helmholtz)
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 June 2014
|Helmut Schmidt University
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|15 November 2018
|Henan Academy of Science
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 August 2017
|HEP-Vaud
|CSAL
|Switzerland
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|18 January 2022
|Heriot-Watt University
|Jisc
|UK
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|15 January 2019
|Hochschule Aalen - Technik und Wirtschaft
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 January 2025
|Hochschule Bielefeld - University of Applied Sciences and Arts
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 January 2025
|Hochschule Campus Wien
|KEMÖ
|Austria
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 July 2019
|Hochschule Düsseldorf University of Applied Sciences
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 January 2025
|Hochschule für Technik und Wirtschaft Dresden
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|23 October 2025
|Hochschule für Technik, Wirtschaft und Kultur Leipzig
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 January 2025
|Hochschule Furtwangen
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 January 2025
|Hochschule Geisenheim University
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|29 October 2025
|Hochschule Hamm-Lippstadt
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 January 2025
|Hochschule Hannover
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|19 August 2025
|Hochschule München
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|15 September 2023
|Hochschule Neubrandenburg Hochschulbibliothek
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 January 2025
|Hochschule Niederrhein
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 January 2025
|Hochschule Offenburg
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 January 2025
|Hochschule Osnabrück
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|22 October 2025
|Hochschule Rhein-Waal
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2025
|Hochschule RheinMain
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 May 2023
|Hohai University
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|3 June 2025
|Hokkaido University
|Japan
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 June 2017
|Hope College
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 September 2017
|Hospital Infantil de México Federico Gómez
|Mexico
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 March 2026
|Houston City College, Coleman College for Health Sciences
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 August 2026
|HTW Berlin
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2025
|HTWG Hochschule Konstanz - Technik, Wirtschaft und Gestaltung
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 January 2025
|Huazhong Agricultural University
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 September 2014
|Huazhong University of Science and Technology
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 November 2016
|Humboldt University of Berlin
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 May 2017
|Hungarian University of Sports Sciences - Budapest
|Hungary
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 April 2026
|HWZ Hochschule für Wirtschaft Zürich
|CSAL
|Switzerland
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 January 2025
|i3S - Instituto de Investigação e Inovação em Saúde
|Portugal
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 August 2019
|Iasi University of Life Sciences
|Romania
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 June 2024
|Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 July 2026
|IfADo - Leibniz Research Centre for Working Environment and Human Factors, Dortmund
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 January 2025
|Imperial College London
|Jisc
|UK
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 August 2017
|Indiana University Bloomington
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 June 2019
|Indiana University Indianapolis
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 September 2017
|Inland Norway University Of Applied Sciences
|Sikt
|Norway
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|15 March 2021
|INM - Leibniz-Institut für Neue Materialien
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|24 October 2025
|Innlandet Hospital Trust
|Sikt
|Norway
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 March 2021
|Innovation Academy for Precision Measurement Science and Technology, Chinese Academy of Sciences
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|7 April 2025
|INOE 2000-IHP
|Romania
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 October 2024
|Institut Mittag-Leffler
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Institute for Adriatic Crops and Karst Reclamation
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|Institute for Agriculture and Tourism
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|Institute for Anthropological Research
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|Institute for Croatian Language and Linguistics
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|Institute for Development and International Relations
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|Institute for Medical Research and Occupational Health
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|Institute for Migration and Ethnic Studies
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|Institute for Social Research in Zagreb
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|Institute for Tourism
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|Institute of Agricultural and Food Economics -National Research Institute
|Poland
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 May 2025
|Institute of Art History
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|Institute of Atmospheric Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|29 December 2025
|Institute of Automation, Chinese Academy of Sciences
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|5 December 2024
|Institute of energy "Hrvoje Požar"
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|Institute of Ethnology and Folklore Research
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|Institute of Genetics and Developmental Biology, Chinese Academy of Sciences
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 April 2026
|Institute of Geochemistry, Chinese Academy of Sciences
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|7 June 2023
|Institute of Geographic Sciences and Natural Resources Research, Chinese Academy of Sciences
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|5 December 2024
|Institute of Geology and Geophysics, Chinese Academy of Sciences
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|6 August 2024
|Institute of Hydrobiology, Chinese Academy of Sciences
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|16 December 2025
|Institute of Mechanics, Chinese Academy of Sciences
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 February 2017
|Institute of Nutrition, Ljubljana (NUTRIS - Institut za nutricionistiko)
|Slovenia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 August 2017
|Institute of Oceanography and Fisheries
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|Institute of Philosophy
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|Institute of Physical Chemistry, Polish Academy of Sciences
|Poland
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|22 November 2022
|Institute of Public Finance
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|Institute of Social Sciences Ivo Pilar
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|Institute of Transport Economics
|Sikt
|Norway
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|15 March 2021
|Instituto de Educação Superior de Brasília
|Brazil
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 September 2026
|Instituto de Salud Carlos III
|Spain
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 June 2018
|International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA)
|KEMÖ
|Austria
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 May 2016
|Ionian University
|Greece
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 December 2017
|Iowa State University
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 October 2016
|IRCCS Ospedale Galeazzi Sant’Ambrogio
|Italy
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 September 2026
|IVL Swedish Environmental Research Institute
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Iwate University
|Japan
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|19 December 2024
|Jagiellonian University
|Poland
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 August 2018
|James Hutton Institute
|Jisc
|UK
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|10 May 2023
|James Madison University
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 February 2019
|Jeonbuk National University
|Republic of Korea
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 April 2020
|Jiangnan University
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|10 March 2024
|Jilin University
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 May 2016
|JOANNEUM RESEARCH Forschungsgesellschaft mbH
|KEMÖ
|Austria
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 July 2015
|Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU)
|Germany
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 July 2015
|Johannes Kepler University Linz
|KEMÖ
|Austria
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 January 2019
|Johns Hopkins University
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 October 2017
|Jönköping University
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Julius Kühn-Institut Bundesforschungsinstitut für Kulturpflanzen (JKI)
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|15 October 2019
|Justus Liebig University Giessen
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 March 2014
|Kanagawa Dental University
|Japan
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 June 2021
|Kansas State University
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 September 2016
|Karl Landsteiner University of Health Sciences
|KEMÖ
|Austria
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 January 2021
|Karlovac University of Applied Sciences
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (Helmholtz)
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 March 2014
|Karlstad University
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Karolinska Institutet
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Kasetsart University
|Thailand
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|9 September 2024
|Kaunas University of Technology
|Lithuania
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 December 2019
|Kazan Federal University
|Russia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 August 2019
|Kazimierz Wielki University in Bydgoszcz
|Poland
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 October 2019
|Kennesaw State University
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2019
|Kibi International University
|Japan
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 December 2019
|Kindai University
|Japan
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 March 2020
|King Abdullah University of Science and Technology
|Saudi Arabia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 February 2020
|King Mongkut's University of Technology North Bangkok
|Thailand
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 June 2025
|Kingston University
|Jisc
|UK
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|10 January 2024
|Kitami Institute of Technology
|Japan
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|18 November 2024
|Kocaeli University
|Turkey (Türkiye)
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 July 2026
|KOU Teknopark
|Turkey (Türkiye)
|Central: Flat fee
|1 September 2026
|Kristiania University of Applied Sciences
|Sikt
|Norway
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 March 2025
|Kristianstad University
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Križevci College of Agriculture
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|KTH Royal Institute of Technology
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Kumamoto University
|Japan
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 October 2018
|Kwansei Gakuin University
|Japan
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|4 September 2020
|Kyunghee University
|Republic of Korea
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 July 2019
|Kyushu Institute of Technology
|Japan
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|9 April 2021
|Kyushu University
|Japan
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 May 2018
|Kyushu University of Medical Science
|Japan
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 December 2019
|La Trobe University
|Australia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 June 2020
|Lafayette College
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 June 2018
|Lancaster University
|Jisc
|UK
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|25 April 2022
|Laval University
|Canada
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 November 2018
|LCC International University
|CCCU
|Lithuania
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 October 2026
|Lee University
|CCCU
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 October 2026
|Leeds Beckett University
|Jisc
|UK
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|8 April 2021
|Leibniz Centre for Tropical Marine Research (ZMT)
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 October 2018
|Leibniz Institute of Plant Genetics and Crop Plant Research, IPK
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 January 2025
|Leibniz-Institut für Deutsche Sprache (IDS)
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 January 2025
|Leibniz-Institut für Neurobiologie
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2025
|Leibniz-Institut für Raumbezogene Sozialforschung e.V. (IRS)
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 January 2025
|Leibniz-Zentrum Allgemeine Sprachwissenschaft
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 January 2025
|Leipzig University
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|15 February 2016
|Leuphana University of Lüneburg
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|15 July 2018
|Lib4RI (Eawag, Empa, PSI & WSL)
|CSAL
|Switzerland
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 October 2019
|Lincoln University
|New Zealand
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 August 2014
|Lingnan University
|Hong Kong
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 May 2026
|Linköping University
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Linnaeus University
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Lithuanian Energy Institute
|Lithuania
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 August 2023
|Lithuanian Research Centre for Agriculture and Forestry
|Lithuania
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 February 2021
|Lithuanian University of Health Sciences (LUHS)
|Lithuania
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 February 2018
|Liverpool John Moores University
|Jisc
|UK
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 February 2024
|Lodz University of Technology
|Poland
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 November 2018
|London School of Economics and Political Science
|Jisc
|UK
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|25 January 2024
|London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine
|Jisc
|UK
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 January 2018
|London South Bank University
|Jisc
|UK
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 August 2021
|Los Alamos National Laboratory
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 August 2017
|Loughborough University
|Jisc
|UK
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 February 2019
|Louisiana State University
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 July 2016
|Louisiana State University New Orleans
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 October 2025
|Lublin University of Technology
|Poland
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 March 2019
|Lucerne University of Applied Sciences
|CSAL
|Switzerland
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 October 2019
|Lucian Blaga University of Sibiu
|Romania
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|31 January 2025
|Ludovika University of Public Service
|Hungary
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|14 July 2023
|Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München (LMU Munich)
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 April 2015
|Luleå University of Technology
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Lund University
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Luxembourg Institute of Health (LIH)
|BnL
|Luxembourg
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 January 2021
|Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology (LIST)
|BnL
|Luxembourg
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2021
|Luzern University
|CSAL
|Switzerland
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 October 2019
|Maastricht University
|The Netherlands
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 June 2021
|Macalester College
|USA
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 October 2017
|Macquarie University
|Australia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 August 2025
|Magdeburg-Stendal University of Applied Sciences
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 January 2025
|Mahasarakham University
|Thailand
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 September 2025
|Mälardalen University
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS)
|Malawi
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 August 2015
|Malmö University
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Manchester Metropolitan University
|Jisc
|UK
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|15 January 2019
|Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE)
|India
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 April 2025
|Mannheim University
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 September 2018
|Marie Cederschiöld University
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Marquette University
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 February 2026
|Martin-Luther-Universität Halle-Wittenberg
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 November 2017
|Massachusetts Institute of Technology
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 June 2017
|Massey University
|New Zealand
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 March 2019
|Matej Bel University in Banská Bystrica
|Slovakia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 August 2017
|Matsuyama University
|Japan
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 September 2022
|Max Planck Information and Technology (MaxIT)
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|22 February 2016
|Max-Delbrück-Centrum für Molekulare Medizin in der Helmholtz-Gemeinschaft
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 January 2025
|McGill University
|Canada
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 July 2017
|MCI Management Center Innsbruck
|KEMÖ
|Austria
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2019
|McMaster University
|Canada
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 March 2021
|Medical College of Wisconsin
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 February 2019
|Medical Products Agency
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Medical University of Bialystok
|Poland
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 June 2018
|Medical University of Gdańsk
|Poland
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 July 2019
|Medical University of Graz
|KEMÖ
|Austria
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2024
|Medical University of Innsbruck
|Austria
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 June 2016
|Medical University of Lodz
|Poland
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 August 2018
|Medical University of Lublin
|Poland
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 July 2019
|Medical University of Plovdiv
|Bulgaria
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 July 2024
|Medical University of Silesia
|Poland
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|26 November 2021
|Medical University of Vienna
|KEMÖ
|Austria
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 August 2025
|Medical University of Warsaw
|Poland
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 September 2020
|Medizinische Hochschule Brandenburg
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 January 2025
|Meharry Medical College
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 April 2026
|Meiji Pharmaceutical University
|Japan
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 July 2021
|Meteorological and Hydrological Service
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|Metropolitan State University of Denver
|CARL
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|11 September 2025
|MF Norwegian School Of Theology, Religion And Society
|Sikt
|Norway
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|15 March 2021
|Michigan Technological University
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 April 2018
|Mid Sweden University
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Ministry of Internal Affairs, Police Academy - The Police School of Professional Higher Education
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|Mississippi State University
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 October 2017
|Molde University College
|Sikt
|Norway
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|20 June 2022
|Monash University
|Australia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 September 2025
|Montana State University
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 December 2018
|Montanuniversität Leoben
|KEMÖ
|Austria
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|Mother Teresa University
|North Macedonia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 May 2026
|Mount Royal University
|Canada
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 April 2019
|Multimedia University
|Malaysia
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|15 April 2024
|Murdoch University
|Australia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 October 2015
|Muroran Institute of Technology
|Japan
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|29 November 2024
|Murray State University
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2026
|Nagasaki University
|Japan
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 August 2021
|Nagoya University
|Japan
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 February 2018
|Najran University
|Saudi Arabia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 August 2026
|Nanjing Agricultural University
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 May 2019
|Nanjing Forestry University
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|23 March 2023
|Nanjing Institute of Geography and Limnology, Chinese Academy of Sciences
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 November 2022
|Nanjing Normal University
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|19 May 2026
|Nanjing University
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|27 January 2026
|Nankai University
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|30 September 2022
|Nara Medical University
|Japan
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 October 2020
|National Agency for Education
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|National Agency for Special Needs Education and Schools
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|National Board of Forensic Medicine
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|National Food Agency
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|National Heritage Board
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|National Institute for Aerospace Research “Elie Carafoli”
|Romania
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|15 June 2025
|National Institute for Agricultural and Food Research and Technology (INIA)
|Spain
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 March 2018
|National Institute for Chemical Pharmaceutical Research and Development
|Romania
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 November 2024
|National Institute for Laser, Plasma and Radiation Physics
|Romania
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 February 2024
|National Institute for Research & Development in Chemistry and Petrochemistry – ICECHIM
|Romania
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|15 July 2018
|National Institute of Biology, Slovenia
|Slovenia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 January 2019
|National Institute of Chemistry, Slovenia
|Slovenia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 April 2014
|National Institute of Technology (KOSEN), Miyakonojo College
|Japan
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 August 2021
|National Institute of Technology (KOSEN), Oita College
|Japan
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|5 January 2021
|National Institute of Technology (KOSEN), Suzuka College
|Japan
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|24 December 2020
|National Library of Sweden
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|National Museum of Science and Technology
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|National Research and Development Institute for Cryogenic and Isotopic Technologies – ICSI Rm. Valcea
|Romania
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|15 March 2024
|National Research Council Canada
|FSLN
|Canada
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|10 March 2025
|National Space Science Center, Chinese Academy of Sciences
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|16 September 2026
|National Sun Yat-sen University
|Taiwan
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|8 December 2022
|National Taiwan Normal University
|Taiwan
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 February 2020
|National Taiwan University of Science and Technology
|Taiwan
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|30 July 2020
|National Technical University of Athens
|Greece
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 May 2018
|National Time Service Center (NTSC), Chinese Academy of Sciences
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|24 October 2023
|National University Corporation Hirosaki University
|Japan
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|14 October 2020
|National University Corporation Hiroshima University
|Japan
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|8 October 2026
|National University of Distance Education (UNED)
|Spain
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 July 2021
|National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST)
|Pakistan
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 June 2021
|National University of Tainan
|Taiwan
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 March 2019
|Natural Resources Canada
|FSLN
|Canada
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|10 March 2025
|NC State University
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 November 2013
|Neapolis University Pafos
|Cyprus
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2026
|New Jersey Institute of Technology
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 April 2018
|New Mexico Tech
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|14 November 2020
|Newcastle University
|Jisc
|UK
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 November 2017
|NILU - Norwegian Institute For Air Research
|Sikt
|Norway
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 March 2021
|Nofima - The Food Research Institute
|Sikt
|Norway
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|15 March 2021
|NORCE Norwegian Research Centre AS
|Sikt
|Norway
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 March 2021
|Nordic Institute for Studies in Innovation, Research and Education
|Sikt
|Norway
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|14 March 2021
|Nordiska Museet
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Nordwestdeutsche Forstliche Versuchsanstalt (NW-FVA)
|Germany
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 March 2020
|North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University
|USA
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 June 2026
|North China Electric Power University
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 March 2017
|North Dakota State University
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 October 2015
|North University of China
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|8 March 2024
|Northeast Agricultural University
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 April 2017
|Northeastern University
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 October 2017
|Northeastern University
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 November 2024
|Northumbria University
|Jisc
|UK
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 November 2017
|Northwest A&F University
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|18 February 2025
|Northwestern Polytechnical University
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2021
|Northwestern University
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 September 2016
|Norwegian Defence Research Establishment (FFI)
|Sikt
|Norway
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 March 2021
|Norwegian Institute for Cultural Heritage Research (NIKU)
|Sikt
|Norway
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|10 July 2023
|Norwegian Institute for Nature Research (NINA)
|Sikt
|Norway
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 March 2021
|Norwegian Institute for Water Research
|Sikt
|Norway
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|15 March 2020
|Norwegian Institute of Bioeconomy Research (NIBIO)
|Sikt
|Norway
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 July 2021
|Norwegian Institute of International Affairs (NUPI)
|Sikt
|Norway
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|15 March 2021
|Norwegian School of Sport Sciences
|Sikt
|Norway
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|15 March 2021
|Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU)
|Sikt
|Norway
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|15 September 2017
|Norwich Biosciences Institute (NBI)
|Jisc
|UK
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|8 October 2020
|Óbuda University
|Hungary
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 March 2024
|Ocean University of China
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|23 September 2020
|Okayama University
|Japan
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|31 August 2020
|Oklahoma State University
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 October 2021
|Old Church Slavonic Institute
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|Ontario Tech University
|Canada
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 October 2017
|Open University of Catalonia (UOC)
|Spain
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 January 2021
|Opole University of Technology
|Poland
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 November 2020
|Örebro University
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Oregon State University
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 September 2017
|Orthopaedic Clinic Lovran
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|Osaka University
|Japan
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|13 November 2024
|Oslo New University College
|Sikt
|Norway
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|16 February 2026
|OsloMet – Oslo Metropolitan University
|Sikt
|Norway
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 May 2014
|Otto-von-Guericke-Universität Magdeburg
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|15 December 2016
|Oxford Brookes University
|Jisc
|UK
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 October 2019
|Østfold Hospital
|Sikt
|Norway
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 March 2021
|Østfold University College
|Sikt
|Norway
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|15 March 2021
|Pädagogische Hochschule Freiburg
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|24 October 2025
|Pädagogische Hochschule Zürich (Zurich University of Teacher Education)
|CSAL
|Switzerland
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 January 2026
|Pädagogischen Hochschule Karlsruhe
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|4 November 2025
|Padjadjaran University
|Indonesia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|20 May 2022
|Peter the Great St. Petersburg Polytechnic University
|Russia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|28 January 2022
|Petroleum & Gas University of Ploieşti
|Romania
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 September 2026
|Philipps University of Marburg
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 April 2021
|PK Krakow University of Technology
|Poland
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 September 2018
|Plovdiv University "Paisii Hilendarski"
|Bulgaria
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 June 2021
|Pohang University of Science and Technology
|Republic of Korea
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|13 June 2024
|Polyclinic for the Rehabilitation of Listening and Speech SUVAG
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|Polytechnic Institute of Porto
|Portugal
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 May 2021
|Polytechnic of Međimurje in Čakovec
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|Polytechnic of Rijeka
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|Polytechnic of Šibenik
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|Pomeranian Medical University in Szczecin
|Poland
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 March 2018
|Pompeu Fabra University
|Spain
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 October 2016
|Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio)
|Brazil
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 January 2021
|Portland State University
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 February 2026
|Potsdam-Institut für Klimafolgenforschung (PIK) e.V.
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 February 2017
|Poznan University of Life Sciences
|Poland
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 March 2019
|Poznan University of Technology
|Poland
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 July 2015
|Prairie View A&M College of Nursing
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 August 2026
|Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University (PNU)
|Saudi Arabia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 March 2024
|Psychiatric Hospital "Sveti Ivan" Zagreb
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|Psychiatric Hospital Vrapče
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|Public Health Agency of Canada / Agence de la Santé Publique du Canada
|FSLN
|Canada
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 July 2026
|Public Health Agency of Sweden
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Public University of Navarre
|Spain
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 September 2017
|Purdue University
|Purdue University
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 November 2016
|Purdue University Fort Wayne
|Purdue University
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 June 2025
|Purdue University Northwest
|Purdue University
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 June 2025
|Qassim University
|Saudi Arabia
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 January 2026
|Qatar National Library
|Qatar
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 August 2018
|Queen Margaret University
|Jisc
|UK
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|14 December 2020
|Queen Mary University of London
|Jisc
|UK
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|3 June 2026
|Queen Maud University College
|Sikt
|Norway
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|15 March 2021
|Queen's University Belfast
|Jisc
|UK
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 April 2018
|Queensland University of Technology
|Australia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 March 2022
|Recep Tayyip Erdogan University
|Turkey (Türkiye)
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 January 2025
|Renmin University of China
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|10 December 2025
|Rheinland-Pfälzische Technische Universität Kaiserslautern-Landau
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 January 2025
|Rice University
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 November 2017
|Riga Stradins University
|Latvia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 February 2018
|Riken
|Japan
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 October 2018
|RISE Research Institutes of Sweden
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Ritsumeikan University
|Japan
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|9 September 2020
|Robert Gordon University
|Jisc
|UK
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|10 July 2025
|Robert Koch-Institut
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 March 2019
|Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 March 2026
|Rothamsted Research
|Jisc
|UK
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 March 2019
|Rovira i Virgili University
|Spain
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 April 2019
|Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland
|Ireland
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 July 2016
|Royal Institute of Art
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Ruđer Bošković Institute
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 May 2019
|Ruhr University Bochum
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 January 2016
|RWTH Aachen University
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 April 2014
|Ryukoku University
|Japan
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 October 2021
|Rzeszow University of Technology
|Poland
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|15 November 2020
|Saarland University
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 August 2018
|Saint Petersburg Mining University
|Russia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 February 2021
|Saitama Medical University
|Japan
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 February 2024
|Saitama University
|Japan
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|7 July 2025
|San José State University
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 June 2025
|Sangmyung University
|Republic of Korea
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|22 August 2024
|Santa Catarina State University (UDESC)
|Brazil
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 October 2019
|São Paulo State University
|Brazil
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 October 2019
|Sapienza University of Rome
|Italy
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 November 2019
|SBU, Swedish Agency for Health Technology Assessment and Assessment of Social Services
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Semmelweis University
|Hungary
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|21 March 2022
|Shakarim University
|Kazakhstan
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 September 2026
|Shanghai Jiao Tong University
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 November 2016
|Shanghai University
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|29 December 2023
|Sheffield Hallam University
|Jisc
|UK
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 July 2019
|Shenyang Institute of Automation, Chinese Academy of Sciences
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|6 August 2024
|Shenzhen Institutes of Advanced Technology, Chinese Academy of Sciences
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 July 2024
|Shiga University of Medical Science
|Japan
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 April 2022
|Shinshu University
|Japan
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|27 August 2025
|Sichuan University
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|20 June 2025
|Simon Fraser University
|Canada
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 December 2018
|Singapore Management University
|Singapore
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 May 2023
|SINTEF AS
|Sikt
|Norway
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 March 2021
|Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology
|Russia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 October 2019
|Södertörn University
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Soochow University
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|9 September 2025
|Soonchunhyang University
|Republic of Korea
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 December 2020
|Sophiahemmet University
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Sorlandet Hospital HF
|Sikt
|Norway
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|15 March 2021
|South China University of Technology
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 March 2026
|Southeast University
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 March 2021
|Southern Cross University
|Australia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 July 2025
|Southwest Jiaotong University
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 June 2016
|Spanish National Research Council (CSIC)
|Spain
|Split invoicing
|1 February 2014
|St. Pölten University of Applied Sciences (FHSTP)
|KEMÖ
|Austria
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 March 2020
|State University of Novi Pazar
|Serbia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 May 2026
|Stefan cel Mare University of Suceava
|Romania
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 April 2025
|Stockholm International Peace Research Institute
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Stockholm School of Economics
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Stockholm University
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Stockholm University of the Arts
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Sun Yat-Sen University
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 April 2017
|Susquehanna University
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 January 2018
|Swedish Agency of Marine and Water Management
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Swedish Armed Forces
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Swedish Centre for Architecture and Design
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Swedish Consumer Agency
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Swedish Council for Information on Alcohol and Other Drugs
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Swedish Defence Materiel Administration
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Swedish Defence Research Agency
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Swedish Defence University
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Swedish Energy Agency
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Swedish Film Institute
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Swedish Geotechnical Institute
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Swedish Institute for Educational Research
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Swedish Institute for European Policy Studies
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Swedish Institute of Classical Studies In Rome
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Swedish Institute of Space Physics
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Swedish Museum of Natural History
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Swedish National Road and Transport Research Institute
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Swedish Patent and Registration Office
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Swedish Radiation Safety Authority
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Swedish Research Council
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Swedish research council for health, working life and welfare
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Swedish Research Institute In Istanbul
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Swedish School of Sport and Health Sciences, GIH
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Swedish Transport Administration
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Swedish Transport Agency
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU)
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Swinburne University of Technology
|Australia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|14 June 2021
|Syracuse University
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 June 2020
|Széchenyi István University
|Hungary
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|11 October 2022
|Tallinn University of Technology
|Estonia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|12 January 2022
|Teagasc Agriculture and Food Development Authority
|Ireland
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|14 December 2020
|Technical University of Applied Sciences Wildau
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|15 February 2019
|Technical University of Berlin (TU Berlin)
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 November 2015
|Technical University of Cluj-Napoca
|Romania
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 March 2021
|Technical University of Crete
|Greece
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 November 2017
|Technical University of Denmark
|Denmark
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 November 2015
|Technical University of Dortmund (TU Dortmund)
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 October 2018
|Technical University of Munich (TU München)
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 November 2013
|Technical University of Sofia
|Bulgaria
|Central: Flat fee
|1 October 2025
|Technion - Israel Institute of Technology
|Israel
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|17 January 2022
|Technische Hochschule Aschaffenburg
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|4 November 2025
|Technische Hochschule Deggendorf
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2025
|Technische Hochschule Ingolstadt
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|15 September 2022
|Technische Hochschule Köln
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2025
|Technische Hochschule Ostwestfalen-Lippe
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 January 2025
|Technische Hochschule Ulm
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 January 2025
|Technische Hochschule Würzburg-Schweinfurt
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 January 2025
|Technische Universität Bergakademie Freiberg
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|15 July 2019
|Technische Universität Braunschweig (TU Braunschweig)
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 October 2015
|Technische Universität Chemnitz
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 August 2015
|Technische Universität Ilmenau (TU Ilmenau)
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 July 2018
|Temple University of the Commonwealth System of Higher Education
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 May 2026
|Texas A&M University
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 March 2021
|Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi
|USA
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|15 September 2019
|Texas A&M University, San Antonio
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 August 2019
|Texas Christian University
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 June 2026
|Texas Medical Center Library
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 August 2026
|Texas Southern University College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 August 2026
|Texas Woman's University
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 September 2019
|Thaksin University
|Thailand
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|15 July 2026
|Thalassotherapia Opatija - Special Hospital for Medical Rehabilitation of Heart, Lung and Rheumatism
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|The Art Library
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|The Health and Social Care Inspectorate
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|The Institute for Futures Studies
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|The Institute of Archaeology
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|The Music and Theatre Library of Sweden
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|The National Archives (including The Military Archives)
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|The National Board of Health and Welfare
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|The Nordic Africa Insitute
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|The Open University
|Jisc
|UK
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|14 September 2020
|The Red Cross University College
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|The Swedish Agency for Accessible Media, MTM
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|The Swedish Board of Agriculture
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|The Swedish Environmental Protection Agency
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|The Swedish Institute for Children's Books
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|The Swedish mapping, cadastral and land registration authority
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|The Swedish Parliament
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|The Swedish Research Council Formas
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|The Swedish Social Insurance Inspectorate
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|The University of Electro-Communications
|Japan
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 June 2021
|The University of Zielona Góra
|Poland
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|14 June 2021
|Thünen-Institut
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 October 2019
|Tianjin University
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 October 2019
|Tilburg University
|The Netherlands
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 January 2018
|Titu Maiorescu University
|Romania
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 October 2026
|Toho University
|Japan
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 July 2019
|Tohoku Medical and Pharmaceutical University
|Japan
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|3 September 2025
|Tokushima Bunri University
|Japan
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 August 2021
|Tokyo Dental College
|Japan
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 October 2021
|Tokyo Metropolitan University
|Japan
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 February 2019
|Tokyo Polytechnic University
|Japan
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 January 2022
|Tokyo University of Pharmacy and Life Sciences
|Japan
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 May 2022
|Touro University
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|14 February 2021
|Toyohashi University of Technology
|Japan
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|5 December 2025
|Trakia University
|Bulgaria
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 September 2023
|Transilvania University of Brasov
|Romania
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 March 2025
|Transportanalysis
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Trent University
|Canada
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 October 2024
|Trinity University
|USA
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 May 2017
|Trinity Western University
|CCCU
|Canada
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 October 2026
|Tsinghua University
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2016
|TU Darmstadt
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 January 2017
|TU Delft
|The Netherlands
|Central: Flat fee
|1 September 2014
|TU Wien (TUW)
|KEMÖ
|Austria
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|15 December 2013
|Ubon Ratchathani University
|Thailand
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 August 2026
|UiT The Arctic University of Norway
|Sikt
|Norway
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|15 January 2016
|UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology
|Jisc
|UK
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|11 January 2024
|Ulm University
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2016
|Umeå University
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|UNICAMP - Universidade Estadual de Campinas
|Brazil
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|17 October 2022
|Unitec Institute of Technology
|New Zealand
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 November 2018
|United States Geological Survey
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 October 2025
|Universidad Autónoma de Guadalajara
|Mexico
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 October 2026
|Universidad Autónoma de Querétaro
|Mexico
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 October 2023
|Universidad Autónoma de Zacatecas "Francisco García Salinas"
|Mexico
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 July 2026
|Universidad Católica San Vicente Mártir de Valencia
|Spain
|Central: Flat fee
|15 March 2021
|Universidad de La Frontera
|Chile
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|21 April 2022
|Universidad de Las Americas
|Ecuador
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|15 June 2026
|Universidad de Murcia
|Spain
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 September 2026
|Universidad de Oviedo
|Spain
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 October 2026
|Universidad Politécnica de Cartagena
|Spain
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 January 2017
|Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore
|Italy
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 August 2019
|Università della Svizzera Italiana
|CSAL
|Switzerland
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 October 2019
|Universität der Bundeswehr München
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 May 2021
|Universitat Internacional de Catalunya
|Spain
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 July 2018
|Universität Koblenz
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2025
|Universität Münster
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 July 2025
|Universität Paderborn
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 January 2025
|Universitat Politècnica de València
|Spain
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 December 2016
|Universität Trier
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 April 2021
|Universität Witten/Herdecke gGmbH
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 January 2025
|Universitatea de Medicină, Farmacie, Științe și Tehnologie „George Emil Palade” din Târgu Mureș
|Romania
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 November 2024
|Université de Fribourg
|CSAL
|Switzerland
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 October 2019
|Université de Lausanne
|CSAL
|Switzerland
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 October 2019
|Université du Québec à Chicoutimi
|Canada
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 September 2017
|Université Libre de Bruxelles
|Belgium
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 March 2018
|University and University Hospital of Basel
|CSAL
|Switzerland
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 September 2013
|University and University Hospital of Zurich
|CSAL
|Switzerland
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 February 2014
|University Business Academy in Novi Sad
|Serbia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 November 2024
|University Centre in Svalbard
|Sikt
|Norway
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|13 June 2023
|University College Cork
|Ireland
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 September 2016
|University College London
|Jisc
|UK
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 August 2014
|University College of Arts, Craft and Design
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|University for Continuing Education Krems
|KEMÖ
|Austria
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 March 2018
|University Hospital Dubrava
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|University Magna Grecia in Catanzaro
|Italy
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|11 January 2022
|University North
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|University of A Coruna
|Spain
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 February 2017
|University of Agder
|Sikt
|Norway
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|15 March 2021
|University of Agricultural Sciences and Veterinary Medicine of Cluj-Napoca
|Romania
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 February 2022
|University of Agriculture in Krakow
|Poland
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 November 2025
|University of Agronomic Sciences and Veterinary Medicine - Bucharest
|Romania
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 August 2024
|University of Alberta
|Canada
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|7 September 2022
|University of Algarve
|Portugal
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 December 2020
|University of Alicante
|Spain
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 October 2016
|University of Applied Sciences and Arts Northwestern Switzerland FHNW
|CSAL
|Switzerland
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 August 2014
|University of Applied Sciences BFI Vienna
|KEMÖ
|Austria
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 January 2019
|University of Applied Sciences of Southern Switzerland (SUPSI)
|CSAL
|Switzerland
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 October 2019
|University of Applied Sciences of Western Switzerland (HES-SO)
|CSAL
|Switzerland
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 October 2019
|University of Applied Sciences Technikum Wien (FHTW)
|KEMÖ
|Austria
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 January 2019
|University of Applied Sciences Upper Austria (FHOÖ)
|KEMÖ
|Austria
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 January 2019
|University of Applied Sciences Wiener Neustadt (FHWN)
|KEMÖ
|Austria
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 July 2019
|University of Arizona
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 September 2017
|University of Arkansas, Fayetteville
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|14 September 2021
|University of Arkansas, Little Rock
|USA
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 August 2025
|University of Aveiro
|Portugal
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 December 2020
|University of Bacau
|Romania
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|15 October 2025
|University of Balamand
|Lebanon
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 April 2026
|University of Barcelona
|Spain
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 March 2014
|University of Bath
|Jisc
|UK
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 August 2018
|University of Bayreuth
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 April 2015
|University of Belgrade
|Serbia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 August 2019
|University of Bergamo
|Italy
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 October 2018
|University of Bergen
|Sikt
|Norway
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|15 March 2021
|University of Bern
|CSAL
|Switzerland
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 December 2013
|University of Birmingham
|Jisc
|UK
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 April 2018
|University of Borås
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|University of Bremen
|Germany
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 May 2016
|University of Bridgeport
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 July 2026
|University of Bristol
|Jisc
|UK
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|15 March 2019
|University of British Columbia
|Canada
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 July 2018
|University of Bucharest
|Romania
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|6 December 2021
|University of Cadiz
|Spain
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 February 2017
|University of Calgary
|Canada
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 March 2018
|University of California, Berkeley
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2017
|University of California, Davis
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 August 2017
|University of California, Irvine
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 September 2017
|University of California, Los Angeles
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 June 2026
|University of California, Merced
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 August 2017
|University of California, San Diego
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 October 2017
|University of California, San Francisco
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 June 2017
|University of California, Santa Barbara
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 September 2018
|University of California, Santa Cruz
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 July 2017
|University of Cambridge
|Jisc
|UK
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 March 2015
|University of Canberra
|Australia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 May 2020
|University of Cantabria
|Spain
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 October 2019
|University of Canterbury
|New Zealand
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 May 2020
|University of Cape Town
|South Africa
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 September 2020
|University of Chicago
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 February 2026
|University of Cologne and University Hospital Cologne
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 November 2022
|University of Colorado - Colorado Springs
|CARL
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|23 September 2025
|University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
|CARL
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|10 October 2025
|University of Colorado Boulder
|CARL
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 September 2017
|University of Colorado Denver
|CARL
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|11 September 2025
|University of Connecticut
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 May 2018
|University of Cordoba
|Spain
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 April 2017
|University of Crete
|Greece
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 July 2019
|University of Cyprus
|Cyprus
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 October 2017
|University of Debrecen
|Hungary
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 December 2018
|University of Delaware
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 October 2016
|University of Denver
|CARL
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 September 2017
|University of Dubrovnik
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|University of Duisburg-Essen
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 March 2019
|University of East Sarajevo
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 November 2025
|University of Eastern Piedmont
|Italy
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 July 2019
|University of Edinburgh
|Jisc
|UK
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|15 December 2018
|University of Electronic Science and Technology of China
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|20 December 2023
|University of Essex
|Jisc
|UK
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|25 August 2026
|University of Exeter
|Jisc
|UK
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|14 July 2020
|University of Extremadura
|Spain
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 April 2021
|University of Florida
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 December 2017
|University of Forestry - Sofia
|Bulgaria
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 August 2026
|University of Freiburg
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 November 2015
|University of Gävle
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|University of Geneva and University Hospital Genève (HUG)
|CSAL
|Switzerland
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 October 2019
|University of Georgia
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|26 May 2022
|University of Girona
|Spain
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 November 2016
|University of Glasgow
|Jisc
|UK
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 March 2018
|University of Gothenburg
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|University of Granada
|Spain
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 August 2016
|University of Graz
|KEMÖ
|Austria
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 January 2019
|University of Greifswald
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 February 2019
|University of Groningen
|The Netherlands
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 September 2020
|University of Guelph
|Canada
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 June 2018
|University of Hafr Al-Batin
|Saudi Arabia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 April 2025
|University of Haifa
|Israel
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 May 2019
|University of Hamburg
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 July 2015
|University of Hohenheim
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 January 2025
|University of Houston
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|30 September 2022
|University of Huddersfield
|Jisc
|UK
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|2 October 2025
|University of Hull
|Jisc
|UK
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 March 2020
|University of Iceland
|Iceland
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 July 2026
|University of Idaho
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 May 2019
|University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 September 2018
|University of Information Science and Technology St. Paul the Apostle
|North Macedonia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 May 2026
|University of Innsbruck
|Austria
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 June 2016
|University of Insubria
|Italy
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|25 April 2022
|University of Ioannina
|Greece
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 September 2018
|University of Jaen
|Spain
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 June 2020
|University of Johannesburg
|South Africa
|Central: Flat fee
|1 April 2026
|University of Kansas
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 June 2017
|University of Kassel
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 July 2015
|University of Kentucky
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 August 2017
|University of Kiel
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2020
|University of Klagenfurt
|KEMÖ
|Austria
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 January 2019
|University of Kragujevac
|Serbia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 April 2023
|University of La Laguna
|Spain
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 May 2017
|University of Lancashire
|Jisc
|UK
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|17 May 2023
|University of Lapland
|Finland
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 May 2018
|University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
|Spain
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 September 2014
|University of Leeds
|Jisc
|UK
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 August 2015
|University of Leicester
|Jisc
|UK
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 September 2017
|University of Leiria and Oeste
|Portugal
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 November 2020
|University of Leon
|Spain
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 July 2017
|University of Lethbridge
|Canada
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 September 2026
|University of Life Sciences "King Mihai I" from Timisoara
|Romania
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|12 September 2024
|University of Liverpool
|Jisc
|UK
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 February 2018
|University of Lleida
|Spain
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 December 2017
|University of Louisville
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 December 2025
|University of Lübeck
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|8 April 2022
|University of Malta
|Malta
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 February 2023
|University of Manchester
|Jisc
|UK
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|15 October 2017
|University of Manitoba
|Canada
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 January 2017
|University of Maribor
|Slovenia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 December 2018
|University of Maryland, College Park
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 April 2014
|University of Massachusetts Amherst
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 July 2018
|University of Medicine and Pharmacy "Carol Davila"
|Romania
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 May 2024
|University of Michigan
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 August 2026
|University of Milano-Bicocca
|Italy
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 February 2021
|University of Minho
|Portugal
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 June 2018
|University of Miyazaki
|Japan
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 April 2026
|University of Molise
|Italy
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 February 2019
|University of Moncton
|Canada
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|11 April 2025
|University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences, Vienna (BOKU)
|KEMÖ
|Austria
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2018
|University of Neuchâtel
|CSAL
|Switzerland
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 October 2019
|University of Nevada Las Vegas
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 June 2017
|University of New Brunswick
|Canada
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 April 2025
|University of New Hampshire
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 June 2018
|University of North Carolina at Greensboro
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 October 2017
|University of North Texas Health Science Center
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|31 October 2020
|University of Northern Colorado
|CARL
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|24 October 2025
|University of Notre Dame
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2018
|University of Nottingham
|Jisc
|UK
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 December 2017
|University of Novi Sad
|Serbia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 March 2020
|University of Oklahoma
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 May 2018
|University of Oradea
|Romania
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|6 October 2021
|University of Osijek
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|University of Oslo
|Norway
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 March 2018
|University of Ottawa
|Canada
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 January 2018
|University of Oxford
|Jisc
|UK
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|14 November 2020
|University of Padova
|Italy
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 September 2019
|University of Patras
|Greece
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 September 2017
|University of Pécs
|Hungary
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 September 2021
|University of Perugia
|Italy
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 February 2021
|University of Piraeus
|Greece
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 December 2015
|University of Pisa
|Italy
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 March 2016
|University of Plymouth
|Jisc
|UK
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|30 March 2022
|University of Porto
|Portugal
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 March 2021
|University of Potsdam
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 March 2015
|University of Presov
|Slovakia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 September 2019
|University of Prince Edward Island
|Canada
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 August 2018
|University of Pula
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|University of Reading
|Jisc
|UK
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 December 2017
|University of Regensburg
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 October 2015
|University of Rennes
|France
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 June 2018
|University of Rhode Island
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 November 2017
|University of Richmond
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 November 2024
|University of Rijeka
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|University of Rome Tor Vergata
|Italy
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|20 April 2022
|University of Rostock
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|15 July 2016
|University of Rzeszów
|Poland
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 April 2025
|University of Salamanca
|Spain
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 July 2017
|University of Salford
|Jisc
|UK
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|15 March 2022
|University of Salzburg
|KEMÖ
|Austria
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 June 2017
|University of San Diego
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 July 2018
|University of Saskatchewan
|Canada
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 July 2018
|University of Science and Technology Beijing
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|28 February 2017
|University of Science and Technology of China
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|11 March 2024
|University of Seville
|Spain
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 September 2016
|University of Siedlce
|Poland
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 April 2021
|University of Siegen
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2025
|University of Skövde
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|University of Slavonski Brod
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|University of South Australia
|Australia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 July 2020
|University of South Carolina Aiken
|USC System
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 June 2025
|University of South Carolina Beaufort
|USC System
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 June 2025
|University of South Carolina Columbia
|USC System
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 April 2019
|University of South Carolina Lancaster
|USC System
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 June 2025
|University of South Carolina Sumter
|USC System
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 June 2025
|University of South Florida
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 September 2017
|University of South-Eastern Norway
|Sikt
|Norway
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|15 March 2021
|University of Southampton
|Jisc
|UK
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2019
|University of Southern Mississippi
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 September 2017
|University of Split
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 May 2019
|University of St Andrews
|Jisc
|UK
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 March 2015
|University of St.Gallen
|CSAL
|Switzerland
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 October 2019
|University of Stellenbosch
|South Africa
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 February 2017
|University of Strathclyde
|UK
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 September 2017
|University of Suffolk
|Jisc
|UK
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|13 August 2024
|University of Surrey
|Jisc
|UK
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|15 August 2018
|University of Szczecin
|Poland
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 March 2019
|University of Szeged
|Hungary
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 February 2018
|University of Tabuk
|Saudi Arabia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 September 2023
|University of Tarapacá
|Chile
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|14 December 2022
|University of Tartu
|Estonia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 February 2018
|University of Tennessee Graduate School of Medicine
|UT System
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 March 2025
|University of Tennessee Health Science Library
|UT System
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 April 2021
|University of Tennessee Southern
|UT System
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 March 2025
|University of Tennessee, Knoxville
|UT System
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 August 2017
|University of Tetova
|North Macedonia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 May 2026
|University of Texas at Arlington
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 December 2016
|University of Texas at Austin
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 July 2016
|University of Texas at San Antonio
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 October 2017
|University of Texas Health Science Center
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 August 2026
|University of Texas MD Anderson
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 August 2026
|University of Texas Rio Grande Valley
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|19 November 2021
|University of the Balearic Islands
|Spain
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 March 2021
|University of the Basque Country
|Spain
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 March 2017
|University of the National Education Commission, Krakow
|Poland
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|30 July 2024
|University of the Pacific
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 September 2026
|University of the Peloponnese
|Greece
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 October 2023
|University of the West of England
|Jisc
|UK
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|14 July 2020
|University of the West of Scotland
|Jisc
|UK
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 January 2025
|University of Thessaly
|Greece
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 May 2025
|University of Tokyo
|Japan
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 February 2018
|University of Toronto
|Canada
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 October 2017
|University of Toyama
|Japan
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 November 2022
|University of Tsukuba
|Japan
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|20 January 2026
|University of Tübingen
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 February 2014
|University of Turku
|Finland
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|21 February 2023
|University of Tuscia
|Italy
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 April 2021
|University of Utah
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|11 July 2022
|University of Valencia
|Spain
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 January 2018
|University of Vechta
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|4 November 2025
|University of Verona
|Italy
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 July 2019
|University of Veterinary Medicine Hannover, Foundation (TiHo)
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 February 2020
|University of Veterinary Medicine Vienna
|KEMÖ
|Austria
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 January 2019
|University of Victoria
|Canada
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 September 2018
|University of Vienna
|KEMÖ
|Austria
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 January 2019
|University of Vigo
|Spain
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 October 2019
|University of Warmia and Mazury
|Poland
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|3 January 2019
|University of Warwick
|Jisc
|UK
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 October 2017
|University of Washington
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 July 2018
|University of Waterloo
|Canada
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 April 2018
|University of West Attica
|Greece
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 February 2026
|University of West London
|Jisc
|UK
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|12 March 2025
|University of Western Australia
|Australia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 June 2019
|University of Western Macedonia
|Greece
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 March 2026
|University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|14 August 2020
|University of Wuppertal (Bergische Universität Wuppertal)
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 October 2021
|University of Würzburg
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 February 2017
|University of Wyoming
|CARL
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|25 September 2025
|University of York
|Jisc
|UK
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 December 2017
|University of Zadar
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|University of Zagreb
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|University of Zaragoza
|Spain
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 May 2017
|University of Zilina
|Slovakia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 January 2018
|University Rey Juan Carlos
|Spain
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 September 2019
|University St. Kliment Ohridski - Bitola
|North Macedonia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 May 2026
|University West
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Uppsala University
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Upstate Medical University
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 June 2025
|Utah State University
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2020
|Utrecht University
|The Netherlands
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 April 2018
|Valahia University of Targoviste
|Romania
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|12 September 2024
|Vanderbilt University
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 September 2025
|Veneto Institute of Oncology
|Italy
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 December 2021
|Vestre Viken Hospital Trust
|Sikt
|Norway
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 March 2021
|Victoria University
|Australia
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|10 October 2022
|Victoria University of Wellington
|New Zealand
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|30 November 2021
|Vinnova
|Bibsam
|Sweden
|Central: Flat fee
|1 January 2026
|Virginia Tech
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 December 2015
|Virovitica University of Applied Sciences
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|VIZJA University
|Poland
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|15 October 2025
|Volcani Center
|Israel
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|25 April 2022
|Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam and Amsterdam UMC (VUmc)
|The Netherlands
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 August 2015
|VTT - Technical Research Centre of Finland
|Finland
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 February 2019
|Vytautas Magnus University
|Lithuania
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 September 2019
|Wake Forest School of Medicine
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 November 2018
|Wake Forest University
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 January 2018
|Walailak University
|Thailand
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 October 2025
|Warsaw University of Life Sciences - SGGW
|Poland
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2018
|Wayne State University
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 June 2026
|West Pomeranian University of Technology Szczecin
|Poland
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 October 2017
|West University of Timisoara
|Romania
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|15 November 2024
|West Virginia University
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 November 2017
|Western Carolina University
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 April 2019
|Western Kentucky University
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 December 2025
|Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine
|USA
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|9 May 2025
|Western Norway Research Institute
|Sikt
|Norway
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|20 June 2022
|Western Norway University of Applied Sciences
|Sikt
|Norway
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|15 March 2021
|Western Sydney University
|Australia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 November 2018
|Western University Canada
|Canada
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 February 2018
|Westfälische Hochschule
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|1 January 2025
|Wissenschaftszentrum Berlin für Sozialforschung gGmbH
|ZB MED
|Germany
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2025
|Worcester Polytechnic Institute
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 April 2021
|Wroclaw Medical University
|Poland
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 June 2018
|Wroclaw University of Environmental and Life Sciences
|Poland
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 January 2017
|Wrocław University of Science and Technology
|Poland
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 August 2016
|Wuhan University of Technology
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|24 September 2020
|Yale University
|USA
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|14 April 2022
|Yeungnam University
|Republic of Korea
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|23 April 2020
|Yokohama National University
|Japan
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|10 November 2025
|York University
|Canada
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 June 2020
|Yunnan University
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|3 April 2025
|Zagreb University of Applied Sciences
|CARLC
|Croatia
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|1 January 2023
|Zhejiang University
|China
|Non-central: Invoiced to author
|15 March 2016
|Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW)
|CSAL
|Switzerland
|Central: Invoiced to institution
|15 January 2018