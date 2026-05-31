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Office Locations

Exterior of MDPI's office building in Basel

Europe

  • Basel - Headquarters

    • MDPI AG, Grosspeteranlage 5
    • 4052 Basel, Switzerland

    Tel.: +41 61 683 77 34

    Office Hours: 9:00-17:00 (GMT +1)

  • Barcelona

    • Carrer Diputacio, 246, 1º planta
    • 08007 Barcelona, Spain

    Tel.: +34 936397662

    Office Hours: 8:00-17:00 (GMT +1)

    Office Website

  • Belgrade

    • Milutina Milankovića 7v
    • 11070 Belgrade, Serbia

    Tel.: +381 11 414 75 49

    Office Hours: 8:00-17:00 (GMT +1)

    Office Website

  • Novi Sad

    • MDPI, Bulevar Oslobodjenja 83
    • 21000 Novi Sad, Serbia

    Tel.: +381 21 300 1449

    Office Hours: 8:00-17:00 (GMT +1)

    Office Website

  • Manchester

    • MDPI, 1 New York Street
    • M1 4HD Manchester, UK

    Tel.: +44 0161 513 4078

    Office Hours: 8:30-17:00 (GMT)

    Office Website

  • Cluj-Napoca

    • MDPI, 77th Boulevard 21 Decembrie 1989
    • Floor 3, Building E, The Office
    • 400604 Cluj-Napoca, Romania

    Tel.: +40 364 150 134

    Office Hours: 8:00-17:00 (GMT +2)

    Office Website

  • Bucharest

    • MDPI, Strada Sergent Constantin Ghercu 1B, Clădirea The Bridge 3, etaj 6
    • 060071 Bucharest, Romania

    Tel.: +40 364 150 134

    Office Hours: 8:00-17:00 (GMT +2)

    Office Website

  • Kraków

    • MDPI, Floor 4, al. Jana Pawła II 43a
    • 31-864 Kraków, Poland

    Tel.: +48 12 298 47 99

    Office Hours: 8:00-17:00 (GMT +1)

    Office Website

Asia

  • Beijing

    • MDPI, Poly Metropolitan
    • Floor 9-11, Building 2, Courtyard 4, Guanyinan North Street
    • 101101 Beijing, China

    Tel.: +86 10 6954 3724

    Office Hours: 8:30-17:30 (GMT +8)

    Office Website

  • Wuhan

    • MDPI, No. 688, Jinghan Avenue
    • Floor 54, Wuhan Hang Lung Plaza Office Tower
    • 430030 Wuhan, China

    Tel.: +86 27 8780 8658

    Office Hours: 8:30-17:30 (GMT +8)

    Office Website

  • Tianjin

    • MDPI, 170 North Road
    • Floor 7-8, Block A, Lujiazui Financial Plaza
    • 300131 Tianjin, China

    Tel.: +86 22 2727 5507

    Office Hours: 8:30-17:30 (GMT +8)

    Office Website

  • Nanjing

    • MDPI, Phoenix Road No. 70
    • Jiangning Development Zone Headquarters Base, 7th Floor
    • 211100 Nanjing, China

    Tel.: +86 25 5211 5557

    Office Hours: 8:30-17:30 (GMT +8)

    Office Website

  • Dalian

    • MDPI, 13F, Tower A, Posco IT Center
    • Huangpu Road No.555
    • 116023 Dalian, China

    Tel.: +86 411 8482 0879

    Office Hours: 8:30-17:30 (GMT +8)

    Office Website

  • Chengdu

    • MDPI, Floor 15, Office Tower 1,
    • Chengdu ICC
    • 610021 Chengdu, China

    Tel.: +86 28 86690012

    Office Hours: 8:30-17:30 (GMT +8)

    Office Website

  • Hong Kong

    • MDPI, Suite 1017, 10th Floor, Chinachem Golden Plaza, No. 77 Mody Road
    • 1 Hong Kong, China

    Tel.: +852 2457 5498

    Office Hours: 8:30-17:30 (GMT +8)

  • Shenzhen

    • MDPI, Room 4106, Building 1, Changfu Jinmao Building
    • South Side of Shihua Road, Fubao Community, Fubao Street
    • 518000 Shenzhen, China

    Office Hours: 8:30-17:30 (GMT +8)

    Office Website

  • Shanghai

    • MDPI, Unit H209,
    • Building 8, IBP Hongqiao Up Town, Lane 399, Tongxie Road
    • 200335 Shanghai, China

    Office Hours: 8:30-17:30 (GMT +8)

    Office Website

  • Tokyo

    • MDPI, 2nd Floor 1-5-12
    • Nihonbashi Bakurocho, Chuo-ku
    • 103-0002 Tokyo, Japan

    Tel.: +81 3 5829 3835

    Office Hours: 9:30-18:00 (GMT +9)

    Office Website

  • Singapore

    • MDPI, 2 Venture Dr, #20-18 Vision Exchange
    • 608526 Singapore, Singapore

    Tel.: +65 62545541

    Office Hours: 8:30-17:30 (GMT +8)

    Office Website

  • Bangkok

    • MDPI, 33/4, The Ninth Towers Grand Rama 9, 22nd, 26th–27th Floor, Rama 9 Road
    • 10310 Bangkok, Thailand

    Tel.: +662 005 2299

    Office Hours: 8:30-17:30 (GMT +7)

    Office Website

  • Seoul

    • MDPI Korea Ltd.
    • Unit 602, 6FL, 64, Yanghwa-ro
    • 04045 Seoul, Republic of Korea

    Tel.: +8224669708

    Office Hours: 8:30-17:30 (GMT +9)

    Office Website

North America

  • Toronto

    • MDPI, 2 Sheppard Avenue East, Suite 1400
    • M2N 5Y7 Toronto, Canada

    Tel.: +1-416-860-6238

    Office Hours: 8:00-17:00 (GMT −5)

    Office Website

  • Philadelphia

    • MDPI, 15th Floor, The Graham Building at Dilworth Park, 30 South 15th Street
    • 19102 Philadelphia, USA

    Tel.: +1 445 201 8798

    Office Hours: 8:00-17:00 (GMT −5)

    Office Website