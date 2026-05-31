Office Locations
Europe
Basel - Headquarters
- MDPI AG, Grosspeteranlage 5
- 4052 Basel, Switzerland
Tel.: +41 61 683 77 34
Office Hours: 9:00-17:00 (GMT +1)
Barcelona
- Carrer Diputacio, 246, 1º planta
- 08007 Barcelona, Spain
Tel.: +34 936397662
Office Hours: 8:00-17:00 (GMT +1)
Belgrade
- Milutina Milankovića 7v
- 11070 Belgrade, Serbia
Tel.: +381 11 414 75 49
Office Hours: 8:00-17:00 (GMT +1)
Novi Sad
- MDPI, Bulevar Oslobodjenja 83
- 21000 Novi Sad, Serbia
Tel.: +381 21 300 1449
Office Hours: 8:00-17:00 (GMT +1)
Manchester
- MDPI, 1 New York Street
- M1 4HD Manchester, UK
Tel.: +44 0161 513 4078
Office Hours: 8:30-17:00 (GMT)
Cluj-Napoca
- MDPI, 77th Boulevard 21 Decembrie 1989
- Floor 3, Building E, The Office
- 400604 Cluj-Napoca, Romania
Tel.: +40 364 150 134
Office Hours: 8:00-17:00 (GMT +2)
Bucharest
- MDPI, Strada Sergent Constantin Ghercu 1B, Clădirea The Bridge 3, etaj 6
- 060071 Bucharest, Romania
Tel.: +40 364 150 134
Office Hours: 8:00-17:00 (GMT +2)
Kraków
- MDPI, Floor 4, al. Jana Pawła II 43a
- 31-864 Kraków, Poland
Tel.: +48 12 298 47 99
Office Hours: 8:00-17:00 (GMT +1)
Asia
Beijing
- MDPI, Poly Metropolitan
- Floor 9-11, Building 2, Courtyard 4, Guanyinan North Street
- 101101 Beijing, China
Tel.: +86 10 6954 3724
Office Hours: 8:30-17:30 (GMT +8)
Wuhan
- MDPI, No. 688, Jinghan Avenue
- Floor 54, Wuhan Hang Lung Plaza Office Tower
- 430030 Wuhan, China
Tel.: +86 27 8780 8658
Office Hours: 8:30-17:30 (GMT +8)
Tianjin
- MDPI, 170 North Road
- Floor 7-8, Block A, Lujiazui Financial Plaza
- 300131 Tianjin, China
Tel.: +86 22 2727 5507
Office Hours: 8:30-17:30 (GMT +8)
Nanjing
- MDPI, Phoenix Road No. 70
- Jiangning Development Zone Headquarters Base, 7th Floor
- 211100 Nanjing, China
Tel.: +86 25 5211 5557
Office Hours: 8:30-17:30 (GMT +8)
Dalian
- MDPI, 13F, Tower A, Posco IT Center
- Huangpu Road No.555
- 116023 Dalian, China
Tel.: +86 411 8482 0879
Office Hours: 8:30-17:30 (GMT +8)
Chengdu
- MDPI, Floor 15, Office Tower 1,
- Chengdu ICC
- 610021 Chengdu, China
Tel.: +86 28 86690012
Office Hours: 8:30-17:30 (GMT +8)
Hong Kong
- MDPI, Suite 1017, 10th Floor, Chinachem Golden Plaza, No. 77 Mody Road
- 1 Hong Kong, China
Tel.: +852 2457 5498
Office Hours: 8:30-17:30 (GMT +8)
Shenzhen
- MDPI, Room 4106, Building 1, Changfu Jinmao Building
- South Side of Shihua Road, Fubao Community, Fubao Street
- 518000 Shenzhen, China
Office Hours: 8:30-17:30 (GMT +8)
Shanghai
- MDPI, Unit H209,
- Building 8, IBP Hongqiao Up Town, Lane 399, Tongxie Road
- 200335 Shanghai, China
Office Hours: 8:30-17:30 (GMT +8)
Tokyo
- MDPI, 2nd Floor 1-5-12
- Nihonbashi Bakurocho, Chuo-ku
- 103-0002 Tokyo, Japan
Tel.: +81 3 5829 3835
Office Hours: 9:30-18:00 (GMT +9)
Singapore
- MDPI, 2 Venture Dr, #20-18 Vision Exchange
- 608526 Singapore, Singapore
Tel.: +65 62545541
Office Hours: 8:30-17:30 (GMT +8)
Bangkok
- MDPI, 33/4, The Ninth Towers Grand Rama 9, 22nd, 26th–27th Floor, Rama 9 Road
- 10310 Bangkok, Thailand
Tel.: +662 005 2299
Office Hours: 8:30-17:30 (GMT +7)
Seoul
- MDPI Korea Ltd.
- Unit 602, 6FL, 64, Yanghwa-ro
- 04045 Seoul, Republic of Korea
Tel.: +8224669708
Office Hours: 8:30-17:30 (GMT +9)
North America
Toronto
- MDPI, 2 Sheppard Avenue East, Suite 1400
- M2N 5Y7 Toronto, Canada
Tel.: +1-416-860-6238
Office Hours: 8:00-17:00 (GMT −5)
Philadelphia
- MDPI, 15th Floor, The Graham Building at Dilworth Park, 30 South 15th Street
- 19102 Philadelphia, USA
Tel.: +1 445 201 8798
Office Hours: 8:00-17:00 (GMT −5)