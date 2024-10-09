Guidelines for Librarians
Content Access and Indexing
MDPI collaborates with a number of academic institutions, indexing databases, platforms, and external companies that wish to index our content. If you would like to learn more about accessing or indexing our content, or you would like to discuss the possibility of setting up a depositing feed with us, please contact MDPI's Indexing Team via our Contact Form.
Our content can be accessed in a variety of ways
For partnering indexing databases, we offer customized electronic depositing feeds. Our feeds deliver content via FTP, in which we can deliver full-text content as well as metadata (PDF, XML or both).
The full-text of all MDPI papers can be downloaded via FTP. New content is added twice a month, in the middle and end of each month. Please contact MDPI's Indexing Team via our Contact Form to learn how.
All MDPI's newly published metadata is deposited to Crossref within approximately 24 hours of publication. Please visit Crossref to find details on metadata retrieval.
MDPI maintains an OAI-PMH interface for metadata sharing (accessed below). The metadata is in Dublin Core and in Agris format.
All MDPI content is open access and can be exported from our search results page. The data can be exported as Plain Text, RIS, BibTeX, EndNote, and Tab-delimited.
We provide standardized metadata in Dublin Core, PRISM and Google Scholar formats that are embedded in the source code of each paper's abstract pages.