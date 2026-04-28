Legal Notice
Imprint
Legal entity responsible for this website:
MDPI AG (MDPI Ltd) (MDPI SA)
Address:
Grosspeteranlage 5
4052 Basel
Switzerland
Contact:
Email: support@mdpi.com
Phone: +41 61 683 77 34
Commercial Register:
Registered in the Commercial Register of the Canton of Basel-Stadt.
Company number (UID): CHE-115.694.943
VAT number: CHE-115.694.943 MWST
Represented by:
Dr. Shu-Kun Lin - Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors
Legal Notice
Disclaimer:
The content of this website is for informational purposes only. MDPI AG makes no representation or warranty as to accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the information provided.
Liability for Links:
This website may contain links to external third-party websites. MDPI AG has no control over the content of those sites and accepts no responsibility for them.
Intellectual Property:
All content, trademarks, and logos on this website are the property of MDPI AG unless otherwise stated. Reproduction without prior written consent is prohibited.
Dispute resolution:
MDPI AG is not willing or obliged to participate in dispute resolution proceedings before a consumer arbitration board.
For EU users: the European Commission provides an online dispute resolution platform at ec.europa.eu/consumers/odr.
This statement was last updated on 20 April 2026.