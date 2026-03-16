Reviewer vouchers and IOAP discounts can be used.
Affiliated authors of the MDPI Institutional Open Access Program (IOAP) can benefit from a 15% discount on Author Services language editing. Your email domain, linked to the eligible institution, will be detected and the discount applied automatically during submission and payment.
To check if your institution is eligible, please visit https://www.mdpi.com/ioap.
Reviewer vouchers can be used towards the cost of Author Services language editing. The following criteria apply:
- CHF 50 reviewer vouchers can be used on Author Services language editing with a minimum spend of CHF 150.
- CHF 100 reviewer vouchers can be used on Author Services language editing with a minimum spend of CHF 300.
- One voucher may be used per submission.
The 15% IOAP discount can be combined with reviewer vouchers.
If you require assistance with applying a voucher to your submission, please contact authorservicesbilling@mdpi.com.