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Author Services

From expert language editing to professional figure and table editing and audience-ready video production, MDPI Author Services can help you maximize the impact of your research.
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100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Free re-edit or full refund

Expert Editing

PhD subject specialists

Rapid Service

Less than 10 hours on average
English EditingFigure EditingGraphical AbstractVideo Production

English Proofreading Services

Give your paper the best chance of publication with professional, certified language editing—rapid turnaround and PhD-qualified experts available.

Get a price for your manuscript

Enter your word count to compare your editing options and prices.

Word count

Standard - 5 days

CHF  219.00

Estimated price for 6000 words

Improve the English to make it clear, consistent, and grammatically correct.

Clear, consistent, and correct languageConsistent terminologyCorrect grammarEditing certificate

Most Popular

Rapid - 1 day

CHF  308.00

Estimated price for 6000 words

Do you need your work edited now? The same high-quality and professional editing as Standard but much quicker.

Clear, consistent, and correct language (All features of Standard)Unlimited free re-editing for 1 yearCover letter and reviewer response editing includedTwo experts dedicated to your project10% discount on Figure and Table editing

Recommended

Academic - 5 days

CHF  520.00

Estimated price for 6000 words

On top of language editing, a specialist editor will review the structure and subject-specific terminology of your manuscript.

Clear, consistent, and correct language (All features of Standard)Unlimited free re-editing for 1 yearCover letter and reviewer response editing includedThree experts dedicated to your projectA second review by a PhD subject specialistTechnical review report50% discount on Figure and Table editingFree Layout editing for MDPI journals

IOAP Discounts

Members of the Institutional Open Access Program (IOAP) benefit from a 15% discount on Author Services language editing. Simply submit using your institutional email address and the discount will be applied automatically.

Need something different?

Check out our range of services:
Figure and Table Editing Graphical Abstract Layout Editing Video Production Service

Frequently Asked Questions