We offer three English language editing services to suit your needs.

Choose Rapid for the fastest service. It includes all the features of Standard to prepare your paper for publication. Your paper is given top priority.

Choose Academic for the most comprehensive service. It includes all the features of Rapid. In addition, a PhD-qualified editor with specialist knowledge in your subject area reviews the terminology and overall structure and provides a Technical Review Report.

By choosing Rapid or Academic, you also benefit from free English re-editing for up to 1 year to support you in the development of your research.

Our MDPI Author Services Coordinators are experienced English Editors who provide dedicated email support to all customers.