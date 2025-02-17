Payment Instructions
MDPI accepts following payment methods:
Payment by Credit Card
Payment by Credit Card is the preferred payment method. Please click Credit Card and follow the instructions to pay by credit card. We accept payments in Swiss francs (CHF), Euros (EUR), US Dollars (USD), Pounds Sterling (GBP), Japanese Yen (JPY) and Canadian Dollars (CAD) via VISA, MasterCard, Maestro, American Express, Diners Club, Discover and China UnionPay. We also accept payments over Alipay+ and WeChat in Euros (EUR) and Swiss Francs (CHF).
Payment by Wire Transfer
If you are unable to pay by credit card, we also accept wire (bank) transfer. Please ensure that transfer fees are paid by you as the “sender”; do not select “shared” fees or fees paid by the “beneficiary” or “recipient” in order that MDPI receives the full invoiced amount. We prefer to receive payment in CHF, but also accept payments in EUR, USD, GBP, JPY and CAD.
Wire Transfer
IBAN: CH74 0023 3233 2227 2101 Y SWIFT Code / BIC (Wire Transfer Address): UBSWCHZH80A Beneficiary's Name: MDPI AG Beneficiary's Address: Grosspeteranlage 5, 4052 Basel, Switzerland Bank Account Number (CHF, Swiss Francs Account for MDPI): 0233 00222721.01Y Bank Name: UBS Switzerland AG Bank Address:
UBS Switzerland AG
Bahnhofstrasse 45
8001 Zürich
Switzerland
Alternative Methods
Online Payment by PayPal
Please click PayPal and follow the instructions. The payee email address is billing@mdpi.com. We accept CHF, USD, EUR, GBP, JPY and CAD paid by Credit Card through PayPal. Note: 5% of the invoiced amount should be added. For example, you need to send 840 CHF (800 CHF + 5%) so that MDPI can receive 800 CHF, or you need to send 1470 CHF so that MDPI can receive 1400 CHF.