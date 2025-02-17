Skip to Content
MDPIMDPI

Advanced

Payment Instructions

MDPI accepts following payment methods:

Payment by Credit Card

Payment by Credit Card is the preferred payment method. Please click Credit Card and follow the instructions to pay by credit card. We accept payments in Swiss francs (CHF), Euros (EUR), US Dollars (USD), Pounds Sterling (GBP), Japanese Yen (JPY) and Canadian Dollars (CAD) via VISA, MasterCard, Maestro, American Express, Diners Club, Discover and China UnionPay. We also accept payments over Alipay+ and WeChat in Euros (EUR) and Swiss Francs (CHF).

Payment by Wire Transfer

If you are unable to pay by credit card, we also accept wire (bank) transfer. Please ensure that transfer fees are paid by you as the “sender”; do not select “shared” fees or fees paid by the “beneficiary” or “recipient” in order that MDPI receives the full invoiced amount. We prefer to receive payment in CHF, but also accept payments in EUR, USD, GBP, JPY and CAD.

Wire Transfer

IBAN: CH74 0023 3233 2227 2101 Y
SWIFT Code / BIC (Wire Transfer Address): UBSWCHZH80A

Beneficiary's Name: MDPI AG
Beneficiary's Address: Grosspeteranlage 5, 4052 Basel, Switzerland
Bank Account Number (CHF, Swiss Francs Account for MDPI): 0233 00222721.01Y
Bank Name: UBS Switzerland AG
Bank Address:

UBS Switzerland AG
Bahnhofstrasse 45
8001 Zürich
Switzerland

Alternative Methods

Online Payment by PayPal

Please click PayPal and follow the instructions. The payee email address is billing@mdpi.com. We accept CHF, USD, EUR, GBP, JPY and CAD paid by Credit Card through PayPal. Note: 5% of the invoiced amount should be added. For example, you need to send 840 CHF (800 CHF + 5%) so that MDPI can receive 800 CHF, or you need to send 1470 CHF so that MDPI can receive 1400 CHF.