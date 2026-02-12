Accessibility
Our Commitment to an Inclusive Research Environment
MDPI is committed to making scientific knowledge a shared and openly accessible resource for everyone. We ensure that our platforms and research content are navigable and understandable for all researchers, practitioners, students, and readers, regardless of ability. By prioritising compatibility with assistive technologies like screen readers and voice recognition, we foster an inclusive publishing environment for the global research community.
|Product
|ACR (HTML)
|ACR (PDF)
|Author Services
|Author Services (HTML)
|Author Services (PDF)
|Encyclopedia
|Encyclopedia (HTML)
|Encyclopedia (PDF)
|JAMS
|JAMS (HTML)
|JAMS (PDF)
|MDPI Books
|MDPI Books (HTML)
|MDPI Books (PDF)
|MDPI Journals (Old platform)
|MDPI Journals (HTML)
|MDPI Journals (PDF)
|MDPI Journals (New platform)
|MDPI Journals New (HTML)
|MDPI Journals New (PDF)
|Preprints.org
|Preprints.org (HTML)
|Preprints.org (PDF)
|Proceedings Series
|Proceedings Series (HTML)
|Proceedings Series (PDF)
|Scilit
|Scilit (HTML)
|Scilit (PDF)
|SciProfiles
|SciProfiles (HTML)
|SciProfiles (PDF)
|SuSy
|SuSy (HTML)
|SuSy (PDF)
We are currently finalising the Accessibility Conformance Reports (ACRs) for our main products and will provide links to our ACRs on this page, as soon as they become available. In preparing the ACRs we are working with Deque Systems as an external auditing partner.
Our Accessibility Standards
We strive to ensure our websites and digital publications conform to the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.2 Level AA, the international benchmark for web accessibility, and EN 301 549, the European standard for Information and Communication Technology products and services. To achieve this, we design our platforms to be:
Information and UI components are presented in ways all users can sense (e.g., alt-text for images).
Navigation and interface elements are usable for everyone (e.g., keyboard-only access).
Content and site operation are clear, predictable, and easy to follow.
Our platforms are built to work reliably with a wide range of assistive technologies, both now and in the future.
Our development roadmap is aligned with major international legislation, including
The European Accessibility Act.
The Americans with Disabilities Act.
Section 508 of the U.S. Rehabilitation Act.
Compliance Status and Features
We are continuously working to improve accessibility across our platforms. We acknowledge that some areas require further development, and we are actively addressing any gaps according to WCAG 2.2 Level AA standards.
The new mdpi.com platform includes:
Feedback and Concerns
To help us assist you, please provide:
- The URL or DOI of the content.
- The specific issue that was encountered.
- The assistive technology and browser you are using.