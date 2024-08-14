Proceedings Series
Conference proceedings series enable organizers to
publish cutting-edge, original, peer-reviewed research.
Journals
Benefits for Conference Organizers and Authors
Dedicated Webpage for Your Conference
Combine all conference papers, details and links to the conference website on your dedicated page.
Sciforum Support
Free use of the Sciforum platform to set up your conference website and organize the peer-review process.
Flexibility
Include all outputs from your conference, including abstracts, proceedings and posters, all fully Open Access.
Additional Services Available
Professional English editing, XML conversion, abstracts delivered on USB, printed books and more.
Upcoming Conferences
9 - 10 November 2026
Partner Conference
FFC International Conference on Future Operations for Research and Green Environment (FORGE-2026)
13 - 14 October 2026
Partner Conference
The 16th International Scientific Conference on Engineering, Technologies and Systems – TechSys 2027
20 - 22 May 2027
12 - 13 July 2027