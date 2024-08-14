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Proceedings Series

Conference proceedings series enable organizers to
publish cutting-edge, original, peer-reviewed research.

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Journals

  • Biology and Life Sciences Forum
  • Chemistry Proceedings
  • Computer Sciences & Mathematics Forum
  • Engineering Proceedings
  • Environmental and Earth Sciences Proceedings
  • Materials Proceedings
  • Medical Sciences Forum
  • Physical Sciences Forum
  • Proceedings

Benefits for Conference Organizers and Authors

Dedicated Webpage for Your Conference

Combine all conference papers, details and links to the conference website on your dedicated page.

Sciforum Support

Free use of the Sciforum platform to set up your conference website and organize the peer-review process.

Flexibility

Include all outputs from your conference, including abstracts, proceedings and posters, all fully Open Access.

Additional Services Available

Professional English editing, XML conversion, abstracts delivered on USB, printed books and more.

Upcoming Conferences

Partner Conference

The ETLTC 2027 Global Conference Series

25 - 30 January 2027

Partner Conference
The 2nd International Conference on Responsible Electronics and Circular Technologies (REACT 2026)

17 - 18 November 2026