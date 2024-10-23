MDPI Topics are multidisciplinary collections of peer-reviewed articles focused on a defined research theme spanning two or more MDPI journals. They bring together research from different disciplines around a common theme and allow authors to contribute to the participating journal that best fits the focus of their research.

Topics are curated and led by a Topic Editorial Team composed of subject-matter experts with relevant expertise across the different aspects of the research theme. Topic submissions follow the same peer review process as regular submissions, with all articles assessed according to the established editorial standards of the respective journal. Once accepted, articles are published in the regular issues of the respective journal and include an additional label identifying them as part of the Topic; they are also discoverable on the dedicated Topic page.

More about Topics