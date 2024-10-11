Publishing Services
MDPI offers services to support academic journal publishers of all sizes, including those with a single journal, university presses, or larger enterprises. By partnering with us, publishers can take advantage of simple, rapid, and scalable procedures and intuitive software that facilitate procedural details and free up time for focusing on journal development.
Managed Journals
Are you running a journal at a university, society, or other research institution? MDPI can manage your open access journal on your behalf. We will assign a dedicated Managing Editor as a single point of contact and, depending on the size of the journal, Assistant Editors for support. Our staff will handle all administrative aspects of the journal, including contact with authors and reviewers, marketing, and invoicing. Through regular contact with the appointed Editor-in-Chief, you can set the direction of the journal and maintain oversight of all aspects. Please see here for further details or get in touch with Dr. Carla Aloè at info-societies@mdpi.com.
JAMS: Editorial Support Functions
JAMS (Journal and Article Management System) is a set of services that allows you to efficiently run your journal. It includes two major aspects: a journal management website and supporting production services. We offer a high level of flexibility, so you can select the services you need and integrate them into your existing workflow.
A Fully Integrated Journal Management Website
JAMS is based off of the submission system behind MDPI’s 551 journals. It is a comprehensive, web-based software that integrates the following:
- The editorial process;
- Production and publication;
- Invoicing of journal APCs or other costs;
- Journal and user management.
For further details, see the JAMS website.
Production Services: From Acceptance to Publication
JAMS also provides a complete production service, receiving papers accepted for publication and returning a formatted PDF, along with other file types, and details of the production process.
Papers can be prepared for publication in as little as one week, and we offer our service 7 days per week, ensuring minimal delays between acceptance and final publication.
For further details and to request a quotation, see the JAMS website or send an email to contact@jams.pub.
Scilit: A Database to Support Your Publications
Scilit is a comprehensive database of over 153 million scholarly articles. It can be used to search for articles directly and also supports functions for publishers, authors, and organizations.
Scitations
To keep authors informed about manuscripts that cite their work, the Scitations function sends an email to the authors of cited papers informing them about these new publications in your journal.
Reviewer Search
With a few keywords entered, the Scilit search engine will retrieve a list of potential reviewers, along with their contact details and the titles of papers they have published. These can be directly incorporated into your submission system for sending out reviewer invitations with ease.
Reviewer Blast (Conflict of Interest Checker)
Editors should avoid inviting reviewers that have conflicts of interest with authors. Scilit can perform an automatic check based on author names and/or email addresses and return a percentage match. With a link to the original publication, editors can verify the full details themselves.
SciFeed
Authors can stay up to date with the latest research from all publishers by using customized searches. They can receive daily or weekly notifications of papers that match their criteria as soon as they are added to Scilit, often within hours of publication.
Scilit Rankings
This provides a ranking of the top publishers, journals, countries, and citations based on the number of journal articles published.