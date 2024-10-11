Publishing Services

JAMS (Journal and Article Management System) is a set of services that allows you to efficiently run your journal. It includes two major aspects: a journal management website and supporting production services. We offer a high level of flexibility, so you can select the services you need and integrate them into your existing workflow.

A Fully Integrated Journal Management Website

JAMS is based off of the submission system behind MDPI’s 551 journals. It is a comprehensive, web-based software that integrates the following:

The editorial process;

Production and publication;

Invoicing of journal APCs or other costs;

Journal and user management.

For further details, see the JAMS website.

Production Services: From Acceptance to Publication

JAMS also provides a complete production service, receiving papers accepted for publication and returning a formatted PDF, along with other file types, and details of the production process.

Papers can be prepared for publication in as little as one week, and we offer our service 7 days per week, ensuring minimal delays between acceptance and final publication.

For further details and to request a quotation, see the JAMS website or send an email to contact@jams.pub.