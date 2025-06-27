Our Impact

Sustainability has always been a core interest of MDPI. This started in 1996 with the collection and preservation of rare chemical samples, which led to the creation of our first journal, Molecules.

As a global company, we share responsibility in advancing practices that contribute to the prosperity of society and life. MDPI’s commitment to sustainability is focused on open science practices that promotes content related to environmental sustainability and the sustainable development goals (SDGs) defined by the UN.

Sustainability has become one of our flagship journals and we have supported and organized several conferences and events based on sustainability, including the World Sustainability Forum. As a global enterprise, it is our duty to promote responsible practices that will ensure a bright future for our planet.

In 2020, the SDG Publishers Compact was launched to promote SDG relevant content. One year later, MDPI became a signatory of the SDG Publishers Compact, and this past year, launched the MDPI SDG Hub as part of our commitment to the Compact.