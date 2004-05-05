- Article
Land-Use/Land-Cover Dynamics in Semi-Arid Catchments and Their Implications for Aquatic Ecosystem Sustainability
31 October 2026
A global leader in open access publishing, supporting research communities and accelerating scientific discovery
31 October 2026
31 October 2026
31 October 2026
31 October 2026
31 October 2026
31 October 2026
Societies
Institutional Open Access Program
Deadline: 1 November 2026
Deadline: 1 November 2026
Deadline: 1 November 2026
Deadline: 1 November 2026
Deadline: 1 November 2026
Deadline: 5 November 2026
Deadline: 11 November 2026
Deadline: 14 November 2026
9 September 202678,688 Views
21 September 202613,917 Views
16 September 202610,311 Views
30 September 20268,014 Views
Professional networking platform that connects researchers, academics, and scientific professionals, enabling them to showcase their publications, track citations, and collaborate with peers across disciplines worldwide.
Discover
Scientific literature tracking and analysis tool for researchers and institutions. Providing insights on publication trends, citations, and collaborative opportunities.
Discover
Open access book publishing platform for comprehensive scientific works. Offering wide distribution of monographs, edited volumes, and reference works.
Discover
Early sharing of research papers before peer review. Enabling rapid dissemination of findings and community feedback on preliminary work.
Discover
23 October 2026
15 October 2026
9 October 2026
9 October 2026