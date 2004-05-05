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    • Article
    • Open Access
    18 Pages
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    Land-Use/Land-Cover Dynamics in Semi-Arid Catchments and Their Implications for Aquatic Ecosystem Sustainability

    • Andrew Ikingura and
    • Ryszard Staniszewski

    Freshwater ecosystems are essential for biodiversity, livelihoods, as well as human well-being, and their condition is strongly influenced by land-use pressures within surrounding catchments. Land-use/land-cover (LULC) change can alter catchment processes and increase pressure on downstream aquatic ecosystems, particularly in semi-arid environments where surface water decline is prevalent. This study assessed the LULC dynamics in the Lake Manyara Catchment (LMC), Tanzania, over the 2016–2026 period using Sentinel-2 Level-2A imagery and supervised Support Vector Machine classification. Five LULC classes were mapped for 2016, 2021, and 2026 using a common catchment boundary, with overall classification accuracies ranging from 87.96% to 89.21%. The results show substantial changes in the composition of the catchment. Developed land increased by 912.38 km2 (86.44%), while agricultural land increased by 325.46 km2 (6.47%). In contrast, forest declined by 390.28 km2 (24.88%), and rangeland by 846.08 km2 (8.42%). These changes in classified land-cover composition indicate increasing human land-use pressure alongside a declining share of semi-natural vegetation, and the observed transformation may increase the potential for altered runoff and erosion, together with sediment and nutrient transfer to downstream waters. Findings highlight the need to manage the LMC as an interconnected land–water system through protecting and restoring semi-natural landscapes, promoting sustainable agriculture and efficient water use, guiding settlement expansion, safeguarding riparian and drainage-connected areas, and integrating satellite and water-quality monitoring to support targeted and adaptive catchment management.

    Sustainability

    31 October 2026

    • Article
    • Open Access
    18 Pages
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    Decadal Changes in Heavy Metal Concentrations of Crops Following Soil-Covering Remediation in Farmland Surrounding an Abandoned Ni-Mo Mine

    • Li Duan,
    • Fupeng Li and
    • Yue Huang
    • + 2 authors

    Long-term field evidence remains limited regarding whether remediation of abandoned mining areas can sustainably reduce heavy metal accumulation in surrounding crops and associated dietary health risks. In this study, an abandoned Ni-Mo mining area in Zunyi, Guizhou Province, China was investigated using leafy vegetable samples collected from the same area and sampling locations in 2015 and 2026. The concentrations of Ni, Mo, Cd, Cr, Pb, Cu, Tl, V, and Zn were determined, and remediation performance was evaluated based on pollution indices, a human health risk assessment, and Monte Carlo simulation. Most metals showed substantial declines over the study period, with Pb, Tl, V, Cr, and Cd decreasing by 92.91%, 79.20%, 70.31%, 68.58%, and 65.59%, respectively, whereas Mo increased from 15.01 to 30.95 mg·kg−1. The Nemerow comprehensive pollution index decreased from 57.01 to 16.88, indicating a marked reduction in combined contamination, although considerable residual pollution persisted. The non-carcinogenic hazard index declined from 1025.78 to 186.33 for children and from 324.64 to 58.97 for adults, while the total carcinogenic risk decreased from 0.70 and 0.66 to 0.13, respectively. Despite these reductions, both non-carcinogenic and carcinogenic risks remained far above acceptable levels. Monte Carlo simulations further showed a systematic shift in risk distributions toward lower values, while the dominant risk structure changed from Pb-dominated non-carcinogenic risk to multi-element contributions and from Pb- to Ni-dominated carcinogenic risk. Overall, long-term soil-covering remediation substantially reduced crop heavy metal accumulation and dietary exposure risks, but did not restore the area to conditions suitable for safe agricultural use. Continued monitoring and targeted control of residual high-contribution elements, together with the anomalous increase in Mo, are therefore warranted.

    Toxics

    31 October 2026

    • Article
    • Open Access
    32 Pages
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    Physics-Constrained Conformal Screening: A Certified Machine Learning Framework for the Rational Design of Dual Glycoepitope-Imprinted Polymers Recognizing CA 19-9 and MUC1-Tn

    • Yetkin Senemoğlu and
    • Aytaç Altan

    The selectivity of a molecularly imprinted polymer (MIP) is decided the moment its functional monomer is chosen, yet that choice is still made largely by trial and error and without any statement of confidence, so a confident but wrong pick can commit months of synthesis before it fails. We recast the role of artificial intelligence in this problem: rather than predicting a binding value, which the scarce, noisy data of pre-synthetic screening cannot support, the learning layer issues a distribution-free certificate on the decision itself. We realize this as physics-constrained conformal screening, a fully in silico framework that returns not a ranked guess but a certified shortlist provably holding the best monomer. Site-directed monomer and template complexes are relaxed with the GFN2-xTB tight-binding Hamiltonian in implicit water; a competition-corrected score, Scomp, discounts monomer self-association and solvation; a best-of-k estimator measures how far the sampling has converged; and a distribution-free conformal bound turns the result into a candidate set guaranteed, with controlled probability, to contain the optimal monomer. We prove that the corrected estimator is one-sided exact, so only the lower bound needs calibration and the guarantee requires no correction for the size of the library, and we show that a single calibration transfers between targets. Applied to two pancreatic cancer glycoepitopes, sialyl-Lewisa, the carbohydrate antigen 19-9 (CA 19-9) determinant, and the mucin 1 (MUC1) Tn antigen (MUC1-Tn), the framework contracts a twenty-monomer library to two and five certified candidates at ninety-percent confidence while cutting compute by 35 to 67 percent, and it identifies 3,4-ethylenedioxythiophene (EDOT) and 3-aminophenylboronic acid (3-APBA) as certified affinity optima. The same multi-seed certificate then separates the selectivity claims it can support, EDOT reading the sialylation of sialyl-Lewisa and 4-aminophenylboronic acid (4-APBA) reading the Tn-glycosylation of MUC1, from the harder sialyl-Lewisx regioisomer discrimination, which it flags as under-determined rather than passing off an under-sampled gap as a decisive hit, a distinction an uncertified screen cannot make. Strikingly, no point prediction model beats a trivial baseline while certification succeeds, which locates the dependable value of machine learning, for cheap physics in a low-data regime, in a guarantee rather than a guess.

    Polymers

    31 October 2026

    • Article
    • Open Access
    28 Pages
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    Structure–Property–Degradation Relationships in PHBV Biocomposites Filled with Cellulose, Walnut Shell, and Wood Fibres

    • Patrycja Szydłowska,
    • Patrycja Bazan and
    • Stanisław Kuciel

    PHBV composites incorporating 10 and 20% by weight of cellulose, walnut shell particles, or wood filler were produced under consistent extrusion and injection-moulding conditions for comparative analysis. The study assessed morphology, wettability, water absorption, mechanical properties at 23 and 80 °C, thermal decomposition, and alterations in mechanical properties following exposure to a detergent solution at 60 °C. Among the mean values reported, PHBV 20W exhibited the highest modulus at 23 °C (7403 MPa), while PHBV 10C demonstrated the highest impact strength (8.9 kJ/m2). At a filler content of 20% by weight, the tensile strength was observed to be lower than that of the matrix. After 35 days, water absorption varied from 1.3% for PHBV to 14.7% for PHBV 20W. Thermogravimetric analysis (TGA) results revealed that the direction of the shift in the temperature at 5% mass loss was filler-dependent, with values ranging from 229.2 to 272.2 °C, compared to 267.2 °C for PHBV. Exposure to detergent resulted in reductions in strength and elongation, with PHBV 20R and 20W experiencing a marked decrease in modulus.

    Materials

    31 October 2026

    • Article
    • Open Access
    40 Pages
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    Graph-Conditioned Industrial Process Forecasting with Engineering and Data-Derived Relations

    • Yaqi Zhu,
    • Qiluo Xiong and
    • Fan Yang

    Accurate process variable forecasting is essential for monitoring, control, and optimization in complex industrial systems. Although existing spatiotemporal forecasting methods have achieved remarkable performance by modeling temporal dependencies and variable interactions, integrating engineering knowledge and data-derived dependencies into both historical encoding and future-target representations remains a modeling challenge. This paper proposes a graph-conditioned forecasting framework for industrial processes. Specifically, a dual-prior temporal–relational encoding aggregation module is developed to integrate an engineering-specified static graph with lagged conditional predictive relationships, enabling unified modeling of physical interactions and causality-informed relationships among process variables. A graph-conditioned query generation mechanism combines future temporal embeddings with variable embeddings augmented by averaged shortest-path-distance embeddings from the data-estimated graph to incorporate structural information into future forecasting queries, while a topology-aware query–state alignment decoder computes an adaptive residual gate to fuse structural priors with historical dynamic states to enhance forecasting representations. In addition, a flow-guided trajectory refinement strategy uses historical process context to refine the initial multivariate forecast trajectories. Compared with the best-performing baseline in each evaluated setting, the framework reduces MSE by approximately 15.4% and 4.9% on the sulfur recovery unit dataset for forecast horizons of 12 and 96 time steps, respectively. On the debutanizer column dataset, the corresponding reductions are approximately 1.9% and 3.0% for horizons of 8 and 12 time steps.

    Entropy

    31 October 2026

    • Article
    • Open Access
    30 Pages
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    Laser Speckle Imaging-Based Data-Driven Sensor for Comprehensive Monitoring of Drought Stress in Soybean Plants

    • Puneet Singh Thakur,
    • Parama Pal and
    • Shashi Prakash
    • + 6 authors

    Identification and timely management of drought stress is a major challenge for global food security and sustainable agriculture. Existing techniques for drought identification are indirect, complex, and time consuming and require sophisticated equipment. Therefore, in this work, we present a novel optical sensor based on laser speckle imaging (LSI) integrated with machine learning (ML) for early identification of drought stress in soybean (Glycine max) plants. The objective of the study was to analyze the effectiveness of the proposed sensor in handling three key aspects of drought stress management: (i) detection of drought stress, (ii) early identification of stress symptoms, and (iii) discrimination of contrasting soybean genotypes with known differences in drought tolerance. Experiments were performed under controlled laboratory conditions, and speckle patterns were captured by the LSI sensor. Statistical feature extraction based on a 2D gray-level co-occurrence matrix (2D-GLCM) was employed, and various ML models were trained. XGBoost achieved the highest accuracy (96.67%), followed by random forest and decision tree (95.56%), for early identification and classification of drought in soybean plants. Moreover, the proposed sensor distinguished the two contrasting genotypes examined in this study (drought-tolerant JS 97-52 and drought-susceptible JS 95-60) with an accuracy of 95.83%, indicating that speckle-derived features are sensitive to their differing drought responses. By combining LSI-based photonics sensing with data-driven modelling, this work introduces an efficient solution for drought stress monitoring under controlled conditions, with potential for precision agriculture following further field validation.

    Sensors

    31 October 2026

    • Article
    • Open Access
    34 Pages
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    Beyond the Words: Prohibitive Voice, Supervisors’ Commitment Inferences, and Discretionary Supervisory Investment

    • Abdallah Wumpini Issahaka

    Supervisors cannot directly observe how attached an employee feels to the organization; they infer it from what the employee does and says. Drawing on the Brunswik lens model of interpersonal judgment and implicit followership theory, this study asks whether supervisors treat the form of employees’ voice as a cue when inferring affective commitment, and whether supervisors’ own power distance orientation changes the weight placed on that cue. Three-wave, multisource data were collected from 413 matched employee–supervisor dyads in Ghana. Controlling for employee-reported affective commitment, co-occurring voice, supervisor-rated performance, dyadic tenure, and demographics, prohibitive voice showed a negative unique association with supervisors’ commitment inferences, whereas promotive voice showed a positive unique association. The prohibitive weight is a suppression effect: it is absent at the zero-order level and emerges only once co-occurring promotive voice is held constant. In turn, inferred commitment was positively associated with later employee-reported discretionary supervisory investment. Supervisor power distance orientation moderated the first stage, with prohibitive voice unrelated to inferred commitment among low-power-distance supervisors and strongly negative among high-power-distance supervisors. Supervisor power distance orientation therefore functioned as an individual-level boundary condition on the association between prohibitive voice and commitment judgments within a single national setting, rather than as a country-level cultural attribute.

    Adm. Sci.

    31 October 2026

    • Article
    • Open Access
    20 Pages
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    Simultaneous Reconstruction of Actuator and Sensor Faults in PMSG-Based Wind Turbines Under Various Anomaly Profiles: A Takagi–Sugeno Fuzzy Observer Approach

    • Nassima El Youssfi,
    • Houcine Chafouk and
    • Meriem Nachidi Labourel

    This paper addresses the simultaneous estimation of actuator and sensor faults in a permanent magnet synchronous generator (PMSG)-based wind energy conversion system (WECS) intended for isolated microgrids. The nonlinear dynamics of the wind turbine are represented by a Takagi–Sugeno (T–S) fuzzy model whose premise variable, the generator speed, is not measured; only the stator currents are measured. The faults, modeled as signals with bounded second derivatives, are treated as unknown inputs through an augmented state obtained by filtering the measured output, and an augmented fuzzy proportional–integral (PI) observer is adapted to this configuration. The structural conditions for reconstruction are stated and verified. The membership-function mismatch, which multiplies the true augmented state, is treated as a bounded input, whose bound is based on the differences between local matrices. Sufficient linear matrix inequality (LMI) conditions guarantee the uniform ultimate boundedness of the estimation error, with a prescribed decay rate and an L2 attenuation level. The approach is evaluated in simulation, under a persistent measurement disturbance, for simultaneous actuator and sensor faults and then for biases, drifts and transients on each channel. The unmeasured speed is reconstructed with a root mean square error (RMSE) below 0.1% of its operating value and converges in about 2 s; the simultaneous faults are reconstructed with RMSEs of about 0.2% (fa) and 3% (fs) of their amplitudes, and the empirical L2 gain, at most 0.92, remains below the attenuation level of 1.875 obtained from the LMI conditions.

    Sensors

    31 October 2026

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Highly Accessed Articles

  • Article
  • Open Access
53 Pages
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Ingressing Minds: Causal, Non-Physical Patterns In-Form Natural, Synthetic, and Hybrid Embodiments

  • Michael Levin

I argue that the emerging sciences of synthetic morphology and diverse intelligence suggest non-physicalist models of mind and show how they can be empirically investigated. Whence the anatomical, physiological, molecular-biological, and behavioral properties of engineered new beings that have never before existed, and do not have a history of selection? Understanding, predicting, and guiding new forms of life and mind requires characterizing a structured latent space of patterns. Developmental, synthetic, and behavioral biology should take seriously, and exploit, the kinds of non-physicalist ideas that are already a staple of Platonist mathematics. I propose the following hypotheses. (1) Patterns in this space span a highly variable degree of agency, comprising a spectrum ranging from static truths studied by mathematicians to active ones studied by behavioral scientists (i.e., some patterns on the same spectrum as mathematical truths are kinds of minds). (2) The relationship between mind and body is the same as the relationship between causally instructive mathematical facts and physics. (3) Living beings have no monopoly on the “free lunches” provided by the ingression of these patterns into the physical world. While traditional computationalist views of living and cognitive systems are insufficient, my framework erases artificial distinctions between organisms and machines, framing all physical constructs (natural or engineered) as being, to various degrees, in-formed by patterns from the latent space. I sketch a research program, already begun, inspired by these ideas. Such frameworks, while contradicting long-held assumptions of both mechanists and organicists, could have many implications for evolutionary biology, regenerative medicine, AI, and the ethics of synthbiosis with the forthcoming immense diversity of morally important beings.

Philosophies

9 September 2026

78,688 Views
Bodies and minds self-assemble from single cells as a process of alignment and autopoiesis. (A) Most complex biological forms begin as one cell—a fertilized oocyte, commonly thought to be well-described by the laws of physics and chemistry. (B) A gradual, slow process of developmental morphogenesis results in the final form of the organism, which may have complex structure and a mind which may not believe it is a “machine”. Our transformation from a chemical soup into an active embodied mind is continuous but heterogeneous: (C) while we commonly think of ourselves as a unified intelligence with a “centralized” brain, the fact is that even the pineal gland, of which there is only one in the brain, is made of cells (C′) and those cells in turn are made of myriad other active components (C″)—we are a collective intelligence at all scales. (D) The creation of an “individual” out of an excitable medium such as an embryonic blastoderm with hundreds of thousands of cells is a dynamic process that is not hardwired: scratches made in that blastoderm would result in independent self-organization in each island, resulting in multiple embryos forming. This reveals the potentiality for some non-pre-determined number of minds to arise out of the same substrate. Images in (A,B,D) courtesy of Jeremy Guay of Peregrine Creative, used previously in [29]. Image (B) used with permission from [30]. Image in (C′) courtesy of Jose Calvo, Science Photo Library. Image in (C″) courtesy of Evan Ingersoll and Gaël McGill. Image (D) used with permission from [31].
  • Review
  • Open Access
11 Pages
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The Mechanism of Action of Chlorine Dioxide (CDS): Electron-Transfer Chemistry, Antimicrobial Selectivity and Redox-Regulatory Effects: A Narrative Review

  • Andreas Ludwig Kalcker

Background: Chlorine dioxide (ClO2), formulated as an aqueous solution (CDS), has been proposed as a therapeutic agent, yet its classification among oxidizing compounds is frequently confounded with chemically distinct species—sodium chlorite (NaClO2) and sodium hypochlorite (NaOCl). Objective: This study aimed to synthesize the physicochemical, mechanistic and cellular basis of ClO2 action and to delineate the distinctions between ClO2 and related oxidants, with explicit separation of established data from hypothesized data. Methods: The methodology includes a narrative synthesis of electrochemical data, primary toxicological and clinical literature (PubMed) and the redox-biology literature on low-dose oxidant signaling. Results: ClO2 is a neutral free radical that acts via one-electron transfer (E°′ = +0.95 V vs. SHE for the half-reaction ClO2 + e → ClO2, essentially pH-independent over pH 4–8, pH-independent) without chlorination. Its antimicrobial action is attributable to oxidation of thiol-dependent enzymes and membrane constituents and to the inhibition of bacterial respiratory metabolism; host-cell sparing is consistent with differential glutathione-dependent buffering. Controlled human ingestion studies at low concentrations report a favorable short-term safety profile; conversely, the principal metabolite (chlorite) is associated with documented developmental toxicity in animals and regulatory caution by EPA/WHO. Low-dose ClO2 exposure is hypothesized—but not yet directly demonstrated—to elicit dose-dependent adaptive redox responses and redox-regulatory modulation. Conclusions: The one-electron, non-chlorinating chemistry of ClO2 provides a coherent mechanistic framework. The translation of this framework into clinical application requires prospective trials and direct mechanistic measurement, ideally conducted by independent investigators. The following mechanisms are hypothesized and have not yet been directly demonstrated in vivo: modulation of oxidative phosphorylation, mitochondrial oxygenation, and associated redox-regulatory signaling. Reported antimicrobial efficacy typically occurs in the low-ppm range (0.1–5 ppm), whereas adverse effects on mammalian cells in the reviewed literature are reported at concentrations at least one order of magnitude higher; direct head-to-head cytotoxicity comparisons remain scarce and are identified as a priority for future work. This differential thiol buffering—in particular, the higher glutathione content of many mammalian cells relative to many pathogens—has been proposed as a contributing basis for host-cell sparing; direct quantitative confirmation in vivo is not yet available. Bacterial species possess their own thiol-based defense systems (e.g., mycothiol in actinomycetes, bacillithiol in Firmicutes), and the interplay between ClO2 and these systems requires further investigation.

Biophysica

21 September 2026

13,917 Views
Mechanistic overview. ClO2 acts via one-electron oxidation of microbial targets (thiol oxidation, envelope and nucleic acid damage, respiratory inhibition); host cells are spared through glutathione-dependent redox buffering. The proposed low-dose hormetic response is a hypothesis requiring direct experimental confirmation, as discussed in Section 4.2.
  • Review
  • Open Access
28 Pages
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Coffee, the Gut Microbiome, and Host Metabolism: Gastrointestinal Fate, Microbial Transformation, Mechanistic Insights, and Prospects for Precision Nutrition

  • Lei Yang,
  • Chaowei Wang and
  • Xi Wang
  • + 2 authors

Coffee is one of the most widely consumed beverages worldwide and a major dietary source of bioactive compounds, including caffeine, chlorogenic acids (CGAs), trigonelline, non-digestible polysaccharides, and roasting-derived melanoidins. Habitual coffee consumption has been associated with a lower risk of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and more favorable liver-related outcomes, whereas evidence regarding obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) remains heterogeneous. These associations may reflect interactions among coffee constituents, the gut microbiota, and host metabolic phenotypes rather than the effects of individual compounds alone. In this focused narrative review, we integrate evidence on the gastrointestinal fate, microbial transformation, and systemic availability of major coffee constituents, with particular emphasis on short-chain fatty acids, CGA-derived phenolic acids, and microbiota-dependent bile acid metabolism. We examine how these pathways may influence intestinal barrier integrity, mucosal immunity, enteroendocrine signaling, and gut–liver communication then consider their potential relevance to the regulation of energy, glucose, and lipid metabolism. We evaluate the relevance of these pathways to obesity, T2D, and MASLD, as well as major sources of inter-individual variability, including host genetics, baseline microbiota, metabolic phenotypes, background diet, and coffee composition, processing, brewing, filtration, dose, and beverage additives. Finally, we discuss physiologically relevant exposure levels, candidate biomarkers of individual responses, and risk–benefit considerations. Although mechanistic and preclinical evidence is accumulating, human studies directly demonstrating that coffee-induced microbiota changes mediate beneficial metabolic outcomes remain limited. Future randomized and mechanistic studies should integrate chemically characterized coffee exposures with longitudinal microbiome, metabolomic, physiological, and clinically relevant outcome measurements.

Metabolites

16 September 2026

10,311 Views
Representative molecular structures of selected coffee constituents. The structures shown represent the selected bioactive and matrix-associated constituents of coffee, including caffeine, chlorogenic-acid-related compounds, trigonelline, diterpenes, and roasting-derived compounds.
  • Review
  • Open Access
37 Pages
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Structural Parasitology Meets Nanomedicine: Current Structural Evidence and Future Opportunities for Leishmania and Schistosoma Targets

  • Olasunkanmi Kayode Awote,
  • Hammed Ayantola Onilude and
  • Abidemi Paul Kappo

Neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) caused by Leishmania and Schistosoma species continue to impose a significant health burden in endemic regions, largely due to limited therapeutic options, drug resistance, and incomplete understanding of parasite biology at the molecular level. A major restriction in the development of targeted interventions is the structural inaccessibility of parasite membrane-associated proteins, which are central to host invasion, nutrient transport, immune evasion, and survival. Recent advances in cryogenic electron microscopy (cryo-EM) have expanded the structural biology toolkit available for studying difficult parasite proteins, particularly large and membrane-associated macromolecular assemblies. However, experimentally resolved cryo-EM structures remain limited for many of the Leishmania and Schistosoma targets relevant to therapeutic and vaccine development. This review therefore distinguishes experimentally determined structures from partial structural information and computational models and examines how potential cryo-EM approaches may address unresolved structural questions. We discuss current structural knowledge of selected parasite targets, approaches for recombinant expression and membrane-protein stabilization, membrane-mimetic systems for structural characterization, and computational methods that complement experimental structural biology. We further examine how experimentally supported structural information, complemented by computational predictions where appropriate, could contribute to structure-guided drug discovery, vaccine design, and targeted nanomedicine. At present, however, the direct translation of parasite structural information into rational nanotherapeutic design remains limited. Key gaps include the scarcity of experimentally resolved parasite membrane protein structures, challenges in their expression and structural characterization, and limited integration of structural biology with nanoparticle engineering. Resolving these gaps may improve the prospects for structure-informed therapeutic and nanomedicine applications against leishmaniasis, schistosomiasis, and other NTDs.

Curr. Issues Mol. Biol.

30 September 2026

8,014 Views
Molecular representation of experimentally characterized structural regions of selected Leishmania and Schistosoma targets (extracted from the PDB database and visualized with ChimeraX software). (A) X-ray crystal structure of Leishmania major leishmanolysin (GP63; PDB 1LML), showing the experimentally determined protein architecture and catalytic zinc-containing region. (B) Solution NMR structure of the extracellular EC2 domain of Schistosoma mansoni Sm-TSP-2 (PDB 2M7Z). The Sm-TSP-2 structure represents an 81-residue extracellular domain and does not resolve the complete four-pass membrane protein or its organization within the native tegument. The structures illustrate the different levels and experimental methods of structural evidence available for these parasite targets.

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Editor's Choice Articles

  • Article
  • Open Access
27 Pages
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Identifying Cloud Regimes and Their Transitions Related to Extreme Precipitation and Hail Events over the Alps Through Self-Supervised Learning

  • Daniele Corradini,
  • Elsa Cattani and
  • Claudia Acquistapace
  • + 2 authors

Extreme precipitation and hail events over complex terrain are strongly dependent on the multiscale evolution of convective systems, yet their development remains challenging to observe and model. In this study, we apply a self-supervised learning (SSL) framework to Meteosat infrared 10.8 μm imagery over the Alpine region to derive physically meaningful representations of convective cloud organization across the full daily cycle. The learned representation organizes convective cloud scenes into three primary regimes: early convection (EC), deep convection (DC), and overcast anvil systems (OA), each exhibiting distinct cloud-top properties, spatial structures, and day–night distributions consistent with established convective development stages. Within the developed SSL framework, reported extreme precipitation and hail events are preferentially associated with these regimes, occupying the upper tail of cloud-top height, optical thickness, and cloud coverage distributions within the latent space. This indicates that extremes correspond to rare, intense realizations of continuous convective variability. Two dominant pathways of cloud structure evolution are identified: a rapid EC→DC transition and a persistent DC mode. The former is characterized by fast cloud growth and intensification, while the latter corresponds to mature convective systems with sustained cloud properties. Overall, the results demonstrate that infrared-based SSL representations capture physically consistent convective stages and their transitions, providing a novel observational framework for characterizing extreme convective events and supporting the evaluation of convection-resolving numerical weather prediction models.

Remote Sens.

23 October 2026

(a) Elevation map of the Alpine study domain. Training dataset: (b) Example of the random cropping procedure over the Alpine domain. Two randomly positioned 100 × 100 pixel crops (orange frame) are extracted at each timestep from the IR 10.8 μm channel. Black pixels correspond to a BT of 320 K (see colorbar in panel f) and represent clear-sky pixels masked using the cloud mask. In each crop, we extract a random pair of image views (pink and light-blue frames). (c) DeepCluster-v2 architecture used for the SSL model trained using the two views. Test dataset: (d) Collection of extreme precipitation and hail reports from the ESWD. (e) Aggregation of reports into 15-min intervals and spatial clustering (stars denote cluster centers). (f) Reconstruction of ESWD-based trajectories by linking cluster centers across consecutive timestamps, interpolating missing timestamps within 1 h, and extending trajectories by ±2 h beyond the observation period. Satellite crops (100 × 100 pixels) are then extracted at each cluster center.
  • Article
  • Open Access
20 Pages
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Numerical Investigation of Air-Assisted Atomization Spraying Deposition of Nano-Al2O3 Composite Coatings: Effects of Process Parameters on Coating Thickness Uniformity

  • Zhengqiang Li,
  • Tieying Zuo and
  • Siyu Zhou
  • + 4 authors

Uniform deposition of nanoparticle suspensions over large-area substrates remains challenging because coating formation is strongly influenced by suspension properties and spraying conditions. Therefore, this study employed computational fluid dynamics (CFD) to simulate the air-assisted spray deposition of nano-Al2O3 suspensions, with method validation. The effects of nanoparticle volume fraction, feed rate, and air pressure on deposition morphology and coating thickness distribution were investigated. Increasing the nanoparticle volume fraction from 1% to 4% improved thickness uniformity, reducing the normalized root-mean-square error and coefficient of variation (CV) to 5.52% and 38.90%, respectively, while a further increase to 5% provided no additional improvement. Increasing the feed rate from 1 g/s to 5 g/s increased the mean coating thickness from 3.09 μm to 10.97 μm and the effective coverage area from 2.5 × 104 mm2 to 4 × 104 mm2, but intensified local thickness accumulation. Increasing the air pressure from 0.1 MPa to 0.3 MPa enhanced droplet dispersion, increasing the effective coverage area from 2.45 × 104 mm2 to 3.57 × 104 mm2 while decreasing the mean coating thickness from 10.25 μm to 6.99 μm. These findings provide a reference for process selection in large-area nanoparticle suspension deposition.

Coatings

15 October 2026

  • Article
  • Open Access
17 Pages
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Numerical Investigation of Hydrophobic and Superhydrophobic Surfaces for the Mitigation of Acid Dew Point Corrosion

  • Nicola Suzzi and
  • Giulio Croce

The recovery of waste heat from post-combustion gases is often limited by sulfuric acid condensation, which promotes severe low-temperature corrosion. Hydrophobic and superhydrophobic coatings promote dropwise condensation rather than filmwise mode, potentially reducing the residence time of the condensed liquid on the surface. However, the dynamics of sulfuric acid dropwise condensation on such surfaces remain poorly understood. To address this gap, an individual-based model is developed to simulate the evolution of the condensing droplet population. Each droplet is tracked from nucleation to shear-driven sliding, accounting for growth by direct condensation and coalescence with other droplets. The heat and mass transfer model, used to evaluate the condensation rate of sulfuric acid for each droplet, includes latent heat transfer at the liquid–vapor interface and convection in the surrounding gas phase. Given its low mole fraction, all the sulfur trioxide is assumed to react with water to form sulfuric acid. Assuming that the wall temperature is below the acid dew point but above the water dew point, the composition of the condensed H2SO4-H2O solution is determined from vapor–liquid equilibrium (VLE). The numerical model is validated against experimental data from the literature. The results show that, compared with hydrophilic surfaces, superhydrophobic surfaces substantially reduce the wet fraction of solid substrate and the residence time of condensed droplets, suggesting a lower risk of low-temperature corrosion.

Coatings

9 October 2026

  • Review
  • Open Access
12 Pages
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Do People Dream of Sex with Androids? Neuroscience Behind Cybersex and Technosexual Behaviour

  • Rafał Gerymski

Technology-mediated sexual behaviours, including cybersex and technosex, are becoming increasingly prevalent as digital technologies, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and interactive devices continue to develop. Although these behaviours may offer numerous benefits, such as facilitating sexual exploration, supporting individuals with disabilities, and enabling long-distance intimacy, they may also contribute to problematic patterns of use in some individuals. This review synthesises current knowledge on the psychological and neurobiological mechanisms underlying cybersex and technosexual behaviour. The article discusses conceptual and definitional issues, epidemiological data, and theoretical frameworks, including the Triple A model and the “quasi-necrophilia” framework, to explain the characteristics and motivations behind technology-mediated sexual activities. Furthermore, it summarises psychological factors associated with both adaptive and maladaptive use, emphasising the role of emotion regulation, personality traits, neurodevelopmental conditions, mental health, and sexual motivations. The review also presents current evidence on the neurobiology of cybersex and technosex, highlighting the involvement of dopaminergic reward pathways and similarities to other reward-related behaviours. Finally, available approaches to the treatment of problematic technology-mediated sexual behaviour are discussed, including pharmacotherapy, as well as psychoeducation and psychotherapy, with particular attention to the importance of addressing underlying psychological conditions. The article argues that cybersex and technosex should not be inherently pathologised—instead, they should be understood within a biopsychosocial framework that distinguishes between healthy sexual expression and clinically significant impairment.

Brain Sci.

9 October 2026