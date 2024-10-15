The MDPI Editorial Process

Pre-check consists of a technical pre-check performed by the Editorial Office and an editorial pre-check performed by an Academic Editor.

Technical & Ethics Pre-Check

After submission, the Editorial Office completes a technical pre-check. This initial screening verifies that the manuscript meets the minimum requirements for consideration by an Academic Editor and complies with the journal’s publication ethics guidelines.

This evaluation includes, but is not limited to, the following:

Adherence to the journal’s Instructions for Authors and MDPI’s Research and Publication Ethics policies;

Overall legibility of the manuscript and appropriate article type selection and associated requirements;

Ethics and research integrity screening using a combination of manual and automated tools to flag potential issues.

If potential issues or flags are detected that require further subject expert evaluation, the Editorial Office will alert the Academic Editor. Manuscript submissions that fail technical pre-check to the extent that further review is prevented, either due to the presence of significant issues or lacking information, will not proceed to further review. The Academic Editor may at this stage request revisions or further information to inform the manuscript's potential suitability for full Editorial Pre-Check.

If no potential issues are identified, the manuscript is then assigned to an MDPI staff member in the Editorial Office, who coordinates the handling of the submission and acts as the primary liaison between the authors, reviewers, and the Academic Editor.

Before sending the manuscript to the Academic Editor for an editorial pre-check, the Editorial Office will compile a list of proposed reviewers for the Academic Editor to validate. This includes the following:

Author-recommended reviewers: Authors may suggest potential reviewers during submission. The Editorial Office screens these suggestions for conflicts of interest and suitability.

Editorial Office-proposed reviewers: The Editorial Office may also propose additional reviewers.

Authors may additionally enter the names of potential reviewers they wish to exclude from the peer-review process. The Editorial Office will respect these requests if they do not interfere with the objective and thorough assessment of the submission.

All proposed reviewers must meet the journal’s reviewer selection criteria, including requirements related to expertise, independence and conflict of interest.

Editorial Pre-Check and Validation of Reviewers

An Academic Editor performs an editorial pre-check of the manuscript. At this stage, the Academic Editor assesses whether the manuscript fits the journal’s scope and meets the expected standards of scientific soundness.

Academic Editors are expected to disclose any actual, potential, or perceived conflict of interest that arises at any point during the editorial process and may bias, or be perceived to bias, editorial decision-making. Such conflicts should be reported to the Editorial Office as soon as they become known. For more information, please read MDPI's conflicts of interest policy for Academic Editors.

During the editorial pre-check, the Academic Editor may reject the manuscript, request revisions before peer review, or move the manuscript forward to peer review. If the manuscript proceeds to peer review, the Academic Editor assesses the suitability of reviewers proposed by the Editorial Office and the authors, and approves or modifies the list of reviewers to be invited.

No person listed as an author may review or make an editorial decision on their own submission, as this would constitute a conflict of interest. APC related information is not shared with Academic Editors who are making editorial decisions. This is in adherence with COPE Guidelines on ensuring fairness and independence in decision making.