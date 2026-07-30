As a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics (COPE), MDPI enforces a rigorous peer-review process and follows strict ethical policies and standards to ensure the publication of high-quality scientific works. Unfortunately, cases of plagiarism, data falsification, inappropriate authorship credit, and other errors and infractions do occur. MDPI takes such publishing ethics issues very seriously and our editors approach these cases with zero tolerance. To verify the originality of content submitted to our journals, we use iThenticate to check submissions against previous publications.