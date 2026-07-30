About Us
Overview
A pioneer in scholarly, open access publishing, MDPI has supported academic communities since 1996. Based in Basel, Switzerland, MDPI has the mission to foster open scientific exchange in all forms, across all disciplines.
Global Network
Our 551 diverse and open access journals, including 542 peer-reviewed journals and 9 conference journals, are supported by more than 75,000 academic experts who share our mission, values, and commitment to providing high-quality service for our authors. We serve scholars from around the world to ensure the latest research is freely available and all content is distributed under a Creative Commons Attribution License (CC BY).
High Impact
MDPI's portfolio comprises at least 298 journals with Impact Factors, 64% of which are ranked in the top 2 quartiles of their respective fields. To view the current Impact Factors for MDPI journals (according to the Journal Citation Reports), please visit our yearly announcement page here.
Research at Scale
With additional offices in Beijing, Wuhan, Tianjin and Nanjing (China), Philadelphia (USA), Barcelona (Spain), Belgrade and Novi Sad (Serbia), Manchester (UK), Tokyo (Japan), Cluj and Bucharest (Romania), Toronto (Canada), Kraków (Poland), Singapore (Singapore), Bangkok (Thailand) and Seoul (Republic of Korea), MDPI has published the research of more than 330,000 individual authors and our journals receive more than 25 million monthly webpage views.
High Visibility and Indexing of MDPI Journals
At MDPI, we aim to continuously expand coverage of our publications within the following main academic databases:
In addition to indexing in leading scholarly databases, we work to maximize the discoverability of published research across the platforms researchers and readers use, including search engines but increasingly also AI-powered tools and chatbots used to find and summarize research. Because our content is openly accessible and published with rich, structured metadata, it can be readily found, crawled, and cited well beyond the traditional database ecosystem. We continue adapting as discovery behavior evolves.
Furthermore, all MDPI journals are digitally preserved cover-to-cover, by the Swiss National Library and CLOCKSS, ensuring long-term archival of all of our publications.
Memberships and Collaborations
MDPI is a member of, or collaborates with, the following organizations
Partnerships
Scientific Societies
Affiliations & Journal Publishing
Institutional Open Access Program
Library & Institutional partnerships
All Content Is Open Access and Free for Readers
All MDPI content is published open access under a CC BY licence, meaning anyone can read, share, and reuse published research freely and immediately. To fund this model, we charge article processing charges (APC) to authors or their institutions rather than readers. We empower researchers to share their findings as widely as possible, removing barriers between knowledge and the people who need it.
MDPI Publication Ethics Statement
As a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics (COPE), MDPI enforces a rigorous peer-review process and follows strict ethical policies and standards to ensure the publication of high-quality scientific works. Unfortunately, cases of plagiarism, data falsification, inappropriate authorship credit, and other errors and infractions do occur. MDPI takes such publishing ethics issues very seriously and our editors approach these cases with zero tolerance. To verify the originality of content submitted to our journals, we use iThenticate to check submissions against previous publications.
MDPI and Sustainability
Sustainability has always been a core value of MDPI, starting with the collection and preservation of rare chemical samples that started in 1996 and led to the first journal, Molecules.
Mission and Values
As a pioneer in scholarly, open access publishing, MDPI has been serving the scientific community since 1996. Our aim is to foster scientific exchange in all forms, across all disciplines. MDPI's guidelines for disseminating open science are based on the following values and guiding principles:
All of our content is published in open access and distributed under a Creative Commons License, providing free access to science and the latest research, allowing articles to be freely shared and content to be re-used with proper attribution.
Publishing the latest research through thorough editorial work, ensuring a first decision is provided to authors in under 19 days and papers are published in 8 days upon acceptance (median values for papers published in the second half of 2025).
Offering user friendly tools and services in one place to enhance the efficiency of our editorial process.
Supporting scholars and their work by providing a range of options such as journal publication at mdpi.com early publication at preprints.org, and conferences on sciforum.net to make a positive impact on research.
Adapting and developing new tools and services to meet the changing needs of the research community, driven by feedback from authors, editors, and readers.
Ensuring long-term preservation of published papers and supporting the future of science through partnerships, sponsorships, and awards.
By adhering to these values and principles, MDPI remains committed to advancing scientific knowledge and promoting open science practices.
History
Brief History of MDPI
Response
MDPI Response to Wikipedia Article
Management
Management Team
Directors