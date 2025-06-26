Our Mission
Advancing Open Science
Open Access fosters collaboration across scientific communities—from researchers to practitioners and policymakers—encouraging broader engagement and accelerating discovery. Today, it is widely recognized by funders and institutions as the gold standard for research dissemination: a trusted, global model for sharing knowledge.
At MDPI, we are passionate about helping researchers publish openly, with the support, tools, and services they need to make their work visible and impactful. We believe open science drives innovation and strengthens society by making knowledge freely accessible to all.
“We remain focused on what matters most: delivering an efficient, high-quality publishing experience while driving Open Science forward, with rigorous peer review at the heart of our commitment.”
- Stefan Tochev, CEO
As the leading fully open access publisher, our vision is clear: a world where knowledge flows openly and equitably—empowering societies to learn, grow, and thrive.
Our Guiding Principles
Open AccessOur content is open access and distributed under a Creative Commons License, providing free access to knowledge, enabling research findings to be freely shared and content to be re-used with attribution.
CommunityThe academic community is at the center of what we do. We listen to feedback from the community and work together to meet their changing needs.
InnovationWe remain at the forefront of academic innovation, empowering open scientific exchange in all forms and across all research disciplines.
ResponsivenessOur fast and efficient processes provide scientists with the convenience they need to quickly translate critical knowledge into positive societal impact.
TransparencyOur practices are transparent, from open peer review to data sharing, making science more trusted and research more replicable.
QualityWe form an integral pillar of academic integrity, uphold high ethical standards and join in the industry-wide efforts to fight fraud in a transparent and fair way.
Research Integrity
We apply industry best practices across all our journals. Supported by a dedicated in-house ethics team and more than 240 editorial training specialists, we maintain rigorous standards throughout our fully in-house processes. We also continually refine our proprietary AI tools to assist editorial staff in identifying issues related to scope and ethical compliance.
At MDPI, we follow the principles laid out by the Committee on Publication Ethics (COPE) and other regulatory organisations, ensuring that all submitted manuscripts meet stringent ethical standards. We uphold these standards through the following practices: