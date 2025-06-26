Our Mission

Open Access Our content is open access and distributed under a Creative Commons License, providing free access to knowledge, enabling research findings to be freely shared and content to be re-used with attribution.

Community The academic community is at the center of what we do. We listen to feedback from the community and work together to meet their changing needs.

Innovation We remain at the forefront of academic innovation, empowering open scientific exchange in all forms and across all research disciplines.

Responsiveness Our fast and efficient processes provide scientists with the convenience they need to quickly translate critical knowledge into positive societal impact.

Transparency Our practices are transparent, from open peer review to data sharing, making science more trusted and research more replicable.