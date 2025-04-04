Terms and Conditions

3.1 To order a publication service through the Website, the Customer must first register with the Website.

3.2 The requirements for registering with the Website are that the Customer is of full age and has full legal capacity.

3.3 The Customer asks for contracting publication and editorial services with MDPI the moment she/he/they submit(s) an original scientific manuscript (“Manuscript”) for evaluation through peer review and possible publication by MDPI. Once the submitted Manuscript has successfully passed through the editorial process, including peer review, and is ready for publication, it is referred to as a scientific article (“Article”).

3.4 The Customer agrees to support open access publishing, which allows unlimited access to his/her published paper. In addition, the Customer agrees to the article processing charge (“APC”) and is bound to pay the APC after acceptance of the paper for publication.

3.5 MDPI shall provide all Customers with clear, transparent, and easily accessible information about all applicable fees, including but not limited to APC, at the time of Manuscript submission. MDPI further confirms that no fees will be charged during the submission or peer review stages, except in cases where extensive English language editing is required. Additional services for authors - such as image editing or language editing beyond minor corrections - may incur charges at MDPI’s discretion, regardless of whether the Manuscript is eventually accepted for publication. No Customer shall be subject to any fees without prior, explicit, and clear disclosure of such costs. All charges, including the APC, must be fully communicated and disclosed before any editorial or publication processes begin.

3.6 The Customer agrees that all withholding tax (WHT) obligations and any taxes, levies, duties, value-added taxes (VAT) or similar governmental assessments of any nature (collectively, “Taxes”), if applicable, shall be the sole responsibility of the Customer. All payments to MDPI shall be made in full, without any deduction for Taxes. If any payments to be made by the Customer to MDPI under these Terms and Conditions are subject to any Taxes, the Customer shall pay to MDPI such additional amounts as may be necessary so that the net amount received by MDPI after the deduction of such Taxes is equal to the amount MDPI would have received if no such Taxes had been deducted. For any Taxes the Customer shall ensure compliance with all relevant reporting and payment obligations under the applicable laws and regulations.

3.7 When purchasing services from MDPI, the Customer has the following cancellation right: The Customer can withdraw her/his Manuscript and cancel the declared intention to conclude the contract any time during the evaluation period (peer review) of the Manuscript. Once the Manuscript is accepted for publication, it may no longer be withdrawn by the Customer. Any benefits or interests received by the Customer up to the cancellation must be restituted to MDPI.

3.8 After submission of a Manuscript, during the evaluation period (peer review), MDPI reserves the right to unilaterally terminate the contract for convenience, at its sole discretion, and without providing any justification. Upon such termination for convenience by MDPI, all obligations under these Terms and Conditions shall cease for both parties. In the event of termination, the Customer shall be entitled to a full refund of any service fees previously paid, excluding charges incurred for English editing services.

3.9 In case a Customer pays more than invoiced by MDPI, any bank or transaction charges will be deduced from a partial refund of the overpaid amount.

3.10 Once an Article is published, MDPI will refund authors in exceptional circumstances only and a decision will be made on a case-by-case basis.

3.11 Upon publication, an Article shall be deemed part of the Version of Record (VoR) and may be archived and referenced in various archives and repositories. In principle, the Article and any related content will remain permanently published. However, removal from a Journal and/or the Website may occur under specific circumstances, including but not limited to the following provisions:

MDPI and the corresponding journal reserve the right to retract Articles that, in their judgment, violate any applicable MDPI conditions, policies, or are otherwise deemed inappropriate.

MDPI retains the right, at its sole discretion, to remove any Article(s) or related content from a Journal and/or the Website under the following circumstances:

(i) Removal is mandated by a court order or a directive from a government authority.

(ii) The content infringes on personal privacy or legal rights of third parties, and such issues cannot be sufficiently resolved through editorial notices or updates.

(iii) The research associated with the publication was conducted or disseminated unlawfully, creating potential legal liabilities or privacy concerns.

(iv) Even if marked as retracted, the content continues to pose risks to the general public.

Such retractions and removals will be undertaken as per MDPI’s retraction policy (https://www.mdpi.com/ethics#_bookmark30) and retractions/removals do not entitle the Customer to reimbursement of any APCs.