Terms and Conditions
1. Scope
1.1 These Business Terms and Conditions apply to the conclusion of contracts made via the website of www.mdpi.com and all subdomains (hereinafter referred to as “Website”) or through related email communication, and to all related services provided by MDPI AG, Grosspeteranlage 5, CH-4052 Basel, Switzerland (hereinafter referred to as “MDPI”).
1.2 Any user of the website or buyer of services shall be referred to as “Customer” or “You/Your” throughout these Terms and Conditions.
1.3 Any business terms by the Customer which diverge from these Terms and Conditions shall not apply, unless expressly confirmed by MDPI in written form.
1.4 The Terms of Use of the Website (https://www.mdpi.com/about/termsofuse) constitute an integral part of the present Terms and Conditions.
1.5 In the event of any conflict between these Terms and Conditions and any other terms or information provided by MDPI (e.g., the Terms of Use of the Website referenced herein or the Article Processing Charges Information "APC"), these Terms and Conditions shall prevail over all other terms and information.
2. Offering of MDPI
2.1 MDPI only offers scientific publication via its Journals on the Website and editorial services, which are described in § 3.
2.2 MDPI will use reasonable efforts to expand post-publication coverage of all MDPI's journals within the main academic databases, scope-specific databases and country-specific journal ranking lists. But apart from this § 2.1, MDPI shall not owe any further services or results to the Customer under these Terms and Conditions. In particular but not limited to, MDPI will not provide or warrant any indexation or abstracting of publications of Customers, repository delivery services, digital preservation of publications or similar services. The Customer acknowledges that MDPI has no influence or control on journal rankings, indexation or de-indexation of publications or the number of publications citations.
3. Ordering and Purchasing of Services from MDPI
3.1 To order a publication service through the Website, the Customer must first register with the Website.
3.2 The requirements for registering with the Website are that the Customer is of full age and has full legal capacity.
3.3 The Customer asks for contracting publication and editorial services with MDPI the moment she/he/they submit(s) an original scientific manuscript (“Manuscript”) for evaluation through peer review and possible publication by MDPI. Once the submitted Manuscript has successfully passed through the editorial process, including peer review, and is ready for publication, it is referred to as a scientific article (“Article”).
3.4 The Customer agrees to support open access publishing, which allows unlimited access to his/her published paper. In addition, the Customer agrees to the article processing charge (“APC”) and is bound to pay the APC after acceptance of the paper for publication.
3.5 MDPI shall provide all Customers with clear, transparent, and easily accessible information about all applicable fees, including but not limited to APC, at the time of Manuscript submission. MDPI further confirms that no fees will be charged during the submission or peer review stages, except in cases where extensive English language editing is required. Additional services for authors - such as image editing or language editing beyond minor corrections - may incur charges at MDPI’s discretion, regardless of whether the Manuscript is eventually accepted for publication. No Customer shall be subject to any fees without prior, explicit, and clear disclosure of such costs. All charges, including the APC, must be fully communicated and disclosed before any editorial or publication processes begin.
3.6 The Customer agrees that all withholding tax (WHT) obligations and any taxes, levies, duties, value-added taxes (VAT) or similar governmental assessments of any nature (collectively, “Taxes”), if applicable, shall be the sole responsibility of the Customer. All payments to MDPI shall be made in full, without any deduction for Taxes. If any payments to be made by the Customer to MDPI under these Terms and Conditions are subject to any Taxes, the Customer shall pay to MDPI such additional amounts as may be necessary so that the net amount received by MDPI after the deduction of such Taxes is equal to the amount MDPI would have received if no such Taxes had been deducted. For any Taxes the Customer shall ensure compliance with all relevant reporting and payment obligations under the applicable laws and regulations.
3.7 When purchasing services from MDPI, the Customer has the following cancellation right: The Customer can withdraw her/his Manuscript and cancel the declared intention to conclude the contract any time during the evaluation period (peer review) of the Manuscript. Once the Manuscript is accepted for publication, it may no longer be withdrawn by the Customer. Any benefits or interests received by the Customer up to the cancellation must be restituted to MDPI.
3.8 After submission of a Manuscript, during the evaluation period (peer review), MDPI reserves the right to unilaterally terminate the contract for convenience, at its sole discretion, and without providing any justification. Upon such termination for convenience by MDPI, all obligations under these Terms and Conditions shall cease for both parties. In the event of termination, the Customer shall be entitled to a full refund of any service fees previously paid, excluding charges incurred for English editing services.
3.9 In case a Customer pays more than invoiced by MDPI, any bank or transaction charges will be deduced from a partial refund of the overpaid amount.
3.10 Once an Article is published, MDPI will refund authors in exceptional circumstances only and a decision will be made on a case-by-case basis.
3.11 Upon publication, an Article shall be deemed part of the Version of Record (VoR) and may be archived and referenced in various archives and repositories. In principle, the Article and any related content will remain permanently published. However, removal from a Journal and/or the Website may occur under specific circumstances, including but not limited to the following provisions:
- MDPI and the corresponding journal reserve the right to retract Articles that, in their judgment, violate any applicable MDPI conditions, policies, or are otherwise deemed inappropriate.
- MDPI retains the right, at its sole discretion, to remove any Article(s) or related content from a Journal and/or the Website under the following circumstances:
(i) Removal is mandated by a court order or a directive from a government authority.
(ii) The content infringes on personal privacy or legal rights of third parties, and such issues cannot be sufficiently resolved through editorial notices or updates.
(iii) The research associated with the publication was conducted or disseminated unlawfully, creating potential legal liabilities or privacy concerns.
(iv) Even if marked as retracted, the content continues to pose risks to the general public.
Such retractions and removals will be undertaken as per MDPI’s retraction policy (https://www.mdpi.com/ethics#_bookmark30) and retractions/removals do not entitle the Customer to reimbursement of any APCs.
4. Manuscript and Copyright Issues
4.1 If material from other publications or other copyrighted material is reproduced in your Article, please provide proof that you have obtained the necessary copyright permission. A full warranty of title is agreed that the Article written by the Customer does not infringe any third-party rights. The Customer hereby gives an indemnification undertaking in favour of MDPI. The Customer undertakes to defend and fully indemnify MDPI from and against any and all claims, suits, actions, proceedings, damages, losses, liabilities, costs and expenses (including reasonable attorney's fees and court costs) if a third-party assert claims against MDPI in connection with the published Article written by the Customer. Please refer to our Rights & Permissions website: https://www.mdpi.com/authors/rights/.
4.2 Your Article is accepted for processing on the understanding that it has not been published elsewhere (or submitted to another journal). Exceptions to this rule are papers containing material disclosed at conferences, however, please inform us if this is the case. For papers with multiple authors, please also confirm that all authors are familiar with, and agree with, the contents of the Article. We reserve the right to contact all authors to confirm this in case of doubt.
4.3 Your Article, if accepted, will be an open access article distributed under the terms and conditions of the Creative Commons Attribution License (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/). MDPI will insert the following note at the end of the published text: © 202X by the authors; licensee MDPI AG, Basel, Switzerland.
5. Patent Issues
By submission of your Manuscript, you have to ensure that all patent applications of your Manuscript have been filed prior. Publication of an Article is likely to reduce or cancel the patentability of any unpatented ideas in the Article.
6. Publication of email addresses
6.1 MDPI displays the email addresses of the Corresponding Author(s) and any authors who have agreed to have their email addresses published on the Manuscript. Consequently, these email addresses are accessible to both registered users and unregistered visitors of the website. The Corresponding Author(s) shall be defined as the individual assuming primary responsibility for all communications with MDPI throughout the submission, peer review, and publication process.
6.2 If multiple authors have contributed to the Manuscript and their names and email addresses are to be included in the paper, it is the responsibility of the Corresponding Author(s) to secure consent from all authors who wish to have their email addresses published.
6.3 By submitting to MDPI, the email addresses of all authors involved in the Manuscript, the Corresponding Author(s) hereby acknowledge and agree to be bound by the terms and conditions set forth in §§ 6.1 and 6.2. The Corresponding Author(s) shall provide MDPI with the email addresses of all contributing authors, including at least one institutional email address.
7. Prices, Invoices and Terms of Payment
7.1 Prices are stated at the following page: https://www.mdpi.com/about/apc. MDPI reserves the right to adjust these prices. Such adjustments will be published on the page before they enter into force. The applicable price for the publication service regarding an accepted Manuscript is based on the date of the original submission of the Manuscript to MDPI.
7.2 Discounts on the service price apply for authors affiliated with institutions that have signed-up to MDPI’s institutional open access program (IOAP) and may be granted to reviewers. Furthermore, MDPI may grant discounts and waivers in exceptional cases, however, reserves the right to decline such discounts and waivers without specifying a reason.
7.3 Upon editorial acceptance of a Manuscript, the Corresponding Author(s) shall be issued an invoice for the applicable APC.
The editorial and peer review processes are conducted independently of the payment status of the APC. No fees shall be imposed at the time of initial submission or during the peer review process. MDPI generally requires full payment of the APC as a condition precedent to the publication of the Manuscript. Exceptions to this requirement may be granted at the sole discretion of MDPI, including but not limited to situations involving pre-existing institutional agreements or formally pre-approved alternative payment arrangements.
If the APC is prepaid but the Manuscript is not accepted for publication, MDPI may issue a refund upon request after deducting applicable bank or transactional fees. Alternatively, the amount may be retained as credit for a future submission.
In cases of persistent or unresolved non-payment, MDPI reserves the right to suspend consideration of any future submissions from the relevant author(s) until all outstanding amounts have been duly settled. Such suspension shall not be construed as a formal rejection of the Manuscript and may be lifted at MDPI’s discretion.
Authors are strongly advised to ensure that sufficient funding has been secured prior to submission in order to prevent unnecessary delays in the publication process.
7.4 Payments to MDPI are generally due within five (5) to ten (10) calendar days from the date the invoice is issued to the Customer. For more details, please refer to: https://www.mdpi.com/about/apc. Exceptions may be granted as part of MDPIs Institutional Open Access Program.
7.5 Invoices are sent by e-mail to the payment contact person provided by the Customer. Only invoices issued from an MDPI email domain (@mdpi.com) are valid.
8. Contract Document
MDPI makes no provision for a separate contract document based on these Terms and Conditions. However, the Customer may check at any time the ordered services and status of the Manuscript through her/his personal account on the Website.
9. Limitation of Liability
IN NO EVENT SHALL MDPI, OR THEIR RESPECTIVE LICENSEES, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, SUPPLIERS OR CONTRACTORS BE LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES OF ANY NATURE, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION ANY CONSEQUENTIAL LOSS, DAMAGES FOR LOSS OF INCOME OR PROFIT, LOSS OF OR DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, LOSS OF GOODWILL, USE, DATA OR OTHER INTANGIBLE LOSSES, CLAIMS OF THIRD PARTIES, OR ANY OTHER LOSS, COST, CLAIM OR EXPENSE OF ANY KIND OR CHARACTER ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE USE OF ANY WEBSITE, ITS CONTENT OR ANY WEBSITE TO OR FROM WHICH ANY LINKS MAY BE ESTABLISHED.
In particular, MDPI is not liable if published articles infringe third-party rights (§ 4.1). Nor can any claims be asserted against MDPI if the Customer has not informed its co-authors of the publication of their e-mail addresses and has breached its obligation to obtain consent to such publication (§ 6.1-6.3).
Nothing in these Terms and conditions shall limit or exclude, or be interpreted as intending to limit or exclude, liability for gross negligence (as defined under Swiss law) or for deliberate wrongdoing, or for any other matter for which, under any applicable law, liability cannot be limited or excluded.
10. Force Majeure
In no event MDPI is liable for any failure or delay in the performance of its obligation due to circumstances beyond its control (e.g. war, fire, explosion, pandemic etc.).
11. Privacy Policy
The scope and purpose of the collection, processing and use of the personal data necessary for the performance of MDPI's tasks are specified in our Privacy Policy. The Privacy Policy can be found under: https://www.mdpi.com/about/privacy.
12. Miscellaneous
12.1 Basel, Switzerland shall be the place of jurisdiction for all legal disputes arising of these Terms and Conditions, even if the Customer has her/his domicile outside of Switzerland.
12.2 Swiss law applicable at the place of jurisdiction of MDPI shall apply exclusively, excluding the conflict of law’s provisions, the United Nations Convention on Contracts for the International Sale of Goods of 11 April 1980 ("Vienna Sales Convention") and any other international conventions.
12.3 If any provisions of the Terms and Conditions should be found invalid, this shall not affect the validity of the remaining provisions. In any such case, the contracting parties shall negotiate on the invalid clause to substitute by a valid arrangement as close as possible to the original provision.
12.4 MDPI reserves the right to change these Terms and Conditions at any time by posting changes to this page of the website without prior notice. Please check these Terms and Conditions periodically for any modifications. Your continued use of any Service following the posting of any changes will mean that you have accepted and agreed to the changes.
Business Terms and Conditions MDPI
Standard Terms and Conditions of Business of MDPI AG (pdf)
These Terms and Conditions were last updated on 14 February 2026.