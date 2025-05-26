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Testimonials
AO Craniomaxillofacial Surgery (AO CMF)Website
Our collaboration with MDPI on Craniomaxillofacial Trauma & Reconstruction (CMTR) has been exceptional. The team consistently delivers high-quality work with impressive efficiency and responsiveness, all while strictly adhering to the highest ethical standards. The managing editor is highly dedicated and always on top of every detail, ensuring a smooth and professional workflow. What truly sets this partnership apart is the strong sense of shared purpose—it feels like one cohesive team working toward a common goal. MDPI is deeply committed to supporting our mission to establish CMTR as a valued and preferred journal among CMF surgeons worldwide. Their fast response times, reliability, and unwavering dedication make this a true and trusted partnership.
– Mirjam Bucher, Project Manager Academic Platforms Journals, AO Foundation
French Society of Toxinology (SFET)Website
The French Society of Toxinology (SFET) has been affiliated with the journal Toxins since 2020. Toxins actively supports the SFET by promoting its annual meeting and sponsoring it as an exhibitor or by granting awards for the best poster and best oral communication. Four Special Issues dedicated to SFET meetings (gathering conference reports and related articles or reviews) have already been launched, one of which is currently open. And SFET members benefit from discounts on APCs. This courteous and friendly collaboration has been a rewarding experience.
– On behalf of the SFET, by Evelyne Benoit (President 2016-2021, Vice-President 2022-2024), Michel Popoff (Vice-President 2019-2021), Sylvie Diochot (President since 2022), Pascale Marchot (Vice-President since 2025).
Canadian Association of Psychosocial Oncology (CAPO - ACOP)Website
The Canadian Association of Psychosocial Oncology is proud to maintain our valued partnership with Current Oncology Journal. This collaboration has proven mutually beneficial and instrumental in advancing psychosocial oncology research and practice across Canada. Our partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to promote excellence in psychosocial oncology, as the journal's prestigious reputation and commitment to high-quality, peer-reviewed research provides an ideal platform for our members to share their work with the broader oncology community. We particularly appreciate the tangible benefits this partnership provides to our membership, including publication discounts that make it more accessible for researchers at all career stages to contribute to the scientific literature, and the valuable opportunity to collaborate on special issues that highlight emerging themes in our field.
We are especially grateful for Current Oncology Journal's support of the Current Oncology Student Travel Award, which demonstrates a shared commitment to nurturing the next generation of researchers and clinicians in psychosocial oncology. Additionally, the journal's tremendous support in publishing abstracts from our annual conferences has been invaluable, helping to preserve and disseminate the important work presented at our meetings and extending the reach and impact of our conference proceedings. We look forward to continuing this productive partnership and exploring new opportunities to advance psychosocial oncology research and practice together.
– Peter Traversa, CAPO Manager