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MDPI supports over 180 learned societies with open access publishing for over 30 years.
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    Largest Fully Open Access Publisher
  • 10+
    Years of Publishing Society Journals
  • 202
    Affiliated Societies and Research Organisations
  • 27
    Society Journals Published by MDPI

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MDPI offers comprehensive publishing services tailored to partners' objectives. Societies retain full control over journal development, maintain ownership of the journal, and have flexibility in their financial strategy.
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With over 25 years of open access publishing expertise and a portfolio of over 460 open access journals, MDPI ensures the future success of your new journal launch.

Affiliate with an MDPI Journal

Affiliation with MDPI journals provides societies a range of benefits for their members, including APC's discounts, while MDPI handles all aspects of publishing.
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Journals

Journal of the Oman Medical Association (JOMA)

Oman Medical Association (OMA)
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Journal of Gerontology and Geriatrics (JGG)

Italian Society of Gerontology and Geriatrics (SIGG)
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Scientia Pharmaceutica (SCIPHARM)

Austrian Pharmaceutical Society (APS)
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International Medical Education (IME)

Academic Society for International Medical Education (ASIME)
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Clinical and Translational Neuroscience (CTN)

Swiss Federation of Clinical Neuro-Societies (SFCNS)
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Gout, Urate, and Crystal Deposition Disease (GUCDD)

Gout, Hyperuricemia and Crystal Associated Disease Network (G-CAN)
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ISPRS International Journal of Geo-Information (IJGI)

International Society for Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing (ISPRS)
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Journal of Fast-Track Health (JFTH)

Fast-Track Health (FTH)
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Acta Microbiologica Hellenica (AMH)

Hellenic Society for Microbiology (HMS)
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Medicina

Lithuanian University of Health Sciences (LUHS)
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European Burn Journal (EBJ)

European Burns Association (EBA)
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Journal of the American Podiatric Medical Association (JAPMA)

American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA)
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Journal of Market Access & Health Policy (JMAHP)

Market Access Society (MAS)
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Société Internationale d’Urologie Journal (SIUJ)

International Society of Urology (SIU)
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International Journal of Orofacial Myology and Myofunctional Therapy (IJOM)

International Association of Orofacial Myology (IAOM)
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Romanian Journal of Preventive Medicine (RJPM)

Romanian Society of Preventive Medicine (RSPM)
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Journal of Mind and Medical Sciences (JMMS)

Dr. Ion Motofei (Journal Owner)
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Germs

Infection Science Forum (ISF)
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International Journal of Thermofluid Science and Technology (IJTST)

Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics (NUAA)
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Craniomaxillofacial Trauma & Reconstruction (CMTR)

AO Craniomaxillofacial Surgery (AO CMF)
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European Journal of Investigation in Health, Psychology and Education (EJIHPE)

Spanish Scientific Society for Research and Training in Health Sciences (SOCI-CCSS)
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International Journal of Turbomachinery, Propulsion and Power (IJTPP)

European Turbomachinery Society (Euroturbo)
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Advances in Respiratory Medicine (ARM)

Polish Respiratory Society (PtChP)
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International Journal of Neonatal Screening (IJNS)

International Society for Neonatal Screening (ISNS)
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World Electric Vehicle Journal (WEVJ)

World Electric Vehicle Association (WEVA)
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Applied System Innovation (ASI)

International Institute of Knowledge Innovation and Invention (IIKII)
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Dermatopathology

European Society of Dermatopathology (ESDP)
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Testimonials

AO Craniomaxillofacial Surgery (AO CMF)'s logo
AO Craniomaxillofacial Surgery (AO CMF)'s logo

AO Craniomaxillofacial Surgery (AO CMF)

Website

Our collaboration with MDPI on Craniomaxillofacial Trauma & Reconstruction (CMTR) has been exceptional. The team consistently delivers high-quality work with impressive efficiency and responsiveness, all while strictly adhering to the highest ethical standards. The managing editor is highly dedicated and always on top of every detail, ensuring a smooth and professional workflow. What truly sets this partnership apart is the strong sense of shared purpose—it feels like one cohesive team working toward a common goal. MDPI is deeply committed to supporting our mission to establish CMTR as a valued and preferred journal among CMF surgeons worldwide. Their fast response times, reliability, and unwavering dedication make this a true and trusted partnership.

– Mirjam Bucher, Project Manager Academic Platforms Journals, AO Foundation

French Society of Toxinology (SFET)'s logo
French Society of Toxinology (SFET)'s logo

French Society of Toxinology (SFET)

Website

The French Society of Toxinology (SFET) has been affiliated with the journal Toxins since 2020. Toxins actively supports the SFET by promoting its annual meeting and sponsoring it as an exhibitor or by granting awards for the best poster and best oral communication. Four Special Issues dedicated to SFET meetings (gathering conference reports and related articles or reviews) have already been launched, one of which is currently open. And SFET members benefit from discounts on APCs. This courteous and friendly collaboration has been a rewarding experience.

– On behalf of the SFET, by Evelyne Benoit (President 2016-2021, Vice-President 2022-2024), Michel Popoff (Vice-President 2019-2021), Sylvie Diochot (President since 2022), Pascale Marchot (Vice-President since 2025).

Canadian Association of Psychosocial Oncology (CAPO - ACOP)'s logo
Canadian Association of Psychosocial Oncology (CAPO - ACOP)'s logo

Canadian Association of Psychosocial Oncology (CAPO - ACOP)

Website

The Canadian Association of Psychosocial Oncology is proud to maintain our valued partnership with Current Oncology Journal. This collaboration has proven mutually beneficial and instrumental in advancing psychosocial oncology research and practice across Canada. Our partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to promote excellence in psychosocial oncology, as the journal's prestigious reputation and commitment to high-quality, peer-reviewed research provides an ideal platform for our members to share their work with the broader oncology community. We particularly appreciate the tangible benefits this partnership provides to our membership, including publication discounts that make it more accessible for researchers at all career stages to contribute to the scientific literature, and the valuable opportunity to collaborate on special issues that highlight emerging themes in our field.

We are especially grateful for Current Oncology Journal's support of the Current Oncology Student Travel Award, which demonstrates a shared commitment to nurturing the next generation of researchers and clinicians in psychosocial oncology. Additionally, the journal's tremendous support in publishing abstracts from our annual conferences has been invaluable, helping to preserve and disseminate the important work presented at our meetings and extending the reach and impact of our conference proceedings. We look forward to continuing this productive partnership and exploring new opportunities to advance psychosocial oncology research and practice together.

– Peter Traversa, CAPO Manager