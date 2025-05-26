The Canadian Association of Psychosocial Oncology is proud to maintain our valued partnership with Current Oncology Journal. This collaboration has proven mutually beneficial and instrumental in advancing psychosocial oncology research and practice across Canada. Our partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to promote excellence in psychosocial oncology, as the journal's prestigious reputation and commitment to high-quality, peer-reviewed research provides an ideal platform for our members to share their work with the broader oncology community. We particularly appreciate the tangible benefits this partnership provides to our membership, including publication discounts that make it more accessible for researchers at all career stages to contribute to the scientific literature, and the valuable opportunity to collaborate on special issues that highlight emerging themes in our field.

We are especially grateful for Current Oncology Journal's support of the Current Oncology Student Travel Award, which demonstrates a shared commitment to nurturing the next generation of researchers and clinicians in psychosocial oncology. Additionally, the journal's tremendous support in publishing abstracts from our annual conferences has been invaluable, helping to preserve and disseminate the important work presented at our meetings and extending the reach and impact of our conference proceedings. We look forward to continuing this productive partnership and exploring new opportunities to advance psychosocial oncology research and practice together.

– Peter Traversa, CAPO Manager