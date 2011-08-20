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76 MDPI Journals Covered in Inspec
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|Journals
|ISSN
|IF
|CiteScore
|Highest JCR
|Launched
|Articles
|Indexed Date
|Current Issue
|RSS
Sustainability
|2071-1050
|4.1
|8.9
|Q2
|2009
|110,636
31 Mar 2011
|Current Issue
Applied Sciences
|2076-3417
|2.9
|6.1
|Q2
|2011
|94,200
20 Nov 2012
|Current Issue
Sensors
|1424-8220
|4.0
|9.4
|Q2
|2001
|81,650
1 Jan 2013
|Current Issue
Energies
|1996-1073
|3.9
|8.3
|Q3
|2008
|65,192
1 Jan 2013
|Current Issue
Materials
|1996-1944
|3.7
|7
|Q2
|2008
|58,592
1 Jan 2013
|Current Issue
Remote Sensing
|2072-4292
|4.3
|9.4
|Q1
|2009
|43,940
1 Jan 2013
|Current Issue
Polymers
|2073-4360
|5.8
|11
|Q1
|2009
|32,837
31 Mar 2011
|Current Issue
Water
|2073-4441
|3.5
|6.7
|Q2
|2009
|32,757
16 May 2014
|Current Issue
Electronics
|2079-9292
|2.9
|7
|Q2
|2012
|32,120
5 Feb 2013
|Current Issue
Nanomaterials
|2079-4991
|4.8
|10.3
|Q2
|2010
|22,901
20 Nov 2012
|Current Issue
Buildings
|2075-5309
|3.4
|5.6
|Q2
|2011
|20,142
20 Nov 2012
|Current Issue
Symmetry
|2073-8994
|2.2
|5.2
|Q2
|2009
|18,333
20 Nov 2012
|Current Issue
Metals
|2075-4701
|3.1
|5.7
|Q2
|2011
|15,654
20 Nov 2012
|Current Issue
Entropy
|1099-4300
|2.1
|4.9
|Q2
|1999
|15,362
1 Jan 2013
|Current Issue
Journal of Marine Science and Engineering
|2077-1312
|3.2
|5.6
|Q2
|2013
|14,634
16 May 2014
|Current Issue
Micromachines
|2072-666X
|3.5
|7.1
|Q2
|2010
|13,986
31 Mar 2011
|Current Issue
Atmosphere
|2073-4433
|2.6
|5.4
|Q3
|2010
|13,091
31 Mar 2011
|Current Issue
Minerals
|2075-163X
|2.7
|4.9
|Q2
|2011
|11,473
20 Nov 2012
|Current Issue
Crystals
|2073-4352
|2.9
|5.4
|Q2
|2011
|11,125
31 Mar 2011
|Current Issue
Photonics
|2304-6732
|2.1
|3.9
|Q3
|2014
|7,033
1 Mar 2017
|Current Issue
Bioengineering
|2306-5354
|4.4
|7.5
|Q2
|2014
|7,018
1 Mar 2017
|Current Issue
Information
|2078-2489
|4.3
|8.2
|Q2
|2010
|6,557
31 Mar 2011
|Current Issue
Machines
|2075-1702
|3.0
|6.1
|Q2
|2013
|6,406
16 May 2014
|Current Issue
ISPRS International Journal of Geo-Information
Society Journal
|2220-9964
|3.2
|6.7
|Q2
|2012
|6,229
20 Nov 2012
|Current Issue
Aerospace
|2226-4310
|2.5
|4.8
|Q2
|2014
|6,056
1 Mar 2017
|Current Issue
Biosensors
|2079-6374
|6.2
|12.1
|Q1
|2011
|5,595
31 Mar 2011
|Current Issue
Membranes
|2077-0375
|4.2
|9.4
|Q2
|2011
|5,299
31 Mar 2011
|Current Issue
Algorithms
|1999-4893
|2.6
|5.4
|Q2
|2008
|5,152
1 Jan 2013
|Current Issue
Fractal and Fractional
|2504-3110
|3.5
|6.8
|Q1
|2017
|4,434
18 Feb 2019
|Current Issue
Fermentation
|2311-5637
|4.1
|7.7
|Q2
|2015
|4,415
1 Feb 2018
|Current Issue
Drones
|2504-446X
|5.2
|10
|Q2
|2017
|3,990
18 Feb 2019
|Current Issue
Future Internet
|1999-5903
|4.6
|10
|Q2
|2009
|3,762
31 Mar 2011
|Current Issue
Universe
|2218-1997
|2.5
|5
|Q2
|2015
|3,667
1 Feb 2018
|Current Issue
Journal of Composites Science
|2504-477X
|4.6
|6.7
|Q2
|2017
|3,476
7 Feb 2018
|Current Issue
Actuators
|2076-0825
|2.4
|4.3
|Q2
|2012
|3,333
5 Feb 2013
|Current Issue
Lubricants
|2075-4442
|3.6
|5.6
|Q2
|2013
|2,939
16 May 2014
|Current Issue
Journal of Functional Biomaterials
|2079-4983
|5.9
|9.7
|Q1
|2010
|2,849
31 Mar 2011
|Current Issue
Chemosensors
|2227-9040
|4.4
|8.1
|Q2
|2013
|2,821
5 Feb 2013
|Current Issue
Fluids
|2311-5521
|2.1
|4.1
|Q3
|2016
|2,753
1 Mar 2017
|Current Issue
Journal of Imaging
|2313-433X
|3.8
|7.3
|Q2
|2015
|2,721
1 Mar 2017
|Current Issue
Computers
|2073-431X
|5.2
|9.1
|Q2
|2012
|2,657
5 Feb 2013
|Current Issue
Batteries
|2313-0105
|6.3
|9.8
|Q1
|2015
|2,636
1 Mar 2017
|Current Issue
Technologies
|2227-7080
|5.2
|6.7
|Q1
|2013
|2,432
16 May 2014
|Current Issue
Journal of Manufacturing and Materials Processing
|2504-4494
|4.0
|5.7
|Q1
|2017
|2,034
7 Feb 2018
|Current Issue
Mathematical and Computational Applications
|2297-8747
|2.2
|2.8
|Q2
|1996
|1,913
8 Feb 2016
|Current Issue
Computation
|2079-3197
|2.6
|5.2
|Q2
|2013
|1,829
16 May 2014
|Current Issue
Infrastructures
|2412-3811
|3.6
|5.7
|Q2
|2016
|1,809
1 Feb 2018
|Current Issue
Data
|2306-5729
|2.4
|5.4
|Q2
|2016
|1,554
1 Feb 2018
|Current Issue
Robotics
|2218-6581
|3.6
|7.4
|Q2
|2012
|1,472
5 Feb 2013
|Current Issue
Big Data and Cognitive Computing
|2504-2289
|5.3
|11.4
|Q1
|2017
|1,461
18 Feb 2019
|Current Issue
Galaxies
|2075-4434
|4.0
|7
|Q2
|2013
|1,245
16 May 2014
|Current Issue
Magnetochemistry
|2312-7481
|2.8
|5.8
|Q2
|2015
|1,224
1 Mar 2017
|Current Issue
Fibers
|2079-6439
|4.2
|7.3
|Q2
|2013
|1,148
16 May 2014
|Current Issue
Atoms
|2218-2004
|1.5
|2.9
|Q4
|2013
|1,085
9 Jan 2013
|Current Issue
Applied System Innovation
Society Journal
|2571-5577
|3.4
|9
|Q2
|2018
|1,040
8 Jun 2020
|Current Issue
Inventions
|2411-5134
|2.4
|5.7
|Q2
|2016
|1,016
1 Feb 2018
|Current Issue
Recycling
|2313-4321
|5.2
|7.5
|Q3
|2016
|1,008
1 Feb 2018
|Current Issue
Smart Cities
|2624-6511
|6.6
|13
|Q1
|2018
|992
8 Jun 2020
|Current Issue
ChemEngineering
|2305-7084
|3.7
|6
|Q2
|2017
|954
7 Feb 2018
|Current Issue
Multimodal Technologies and Interaction
|2414-4088
|3.3
|6.6
|Q2
|2017
|939
1 Feb 2018
|Current Issue
Designs
|2411-9660
|-
|5.7
|-
|2017
|932
21 Feb 2019
|Current Issue
Journal of Sensor and Actuator Networks
|2224-2708
|4.8
|11.3
|Q2
|2012
|833
20 Nov 2012
|Current Issue
Condensed Matter
|2410-3896
|1.5
|3.4
|Q4
|2016
|672
1 Feb 2018
|Current Issue
Colloids and Interfaces
|2504-5377
|3.8
|5.8
|Q2
|2017
|653
18 Feb 2019
|Current Issue
BioTech
|2673-6284
|3.6
|5.6
|Q2
|2012
|630
30 Sep 2020
|Current Issue
Clean Technologies
|2571-8797
|5.9
|9.4
|Q1
|2019
|628
9 Mar 2022
|Current Issue
Journal of Low Power Electronics and Applications
|2079-9268
|1.7
|4.6
|Q3
|2011
|622
31 Mar 2011
|Current Issue
Physics
|2624-8174
|1.4
|3.5
|Q3
|2019
|549
9 Mar 2022
|Current Issue
Particles
|2571-712X
|2.3
|3.2
|Q2
|2018
|524
8 Jun 2020
|Current Issue
Vibration
|2571-631X
|2.2
|3.3
|Q3
|2018
|462
8 Jun 2020
|Current Issue
Instruments
|2410-390X
|1.4
|2.8
|Q4
|2017
|453
18 Feb 2019
|Current Issue
Surfaces
|2571-9637
|2.7
|4.2
|Q3
|2018
|453
8 Jun 2020
|Current Issue
Signals
|2624-6120
|2.9
|5.9
|Q2
|2020
|395
8 Jun 2020
|Current Issue
International Journal of Turbomachinery, Propulsion and Power
Society Journal
|2504-186X
|2.1
|3.7
|Q2
|2016
|389
1 Feb 2018
|Current Issue
Plasma
|2571-6182
|3.1
|3.9
|Q2
|2018
|351
8 Jun 2020
|Current Issue
Quantum Beam Science
|2412-382X
|1.3
|3.2
|Q3
|2017
|304
1 Feb 2018
|Current Issue