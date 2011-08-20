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76 MDPI Journals Covered in Inspec

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MDPI Journals
JournalsISSNIFCiteScoreHighest JCRLaunchedArticlesIndexed DateCurrent IssueRSS
Sustainability
2071-10504.18.9Q22009110,636
31 Mar 2011
Current Issue
Applied Sciences
2076-34172.96.1Q2201194,200
20 Nov 2012
Current Issue
Sensors
1424-82204.09.4Q2200181,650
1 Jan 2013
Current Issue
Energies
1996-10733.98.3Q3200865,192
1 Jan 2013
Current Issue
Materials
1996-19443.77Q2200858,592
1 Jan 2013
Current Issue
Remote Sensing
2072-42924.39.4Q1200943,940
1 Jan 2013
Current Issue
Polymers
2073-43605.811Q1200932,837
31 Mar 2011
Current Issue
Water
2073-44413.56.7Q2200932,757
16 May 2014
Current Issue
Electronics
2079-92922.97Q2201232,120
5 Feb 2013
Current Issue
Nanomaterials
2079-49914.810.3Q2201022,901
20 Nov 2012
Current Issue
Buildings
2075-53093.45.6Q2201120,142
20 Nov 2012
Current Issue
Symmetry
2073-89942.25.2Q2200918,333
20 Nov 2012
Current Issue
Metals
2075-47013.15.7Q2201115,654
20 Nov 2012
Current Issue
Entropy
1099-43002.14.9Q2199915,362
1 Jan 2013
Current Issue
Journal of Marine Science and Engineering
2077-13123.25.6Q2201314,634
16 May 2014
Current Issue
Micromachines
2072-666X3.57.1Q2201013,986
31 Mar 2011
Current Issue
Atmosphere
2073-44332.65.4Q3201013,091
31 Mar 2011
Current Issue
Minerals
2075-163X2.74.9Q2201111,473
20 Nov 2012
Current Issue
Crystals
2073-43522.95.4Q2201111,125
31 Mar 2011
Current Issue
Photonics
2304-67322.13.9Q320147,033
1 Mar 2017
Current Issue
Bioengineering
2306-53544.47.5Q220147,018
1 Mar 2017
Current Issue
Information
2078-24894.38.2Q220106,557
31 Mar 2011
Current Issue
Machines
2075-17023.06.1Q220136,406
16 May 2014
Current Issue
ISPRS International Journal of Geo-Information
Society Journal
2220-99643.26.7Q220126,229
20 Nov 2012
Current Issue
Aerospace
2226-43102.54.8Q220146,056
1 Mar 2017
Current Issue
Biosensors
2079-63746.212.1Q120115,595
31 Mar 2011
Current Issue
Membranes
2077-03754.29.4Q220115,299
31 Mar 2011
Current Issue
Algorithms
1999-48932.65.4Q220085,152
1 Jan 2013
Current Issue
Fractal and Fractional
2504-31103.56.8Q120174,434
18 Feb 2019
Current Issue
Fermentation
2311-56374.17.7Q220154,415
1 Feb 2018
Current Issue
Drones
2504-446X5.210Q220173,990
18 Feb 2019
Current Issue
Future Internet
1999-59034.610Q220093,762
31 Mar 2011
Current Issue
Universe
2218-19972.55Q220153,667
1 Feb 2018
Current Issue
Journal of Composites Science
2504-477X4.66.7Q220173,476
7 Feb 2018
Current Issue
Actuators
2076-08252.44.3Q220123,333
5 Feb 2013
Current Issue
Lubricants
2075-44423.65.6Q220132,939
16 May 2014
Current Issue
Journal of Functional Biomaterials
2079-49835.99.7Q120102,849
31 Mar 2011
Current Issue
Chemosensors
2227-90404.48.1Q220132,821
5 Feb 2013
Current Issue
Fluids
2311-55212.14.1Q320162,753
1 Mar 2017
Current Issue
Journal of Imaging
2313-433X3.87.3Q220152,721
1 Mar 2017
Current Issue
Computers
2073-431X5.29.1Q220122,657
5 Feb 2013
Current Issue
Batteries
2313-01056.39.8Q120152,636
1 Mar 2017
Current Issue
Technologies
2227-70805.26.7Q120132,432
16 May 2014
Current Issue
Journal of Manufacturing and Materials Processing
2504-44944.05.7Q120172,034
7 Feb 2018
Current Issue
Mathematical and Computational Applications
2297-87472.22.8Q219961,913
8 Feb 2016
Current Issue
Computation
2079-31972.65.2Q220131,829
16 May 2014
Current Issue
Infrastructures
2412-38113.65.7Q220161,809
1 Feb 2018
Current Issue
Data
2306-57292.45.4Q220161,554
1 Feb 2018
Current Issue
Robotics
2218-65813.67.4Q220121,472
5 Feb 2013
Current Issue
Big Data and Cognitive Computing
2504-22895.311.4Q120171,461
18 Feb 2019
Current Issue
Galaxies
2075-44344.07Q220131,245
16 May 2014
Current Issue
Magnetochemistry
2312-74812.85.8Q220151,224
1 Mar 2017
Current Issue
Fibers
2079-64394.27.3Q220131,148
16 May 2014
Current Issue
Atoms
2218-20041.52.9Q420131,085
9 Jan 2013
Current Issue
Applied System Innovation
Society Journal
2571-55773.49Q220181,040
8 Jun 2020
Current Issue
Inventions
2411-51342.45.7Q220161,016
1 Feb 2018
Current Issue
Recycling
2313-43215.27.5Q320161,008
1 Feb 2018
Current Issue
Smart Cities
2624-65116.613Q12018992
8 Jun 2020
Current Issue
ChemEngineering
2305-70843.76Q22017954
7 Feb 2018
Current Issue
Multimodal Technologies and Interaction
2414-40883.36.6Q22017939
1 Feb 2018
Current Issue
Designs
2411-9660-5.7-2017932
21 Feb 2019
Current Issue
Journal of Sensor and Actuator Networks
2224-27084.811.3Q22012833
20 Nov 2012
Current Issue
Condensed Matter
2410-38961.53.4Q42016672
1 Feb 2018
Current Issue
Colloids and Interfaces
2504-53773.85.8Q22017653
18 Feb 2019
Current Issue
BioTech
2673-62843.65.6Q22012630
30 Sep 2020
Current Issue
Clean Technologies
2571-87975.99.4Q12019628
9 Mar 2022
Current Issue
Journal of Low Power Electronics and Applications
2079-92681.74.6Q32011622
31 Mar 2011
Current Issue
Physics
2624-81741.43.5Q32019549
9 Mar 2022
Current Issue
Particles
2571-712X2.33.2Q22018524
8 Jun 2020
Current Issue
Vibration
2571-631X2.23.3Q32018462
8 Jun 2020
Current Issue
Instruments
2410-390X1.42.8Q42017453
18 Feb 2019
Current Issue
Surfaces
2571-96372.74.2Q32018453
8 Jun 2020
Current Issue
Signals
2624-61202.95.9Q22020395
8 Jun 2020
Current Issue
International Journal of Turbomachinery, Propulsion and Power
Society Journal
2504-186X2.13.7Q22016389
1 Feb 2018
Current Issue
Plasma
2571-61823.13.9Q22018351
8 Jun 2020
Current Issue
Quantum Beam Science
2412-382X1.33.2Q32017304
1 Feb 2018
Current Issue