Privacy Policy

4.1 Contact form or general contact

If you send us enquiries via the contact form or via one of the specified contact options, your message including the contact data you provide there will be stored and processed accordingly for the purpose of processing and answering the enquiry and in the event of follow-up questions. We do not pass this data on to third parties unless this is necessary within the scope of processing and answering your contact enquiry or you have given us your corresponding consent.

If you contact us in the context of an existing contractual relationship or contact us in advance for information about our range of services or our other services, the data and information you provide will be processed for the purpose of processing and answering your contact enquiry in accordance with Art. 6 para. 1 lit. b GDPR (legal basis), and otherwise to safeguard our legitimate interests in accordance with Art. 6 para. 1. Lit. f GDPR for the proper answering of contact enquiries.

The data you enter in the contact form will remain with us until the purpose for storing/processing the data no longer applies and mandatory retention periods (in particular any retention obligations under commercial or tax law) have been fulfilled.

4.2 User Accounts

To make use of personalized services, you will have to register a user account with our websites. During registration we will ask you to provide some personal information, including, but not limited to, your name, valid email address, affiliation, postal address, phone number, password, academic degree, position within your institution or organisation, and your research interests. Also, your IP address will be stored as part of your registration and each time you log into our services. As registered user we will also track your personalized use of the website using Matomo (see section 3.4 above) if you have agreed to the Matomo Cookies, to improve your use of our services. Some of this information is required to properly set up the user account for you to use all of MDPI’s services. MDPI may use this information to fulfil our contract with you (e.g. the publication of your article). Furthermore, MDPI may also use this information internally, e.g., to evaluate and improve our business, respond to any questions, requests or comments you make, or to identify and prevent fraud, claims or other liabilities.

4.3 Newsletters

With your consent, you can subscribe to the newsletters we offer as part of our services (e.g. regarding journals or other offerings).

For the subscription to our newsletters, we use the so-called double-opt-in procedure. This means that after your registration, we will send you an e-mail to the e-mail address you provided, in which we ask you to confirm that you wish to receive the newsletter. In addition, we store your respective IP addresses used and times of registration and confirmation. The purpose of this procedure is to be able to prove your registration and, if necessary, to clarify a possible misuse of your personal data. Only your e-mail address is required for sending the newsletter. The provision of further, separately marked data is voluntary and will be used to address you personally. After your confirmation, we store the data you have provided for the purpose of sending you the newsletter (legal basis is Art. 6 para. 1 lit. a GDPR).

You can withdraw your consent to the sending of the newsletter at any time and unsubscribe from the newsletter. You can declare the withdrawal by clicking on the link provided in every newsletter email.