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Products & Solutions

Complete academic solutions to support every stage of your research journey
Publishing

Open access publishing solutions supporting 551 journals, proceedings, and books, designed to disseminate high-quality academic research across disciplines.

MDPI Journals

Explore the latest findings and cutting edge research in your field of interest within our collection of our peer reviewed scientific journals.

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Proceedings Series

Offers publishing services across all disciplines’ academic events outcomes, ensuring global visibility for conference papers, abstracts and reports.

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MDPI Books

Open access book publishing platform for comprehensive scientific works. Offering wide distribution of monographs, edited volumes, and reference works.

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Platforms

Digital platforms that enhance research visibility, discovery, collaboration, and scholarly communication throughout the research lifecycle.

Scilit

Scientific literature tracking and analysis tool for researchers and institutions. Providing insights on publication trends, citations, and collaborative opportunities.

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Preprints

Early sharing of research papers before peer review. Enabling rapid dissemination of findings and community feedback on preliminary work.

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SciProfiles

Professional networking platform that connects researchers, academics, and scientific professionals, enabling them to showcase their publications, track citations, and collaborate with peers across disciplines worldwide.

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SciForum

Online platform for organizing and hosting virtual conferences and events. Facilitating global scientific exchange without geographical or travel limitations.

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Encyclopedia

Comprehensive reference resource containing expert-written entries on scientific topics. Providing accessible, reliable information curated by specialists in various fields.

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Services & Solutions

Professional services and partnerships supporting authors, publishers and institutions to maximize their research impact and reach.

Author Services

MDPI Author Services helps researchers maximise the impact of their publications with expert language editing, professional figure and table editing, graphical abstract design, and audience-ready research video production.

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JAMS

Journal and Article Management System for streamlined publishing workflows. Offering end-to-end solutions for submission, review, production, and publication processes.

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Partnerships

Further explore MDPI collaborations with other organisations and institutions, as well as our Institutional Open Access Program (IOAP).

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