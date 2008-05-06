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List of Partner &
Affiliated Societies

List (231)

Academic Society for International Medical Education (ASIME)2021
International Medical Education
Academy of Pharmaceutical Sciences (APS)2001
Pharmaceutics
Pharmaceuticals
Pharmacy
Academy of Surgical Research (ASR)1982
Surgeries
AES Electrophoresis Society (AES)1979
Micromachines
American Board of Precision Medicine (ABOPM)2023
Journal of Personalized Medicine
American Institute of Hydrology (AIH)1981
Water
Hydrology
American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA)1912
Journal of the American Podiatric Medical Association
American Society of Adaptation Professionals (ASAP)2011
Climate
AO Craniomaxillofacial Surgery (AO CMF)1958
Craniomaxillofacial Trauma & Reconstruction
Asia Pacific Nutrigenomics Nutrigenetics Organisation (APNNO)2014
Nutrients
Association for Increasing the Visibility of Scientific Research (ACVCS)2024
Germs
Association of European Renewable Energy Research Centres (EUREC)1991
Energies
Association of Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems UK (ARPAS-UK)2013
Drones
Electronics
Australasian Chronobiology Society (ACS)2004
Clocks & Sleep
Australasian College of Tropical Medicine (ACTM)1991
Tropical Medicine and Infectious Disease
Australasian Virology Society (AVS)2011
Viruses
Australia New Zealand Marine Biotechnology Society (ANZMBS)2019
Marine Drugs
Journal of Marine Science and Engineering
Austrian Pharmaceutical Society (APS)1979
Scientia Pharmaceutica
Belgian Polymer Group (BPG)1994
Polymers
Biomedical Research Centre (CIBM)2008
Cancers
Nutrients
International Journal of Molecular Sciences
Brazilian Association of Chemical Engineering (ABEQ)1975
Processes
Brazilian Society for Virology (BSV)1986
Viruses
Brazilian Society of Aquaculture and Aquatic Biology (Aquabio)2002
Fishes
Brazilian Society of Personalized Medicine (SBMP)2024
Journal of Personalized Medicine
British Neuro-Oncology Society (BNOS)2004
Diagnostics
Cancers
Brain Sciences
International Journal of Molecular Sciences
Canadian Association of General Practitioners in Oncology (CAGPO-ACMOO)2003
Current Oncology
Canadian Association of Medical Oncologists (CAMO)1990
Current Oncology
Canadian Association of Psychosocial Oncology (CAPO - ACOP)1982
Current Oncology
Canadian Centre for Applied Research in Cancer Control (ARCC)2009
Current Oncology
Canadian Leukemia Study Group (CLSG)2019
Current Oncology
Canadian Society for Virology (CSV)2016
Viruses
Canadian Urban Transit Research & Innovation Consortium (CUTRIC)2014
Sustainability
Cell Therapy Transplant Canada (CTTC)1983
Current Oncology
Central European Group of Separation Sciences (CEGSS)1990
Separations
Chinese Society of Micro-Nano Technology (CSMNT)2005
Coatings
Materials
Micromachines
Nanomaterials
Sensors
College of Veterinary Medicine, Yangzhou University1902
Veterinary Sciences
Committee on Mathematical Logic of the Chinese Mathematical Society (CML-CMS)1987
Mathematics
Croatian Pharmacological Society (CPS)1979
Antibiotics
Dr. Ion Motofei (Journal Owner)
Journal of Mind and Medical Sciences
Environmental Health Association of Québec (ASEQ-EHAQ)2004
International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health
Environmentally Compatible Air Transport System International Association (ECATS)2010
Aerospace
Epigenetics Society (ES)1994
International Journal of Molecular Sciences
Epigenomes
Genes
Cells
Eurekas Community2008
Axioms
European Academy for Molecular Hydrogen Research in Biomedicine (EAMHR)2021
Antioxidants
European Aerospace Science Network (EASN)2008
Aerospace
European Biomass Industry Association (EUBIA)1996
Energies
European Burns Association (EBA)1981
European Journal of Burn Care
European Burn Journal
European Chitin Society (EUCHIS)1992
International Journal of Molecular Sciences
European College of Animal Welfare and Behavioural Medicine (ECAWBM)2002
Animals
European Colloid & Interface Society (ECIS)1986
Polymers
European Federation of Geologists (EFG)1980
Geosciences
European Independent Foundation in Angiology/ Vascular Medicine (VAS)1998
Journal of Clinical Medicine
European Land-use Institute (ELI)2011
Land
European Medical Association (EMA)1990
Healthcare
European Network of Sport Education (ENSE)1989
Sports
Education Sciences
European Society for Cardiovascular and Endovascular Surgery (ESCVS)1951
Hearts
European Society for Transcultural and Interdisciplinary Dialogue (ESTIDIA)2012
Languages
European Society of Artificial Organs, European Uremic Toxins Work Group (EUTox)1999
Toxins
European Society of Dermatopathology (ESDP)2016
Dermatopathology
European Sport Nutrition Society (ESNS)2017
Nutrients
Sports
European Turbomachinery Society (Euroturbo)2012
International Journal of Turbomachinery, Propulsion and Power
Faringdon Research Centre for Non-Destructive Testing and Remote Sensing (FCNDT&RS)2018
NDT
Fast-Track Health (FTH)2025
Journal of Fast-Track Health
Federation of Associations of Hospital Doctors on Internal Medicine (FADOI)1995
Journal of Clinical Medicine
Federation of European Laboratory Animal Science Associations (FELASA)1978
Animals
Biology
Federation of Scientific Associations for Territorial and Environmental Information (ASITA)1997
Geomatics
French Society for Neonatal Screening (SFDN)2011
International Journal of Neonatal Screening
French Society of Toxinology (SFET)1993
Toxins
German Society for Neonatal Screening (DGNS)1996
International Journal of Neonatal Screening
Global Virus Network (GVN)2011
Viruses
Gout, Hyperuricemia and Crystal Associated Disease Network (G-CAN)2015
Gout, Urate, and Crystal Deposition Disease
Greek Society for Horticultural Science (GSHS)1966
Horticulturae
Hellenic Branch of the Federation of Telecommunications Engineers of the European Community (FITCE Hellas)1986
Telecom
Hellenic Society for Archaeometry (HSA)1982
Heritage
Hellenic Society for Microbiology (HMS)1932
Acta Microbiologica Hellenica
Hellenic Society Mikrobiokosmos (MBK)2007
Microorganisms
Hellenic Society of Pediatric and Adolescent Gynecology (HSPAG)2023
Journal of Clinical Medicine
Iberian Society of Ichthyology (SIBIC)2010
Fishes
Iberoamerican Program of Science and Technology for Development (CYTED)1984
Energies
Infection Science Forum (ISF)2025
Germs
Institute of Energy and Fuel Processing Technology (ITPE)1955
Fuels
Energies
Inter-American Society for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery (SICCMI)2007
Journal of Personalized Medicine
Interdisciplinary Laboratory of Applied Research in Medicine (DReAM)2005
Journal of Interdisciplinary Research Applied to Medicine
International Association for Landscape Ecology (IALE)1982
Land
International Association of Orofacial Myology (IAOM)1972
International Journal of Orofacial Myology and Myofunctional Therapy
International Bone Research Association (IBRA)2004
Journal of Clinical Medicine
International Cell Death Society (ICDS)1995
Cells
International Chair for Advanced Studies on Hydration (CIEAH)2016
Nutrients
International Coenzyme Q10 Association (ICQ10A)1997
Antioxidants
International Conference on Unmanned Aircraft Systems Association (ICUAS)2012
Drones
International Council for Research and Innovation in Building and Construction (CIB)1953
Sustainability
Smart Cities
Buildings
International Federation for the Promotion of Mechanism and Machine Science (IFToMM)1969
Machines
Robotics
International Federation of Landscape Architects (IFLA)1948
Architecture
Land
International Fuzzy Systems Association (IFSA)1984
Axioms
International Institute of Knowledge Innovation and Invention (IIKII)2018
Applied System Innovation
International Lab for Innovative Cultural and Social Research, University of Salerno (ILIS)1968
Societies
International Society for Condition Monitoring (ISCM)2010
Sensors
AI Sensors
International Society for Infectious Diseases in Obstetrics and Gynaecology (ISIDOG)2013
Diagnostics
International Society for Maintenance and Rehabilitation of Transport Infrastructures (iSMARTi)2004
Infrastructures
International Society for Mycotoxicology (ISM)2005
Toxins
International Society for Neonatal Screening (ISNS)1988
International Journal of Neonatal Screening
International Society for Nucleosides, Nucleotides & Nucleic Acids (IS3NA)2000
Molecules
International Society for Pathophysiology (ISP)1991
Pathophysiology
International Society for Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing (ISPRS)1910
ISPRS International Journal of Geo-Information
International Society for Plasma Medicine (ISPM)2009
Applied Sciences
Applied Biosciences
International Society for Porous Media (InterPore)2008
Energies
Batteries
International Society for the Measurement of Physical Behaviour (ISMPB)2015
Sensors
International Society for the Study of Information (IS4SI)2011
Entropy
Information
Mathematics
Philosophies
International Society for the Systems Sciences (ISSS)1954
Systems
International Society for Urban Health (ISUH)2002
Journal of Fast-Track Health
International Society of Doctors for the Environment (ISDE)1990
International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health
International Society of Heterocyclic Chemistry (ISHC)1968
Molecules
International Society of Sports Nutrition (ISSN)2003
Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition
International Society of Urology (SIU)1908
Société Internationale d’Urologie Journal
Irish Association for Cancer Research (IACR)1964
Cancers
Israel Society for Oxygen and Free Radical Research (ISOFRR)1985
Antioxidants
Italian Aerosol Society (IAS)2008
Atmosphere
Italian Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (AICPE)2011
Surgical Techniques Development
Italian Longevity League (ILL)2019
Journal of Ageing and Longevity
Italian Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition (SIGENP)1992
Nutrients
Italian Society for Virology (SIV - ISV)2001
Viruses
Italian Society of Andrology (SIA)1976
Uro
Italian Society of Environmental Medicine (SIMA)2015
International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health
Stresses
Epidemiologia
International Journal of Environmental Medicine
Italian Society of Food Sciences (SISA)1966
Foods
International Journal of Molecular Sciences
Nutrients
Italian Society of Gerontology and Geriatrics (SIGG)1952
Journal of Gerontology and Geriatrics
Italian Society of Hand Surgery (SICM)1962
Surgeries
Italian Society of Nephrology Nurses (SIAN)2018
Healthcare
Italian Society of Odontostomatological Surgery (SIDCO)2017
Prosthesis
Italian Society of Pediatric Psychology (SIPPed)2016
Pediatric Reports
Italian Society of Phytotherapy (S.I.Fit.)1992
Plants
Italian Society of Soil Science (SISS)1952
Soil Systems
Italian Society of Thoracic Endoscopy (SIET)1980
Journal of Clinical Medicine
Advances in Respiratory Medicine
Italian Society of Vestibology (VIS)2013
Audiology Research
Japan Association for Clinical Engineers (JACE)1990
Journal of Clinical Medicine
Japan Society of Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing (JSPRS)1962
Remote Sensing
Sensors
Japanese Society for Neonatal Screening (JSNS)1974
International Journal of Neonatal Screening
Japanese Society of Mycotoxicology (JSMYCO)1972
Toxins
Japanese Society of Physical Hydrology (JSPH)1978
Water
Hydrology
Japanese Society of Renal Transplantation and Vascular Surgery (RTVS)1988
Kidney and Dialysis
Journal of Clinical Medicine
Jordanian Cardiac Society (JCS)1988
Hearts
Korean Institute of Products Safety (KPSI)2008
Journal of Theoretical and Applied Electronic Commerce Research
Korean Society of Brain Neuromodulation Therapy (KBNT)2022
Journal of Personalized Medicine
Korean Society of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Technology (KSPST)1971
Pharmaceutics
Korean Society of Physical Medicine (KSPM)2006
Medical Sciences
Journal of Clinical Medicine
Muscles
Korean Tribology Society (KTS)1984
Coatings
Landscape Institute (LI)1929
Land
Lithuanian Medical Association (LGS)1989
Medicina
Lithuanian University of Health Sciences (LUHS)2010
Medicina
Manufacturing Engineering Society (MES)2004
Materials
Market Access Society (MAS)2013
Journal of Market Access & Health Policy
Medical Mycological Society of the Americas (MMSA)1965
Journal of Fungi
Membrane Society of Australasia (MSA)2009
Membranes
Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics (NUAA)1952
International Journal of Thermofluid Science and Technology
National Institute for Infectious Diseases “Prof. Dr. Matei Balș” (INBIMB)1990
Germs
National Interuniversity Consortium of Materials Science and Technology (INSTM)1992
Polymers
Newborn Screening & Genetics Program of the Association of Public Health Laboratories (APHL)1998
International Journal of Neonatal Screening
Nordic Autophagy Society (NAS)2018
Cells
North American Thermal Analysis Society (NATAS)1969
Polymers
North-Eastern German Society of Gynecological Oncology (NOGGO)1998
Cancers
Northern Greek Society of Medical Biopathology (EIBBE)1975
Immuno
Antibiotics
Nova Network of the Nova Institute2022
Challenges
Nuclear Medicine Discovery (Nu.Me.D.)2007
Journal of Clinical Medicine
Hemato
Nutrition Society of New Zealand (NSNZ)1966
Nutrients
Ocular Wellness & Nutrition Society (OWNS)2007
Healthcare
Nutrients
Oman Medical Association (OMA)2001
Journal of the Oman Medical Association
Osaka Society for Dialysis Therapy (OSDT)1974
Kidney and Dialysis
Journal of Clinical Medicine
Panhellenic Federation of Alzheimer's Disease and Related Disorders (PFADRD)2007
Brain Sciences
Neurology International
NeuroSci
Journal of Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease
Pharmaceutical Solid State Research Cluster (PSSRC)2006
Pharmaceutics
Polish Limnological Society (PLS)2001
Water
Limnological Review
Polish Membrane Society (PTMem)2011
Membranes
Polish Respiratory Society (PtChP)1934
Advances in Respiratory Medicine
Polish Society of Applied Electromagnetics (PTZE)1990
Sensors
Electronics
Energies
Applied Sciences
Polish Society of Vaccinology (PTW)2001
Vaccines
Portuguese Association of Forensic Sciences (APCF)2015
Forensic Sciences
Portuguese Society of Rheology (SPR)1997
Fluids
Professional Committee of Key Materials and Technology for Electronic Components (PC-KMTEC)1979
Crystals
Remote Sensing Society of Japan (RSSJ)1981
Remote Sensing
Riga Stradins University1950
Medicina
Robotic Global Surgical Society (TROGSS)2024
Robotics
Gastrointestinal Disorders
Surgeries
Robotics Society of Singapore (RSS)2010
Robotics
Biomimetics
Romanian Catalysis Society (RCS)1991
Catalysts
Romanian Society of Preventive Medicine (RSPM)2022
Romanian Journal of Preventive Medicine
Society for Light, Rhythms, and Circadian Health (SLRCH)1988
Clocks & Sleep
Society for Microbial Ecology and Disease (SOMED)1976
Microorganisms
Society for Sports Neuroscience2022
Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition
Society of Cosmetic Scientists of Korea (SCSK)1968
Antioxidants
Biomolecules
Cosmetics
Molecules
International Journal of Molecular Sciences
Society of Gynecologic Oncology of Canada (GOC)1979
Current Oncology
South African Association for Theoretical and Applied Mechanics (SAAM)1993
Mathematical and Computational Applications
Applied Mechanics
Southeast University1988
AI for Aerospace
Spanish Association for Cancer Research (ASEICA)1983
Life
Cancers
Spanish Carbon Group (GEC)1990
Nanomaterials
C
Catalysts
Spanish Group for Cancer Immuno-Biotherapy (GÉTICA)2014
Cancers
Journal of Clinical Medicine
Spanish Group for Hematopoietic Transplantation and Cell Therapy (GETH-TC)1994
Hemato
Journal of Clinical Medicine
Cells
Spanish Materials Society (SOCIEMAT)1996
Metals
Materials
Spanish Nutrition Foundation (FEN)1984
Nutrients
Foods
Spanish Nutrition Society (SEN)1979
Nutrients
Spanish Phytopathological Society (SEF)1981
Plants
Journal of Fungi
Spanish Scientific Society for Research and Training in Health Sciences (SOCI-CCSS)2010
European Journal of Investigation in Health, Psychology and Education
Spanish Society for Cell Biology (SEBC)1984
International Journal of Molecular Sciences
Spanish Society for Nitrogen Fixation (SEFIN)1983
Microorganisms
Genes
Biology
Spanish Society for Virology (SEV)1987
Viruses
Spanish Society of Biomedical Engineering (SEIB)1981
Sensors
Entropy
Spanish Society of Community Nutrition (SENC)1988
Nutrients
Spanish Society of Hematology and Hemotherapy (SEHH)1959
Hemato
Journal of Clinical Medicine
Cells
Spanish Society of Horticultural Sciences (SECH)1981
Plants
Horticulturae
Spanish Society of Medicinal Chemistry (SEQT)1977
Molecules
Spanish Society of Pharmaceutics and Pharmaceutical Technology (SEFIG)1991
Pharmaceutics
Spanish Society of Plant Biology (SEBP)1974
Plants
Agronomy
Stockholm International Water Institute (SIWI)2012
Water
Strength and Conditioning Society (SCS)2018
Sports
Swiss Federation of Clinical Neuro-Societies (SFCNS)2009
Clinical and Translational Neuroscience
Swiss Headache Society (SHS)1995
Clinical and Translational Neuroscience
Swiss Neurological Society (SNS)1908
Clinical and Translational Neuroscience
Swiss Society for Sleep Research, Sleep Medicine and Chronobiology (SSSSC)1991
Clocks & Sleep
Swiss Society of Cardiac Surgery (SGHC/SSCC)1986
Cardiovascular Medicine
Swiss Society of Neuroradiology (SSNR)1987
Clinical and Translational Neuroscience
Swiss Society of Neurosurgery (SSNS)1954
Clinical and Translational Neuroscience
Swiss Society of Perfusion (SSoP)1995
Cardiovascular Medicine
Swiss Stroke Society (SSS)1996
Clinical and Translational Neuroscience
Swiss Union of Laboratory Medicine (SULM)1990
Diagnostics
UK Magnetics Society (UKMagSoc)1986
Magnetism
UK Newborn Screening Laboratory Network (UKNSLN)1980
International Journal of Neonatal Screening
Union of Slovak Mathematicians and Physicists (JSMF)1969
Axioms
University of Latvia1919
Medicina
University of Tartu1632
Medicina
Urban Land Institute (ULI)1936
Urban Science
Sustainability
Land
Vilnius University1579
Medicina
Working Group of Air Quality in European Citizen Science Association (ECSA)2014
Atmosphere
World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA)1935
Animals
Conservation
Journal of Zoological and Botanical Gardens
World Electric Vehicle Association (WEVA)1990
World Electric Vehicle Journal
Young Clinical Neuroscientists Network (YouCliN)2016
Clinical and Translational Neuroscience