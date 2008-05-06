List of Partner &
Affiliated Societies
List (231)
List (231)
|Academic Society for International Medical Education (ASIME)
|2021
|Academy of Pharmaceutical Sciences (APS)
|2001
|Academy of Surgical Research (ASR)
|1982
|AES Electrophoresis Society (AES)
|1979
|American Board of Precision Medicine (ABOPM)
|2023
|American Institute of Hydrology (AIH)
|1981
|American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA)
|1912
|American Society of Adaptation Professionals (ASAP)
|2011
|AO Craniomaxillofacial Surgery (AO CMF)
|1958
|Asia Pacific Nutrigenomics Nutrigenetics Organisation (APNNO)
|2014
|Association for Increasing the Visibility of Scientific Research (ACVCS)
|2024
|Association of European Renewable Energy Research Centres (EUREC)
|1991
|Association of Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems UK (ARPAS-UK)
|2013
|Australasian Chronobiology Society (ACS)
|2004
|Australasian College of Tropical Medicine (ACTM)
|1991
|Australasian Virology Society (AVS)
|2011
|Australia New Zealand Marine Biotechnology Society (ANZMBS)
|2019
|Austrian Pharmaceutical Society (APS)
|1979
|Belgian Polymer Group (BPG)
|1994
|Biomedical Research Centre (CIBM)
|2008
|Brazilian Association of Chemical Engineering (ABEQ)
|1975
|Brazilian Society for Virology (BSV)
|1986
|Brazilian Society of Aquaculture and Aquatic Biology (Aquabio)
|2002
|Brazilian Society of Personalized Medicine (SBMP)
|2024
|British Neuro-Oncology Society (BNOS)
|2004
|Canadian Association of General Practitioners in Oncology (CAGPO-ACMOO)
|2003
|Canadian Association of Medical Oncologists (CAMO)
|1990
|Canadian Association of Psychosocial Oncology (CAPO - ACOP)
|1982
|Canadian Centre for Applied Research in Cancer Control (ARCC)
|2009
|Canadian Leukemia Study Group (CLSG)
|2019
|Canadian Society for Virology (CSV)
|2016
|Canadian Urban Transit Research & Innovation Consortium (CUTRIC)
|2014
|Cell Therapy Transplant Canada (CTTC)
|1983
|Central European Group of Separation Sciences (CEGSS)
|1990
|Chinese Society of Micro-Nano Technology (CSMNT)
|2005
|College of Veterinary Medicine, Yangzhou University
|1902
|Committee on Mathematical Logic of the Chinese Mathematical Society (CML-CMS)
|1987
|Croatian Pharmacological Society (CPS)
|1979
|Dr. Ion Motofei (Journal Owner)
|Environmental Health Association of Québec (ASEQ-EHAQ)
|2004
|Environmentally Compatible Air Transport System International Association (ECATS)
|2010
|Epigenetics Society (ES)
|1994
|Eurekas Community
|2008
|European Academy for Molecular Hydrogen Research in Biomedicine (EAMHR)
|2021
|European Aerospace Science Network (EASN)
|2008
|European Biomass Industry Association (EUBIA)
|1996
|European Burns Association (EBA)
|1981
|European Chitin Society (EUCHIS)
|1992
|European College of Animal Welfare and Behavioural Medicine (ECAWBM)
|2002
|European Colloid & Interface Society (ECIS)
|1986
|European Federation of Geologists (EFG)
|1980
|European Independent Foundation in Angiology/ Vascular Medicine (VAS)
|1998
|European Land-use Institute (ELI)
|2011
|European Medical Association (EMA)
|1990
|European Network of Sport Education (ENSE)
|1989
|European Society for Cardiovascular and Endovascular Surgery (ESCVS)
|1951
|European Society for Transcultural and Interdisciplinary Dialogue (ESTIDIA)
|2012
|European Society of Artificial Organs, European Uremic Toxins Work Group (EUTox)
|1999
|European Society of Dermatopathology (ESDP)
|2016
|European Sport Nutrition Society (ESNS)
|2017
|European Turbomachinery Society (Euroturbo)
|2012
|Faringdon Research Centre for Non-Destructive Testing and Remote Sensing (FCNDT&RS)
|2018
|Fast-Track Health (FTH)
|2025
|Federation of Associations of Hospital Doctors on Internal Medicine (FADOI)
|1995
|Federation of European Laboratory Animal Science Associations (FELASA)
|1978
|Federation of Scientific Associations for Territorial and Environmental Information (ASITA)
|1997
|French Society for Neonatal Screening (SFDN)
|2011
|French Society of Toxinology (SFET)
|1993
|German Society for Neonatal Screening (DGNS)
|1996
|Global Virus Network (GVN)
|2011
|Gout, Hyperuricemia and Crystal Associated Disease Network (G-CAN)
|2015
|Greek Society for Horticultural Science (GSHS)
|1966
|Hellenic Branch of the Federation of Telecommunications Engineers of the European Community (FITCE Hellas)
|1986
|Hellenic Society for Archaeometry (HSA)
|1982
|Hellenic Society for Microbiology (HMS)
|1932
|Hellenic Society Mikrobiokosmos (MBK)
|2007
|Hellenic Society of Pediatric and Adolescent Gynecology (HSPAG)
|2023
|Iberian Society of Ichthyology (SIBIC)
|2010
|Iberoamerican Program of Science and Technology for Development (CYTED)
|1984
|Infection Science Forum (ISF)
|2025
|Institute of Energy and Fuel Processing Technology (ITPE)
|1955
|Inter-American Society for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery (SICCMI)
|2007
|Interdisciplinary Laboratory of Applied Research in Medicine (DReAM)
|2005
|International Association for Landscape Ecology (IALE)
|1982
|International Association of Orofacial Myology (IAOM)
|1972
|International Bone Research Association (IBRA)
|2004
|International Cell Death Society (ICDS)
|1995
|International Chair for Advanced Studies on Hydration (CIEAH)
|2016
|International Coenzyme Q10 Association (ICQ10A)
|1997
|International Conference on Unmanned Aircraft Systems Association (ICUAS)
|2012
|International Council for Research and Innovation in Building and Construction (CIB)
|1953
|International Federation for the Promotion of Mechanism and Machine Science (IFToMM)
|1969
|International Federation of Landscape Architects (IFLA)
|1948
|International Fuzzy Systems Association (IFSA)
|1984
|International Institute of Knowledge Innovation and Invention (IIKII)
|2018
|International Lab for Innovative Cultural and Social Research, University of Salerno (ILIS)
|1968
|International Society for Condition Monitoring (ISCM)
|2010
|International Society for Infectious Diseases in Obstetrics and Gynaecology (ISIDOG)
|2013
|International Society for Maintenance and Rehabilitation of Transport Infrastructures (iSMARTi)
|2004
|International Society for Mycotoxicology (ISM)
|2005
|International Society for Neonatal Screening (ISNS)
|1988
|International Society for Nucleosides, Nucleotides & Nucleic Acids (IS3NA)
|2000
|International Society for Pathophysiology (ISP)
|1991
|International Society for Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing (ISPRS)
|1910
|International Society for Plasma Medicine (ISPM)
|2009
|International Society for Porous Media (InterPore)
|2008
|International Society for the Measurement of Physical Behaviour (ISMPB)
|2015
|International Society for the Study of Information (IS4SI)
|2011
|International Society for the Systems Sciences (ISSS)
|1954
|International Society for Urban Health (ISUH)
|2002
|International Society of Doctors for the Environment (ISDE)
|1990
|International Society of Heterocyclic Chemistry (ISHC)
|1968
|International Society of Sports Nutrition (ISSN)
|2003
|International Society of Urology (SIU)
|1908
|Irish Association for Cancer Research (IACR)
|1964
|Israel Society for Oxygen and Free Radical Research (ISOFRR)
|1985
|Italian Aerosol Society (IAS)
|2008
|Italian Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (AICPE)
|2011
|Italian Longevity League (ILL)
|2019
|Italian Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition (SIGENP)
|1992
|Italian Society for Virology (SIV - ISV)
|2001
|Italian Society of Andrology (SIA)
|1976
|Italian Society of Environmental Medicine (SIMA)
|2015
|Italian Society of Food Sciences (SISA)
|1966
|Italian Society of Gerontology and Geriatrics (SIGG)
|1952
|Italian Society of Hand Surgery (SICM)
|1962
|Italian Society of Nephrology Nurses (SIAN)
|2018
|Italian Society of Odontostomatological Surgery (SIDCO)
|2017
|Italian Society of Pediatric Psychology (SIPPed)
|2016
|Italian Society of Phytotherapy (S.I.Fit.)
|1992
|Italian Society of Soil Science (SISS)
|1952
|Italian Society of Thoracic Endoscopy (SIET)
|1980
|Italian Society of Vestibology (VIS)
|2013
|Japan Association for Clinical Engineers (JACE)
|1990
|Japan Society of Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing (JSPRS)
|1962
|Japanese Society for Neonatal Screening (JSNS)
|1974
|Japanese Society of Mycotoxicology (JSMYCO)
|1972
|Japanese Society of Physical Hydrology (JSPH)
|1978
|Japanese Society of Renal Transplantation and Vascular Surgery (RTVS)
|1988
|Jordanian Cardiac Society (JCS)
|1988
|Korean Institute of Products Safety (KPSI)
|2008
|Korean Society of Brain Neuromodulation Therapy (KBNT)
|2022
|Korean Society of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Technology (KSPST)
|1971
|Korean Society of Physical Medicine (KSPM)
|2006
|Korean Tribology Society (KTS)
|1984
|Landscape Institute (LI)
|1929
|Lithuanian Medical Association (LGS)
|1989
|Lithuanian University of Health Sciences (LUHS)
|2010
|Manufacturing Engineering Society (MES)
|2004
|Market Access Society (MAS)
|2013
|Medical Mycological Society of the Americas (MMSA)
|1965
|Membrane Society of Australasia (MSA)
|2009
|Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics (NUAA)
|1952
|National Institute for Infectious Diseases “Prof. Dr. Matei Balș” (INBIMB)
|1990
|National Interuniversity Consortium of Materials Science and Technology (INSTM)
|1992
|Newborn Screening & Genetics Program of the Association of Public Health Laboratories (APHL)
|1998
|Nordic Autophagy Society (NAS)
|2018
|North American Thermal Analysis Society (NATAS)
|1969
|North-Eastern German Society of Gynecological Oncology (NOGGO)
|1998
|Northern Greek Society of Medical Biopathology (EIBBE)
|1975
|Nova Network of the Nova Institute
|2022
|Nuclear Medicine Discovery (Nu.Me.D.)
|2007
|Nutrition Society of New Zealand (NSNZ)
|1966
|Ocular Wellness & Nutrition Society (OWNS)
|2007
|Oman Medical Association (OMA)
|2001
|Osaka Society for Dialysis Therapy (OSDT)
|1974
|Panhellenic Federation of Alzheimer's Disease and Related Disorders (PFADRD)
|2007
|Pharmaceutical Solid State Research Cluster (PSSRC)
|2006
|Polish Limnological Society (PLS)
|2001
|Polish Membrane Society (PTMem)
|2011
|Polish Respiratory Society (PtChP)
|1934
|Polish Society of Applied Electromagnetics (PTZE)
|1990
|Polish Society of Vaccinology (PTW)
|2001
|Portuguese Association of Forensic Sciences (APCF)
|2015
|Portuguese Society of Rheology (SPR)
|1997
|Professional Committee of Key Materials and Technology for Electronic Components (PC-KMTEC)
|1979
|Remote Sensing Society of Japan (RSSJ)
|1981
|Riga Stradins University
|1950
|Robotic Global Surgical Society (TROGSS)
|2024
|Robotics Society of Singapore (RSS)
|2010
|Romanian Catalysis Society (RCS)
|1991
|Romanian Society of Preventive Medicine (RSPM)
|2022
|Society for Light, Rhythms, and Circadian Health (SLRCH)
|1988
|Society for Microbial Ecology and Disease (SOMED)
|1976
|Society for Sports Neuroscience
|2022
|Society of Cosmetic Scientists of Korea (SCSK)
|1968
|Society of Gynecologic Oncology of Canada (GOC)
|1979
|South African Association for Theoretical and Applied Mechanics (SAAM)
|1993
|Southeast University
|1988
|Spanish Association for Cancer Research (ASEICA)
|1983
|Spanish Carbon Group (GEC)
|1990
|Spanish Group for Cancer Immuno-Biotherapy (GÉTICA)
|2014
|Spanish Group for Hematopoietic Transplantation and Cell Therapy (GETH-TC)
|1994
|Spanish Materials Society (SOCIEMAT)
|1996
|Spanish Nutrition Foundation (FEN)
|1984
|Spanish Nutrition Society (SEN)
|1979
|Spanish Phytopathological Society (SEF)
|1981
|Spanish Scientific Society for Research and Training in Health Sciences (SOCI-CCSS)
|2010
|Spanish Society for Cell Biology (SEBC)
|1984
|Spanish Society for Nitrogen Fixation (SEFIN)
|1983
|Spanish Society for Virology (SEV)
|1987
|Spanish Society of Biomedical Engineering (SEIB)
|1981
|Spanish Society of Community Nutrition (SENC)
|1988
|Spanish Society of Hematology and Hemotherapy (SEHH)
|1959
|Spanish Society of Horticultural Sciences (SECH)
|1981
|Spanish Society of Medicinal Chemistry (SEQT)
|1977
|Spanish Society of Pharmaceutics and Pharmaceutical Technology (SEFIG)
|1991
|Spanish Society of Plant Biology (SEBP)
|1974
|Stockholm International Water Institute (SIWI)
|2012
|Strength and Conditioning Society (SCS)
|2018
|Swiss Federation of Clinical Neuro-Societies (SFCNS)
|2009
|Swiss Headache Society (SHS)
|1995
|Swiss Neurological Society (SNS)
|1908
|Swiss Society for Sleep Research, Sleep Medicine and Chronobiology (SSSSC)
|1991
|Swiss Society of Cardiac Surgery (SGHC/SSCC)
|1986
|Swiss Society of Neuroradiology (SSNR)
|1987
|Swiss Society of Neurosurgery (SSNS)
|1954
|Swiss Society of Perfusion (SSoP)
|1995
|Swiss Stroke Society (SSS)
|1996
|Swiss Union of Laboratory Medicine (SULM)
|1990
|UK Magnetics Society (UKMagSoc)
|1986
|UK Newborn Screening Laboratory Network (UKNSLN)
|1980
|Union of Slovak Mathematicians and Physicists (JSMF)
|1969
|University of Latvia
|1919
|University of Tartu
|1632
|Urban Land Institute (ULI)
|1936
|Vilnius University
|1579
|Working Group of Air Quality in European Citizen Science Association (ECSA)
|2014
|World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA)
|1935
|World Electric Vehicle Association (WEVA)
|1990
|Young Clinical Neuroscientists Network (YouCliN)
|2016