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Special Issue Proposal Application

Increase the impact and visibility of your research by guest editing a Special Issue. Authors who publish in a Special Issue enjoy greater discoverability of their work, a chance to expand their research network and a rigorous peer-review process.

We welcome proposals from our readers and authors submitted directly to us below on a topic within their field of expertise. Our internal editors will get back to you shortly. More details on MDPI Special Issues and the benefits of being a Guest Editor can be accessed here.

Personal Information

Who can be a Guest Editor?

  • Hold a PhD (or equivalent degree) and an academic or research position at a university, research institute, or organization.
  • Demonstrate active and sustained research contributions, with an established record of publications in the proposed topic area.
  • Have recognized expertise in a clearly defined theme, along with a broad professional network of potential authors and reviewers.
  • Be committed to actively soliciting high-quality submissions, overseeing rigorous peer review, and upholding the journal's ethical and quality standards

Special Issue Information

Add a Special Issue description OR fill the special issue proposal form and upload it below, especially if you have already identified potential contributors or prospective submissions

Upload Special Issue Proposal Form file (.doc, .docx, .pdf, .xls, .xlsx)

We have a Special Issue Mentor Program that allows early-career researchers (postdocs, new faculty) to gain experience editing a Special Issue under the guidance of a senior colleague. Learn more here. Would you like to use this option for your proposal?