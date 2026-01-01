Publishing
MDPI offers services to support academic journal publishers of all sizes, including publishers with a single journal, university presses, or larger enterprises
Learn about our fully Open Access Policy that allows unrestricted, free online access to research articles, enabling anyone to read, download, and share them without subscription or paywall barriers.
Discover how MDPI operates a rigorous and transparent peer review process that aims to maximize quality; it is handled by researchers and scholars.
Learn how MDPI closely follows the Committee on Publication Ethics (COPE) principles of publication ethics laid out in its core practices documents.
Understand the processes behind our Special Issues and how they are organized, led by subject experts who take on the role of Guest Editor.
Authors pay a one-time Article Processing Charge (APC) to cover the costs of peer review administration and management, find all the information you need here.