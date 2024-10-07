Funding of Article and Book Processing Charges (APCs/BPCs)
Many funding agencies explicitly allow the use of research grants for the payment of Article Processing Charges (APCs) to publish in open access journals or of Book Processing Charges (BPCs) to publish open access books.
In addition, numerous institutions have created central funds to cover APCs and BPCs. Make sure to check with your institution whether OA publication costs are supported.
General Resources for Open Access Funding:
- Sherpa Juliet is a searchable database of research funders' open access policies.
- The Open Access Directory maintains a list of institutional funds for open access publishing.
- SPARC maintains a list of North American universities and university libraries that have created open access funds.