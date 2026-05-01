Awards Results
Awards Search Results (3948)
|Journal
|Awards
|Intended Awardee
|Application
|Journal of Eye Movement Research
|Best Paper Award
Papers Published in 2025
|International Medical Education
|Outstanding Reviewer Award
All of the reviewers for International Medical Education in 2026 will be automatically included
|Languages
|Best PhD Thesis Award
Papers defended in 2026
|Buildings
|Editor of Distinction Award
All EBMs are candidates
|Computation
|Editor of Distinction Award
Editorial Board members of Computation who made outstanding contributions in 2026
|Children
|Best PhD Thesis Award
A Ph.D. student or doctor who has produced a highly anticipated academic potential thesis
|Mathematics
|Best PhD Thesis Award
a PhD student or a recently qualified PhD who has produced an outstanding PhD thesis
|Histories
|Best PhD Thesis Award
A Ph.D. student or doctor who has produced a highly anticipated academic potential thesis
|Sensors
|Best PhD Thesis Award
PhD students or recently qualified PhDs who have produced outstanding PhD theses and defended their theses in 2026
|Fossil Studies
|Palaeontology Research Grant
This grant is open to professional and amateur palaeontologists, as well as students who are engaged in palaeontological research
of 395