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Awards Search Results (3948)

Journal Awards Intended Awardee Application
Journal of Eye Movement ResearchBest Paper Award
Papers Published in 2025
International Medical EducationOutstanding Reviewer Award
All of the reviewers for International Medical Education in 2026 will be automatically included
LanguagesBest PhD Thesis Award
Papers defended in 2026
Apply
BuildingsEditor of Distinction Award
All EBMs are candidates
ComputationEditor of Distinction Award
Editorial Board members of Computation who made outstanding contributions in 2026
ChildrenBest PhD Thesis Award
A Ph.D. student or doctor who has produced a highly anticipated academic potential thesis
Apply
MathematicsBest PhD Thesis Award
a PhD student or a recently qualified PhD who has produced an outstanding PhD thesis
Apply
HistoriesBest PhD Thesis Award
A Ph.D. student or doctor who has produced a highly anticipated academic potential thesis
Apply
SensorsBest PhD Thesis Award
PhD students or recently qualified PhDs who have produced outstanding PhD theses and defended their theses in 2026
Apply
Fossil StudiesPalaeontology Research Grant
This grant is open to professional and amateur palaeontologists, as well as students who are engaged in palaeontological research

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