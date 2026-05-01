International Medical Education Outstanding Reviewer Award All of the reviewers for International Medical Education in 2026 will be automatically included

Buildings Editor of Distinction Award All EBMs are candidates

Computation Editor of Distinction Award Editorial Board members of Computation who made outstanding contributions in 2026

Children Best PhD Thesis Award A Ph.D. student or doctor who has produced a highly anticipated academic potential thesis Apply View Requirements

Mathematics Best PhD Thesis Award a PhD student or a recently qualified PhD who has produced an outstanding PhD thesis Apply View Requirements

Histories Best PhD Thesis Award A Ph.D. student or doctor who has produced a highly anticipated academic potential thesis Apply View Requirements

Sensors Best PhD Thesis Award PhD students or recently qualified PhDs who have produced outstanding PhD theses and defended their theses in 2026 Apply View Requirements