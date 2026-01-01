Guidelines
Discover helpful tools and resources to assist you on your collaboration with MDPI.
For Authors
Discover our step-by-step process for authors to publish in our academic journal, from manuscript submission to final publication.
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For Reviewers
Join our team of experts and contribute to the advancement of scholarly research. Explore the detailed steps to become a reviewer for our academic journal.
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For Editors
Learn the steps to become an editor for our academic journal, from application to selection. Join our editorial team and help shape the future of scholarly publishing.
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For Librarians
Enhance your library's offerings with our comprehensive support and tools. Discover the range of services we offer to librarians.
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