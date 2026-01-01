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Guidelines

Discover helpful tools and resources to assist you on your collaboration with MDPI.

For Authors

Discover our step-by-step process for authors to publish in our academic journal, from manuscript submission to final publication.

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For Reviewers

Join our team of experts and contribute to the advancement of scholarly research. Explore the detailed steps to become a reviewer for our academic journal.

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For Editors

Learn the steps to become an editor for our academic journal, from application to selection. Join our editorial team and help shape the future of scholarly publishing.

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For Librarians

Enhance your library's offerings with our comprehensive support and tools. Discover the range of services we offer to librarians.

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