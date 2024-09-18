Transfer Service

We now ask all authors to select up to three alternate journals during the submission process. The suggested alternative journals will be ordered according to the authors’ preference. If a paper is evaluated as out of scope by the first-choice journal, it will be transferred to the first alternative journal automatically. If the first alternative journal also rejects the paper because it is out of scope, it will be transferred to the second alternative journal automatically, and so on.

The information below applies for the transfer of manuscripts when your paper is rejected and automatically transferred to your selected alternative journal.

Note: If you did not select an alternative journal during submission, the below does not apply.

How do I select an alternative journal?

Authors can use our Journal Finder tool to identify suitable journals in our portfolio. We suggest you select alternative journals based on the scope and subject area of your manuscript.

All of our journals are listed here, and you can find out more about each journal by clicking through to the journal homepage.

Do I have to pay to transfer my manuscript?

No, there is no direct fee for transferring your manuscript.

Open access publication fees

If you transfer your manuscript to another open access (OA) journal you will be charged an Article Processing Charge (APC) if your article is accepted for publication. The APC for each journal can be found on the individual journal’s website. For more information about APCs, please see here.