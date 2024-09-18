MDPI recommends that references be prepared with a bibliography software package such as EndNote or ReferenceManager, if a manuscript is prepared using MS Word. Alternatively, the free software Zotero can be used. Zotero is a tool that helps you collect, organize, and cite your references. For LaTeX users, we strongly recommend preparing references using BibTeX. If references are prepared manually, the authors should check them for completeness and correctness. For this purpose, authors may use Web of Science, PubMed/MEDLINE or Google Scholar.

EndNote Users: Please download the MDPI.ens reference style file from the EndNote website at http://endnote.com/downloads/style/mdpi.