MDPI Reference List and Citations Style Guide
MDPI Class and Style Files
MDPI recommends that references be prepared with a bibliography software package such as EndNote or ReferenceManager, if a manuscript is prepared using MS Word. Alternatively, the free software Zotero can be used. Zotero is a tool that helps you collect, organize, and cite your references. For LaTeX users, we strongly recommend preparing references using BibTeX. If references are prepared manually, the authors should check them for completeness and correctness. For this purpose, authors may use Web of Science, PubMed/MEDLINE or Google Scholar.
EndNote Users: Please download the MDPI.ens reference style file from the EndNote website at http://endnote.com/downloads/style/mdpi.
Full Reference Formatting Guides
Download the full MDPI Reference List and Citations Style Guide (PDF, 333KB).
Download the full MDPI Chicago Reference List and Citations Style Guide (PDF, 501KB).
Download the full MDPI APA Reference List and Citations Style Guide (PDF, 719KB).
Note: An EndNote template file for references formatted using the MDPI Chicago Style can be obtained here.
Quick Reference Formatting Guide
For Journals
Malik, V.S.; Schulze, M.B.; Hu, F.B. Intake of sugar-sweetened beverages and weight gain: A systematic review. Am. J. Clin. Nutr. 2006, 84, 274–288.
Cited journals should be abbreviated according to the ISO 4 rules (please see the ISSN Center’s List of Title Word Abbreviations or CAS Source Index (CASSI) Search Tool. Note: If you are not sure how to abbreviate a particular journal title, please leave the full title. The Editorial Office will abbreviate these journal titles appropriately.
For Books
Cerdá, C. Oxidative Stress and Inflammation in Non-Communicable Diseases—Molecular Mechanisms and Perspectives in Therapeutics; Springer International Publishing: Cham, Switzerland, 2014
For Edited Book Chapters
Almlof, J.; Gropen, O. Relativistic effects in chemistry. In Reviews in Computational Chemistry; Lipkowitz, K.B., Boyd, D.B., Eds.; VCH: New York, NY, USA, 1996; Volume 8, pp. 206–210.
For Conference Proceedings
Chum, O.; Philbin, J.; Zisserman, A. Near duplicate image detection: Min-Hash and tf-idf weighting. In Proceedings of the 19th British Machine Vision Conference (BMVC 2008), Leeds, UK, 1–4 September 2008.
For Thesis
Mäckel, H. Capturing the Spectra of Silicon Solar Cells. Ph.D. Thesis, The Australian National University, Acton, Australia, December 2004.
For Standard
TB 10099-2017; Code for Design of Railway Station and Terminal. China Railway Publishing House: Beijing, China, 2017