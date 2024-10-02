Preparing Manuscripts in LaTeX
If you use LaTeX to typeset your manuscript, please use one of the options below. For support, contact our LaTeX support team.
MDPI Class and Style Files
The following zip folder contains all files required for preparing a manuscript in LaTeX. Inside this template folder is the file “template.tex” (the template file where the manuscript is typeset) and the subfolder “Definitions”, which contains files required for typesetting (the class file, logos, bibliography style files, and further definitions).
- MDPI ACS Citation Style—contains the template, logos, class file, and bibliography style files [last updated 21 October 2026]
- MDPI APA Citation Style—contains the template, logos, class file, and bibliography style files [last updated 21 October 2026]
- MDPI Chicago Citation Style—contains the template, logos, class file, and bibliography style files [last updated 21 October 2026]
Recommended LaTeX Software and Apps
Online with Overleaf
There are effective for authors to write their scholarly papers in LaTeX in an online environment, some of which support collaborative writing and versioning.
We recommend Overleaf, which includes the MDPI article template file, allowing you to easily prepare your paper in the format suitable for MDPI journals. Once you are ready to submit your manuscript, you can select “Submit” and “Submit to an MDPI journal” to download your files and submit them to the MDPI journal of your choice.
Unix / Linux
LaTeX should be available on every Unix/Linux system. For related information and documentation regarding how to install LaTeX on some Unix/Linux distributions, see the following:
Apple Mac OS
See the Mac OS X LaTeX website for more information on running LaTeX on Mac OS X.
LyX
To download the LyX software, see Lyx. For the MDPI LyX layout and template, please use MDPI_template_lyx.zip [last updated 2026/10/21].