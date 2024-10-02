Preparing Manuscripts in LaTeX

Online with Overleaf

There are effective for authors to write their scholarly papers in LaTeX in an online environment, some of which support collaborative writing and versioning.

We recommend Overleaf, which includes the MDPI article template file, allowing you to easily prepare your paper in the format suitable for MDPI journals. Once you are ready to submit your manuscript, you can select “Submit” and “Submit to an MDPI journal” to download your files and submit them to the MDPI journal of your choice.