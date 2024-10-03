MDPI Author Layout Style Guide

The next few sections cover the main text of an article, which is written almost entirely by the authors. For research articles, this is where details of the experiments and results are presented. The main text may be supplemented by additional documents or sections, such as appendixes and supplementary material. Accession numbers, URLs, or DOI URLs can be used to refer to data or code hosted on other websites. URLs should not be embedded, for example, “Science History Institute (https://digital.sciencehistory.org/)” should be used rather than “Science History Institute” with an embedded link, as the latter will look like an underlined phrase when printed out rather than a hyperlink.

3.1. Overall Structure

Research articles have a standard structure, which is set out in the instructions for authors of the journal and the journal template. The majority of journals use a so-called IMRAD structure, meaning that the sections are Introduction, Materials and Methods, Results, and Discussions. Some journals require a Conclusions section at the end, and others have the Materials and Methods section after the Results and Discussions. Authors may choose to have Results and Discussions as one or two sections.

Review articles, essays, and other article types usually have a different structure, which is often more flexible. There should, however, still be a logical pattern. We recommend that the structure of an article is still considered, so the paper firstly presents a motivation for the work, followed by relevant data and previous work, and gives conclusions at the end. For systematic reviews, the structure should more closely follow that of a research article, with the methods describing how literature was chosen for inclusion.

Figures, tables, and schemes should appear in the text shortly after the first time they are cited. Where possible, they should be in the same section as the citation. It is not necessary to add them at the top or bottom of a page, and they should not break paragraphs. However, authors do not need to strictly follow these rules, and the production team will determine the most appropriate placement of figures. Note that there may be some adjustments in figure placement between author proofreading and final publication. Further details about adding these elements are given below.

3.2. Paragraph Content and Structure

There are no specific requirements from MDPI regarding the structure of paragraphs, but they should follow conventions for English writing. Paragraphs should contain and develop a single theme. They should be self-contained, which means, for example, that you should not use pronouns (it, he, she, they) referring to previous paragraphs.

A recommended structure for paragraphs is first to introduce the main idea, then give further relevant details, and finally to give interpretations or conclusions. This structure gives clarity to readers: if the idea contained in a paragraph is not clear from the start, there is more chance for misinterpretation. In some subjects, particularly in the humanities, an alternative structure may produce a particular effect on the reader that the author is trying to create; however, we recommend that care be taken to ensure that the message is as clear as possible.

3.3. Headings and Sections

For research articles, the headings are defined. For other types of paper, the authors have more flexibility to choose the headings. You may use up to three levels of headings/subheadings. Section headings are numbered, with first-level headings as, e.g., 1.; second-level heading as, e.g., 1.2.; and third-level headings as, e.g., 1.2.3. (as in this guide). Any headings used in a fourth level may simply appear as a paragraph with no indentation. In this case, though, we recommend reassessing the section definitions to see whether only three levels could be used. Headings without numbers may also be used to introduce a series of different cases. See the mathematics section for certain special environments with their own heading styles (e.g., Theorem, Proposition, and Proof).

Headings are written using title case, which means that the first letter of all words is capitalized with the exception of short words, including articles (a, the, etc.), and prepositions with four letters or less (in, on, for, etc.). Pronouns (he, she, it, etc.) should be capitalized, as should prepositions used in compound words (e.g., set-up). Capitalize each component of compound words if the component would be capitalized when standing alone (e.g., Half-Life and Cross-Link).

Italicized species names should not be capitalized (e.g., in Escherichia coli). The first word of the title and the first word after a colon or em dash should be capitalized regardless of the previous rules.

3.4. Formatting, Fonts, and Symbols

When writing symbols, use common, standard fonts where possible. If you are using a template in Microsoft Word, ensure that the font is correctly set for all text, especially when copying and pasting text from a different document. The format painter tool can help.

Avoid using fonts such as symbol, wingdings, or webdings. Authors should also avoid adding symbols as pictures, as this can lead to difficulties in formatting the final version. If there is a symbol you have difficulty in adding, leave a comment in the text so that the production team can take note.

For LaTeX, we recommend using an editor that includes a good list of symbols in the menus and a spell checker. This increases accuracy in writing and decreases the need to memorize many different codes. Table 1 contains LaTeX codes for a few especially useful symbols.

Table 1. Commonly used LaTeX symbols.

Symbol Name Symbol LaTeX Code En dash – -- Em dash — --- Micro/mu µ \upmu (from the upgreek package) Degree symbol ° $^{\circ}$ New line (n/a) \\

3.5. Abbreviations

Most abbreviated phrases should be written in full the first time that they are used, with the abbreviation in brackets, for example, “small angle X-ray scattering (SAXS)”. Some very common abbreviations do not need to be defined—some of these are universal and others depend on your intended audience. Below are a few common abbreviations that usually do not need defining. Non-standard abbreviations for phrases that are commonly used throughout an article can be defined, but avoid redefining abbreviations that already have a more common meaning. Words used in abbreviations do not need to be capitalized, even if the abbreviation is capitalized.

Note that the abstract, main text, and figure/table/scheme captions are treated separately for abbreviations. This means that you need to define the abbreviation the first time you use it in each part—you may have to define the same abbreviation three separate times. The reason for this is that they are often displayed in isolation; for example, indexing services usually only display the abstract and you can browse figures without the main text via the journal website.

Table 2. Common abbreviations that do not need defining in the text. This list is not exhaustive, and you may still choose to define these abbreviations for clarity.

Abbreviation Meaning AMP adenosine monophosphate ANOVA analysis of variance ATP adenosine triphosphate CI confidence interval CNS central nervous system COSY correlation spectroscopy DMSO dimethyl sulfoxide DNA deoxyribonucleic acid DPPH 2,2-diphenyl-1-picrylhydrazyl ESR electro-spin resonance FTIR Fourier-transform infrared spectroscopy GDP gross domestic product GFP green fluorescent protein GIS geographic information system GLC gas–liquid chromatography GTP guanosine triphosphate HPLC high performance liquid chromatography HPLC/MS high performance liquid chromatography/mass spectrometry IR infrared LC–MS Liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry MALDI-TOF Matrix Assisted Laser Desorption/Ionization Time-of-Flight MEMS micro-electro-mechanical systems NMR nuclear magnetic resonance NOE nuclear Overhauser effect NOESY nuclear Overhauser effect spectroscopy PCR, RT-PCR, qPCR polymerase chain reaction, real-time PCR, quantitative PCR pKa negative base-10 logarithm of the acid dissociation constant of a solution R&D research and development RGB red green blue RNA ribonucleic acid SD standard deviation SDS-PAGE sodium dodecyl sulphate polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis TOCSY total correlated spectroscopy UV-vis ultraviolet-visible v/v, w/v, etc. volume per volume, weight per volume, etc.

The following Latin abbreviations may also be used in text: etc. (et cetera), to indicate that a list is incomplete; i.e., (id est), meaning “in other words” to add clarification to a phrase; and e.g., (exempli gratia), meaning “for the sake of example” to introduce a list of examples. Note that it is not necessary to use, “e.g.” and “etc.” in the same list. Confusion between “i.e.” and “e.g.” is common—if your list of examples is complete, then use “i.e.” but if there are additional cases not mentioned, then use “e.g.” Both “e.g.” and “i.e.” should be followed by a comma and do not need to be italicized.

Do not abbreviate “also known as” to “aka” or use an ampersand (&) instead of “and”—they should be written in full.

3.6. Italics

Authors may use italics for emphasis at their discretion. Be careful that there is no confusion, especially in disciplines where italicization is used for another purpose, such as in mathematical symbols or gene names.

Foreign words do not need to be highlighted or italicized, including Greek/Latin terms, such as i.e., e.g., etc., et al., vs., ca., cf., in vivo, ex vivo, in situ, ex situ, in vitro, in utero, ad hoc, in silico, ab initio, vice versa, and via. Authors may choose use italics for purposes of emphasis or where a term is being defined. Journal and book titles should always be written in italics, e.g., International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.

Italics must be used for the genus and species when using Latin names of organisms. The first time the name is used it should be spelled out in full, but for further uses, the genus can be abbreviated to the first letter. Note that the species is always written without a capital letter, including when it appears in a title; the genus name should always be capitalized. Similarly, italics should be used for gene names (but not for the corresponding proteins). Examples:

Escherichia coli is a common bacterium ... E. coli was used in this article.

Lac1 is the gene that encodes for the Lac1 protein.

3.7. Bold Font

Bold font should generally be avoided. If you wish to add emphasis, italics are preferred. Bold font is used in specific contexts, including figure captions and subtitles. In chemistry, bold numbers can be used to refer to molecules defined in Schemes.

3.8. Quotations

Any text taken from previous work, whether published or not, should be clearly indicated. The recommended way to do this is as a quotation accompanied by a citation and bibliography entry. Quotations should appear in double quotation marks (“ . . . ”). Long quotations may appear as a block quotation: a separate paragraph set off from the rest of the text with an indent on both sides. The exact formatting will be completed by a layout editor during production.

3.9. Notes

Most scientific journals from MDPI do not allow notes. Check the instructions for authors of the journal to see the specific policy of a journal.

Where notes are permitted, they may be used to add additional explanatory notes to text. All notes will be shown in the Notes section, which is before the References section. Information essential to understanding the text should not be added to notes. They can be used to add additional sources, explain the background to a particular point, reinforce ideas, or clarify intended meaning. Notes should not be used as a replacement for a bibliography, since citations included only in notes will not be detected and counted by indexing services.

3.10. Lists, Itemized Lists, and Bullet Points

Most lists can be included as inline text; however, authors may decide that the information is more clearly represented using bullet points. If there is a specific order to the list, a numbered list may be used. A descriptive list may also be used, in which each item begins with an emphasized word or short phrase.

For inline lists, items should be separated by commas. An exception is where one or more items contains a comma, in which case semicolons can be used. Do not use commas for lists of two items. Serial (or Oxford) commas are recommended; however, they may be omitted if done so consistently, especially when not using American English for spellings.

For itemized lists, introduce the list with a colon, add a semicolon at the end of each item, and a period at the end of the last item. Alternatively, periods may be used at the end of each item. Always capitalize the first word of each item.

Examples of lists. Using bullets:

The first;

The second;

The third.

A numbered list:

The first; The second; The third.

A descriptive list:

Item 1 the first;

Item 2 the second;

Item 3 the third.

Note that lists that mention that only a few examples are given do not need to end with ‘etc.’, ‘and so on’, or similar text. Doing so means that you have indicated twice that the list is incomplete. For example:

Examples include red, white, and green varieties.

Popular varieties are red, white, green, etc.

3.11. Patents

Authors may declare any patents related to the published work, either those pending or already obtained. The aim of this section is to create a better link between research articles and new inventions to which they have contributed. This section is not obligatory, and there is no penalty for not declaring patents, but in most cases authors benefit from adding any relevant information here.

When declaring patents, please include the patent number and title so that any interested readers can access the full details.

We strongly recommend against submitting papers for publication before patents have been granted, since publication can compromise the patent application process. Published papers will not be removed from journals in order for patent applications to be filed.