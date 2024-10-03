Paper Promotion Tips
How to Promote Your Article after It Is Published
Congratulations on the publication of your article. Promoting your work is an important part of the post-publication process, which will increase the visibility, impact, and number of citations of your work. MDPI will support you in promoting your research papers within your scientific community, as well as to a wider audience.
What You Can Do to Promote Your Article
Social Media
Share your article on various social networks, such as Facebook, LinkedIn, Mendeley, and Twitter, by clicking the link on the webpage of your article.
Tagging @MDPIOpenAccess and key people in your field might lead to retweets; your publication may become viral on social media!
Send a short text (up to 200 characters) to the MDPI Assistant Editor who was your contact for the publication of your manuscript, and they will then post it on the journal’s Twitter account.
Write a blog post to explain the meaning and possible outcomes of your research. This will lead to higher engagement in your research community.
Ask your institution or society to post your paper on their social media accounts and to include a story about your paper in their newsletters.
Link Sharing
Share the article link directly with colleagues and peers in your field.
Add a link to your article in your email signature.
Update your personal and institutional websites by adding the title of your article and a link to it.
Academic Research-Sharing Platforms
Set up your profile on academic research-sharing platforms, such as SciProfiles, ResearchGate, Academia.edu, or Google Scholar, and add a short summary of your article.
Register an ORCID author identifier and add the article information to your profile.
Deposit your article to repositories (such as those run by your university) to make your research more discoverable.
Conferences
Present your publication at conferences in the form of a presentation or poster. You can participate in conferences that are relevant to your field and organized by MDPI on Sciforum.net.
Video
Produce a video abstract that briefly introduces your article.
MDPI Author Services can create a bespoke video abstract to expand the reach of your research. For more information, please visit Author Services.
Graphical Abstract
Create a graphical abstract to visually convey your research.
MDPI Author Services can create custom graphical abstracts to meet your requirements. For more information, please visit Author Services.
Wikipedia
Find a Wikipedia page on a topic related to your article and add a reference to your paper.
What We Do to Promote Your Article
MDPI takes a number of actions to promote and increase the visibility of your research articles.
High Visibility
All articles are immediately available worldwide under an open access license to maximize visibility.
Indexing databases receive article information from MDPI to increase readership and the number of citations. We collaborate with Web of Science, Scopus, PubMed, and many others.
All authors who are cited in your article are notified that you cited their article through our scitations.net service.
Editors and reviewers are notified as soon as your paper is published.
Articles are listed in the journal’s Table of Contents Alerts and sent to regular subscribers.
Selected articles are reprinted for promotion at conferences and other events.
Partnering Organizations
Metadata and other information are passed on to partnering organizations, including CrossRef, ORCID, and Publons.
Multiple Formats for Articles
Multiple formats are available for each article, including machine-readable XML, PDF, and Epub.
Preprint
If you post a preprint version on Preprints.org, we will update the abstract page and PDF to link to the published article.
Research-Sharing Platform
Interactive commenting and recommendation functions are available on all article abstract pages to encourage open scientific discussions.
The latest research is publicized via social media platforms (e.g., Twitter).
We will automatically add the article to your profile on the academic research-sharing platform SciProfiles.
Books
Many Special Issues are compiled into books, which are announced via social media, available for purchase in hard copy, and displayed at conferences.