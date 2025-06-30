Grosspeteranlage 5

MDPI’s headquarters is in Basel, Switzerland, at the heart of Europe, near the borders of Germany and France. Located on the Rhine in the northwest of Switzerland, Basel is a well-connected city known for its strong presence in life sciences, finance, and the arts.

The city offers solid infrastructure, an international outlook, and a good balance between professional opportunities and quality of life. With a mix of historic charm, cultural activity, and easy access to nature, Basel is a practical and appealing place to live, work, and do business.

Our office is within walking distance of the train station and close to the innovative development areas Dreispitz and Wolf, as well as Basel’s business district and Old Town.

Completed in 2022, MDPI’s headquarters building became home to our local teams in July 2024. The move was driven by our commitment to fostering a collaborative and efficient work environment.

By consolidating our two Basel offices, we streamlined operations, enhancing innovation and strategic growth to better serve our authors, partners, and employees.