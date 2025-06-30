Grosspeteranlage 5
About the building
MDPI’s headquarters is in Basel, Switzerland, at the heart of Europe, near the borders of Germany and France. Located on the Rhine in the northwest of Switzerland, Basel is a well-connected city known for its strong presence in life sciences, finance, and the arts.
The city offers solid infrastructure, an international outlook, and a good balance between professional opportunities and quality of life. With a mix of historic charm, cultural activity, and easy access to nature, Basel is a practical and appealing place to live, work, and do business.
Our office is within walking distance of the train station and close to the innovative development areas Dreispitz and Wolf, as well as Basel’s business district and Old Town.
Completed in 2022, MDPI’s headquarters building became home to our local teams in July 2024. The move was driven by our commitment to fostering a collaborative and efficient work environment.
By consolidating our two Basel offices, we streamlined operations, enhancing innovation and strategic growth to better serve our authors, partners, and employees.
Key Figures
- 5 min.Distance by bike to the river Rhine
- 90Steps to closest bus station
- 350mTo the highway entry
- 6300m2Floor space
Office Interior
Our office is designed to foster both productivity and well-being, combining modern architecture with a workspace tailored to our employees' needs. The interior features abundant greenery, warm wood finishes, minimal painting, and earthy tones, creating a natural, calming and welcoming atmosphere. A minimalist approach, combined with sustainable choices including solar panels on the roof reflects our commitment to both innovation and environmental responsibility.
The workspace balances open areas with numerous meeting rooms, fostering collaboration while also providing flexibility for focused work. Each element of the interior design, from desks to shared spaces, has been customized to support the diverse needs of our team. By prioritizing comfort, sustainability, and teamwork, we’ve created an environment where our employees can thrive.
History of the Grosspeter Area
- 1999: Forward thinking area plan for Grosspeter and zoning change.
- 2004: Area was transformed from industrial and storage use into mixed office use.
- 2012-2014: Hotel Grosspeter turned into the first office space
- 2017: Grosspeter Tower with in-built solar panels
- 2022: Last buildings completed (MDPI Building and Grosspeter Clime next-door)