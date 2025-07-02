St. Alban-Anlage 66

Ernst Egeler (1908–1978), a friend of the family Bühler, left his mark in the Rhine city of Basel with a remarkable number of buildings. He was a man of craftsmanship who, after completing his apprenticeship as a bricklayer, devoted himself to architecture. His knack for the symbiosis of arts and crafts is also a result of his training at the Bauhaus Dessau, where he studied under the tutelage of his mentors Hannes Mayer and Mies van der Rohe. One of the main aims of the Bauhaus was to be actively involved in shaping the modern industrial society. The construction projects Ernst Egeler realized were not intended as monuments to their creator, but as spaces dedicated to serving the needs of the people who live or work within their walls. (Remund 1979)