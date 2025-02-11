Reviewer vouchers: Discount vouchers are listed under the Submissions Menu in the Discount Vouchers list. Authors may link multiple email addresses to their profile to use all vouchers issued to them by MDPI.

Please add your voucher code when submitting your paper. Doing so will automatically apply the discount to your APC. If your paper is rejected, the voucher can be reused for your next submission. If you need assistance applying your voucher, please contact your assigned editor.

Affiliated Discount: Authors affiliated with institutions participating in MDPI’s Institutional Open Access Program (IOAP) or a partnered Society receive a discount per paper published in an MDPI journal. The IOAP/Society discount may be combined with reviewer vouchers.

All vouchers and discounts must be applied before manuscripts are accepted for publication. Vouchers cannot be applied once the APC invoice has been issued.