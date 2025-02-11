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MDPI Invoicing, Payment and Refund FAQs

These FAQs explain how to manage invoices, apply discounts, make payments, and request refunds for Article Processing Charges (APCs).

Most issues can be resolved directly in your submission portal or by contacting our Accounts Receivable Team at billing@mdpi.com.

Security Reminder: All official MDPI invoices and payment links come from @mdpi.com email addresses only.

Invoice-Related

Discount-Related

Payment-Related

Refund-Related