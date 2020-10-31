Evidence Regarding Vitamin D and Risk of COVID-19 and Its Severity
1
Natural Health Partners, LLC, 125 SW 3rd Place, Cape Coral, FL 33991, USA
2
Sunlight, Nutrition, and Health Research Center, P.O. Box 641603, San Francisco, CA 94164-1603, USA
3
Department of Pediatrics, Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital, Medical University of South Carolina, 10 McClennan Banks Drive, MSC 915, Charleston, SC 29425, USA
*
Author to whom correspondence should be addressed.
Nutrients 2020, 12(11), 3361; https://doi.org/10.3390/nu12113361
Received: 4 October 2020 / Revised: 26 October 2020 / Accepted: 29 October 2020 / Published: 31 October 2020
(This article belongs to the Special Issue Vitamin D in the New Decade: Facts, Controversies, and Future Perspectives for Daily Clinical Practice)
Vitamin D deficiency co-exists in patients with COVID-19. At this time, dark skin color, increased age, the presence of pre-existing illnesses and vitamin D deficiency are features of severe COVID disease. Of these, only vitamin D deficiency is modifiable. Through its interactions with a multitude of cells, vitamin D may have several ways to reduce the risk of acute respiratory tract infections and COVID-19: reducing the survival and replication of viruses, reducing risk of inflammatory cytokine production, increasing angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 concentrations, and maintaining endothelial integrity. Fourteen observational studies offer evidence that serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D concentrations are inversely correlated with the incidence or severity of COVID-19. The evidence to date generally satisfies Hill’s criteria for causality in a biological system, namely, strength of association, consistency, temporality, biological gradient, plausibility (e.g., mechanisms), and coherence, although experimental verification is lacking. Thus, the evidence seems strong enough that people and physicians can use or recommend vitamin D supplements to prevent or treat COVID-19 in light of their safety and wide therapeutic window. In view of public health policy, however, results of large-scale vitamin D randomized controlled trials are required and are currently in progress. View Full-Text
Keywords: cathelicidin; COVID-19; endothelial dysfunction; IL-6; immune system; inflammation; MMP-9; SARS-CoV-2; vitamin D; 25-hydroxyvitamin D►▼ Show Figures
Figure 1
This is an open access article distributed under the Creative Commons Attribution License which permits unrestricted use, distribution, and reproduction in any medium, provided the original work is properly cited
MDPI and ACS Style
Mercola, J.; Grant, W.B.; Wagner, C.L. Evidence Regarding Vitamin D and Risk of COVID-19 and Its Severity. Nutrients 2020, 12, 3361. https://doi.org/10.3390/nu12113361
AMA Style
Mercola J, Grant WB, Wagner CL. Evidence Regarding Vitamin D and Risk of COVID-19 and Its Severity. Nutrients. 2020; 12(11):3361. https://doi.org/10.3390/nu12113361Chicago/Turabian Style
Mercola, Joseph; Grant, William B.; Wagner, Carol L. 2020. "Evidence Regarding Vitamin D and Risk of COVID-19 and Its Severity" Nutrients 12, no. 11: 3361. https://doi.org/10.3390/nu12113361
Find Other Styles
Note that from the first issue of 2016, MDPI journals use article numbers instead of page numbers. See further details here.
Article Access StatisticsFor more information on the journal statistics, click here.
Multiple requests from the same IP address are counted as one view.
Search more from Scilit
Zoom | Orient | As Lines | As Sticks | As Cartoon | As Surface | Previous Scene | Next Scene