Nutrients
Nutrients
Volume 12
Issue 11
10.3390/nu12113361
Open AccessReview

Evidence Regarding Vitamin D and Risk of COVID-19 and Its Severity

by
Joseph Mercola
1,*,
William B. Grant
2 and
Carol L. Wagner
3
1
Natural Health Partners, LLC, 125 SW 3rd Place, Cape Coral, FL 33991, USA
2
Sunlight, Nutrition, and Health Research Center, P.O. Box 641603, San Francisco, CA 94164-1603, USA
3
Department of Pediatrics, Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital, Medical University of South Carolina, 10 McClennan Banks Drive, MSC 915, Charleston, SC 29425, USA
*
Author to whom correspondence should be addressed.
Nutrients 2020, 12(11), 3361; https://doi.org/10.3390/nu12113361
Received: 4 October 2020 / Revised: 26 October 2020 / Accepted: 29 October 2020 / Published: 31 October 2020
(This article belongs to the Special Issue Vitamin D in the New Decade: Facts, Controversies, and Future Perspectives for Daily Clinical Practice)
Abstract

Vitamin D deficiency co-exists in patients with COVID-19. At this time, dark skin color, increased age, the presence of pre-existing illnesses and vitamin D deficiency are features of severe COVID disease. Of these, only vitamin D deficiency is modifiable. Through its interactions with a multitude of cells, vitamin D may have several ways to reduce the risk of acute respiratory tract infections and COVID-19: reducing the survival and replication of viruses, reducing risk of inflammatory cytokine production, increasing angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 concentrations, and maintaining endothelial integrity. Fourteen observational studies offer evidence that serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D concentrations are inversely correlated with the incidence or severity of COVID-19. The evidence to date generally satisfies Hill’s criteria for causality in a biological system, namely, strength of association, consistency, temporality, biological gradient, plausibility (e.g., mechanisms), and coherence, although experimental verification is lacking. Thus, the evidence seems strong enough that people and physicians can use or recommend vitamin D supplements to prevent or treat COVID-19 in light of their safety and wide therapeutic window. In view of public health policy, however, results of large-scale vitamin D randomized controlled trials are required and are currently in progress. View Full-Text
Keywords: cathelicidin; COVID-19; endothelial dysfunction; IL-6; immune system; inflammation; MMP-9; SARS-CoV-2; vitamin D; 25-hydroxyvitamin D cathelicidin; COVID-19; endothelial dysfunction; IL-6; immune system; inflammation; MMP-9; SARS-CoV-2; vitamin D; 25-hydroxyvitamin D
This is an open access article distributed under the Creative Commons Attribution License which permits unrestricted use, distribution, and reproduction in any medium, provided the original work is properly cited
SciFeed

