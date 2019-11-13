Knowledge Management and the Sustainable Development of Social Work
1
School of Economics and Business, University of Ljubljana, 1000 Ljubljana, Slovenia
2
Department of Management and Engineering, University of Padua, 35122 Padua, Italy
*
Author to whom correspondence should be addressed.
Sustainability 2019, 11(22), 6374; https://doi.org/10.3390/su11226374 (registering DOI)
Received: 14 October 2019 / Revised: 5 November 2019 / Accepted: 9 November 2019 / Published: 13 November 2019
(This article belongs to the Special Issue Sustainability in the Global-Knowledge Economy)
The growing shortage of skilled social workers, accompanied by an ageing population and the increasing number of fragile, elderly individuals that require social services, poses a serious challenge for our society. The magnitude of this problem is seen in the various predictions hypothesizing that, globally, there is likely to be a shortfall of millions of social workers for the successful provision of social services. To make matters worse, there are not enough social work students to fill that void, whereas the existing employee turnover is another serious concern for the social work field. Policy makers in many countries do not yet understand the pattern of growing needs and have no tool to forecast the future increase in educational requirements for creating a pool of adequately skilled social workers. In addition to this, understanding the patterns of workforce entrance and exit for social workers and the dynamics of transition becomes important for national policy and decision makers. In our paper, we build on current research about knowledge management in social work settings to demonstrate that knowledge management can have a positive impact in helping to fulfil the important role of social work in any ageing society. With our research, we contribute to the underdeveloped literature about knowledge management in the public sector and especially in social work settings and to the knowledge-based view of the organization. We present a multiple decrement model of social workers’ entrance and transition from social work student and social worker trainee to fully productive social worker, to their exit, whether by changed profession, retirement or death. We argue that the availability of social workers in a national economy depends on the development and operationalization of appropriate policies, where knowledge management can be influential. Our model allows measuring the quality of the national policy system related to the social work profession, something which has not been achieved yet, and shows how knowledge management solutions can positively influence the whole field of social work. We apply an objective measuring tool, grounded in an already developed actuarial–mathematical method. Our case relies on the collection and analysis of relevant data found in publicly available statistical reports for Slovenia. Existing data enables us to provide assumptions on how to better forecast the transition of social workers. View Full-Text
Keywords: knowledge management; social work; sustainable development of social work; social work centers; multiple decrement model►▼ Show Figures
Figure 1
This is an open access article distributed under the Creative Commons Attribution License which permits unrestricted use, distribution, and reproduction in any medium, provided the original work is properly cited
MDPI and ACS Style
Colnar, S.; Dimovski, V.; Bogataj, D. Knowledge Management and the Sustainable Development of Social Work. Sustainability 2019, 11, 6374.
AMA StyleShow more citation formats Show less citations formats
Colnar S, Dimovski V, Bogataj D. Knowledge Management and the Sustainable Development of Social Work. Sustainability. 2019; 11(22):6374.Chicago/Turabian Style
Colnar, Simon; Dimovski, Vlado; Bogataj, David. 2019. "Knowledge Management and the Sustainable Development of Social Work." Sustainability 11, no. 22: 6374.
Find Other Styles
Note that from the first issue of 2016, MDPI journals use article numbers instead of page numbers. See further details here.
Article metric data becomes available approximately 24 hours after publication online.
Zoom | Orient | As Lines | As Sticks | As Cartoon | As Surface | Previous Scene | Next Scene