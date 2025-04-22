The following provides advice for authors on specific language points, to ensure that their manuscript matches the MDPI style. All manuscripts should be submitted with good English and clear phrasing for the benefit of editors and reviewers.

Papers accepted after peer review undergo English language editing for minor issues, however, if you think your paper would benefit from editing at an earlier stage, you may request it via the MDPI English editing service. If you use an alternative service that provides an editing confirmation certificate, please send a copy to the Editorial Office. Authors from economically developing countries (or nations) should consider registration with AuthorAid, a global research community that provides networking, mentoring, resources and training for researchers.